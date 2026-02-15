New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #118

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

The James Clark Institute Reluctanly in Love – Single Rock CanCon Johnny Beachit Ain’t No Surf In Cleveland – Single Country No Johnny Beachit Caribbean Blue Bay – Single Country No Keegan Walker Loser – Single Pop CanCon Justin Faulknor Far From Home Rock CanCon Okleland Boomerang – Single Pop CanCon Okleland Coastline – Single Pop CanCon Okleland wouldufallinlove – Single Pop CanCon Nilza Costa Contigas World No Hilla Peer Under the Surface Pop No Joel Pearson The Fight Rock CanCon Betty Strings Trust Myself – Single Pop CanCon Finely Tuned Elephant No Goats Jazz CanCon Kunle Cabana / Ile L’abo – Single Folk CanCon Genuine Connection I Swear Rock No Raawly Off the Wall – Single Hip Hop Explicit and Clean Versions Available No Desiree Dorion Daddy’s Tattoo – Single Folk Features Burnstick CanCon Donita Large The Ancestors Folk CanCon Ata Dune Tekosa Ambient No Ryan Dart Dirt Road Woman – Single Country No S.G. Sinnicks Miss America 2.0 – Single Folk CanCon S.G. Sinnicks Fridge Magnet Folk CanCon S.G. Sinnicks T.I.H Folk CanCon Scarlett Macfarlane Winter’s Whisper – Single Pop No Ellie Heath Too Old (For This Shit) – Single Folk CanCon Arkells Next Summer – Single Rock CanCon Olivia Penalva Distance Makes a Love Story – Single Pop CanCon Kin Kabal Clear – Single Rock CanCon 5th PROJEKT Incantation (Live) – Single Rock CanCon Odd Marshall On My Way – Single Folk CanCon Rejean Lau Early Light – Single Rock Added to Libretime by Rejean! CanCon Casanova Frankenstein Jr. Argos Waiting Folk Tracks 8 and 10 are Explicit CanCon Gena Perala Somewhere New Folk Tracks 3, 7, 8, 10 are explicit, with clean versions available CanCon Lisa B. Band Judgement Day Blues CanCon Ginny Ranger Shady Lady – Single Rock CanCon Ginny Ranger Every Dog Has Its Day – Single Rock CanCon Zenekar Swirls World No Joanna Bronson Norwood – Single Folk CanCon Joanna Bronson Highway 28 – Single Folk CanCon Josh Odair High Roller – Single Rock CanCon Concrete Sun the mundane uncanny Jazz No Ishmael Ali Burn the Plastic, Sell the Copper Jazz No Hirta Soft Peaks Folk No Em Spel The Tide – Single Folk No Manu Delago & Max ZT Deuces World No Black Viiolet Dark Blue Jazz No Icarus Phoenix Gallop Alternative No Hannah Piercey Couldn’t With Mine – Single Pop CanCon GorpoPap Reach 4 The Stars Electronic No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Ata Dune – Kusalos

Devin Maxwell – Cloudseeding 13

Zenekar – Lament for a Holiday Tango

Dave Friedman & Tony Miceli – Dolphin Dance

Black Viiolet – Why Don’t You Do Right

Nilza Costa – Exu

Her Motives Are Silent – It’s Ok

GorpoPap – Bikini Bottom Club

Raawly – Off the Wall

Okleland – Coastline

Sean Bienhaus – The Coastline

Keegan Walker – Loser

Hannah Piercey – Couldn’t With Mine

Ellie Heath – Too Old (For This S**t)

Gena Perala – So Many Men

Casanova Frankenstein Jr. – Dead Bird in the Dirt

S.G. Sinnicks – Landlady of Boxhill

Joanna Bronson – Highway 28

Kunle – Cabana

Johnny Beachit – Caribbean Blue Bay

Odd Marshall – On My Way

Kpec3 arrival – perfection

Buzz Hummer – When the Revolution Comes

Combine the Victorious – Monsoon Afternoon

Icarus Phoenix – OH THE JOY OF LIFE

The James Clark Institute – Reluctantly In Love

Natan AK – You Crash The Car, You Burn Again

Lily Lowe – Glitter & Gore

Scarlett Macfarlane – Winter’s Whisper

See y’all next time!