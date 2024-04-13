MIXTAPE MONOPOLY – April 13 2024

In case you haven’t heard the news in the world of hip hop, Mister Cee passed away earlier this week. If the name doesn’t sound familiar, he was the original DJ for Big Daddy Kane back in the day. Mister Cee was also an executive producer on Biggie’s Ready to Die Album.

Over the years he was well known in the hip hop world. Also hosted a number of radio shows, and Including one up until the day before his passing. So, today’s show is dedicated to the finisher Mister Cee.

Today is going to be a complete throwback show. With classics From Biggie, Joe Budden, DMX, plus a lot more.