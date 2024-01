Get ready to groove with the best hip-hop tracks, featuring throwback classics, and new music with an old school vibe that will have you nodding your head and moving your feet. Mixtape Monopoly is here to shake up your speakers and headphones. 🎧

Airing Friday 2-4.30AM, Saturday 10AM-Noon, and alternate Mondays 4-6PM. 📻

This edition includes new tracks from Quake Matthews, Danny Brown, Ready Rock Dee, Verse Simmonds, Sean Paul, and Teejay. Plus classics from Artifacts, Big L, Nas, and more!