New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #108

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Jay Williams
|In a Zombie World – Single
|Pop
|No
|Shannon Dooks
|O Christmas Tree (Here We Are) – Single
|Folk / Christmas
|CanCon
|Adam Franklin
|Plans – Single
|Alternative
|No
|Outlying
|Oblivisci
|Metal
|CanCon
|Shores of Null
|Latitude of Sorrow
|Metal
|No
|In Virtue
|Age of Legends
|Metal
|No
|AITTALA
|ILL-GOTTEN GAINS
|Metal
|No
|Half Dollar Dog
|Small Town Xmas – Single
|Rock / Christmas
|No
|Mike Van Eyes Big Band
|Yield Not To Temptation – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|Son of Dave
|I Like Surprises – Single
|Latin / Christmas
|No
|shy blossom
|Stardust – Single
|Rock
|No
|shy blossom
|Nothing To Say – Single
|Rock
|No
|shy blossom
|Like You Used To – Single
|Rock
|No
|shy blossom
|Don’t Call Me – Single
|Rock
|No
|shy blossom
|Come On Dear – Single
|Rock
|No
|Alan Ward
|Great Time – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|Do You Like, Like Me? – Single
|Country
|No
|Twilight Phenomenon
|Phases
|Ambient
|CanCon
|Kasaka
|Virtuality – EP
|Rock
|Released in 2007
|No
|Kasaka
|Climbing Life – Single
|Rock
|No
|Kasaka
|Constant Change – Single
|Rock
|No
|Kasaka
|Difference – Single
|Rock
|No
|Kasaka
|Learn – Single
|Rock
|No
|Kasaka
|Picture – Single
|Rock
|No
|Kasaka
|Radio On – Single
|Rock
|No
|Kasaka
|Twists and Turns – Single
|Rock
|No
|Kasaka
|Star – Single
|Rock
|No
|The Gulley Family
|I Love Christmas – Single
|Christmas
|CanCon
|Michelle Joly
|All I Want For Christmas (Dreams Come True) – Single
|Pop / Christmas
|CanCon
|Melanie Peterson
|Read It On The Radio – Vol 2
|Folk
|CanCon
|Dandelion Highway
|Either Way (Acoustic) – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Ihlan Irsahin
|Istanbul Sessions – Yeditepe & Asmalı Single Two
|World
|No
|Jeremy Voltz
|Feel It All – Single
|Soul
|CanCon
|Tedy
|Scandalous
|Pop
|3 NSFR Tracks
|CanCon
|Jenny Palacios
|IYKYK – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dylan White
|Fronds
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Wasting Time
|Ripped Blue Jeans – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Tyson Ray Borsboom
|Learning Slow – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Boyboy Militia
|It’s a Boy
|Electronic
|No
|Starbuck
|I’ll Be There To Take You Home – Single
|Pop
|No
|Cam Mac
|Too Damn Fine – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|MAINEND
|Missed Calls – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|MAINEND
|Coastal Trouble – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|MAINEND
|Bruised Youth – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Martyrs
|Sno-fi
|Alternative / Christmas
|No
|Travis Jenkins Piano Trio
|Jazz in Meanjin 020: Live at JMI
|Jazz
|No
|Gemini DC
|Late Nites
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Vocal Quartet Misty
|Christmas Wonderland
|World / Christmas
|Croatian
|No
|Kevin Asher and the Barnburners
|The Bonds We Break
|Country
|CanCon
|Dan Sindel
|Duck the Halls – Single
|Rock / Christmas
|No
|Will Lawrence
|Rooftops in the Centerfold
|Folk
|No
|Jamurai Sack
|Anagapesis
|Rock
|No
|Irish Millie
|Between Then and Now
|Folk
|CanCon
|Andrew Irving
|If I’m Not Alright – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|SH3
|The Blue Album
|Pop
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Travis Jenkins Piano Trio – I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times
Ginman Blachman Dahl – C Jam Blues
Steve Holt – Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Donald Vega – Midnight Clear
Son of Dave – I Like Surprises
Shiny Cote – Memories
Boyboy Militia – I Can’t Stop
Tedy – Boys Boys Boys
Gemini DC – Girls
Alan Ward – Great Time (feat. 4 the Brotherhood)
SH3 – Peace of Me
VISSIA – Snowed In
Ryan Dsouza – My Children Found My Gummies
Blaine Sharp – The First Snowfall
Melanie Peterson – What’s So Funny Bout Peace, Love and Understanding?
Will Lawrence – Dream Of Her Awhile
Dandelion Highway – Either Way (Acoustic)
Irish Millie – Wasted
Kevin Asher and the Barnburners – A Picture Cries A Thousand Words
Shannon Dooks – O Christmas Tree (Here We Are)
Maggie’s Wake – Song for a Winter’s Night
Kathy Stock & Doug White – Hope at Christmas
In Virtue – Gunslingers of the New American West
Jamurai Sack – “I’ve Never Met a Working Title With a Job”
Jenny Palacios – IYKYK
Wasting Time – Ripped Blue Jeans
shy blossom – Stardust
Half Dollar Dog – Small Town Xmas
Martyrs – Snow Came Down
Dan Sindel – Duck the Halls
See y’all next time!