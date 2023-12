LISTEN for Smooth and Contemporary QUINTE JAZZ for your CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY Saturday December 23, 2023 at 9AM Replay Sunday December 24, 2023 at 4PM

After broadcast on SoundCloud [https://soundcloud.com/user-163878073/sets/quinte-jazz]

Russ Lorenson Warm In December IN THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT 2023

🍁Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop Little Drummer Boy A VERY TURBOPROP CHRISTMAS 2022

Tom Braxton Let It Snow

Sandra Grace Under The Mistletoe A GIFT FOR CHRISTMAS 2019 Patrick Lamb Christmas Time Is Here 2023

🍁Luke McMaster Christmas In Slo Mo 2022

Erin Stevenson Christmas Time With You

George Burton Christmas Waltz THE YULE LOG 2023

Elsten Torres The Holidays 2023

🍁Barbra Lica To That Eastern Shore barbralicamusic.com

🍁Laila Biali Nuit De Noel Phillip “Doc” Martin This Christmas Maria Jacobs Someone To Love At Christmas

Danny Kusz Merry Christmas Baby

🍁Oscar Peterson Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

🍁Oscar Peterson Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Ramsey Lewis Twelve Days Of Christmas A TRADITIONAL JAZZ CHRISTMAS 1997