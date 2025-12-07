New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #108

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Jay Williams In a Zombie World – Single Pop No Shannon Dooks O Christmas Tree (Here We Are) – Single Folk / Christmas CanCon Adam Franklin Plans – Single Alternative No Outlying Oblivisci Metal CanCon Shores of Null Latitude of Sorrow Metal No In Virtue Age of Legends Metal No AITTALA ILL-GOTTEN GAINS Metal No Half Dollar Dog Small Town Xmas – Single Rock / Christmas No Mike Van Eyes Big Band Yield Not To Temptation – Single Blues CanCon Son of Dave I Like Surprises – Single Latin / Christmas No shy blossom Stardust – Single Rock No shy blossom Nothing To Say – Single Rock No shy blossom Like You Used To – Single Rock No shy blossom Don’t Call Me – Single Rock No shy blossom Come On Dear – Single Rock No Alan Ward Great Time – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Johnny Beachit Do You Like, Like Me? – Single Country No Twilight Phenomenon Phases Ambient CanCon Kasaka Virtuality – EP Rock Released in 2007 No Kasaka Climbing Life – Single Rock No Kasaka Constant Change – Single Rock No Kasaka Difference – Single Rock No Kasaka Learn – Single Rock No Kasaka Picture – Single Rock No Kasaka Radio On – Single Rock No Kasaka Twists and Turns – Single Rock No Kasaka Star – Single Rock No The Gulley Family I Love Christmas – Single Christmas CanCon Michelle Joly All I Want For Christmas (Dreams Come True) – Single Pop / Christmas CanCon Melanie Peterson Read It On The Radio – Vol 2 Folk CanCon Dandelion Highway Either Way (Acoustic) – Single Folk CanCon Ihlan Irsahin Istanbul Sessions – Yeditepe & Asmalı Single Two World No Jeremy Voltz Feel It All – Single Soul CanCon Tedy Scandalous Pop 3 NSFR Tracks CanCon Jenny Palacios IYKYK – Single Rock CanCon Dylan White Fronds Alternative CanCon Wasting Time Ripped Blue Jeans – Single Punk CanCon Tyson Ray Borsboom Learning Slow – Single Folk CanCon Boyboy Militia It’s a Boy Electronic No Starbuck I’ll Be There To Take You Home – Single Pop No Cam Mac Too Damn Fine – Single Pop CanCon MAINEND Missed Calls – Single Pop CanCon MAINEND Coastal Trouble – Single Pop CanCon MAINEND Bruised Youth – Single Pop CanCon Martyrs Sno-fi Alternative / Christmas No Travis Jenkins Piano Trio Jazz in Meanjin 020: Live at JMI Jazz No Gemini DC Late Nites Hip Hop NSFR No Vocal Quartet Misty Christmas Wonderland World / Christmas Croatian No Kevin Asher and the Barnburners The Bonds We Break Country CanCon Dan Sindel Duck the Halls – Single Rock / Christmas No Will Lawrence Rooftops in the Centerfold Folk No Jamurai Sack Anagapesis Rock No Irish Millie Between Then and Now Folk CanCon Andrew Irving If I’m Not Alright – Single Pop CanCon SH3 The Blue Album Pop CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Travis Jenkins Piano Trio – I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times

Ginman Blachman Dahl – C Jam Blues

Steve Holt – Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Donald Vega – Midnight Clear

Son of Dave – I Like Surprises

Shiny Cote – Memories

Boyboy Militia – I Can’t Stop

Tedy – Boys Boys Boys

Gemini DC – Girls

Alan Ward – Great Time (feat. 4 the Brotherhood)

SH3 – Peace of Me

VISSIA – Snowed In

Ryan Dsouza – My Children Found My Gummies

Blaine Sharp – The First Snowfall

Melanie Peterson – What’s So Funny Bout Peace, Love and Understanding?

Will Lawrence – Dream Of Her Awhile

Dandelion Highway – Either Way (Acoustic)

Irish Millie – Wasted

Kevin Asher and the Barnburners – A Picture Cries A Thousand Words

Shannon Dooks – O Christmas Tree (Here We Are)

Maggie’s Wake – Song for a Winter’s Night

Kathy Stock & Doug White – Hope at Christmas

In Virtue – Gunslingers of the New American West

Jamurai Sack – “I’ve Never Met a Working Title With a Job”

Jenny Palacios – IYKYK

Wasting Time – Ripped Blue Jeans

shy blossom – Stardust

Half Dollar Dog – Small Town Xmas

Martyrs – Snow Came Down

Dan Sindel – Duck the Halls

See y’all next time!