From The Void

From the Void #37 March 14th

Leave a comment

Welcome to Episode #37 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show

Tonight will feature Mike Patton, Slivovitz, Sons of Kemet, Jaga Jazzist, Papadosio, Lotus, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Gavin Harrison

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

ALSO!!! I released  a new album. Everything, Vol. 3 Spotify, You Tube and Bandcamp or where ever you stream your music!

Subscribe to the Podcast

Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing

My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music

See you in the Void!

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.