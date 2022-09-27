From the Void #13 September 27th 2022

Welcome to Episode 13 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show

Tonight is another dose of my brand of WEirD !!!!!

It will feature strange orchestral tunes by strange artists!!

I had to pre record due to Hurricane Fiona, will likely be without power for a few days…hope to see you live next week!

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing

My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music

See you in the Void!

