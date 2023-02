Welcome to Episode 32 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show

Tonight will feature Mike Patton, Eskaton, Thinking Plague, Tomita, Wendy Carlos and Grotus.

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

Subscribe to the Podcast

Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing

My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music

See you in the Void!