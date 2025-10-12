New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #100

What’s up, y’all? We’re 100 weeks into the show, but the song stays the same — first up, here are this week’s Libretime additions from yours truly:

Lillian King In Your Long Shadow Folk No Black Tea Now That You’re Here Rock CanCon Naom Lemish There’s beauty enough in being here Jazz CanCon In Your Walls Walls Without Paint Alternative CanCon Robert Peterson and the Crusade Of All the World Rock No Ona Ensemble Sao Paolo Sessions World CanCon Scott McDonald See It Through Rock No Fictions Only Children Ambient a No Eliana Cuevas & Jorge Glem Mi Pequena Latin CanCon Stegoforrest When you hit the ground – Single Pop No Robert Peterson and the Crusade Coming Out Of Babylon – Single Rock No Robert Peterson and the Crusade Eye Of The Sparrow – Single Rock No Aynsley Saxe Next Level Love – Single Pop CanCon Aynsley Saxe Stranger To Myself – Single Pop CanCon Alix Fernz Symphonie publicitaire sous influence Punk CanCon The Pack a.d. Shiny Old New Songs Rock CanCon Ribbon Skirt PENSACOLA Rock CanCon Jean Jacques Smoothie 2People Remixes [Colour and Pitch] Electronic No Larse Without You Electronic No Don Philippe velvet breaks Hip Hop/Instrumental No Wade Easy Sleeping With the Sun On Rock No The Jellyfish The Jellyfish Jazz CanCon Funeral Lakes Mountains Turned to Dust Rock CanCon Next Week’s Washing To Carry On – Single Rock CanCon The Penske File Reprieve Rock CanCon JEEN Look What You Did – Single Pop CanCon Allegories Baker’s Lung – Single Electronic CanCon The Dream Eaters Dead Friends – Single Rock No bd Gottfried Resurrection Machine Rock CanCon Forward! For Noise Drone From October Ambient Excerpt available No EMC & JLM3 Intelligence Last Ones Left Hip Hop No AloneKitty sad not sad Rock CanCon Anastasia Jolie Guiding Light Folk CanCon Bill Coon Standard Elegance Jazz CanCon Armbite dawg rock vol. 1 Punk No Rubel Beleza World No Dual Variant Lover Girl – Single Rock CanCon kpec3 arrival Walking in the Minefields – Single Religious No Zeynep Sophia & The Primary Phase Principle Dimensions Ambient CanCon Little King Lente Vivente Metal No Cordyceps Corpse From Flesh to Fluids Metal NSFR No Jonny Lipford Discovering the Warrior Within New Age No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Zeynep Sophia & The Primary Phase Principle – Lost In Life? (Found)

Fictions – Stunt

Jonny Lipford – Golden Horizon

The Jellyfish – Silhouettes

Noam Lemish – There’s beauty enough in being here

Chris Byars – The Dark Forest

Earthshine – Dark is the Night

Apollo – FREEDOM

OverDreaming – F**HEAD

Larse – Without You (feat. Obi Franky) [Summit Fever Remix Extended]

Jean Jacques Smoothie – 2People (feat. Tara Basch) [Inner Spirit Mix]

Don Philippe – velvet is broken

Allegories – Baker’s Lung

Davidas – Three Days

JEEN – Look What You Did

Stegoforrest – When You Hit The Ground

Heliara – Self-Love

Ashley Woodruff – Again

Meghan Aletha – Your Name

Geeshan – I Need You

Sean Bienhaus – All Good Things Die

EMC & JLM3 Intelligence – November 99

Dual Variant – Lover Girl

Armbite – Catsitting

The Penske File – Curse This Haze

AloneKitty – She Lets You Down Again

Funeral Lakes – Ride On

Robert Peterson and the Crusade – Of All The World

Black Tea – I’ll Find Heaven

Alix Fernz – L’asphalte

Kpec3 arrival – Walking In The Minefields (Mellow Remix)

See y’all next time!