The Horizon Broadening Hour #26

Most of this week’s tracks were taken from CDs submitted to the radio station, digitized and uploaded to our LibreTime software by Mophead, your regular host. He’s busy with work, and will be back in May. And some tracks were uploaded by other show hosts. Thanx, Dan and Don!
–Bob.
Music List
|Time
|Title
|Artist
|Album
|Genre
|0h00m
|Candle
|Tammy Huggan
|
Candle – Single
|Singer-Songwriter / CanCon
|0h05m
|Promised Land
|FOGHAT
|SONIC MOJO
|Blues
|0h08m
|She’s Dynamite
|Blues
|0h12m
|Le moniteur sile
|Renonce
|Nuisance sonore
|Electronic / CanCon
|0h14m
|Sweet Morning Air
|Calvin Swyers
|Sweet Morning Air – Single
|Country / CanCon
|0h19m
|Black and White
|Brad Rushing
|Black and White – Single
|Rock
|0h23m
|Rouge à lèvres
|Alix Fernz
|Bizou
|Rock / CanCon
|0h26m
|Crack de dent
|Rock / CanCon
|0h30m
|L’étranglé
|Rock / CanCon
|0h33m
|Get Right!
|John Orpheus
|
(single)
|funk, rnb, cancon, queercon
|0h37m
|06 Cages
|Strung Out
|Dead Rebellion
|Punk
|0h40m
|Fold
|Stritz
|Detuned Synchronicities
|Rock / CanCon
|0h43m
|Purple Stained Mess
|Rock / CanCon
|0h43m
|Cream Soda
|Rock / CanCon
|0h46m
|Taking The Fifth
|Jay Danley
|Nova
|Jazz / CanCon
|0h50m
|JP’S Playground
|Jazz / CanCon
|0h55m
|Let It Go
|Jazz / CanCon
|0h58m
|Death be not Proud
|Omnivide
|A Tale of Fire
|Metal / CanCon
|1h05m
|Childlike Empress
|Beams
|Requiem for a Planet
|Alternative / CanCon
|1h10m
|Billy the Bronco
|River Honey
|Billy the Bronco – Single
|Alternative / CanCon
|1h14m
|Flicker
|Salwa
|Flicker – Single
|Alternative / CanCon
|1h18m
|Generals Die in Bed
|Funeral Lakes
|North American Martyrs
|Alternative / CanCon
|1h22m
|Eyes to the Sun (National Myth)
|Alternative / CanCon
|1h26m
|Yesterday Motel
|Dave Teichroeb
|Road Poets
|Rock / CanCon
|1h30m
|Too Big to Fail
|Rock / CanCon
|1h34m
|Your Monster
|Trina Chakrabarti
|Your Monster – Single
|Alternative / CanCon / KWCon
|1h38m
|Calling
|Calling – Single
|Alternative / CanCon / KWCon
|1h41m
|Dreams Forgotten
|John Canning Yates
|The Quiet Portraits
|Singer / Songwriter
|1h46m
|Riches
|Singer / Songwriter
|1h54m
|He Wants You
|Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
|Nocturama
|Singer / Songwriter
The Horizon Broadening Hour is hosted by Mophead and Bob Jonkman, produced by Richard Giles (Music Committee Coordinator), and sponsored by Radio Waterloo. HBH airs on CKMS-FM every Sunday from 10:00pm to Midnight.