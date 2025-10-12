The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #100

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? We’re 100 weeks into the show, but the song stays the same — first up, here are this week’s Libretime additions from yours truly:

Lillian King In Your Long Shadow Folk No
Black Tea Now That You’re Here Rock CanCon
Naom Lemish There’s beauty enough in being here Jazz CanCon
In Your Walls Walls Without Paint Alternative CanCon
Robert Peterson and the Crusade Of All the World Rock No
Ona Ensemble Sao Paolo Sessions World CanCon
Scott McDonald See It Through Rock No
Fictions Only Children Ambient                                        a No
Eliana Cuevas & Jorge Glem Mi Pequena Latin CanCon
Stegoforrest When you hit the ground – Single Pop No
Robert Peterson and the Crusade Coming Out Of Babylon – Single Rock No
Robert Peterson and the Crusade Eye Of The Sparrow – Single Rock No
Aynsley Saxe Next Level Love – Single Pop CanCon
Aynsley Saxe Stranger To Myself – Single Pop CanCon
Alix Fernz Symphonie publicitaire sous influence Punk CanCon
The Pack a.d. Shiny Old New Songs Rock CanCon
Ribbon Skirt PENSACOLA Rock CanCon
Jean Jacques Smoothie 2People Remixes [Colour and Pitch] Electronic No
Larse Without You Electronic No
Don Philippe velvet breaks Hip Hop/Instrumental No
Wade Easy Sleeping With the Sun On Rock No
The Jellyfish The Jellyfish Jazz CanCon
Funeral Lakes Mountains Turned to Dust Rock CanCon
Next Week’s Washing To Carry On – Single Rock CanCon
The Penske File Reprieve Rock CanCon
JEEN Look What You Did – Single Pop CanCon
Allegories Baker’s Lung – Single Electronic CanCon
The Dream Eaters Dead Friends – Single Rock No
bd Gottfried Resurrection Machine Rock CanCon
Forward! For Noise Drone From October Ambient Excerpt available No
EMC & JLM3 Intelligence Last Ones Left Hip Hop No
AloneKitty sad not sad Rock CanCon
Anastasia Jolie Guiding Light Folk CanCon
Bill Coon Standard Elegance Jazz CanCon
Armbite dawg rock vol. 1 Punk No
Rubel Beleza World No
Dual Variant Lover Girl – Single Rock CanCon
kpec3 arrival Walking in the Minefields – Single Religious No
Zeynep Sophia & The Primary Phase Principle Dimensions Ambient CanCon
Little King Lente Vivente Metal No
Cordyceps Corpse From Flesh to Fluids Metal NSFR No
Jonny Lipford Discovering the Warrior Within New Age No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Zeynep Sophia & The Primary Phase Principle – Lost In Life? (Found)
Fictions – Stunt
Jonny Lipford – Golden Horizon
The Jellyfish – Silhouettes
Noam Lemish – There’s beauty enough in being here
Chris Byars – The Dark Forest
Earthshine – Dark is the Night
Apollo – FREEDOM
OverDreaming – F**HEAD
Larse – Without You (feat. Obi Franky) [Summit Fever Remix Extended]
Jean Jacques Smoothie – 2People (feat. Tara Basch) [Inner Spirit Mix]
Don Philippe – velvet is broken
Allegories – Baker’s Lung
Davidas – Three Days
JEEN – Look What You Did
Stegoforrest – When You Hit The Ground
Heliara – Self-Love
Ashley Woodruff – Again
Meghan Aletha – Your Name
Geeshan – I Need You
Sean Bienhaus – All Good Things Die
EMC & JLM3 Intelligence – November 99
Dual Variant – Lover Girl
Armbite – Catsitting
The Penske File – Curse This Haze
AloneKitty – She Lets You Down Again
Funeral Lakes – Ride On
Robert Peterson and the Crusade – Of All The World
Black Tea – I’ll Find Heaven
Alix Fernz – L’asphalte
Kpec3 arrival – Walking In The Minefields (Mellow Remix)

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.