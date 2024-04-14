The Horizon Broadening Hour #26

Most of this week’s tracks were taken from CDs submitted to the radio station, digitized and uploaded to our LibreTime software by Mophead, your regular host. He’s busy with work, and will be back in May. And some tracks were uploaded by other show hosts. Thanx, Dan and Don!

–Bob.





Music List

The Horizon Broadening Hour is hosted by Mophead and Bob Jonkman, produced by Richard Giles (Music Committee Coordinator), and sponsored by Radio Waterloo. HBH airs on CKMS-FM every Sunday from 10:00pm to Midnight.