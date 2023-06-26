Headlines – Massive housing development nears approval, Health Care Workers Protest at St. Mary’s, Changes to community engagement process.

Headlines for June 25th 2023 from dan kellar CKMS News:

1 – Massive housing development on former Schneiders meat plant property nears approval.

City of Kitchener seems prepared to make a decision on the housing development on the old Schneider’s meat plant as early as the next council meeting on Monday June 26th.

This features excerpts from the meeting.

2 – United healthcare protest outside St Mary’s General Hospital

A demonstration is planned at St Mary’s general hospital in Kitchener on Monday June 26th demanding more support for health care workers and an end to the efforts to privatize public health care in Ontario.



Ahead of the demonstration, we spoke with Jim Stewart, the Co-chair of the Waterloo Region Health Coalition, a node in a network of organisations working at “Protecting Public Health Care For All”

3 – Changes on the way to development by-laws in response to new provincial laws

In response to the Ontario government’s legislative changes with Bill 13, Bill 109, and Bill 23 regarding housing developments, Kitchener City council will be making changes to their by-laws and procedures around approval processes.

This features discussion from the council meeting focusing specifically on the implementation of digital-only meetings for public consultations for developments.

This program is a part of the “Local Journalism Initiative” and is funded by the Community Radio Fund of Canada, Heritage Canada, and the CKMS Newsroom.

