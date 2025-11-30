HYOS: The Tom X. Chao Show Singer & songwriter Tom X. Chao of New York City presents several of his songs, including some from his new EP, “Music for Downtown Theater,” and his recent EP “Statement of Intent,” and one more. Tom’s songs range from power pop to new wave to somber ballads and even one featuring a string quartet. Please visit tomxchao.com for more information.

HYOS: The Tom X. Chao Show is a Host Your Own Show Special Presentation hosted by Tom X. Chao and airs on CKMS-FM on Friday, 5 December 2025 from 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm.