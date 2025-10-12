New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #100

What’s up, y’all? We’re 100 weeks into the show, but the song stays the same — first up, here are this week’s Libretime additions from yours truly:
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Zeynep Sophia & The Primary Phase Principle – Lost In Life? (Found)
Fictions – Stunt
Jonny Lipford – Golden Horizon
The Jellyfish – Silhouettes
Noam Lemish – There’s beauty enough in being here
Chris Byars – The Dark Forest
Earthshine – Dark is the Night
Apollo – FREEDOM
OverDreaming – F**HEAD
Larse – Without You (feat. Obi Franky) [Summit Fever Remix Extended]
Jean Jacques Smoothie – 2People (feat. Tara Basch) [Inner Spirit Mix]
Don Philippe – velvet is broken
Allegories – Baker’s Lung
Davidas – Three Days
JEEN – Look What You Did
Stegoforrest – When You Hit The Ground
Heliara – Self-Love
Ashley Woodruff – Again
Meghan Aletha – Your Name
Geeshan – I Need You
Sean Bienhaus – All Good Things Die
EMC & JLM3 Intelligence – November 99
Dual Variant – Lover Girl
Armbite – Catsitting
The Penske File – Curse This Haze
AloneKitty – She Lets You Down Again
Funeral Lakes – Ride On
Robert Peterson and the Crusade – Of All The World
Black Tea – I’ll Find Heaven
Alix Fernz – L’asphalte
Kpec3 arrival – Walking In The Minefields (Mellow Remix)
See y’all next time!