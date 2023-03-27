Inspect and Protect Podcast (line drawing of farm and food images, white line and text on a green background)
Inspect and Protect

Feature image for Inspect and Protect, a podcast from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency CFIA https://inspection.canada.ca/inspect-and-protect/podcast/eng/1616162488695/1616162631392Inspect and Protect explores stories about food safety, animal health and plant protection. Listen in as they connect with the people at the heart of these issues.

Inspect and Protect is hosted by Greg Rogers and Michelle Strong and is syndicated on CKMS-FM from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The show airs on Tuesday from 8:30pm to 9:00pm.

The Inspect and Protect podcast from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is copyright by the Government of Canada and used under the Terms and Conditions permitting non-commercial reproduction.




