The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #108

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Jay Williams In a Zombie World – Single Pop No
Shannon Dooks O Christmas Tree (Here We Are) – Single Folk / Christmas CanCon
Adam Franklin Plans – Single Alternative No
Outlying Oblivisci Metal CanCon
Shores of Null Latitude of Sorrow Metal No
In Virtue Age of Legends Metal No
AITTALA ILL-GOTTEN GAINS Metal No
Half Dollar Dog Small Town Xmas – Single Rock / Christmas No
Mike Van Eyes Big Band Yield Not To Temptation – Single Blues CanCon
Son of Dave I Like Surprises – Single Latin / Christmas No
shy blossom Stardust – Single Rock No
shy blossom Nothing To Say – Single Rock No
shy blossom Like You Used To – Single Rock No
shy blossom Don’t Call Me – Single Rock No
shy blossom Come On Dear – Single Rock No
Alan Ward Great Time – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Johnny Beachit Do You Like, Like Me? – Single Country No
Twilight Phenomenon Phases Ambient CanCon
Kasaka Virtuality – EP Rock Released in 2007 No
Kasaka Climbing Life – Single Rock No
Kasaka Constant Change – Single Rock No
Kasaka Difference – Single Rock No
Kasaka Learn – Single Rock No
Kasaka Picture – Single Rock No
Kasaka Radio On – Single Rock No
Kasaka Twists and Turns – Single Rock No
Kasaka Star – Single Rock No
The Gulley Family I Love Christmas – Single Christmas CanCon
Michelle Joly All I Want For Christmas (Dreams Come True) – Single Pop / Christmas CanCon
Melanie Peterson Read It On The Radio – Vol 2 Folk CanCon
Dandelion Highway Either Way (Acoustic) – Single Folk CanCon
Ihlan Irsahin Istanbul Sessions – Yeditepe & Asmalı Single Two World No
Jeremy Voltz Feel It All – Single Soul CanCon
Tedy Scandalous Pop 3 NSFR Tracks CanCon
Jenny Palacios IYKYK – Single Rock CanCon
Dylan White Fronds Alternative CanCon
Wasting Time Ripped Blue Jeans – Single Punk CanCon
Tyson Ray Borsboom Learning Slow – Single Folk CanCon
Boyboy Militia It’s a Boy Electronic No
Starbuck I’ll Be There To Take You Home – Single Pop No
Cam Mac Too Damn Fine – Single Pop CanCon
MAINEND Missed Calls – Single Pop CanCon
MAINEND Coastal Trouble – Single Pop CanCon
MAINEND Bruised Youth – Single Pop CanCon
Martyrs Sno-fi Alternative / Christmas No
Travis Jenkins Piano Trio Jazz in Meanjin 020: Live at JMI Jazz No
Gemini DC Late Nites Hip Hop NSFR No
Vocal Quartet Misty Christmas Wonderland World / Christmas Croatian No
Kevin Asher and the Barnburners The Bonds We Break Country CanCon
Dan Sindel Duck the Halls – Single Rock / Christmas No
Will Lawrence Rooftops in the Centerfold Folk No
Jamurai Sack Anagapesis Rock No
Irish Millie Between Then and Now Folk CanCon
Andrew Irving If I’m Not Alright – Single Pop CanCon
SH3 The Blue Album Pop CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Travis Jenkins Piano Trio – I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times
Ginman Blachman Dahl – C Jam Blues
Steve Holt – Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Donald Vega – Midnight Clear
Son of Dave – I Like Surprises
Shiny Cote – Memories
Boyboy Militia – I Can’t Stop
Tedy – Boys Boys Boys
Gemini DC – Girls
Alan Ward – Great Time (feat. 4 the Brotherhood)
SH3 – Peace of Me
VISSIA – Snowed In
Ryan Dsouza – My Children Found My Gummies
Blaine Sharp – The First Snowfall
Melanie Peterson – What’s So Funny Bout Peace, Love and Understanding?
Will Lawrence – Dream Of Her Awhile
Dandelion Highway – Either Way (Acoustic)
Irish Millie – Wasted
Kevin Asher and the Barnburners – A Picture Cries A Thousand Words
Shannon Dooks – O Christmas Tree (Here We Are)
Maggie’s Wake – Song for a Winter’s Night
Kathy Stock & Doug White – Hope at Christmas
In Virtue – Gunslingers of the New American West
Jamurai Sack – “I’ve Never Met a Working Title With a Job”
Jenny Palacios – IYKYK
Wasting Time – Ripped Blue Jeans
shy blossom – Stardust
Half Dollar Dog – Small Town Xmas
Martyrs – Snow Came Down
Dan Sindel – Duck the Halls

See y’all next time!

