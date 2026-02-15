New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #118

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|The James Clark Institute
|Reluctanly in Love – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Johnny Beachit
|Ain’t No Surf In Cleveland – Single
|Country
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|Caribbean Blue Bay – Single
|Country
|No
|Keegan Walker
|Loser – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Justin Faulknor
|Far From Home
|Rock
|CanCon
|Okleland
|Boomerang – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Okleland
|Coastline – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Okleland
|wouldufallinlove – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Nilza Costa
|Contigas
|World
|No
|Hilla Peer
|Under the Surface
|Pop
|No
|Joel Pearson
|The Fight
|Rock
|CanCon
|Betty Strings
|Trust Myself – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Finely Tuned Elephant
|No Goats
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Kunle
|Cabana / Ile L’abo – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Genuine Connection
|I Swear
|Rock
|No
|Raawly
|Off the Wall – Single
|Hip Hop
|Explicit and Clean Versions Available
|No
|Desiree Dorion
|Daddy’s Tattoo – Single
|Folk
|Features Burnstick
|CanCon
|Donita Large
|The Ancestors
|Folk
|CanCon
|Ata Dune
|Tekosa
|Ambient
|No
|Ryan Dart
|Dirt Road Woman – Single
|Country
|No
|S.G. Sinnicks
|Miss America 2.0 – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|S.G. Sinnicks
|Fridge Magnet
|Folk
|CanCon
|S.G. Sinnicks
|T.I.H
|Folk
|CanCon
|Scarlett Macfarlane
|Winter’s Whisper – Single
|Pop
|No
|Ellie Heath
|Too Old (For This Shit) – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Arkells
|Next Summer – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Olivia Penalva
|Distance Makes a Love Story – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Kin Kabal
|Clear – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|5th PROJEKT
|Incantation (Live) – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Odd Marshall
|On My Way – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Rejean Lau
|Early Light – Single
|Rock
|Added to Libretime by Rejean!
|CanCon
|Casanova Frankenstein Jr.
|Argos Waiting
|Folk
|Tracks 8 and 10 are Explicit
|CanCon
|Gena Perala
|Somewhere New
|Folk
|Tracks 3, 7, 8, 10 are explicit, with clean versions available
|CanCon
|Lisa B. Band
|Judgement Day
|Blues
|CanCon
|Ginny Ranger
|Shady Lady – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ginny Ranger
|Every Dog Has Its Day – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Zenekar
|Swirls
|World
|No
|Joanna Bronson
|Norwood – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Joanna Bronson
|Highway 28 – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Josh Odair
|High Roller – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Concrete Sun
|the mundane uncanny
|Jazz
|No
|Ishmael Ali
|Burn the Plastic, Sell the Copper
|Jazz
|No
|Hirta
|Soft Peaks
|Folk
|No
|Em Spel
|The Tide – Single
|Folk
|No
|Manu Delago & Max ZT
|Deuces
|World
|No
|Black Viiolet
|Dark Blue
|Jazz
|No
|Icarus Phoenix
|Gallop
|Alternative
|No
|Hannah Piercey
|Couldn’t With Mine – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|GorpoPap
|Reach 4 The Stars
|Electronic
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Ata Dune – Kusalos
Devin Maxwell – Cloudseeding 13
Zenekar – Lament for a Holiday Tango
Dave Friedman & Tony Miceli – Dolphin Dance
Black Viiolet – Why Don’t You Do Right
Nilza Costa – Exu
Her Motives Are Silent – It’s Ok
GorpoPap – Bikini Bottom Club
Raawly – Off the Wall
Okleland – Coastline
Sean Bienhaus – The Coastline
Keegan Walker – Loser
Hannah Piercey – Couldn’t With Mine
Ellie Heath – Too Old (For This S**t)
Gena Perala – So Many Men
Casanova Frankenstein Jr. – Dead Bird in the Dirt
S.G. Sinnicks – Landlady of Boxhill
Joanna Bronson – Highway 28
Kunle – Cabana
Johnny Beachit – Caribbean Blue Bay
Odd Marshall – On My Way
Kpec3 arrival – perfection
Buzz Hummer – When the Revolution Comes
Combine the Victorious – Monsoon Afternoon
Icarus Phoenix – OH THE JOY OF LIFE
The James Clark Institute – Reluctantly In Love
Natan AK – You Crash The Car, You Burn Again
Lily Lowe – Glitter & Gore
Scarlett Macfarlane – Winter’s Whisper
See y’all next time!