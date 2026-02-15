The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #118

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

The James Clark Institute Reluctanly in Love – Single Rock CanCon
Johnny Beachit Ain’t No Surf In Cleveland – Single Country No
Johnny Beachit Caribbean Blue Bay – Single Country No
Keegan Walker Loser – Single Pop CanCon
Justin Faulknor Far From Home Rock CanCon
Okleland Boomerang – Single Pop CanCon
Okleland Coastline – Single Pop CanCon
Okleland wouldufallinlove – Single Pop CanCon
Nilza Costa Contigas World No
Hilla Peer Under the Surface Pop No
Joel Pearson The Fight Rock CanCon
Betty Strings Trust Myself – Single Pop CanCon
Finely Tuned Elephant No Goats Jazz CanCon
Kunle Cabana / Ile L’abo – Single Folk CanCon
Genuine Connection I Swear Rock No
Raawly Off the Wall – Single Hip Hop Explicit and Clean Versions Available No
Desiree Dorion Daddy’s Tattoo – Single Folk Features Burnstick CanCon
Donita Large The Ancestors Folk CanCon
Ata Dune Tekosa Ambient No
Ryan Dart Dirt Road Woman – Single Country No
S.G. Sinnicks Miss America 2.0 – Single Folk CanCon
S.G. Sinnicks Fridge Magnet Folk CanCon
S.G. Sinnicks T.I.H Folk CanCon
Scarlett Macfarlane Winter’s Whisper – Single Pop No
Ellie Heath Too Old (For This Shit) – Single Folk CanCon
Arkells Next Summer – Single Rock CanCon
Olivia Penalva Distance Makes a Love Story – Single Pop CanCon
Kin Kabal Clear – Single Rock CanCon
5th PROJEKT Incantation (Live) – Single Rock CanCon
Odd Marshall On My Way – Single Folk CanCon
Rejean Lau Early Light – Single Rock Added to Libretime by Rejean! CanCon
Casanova Frankenstein Jr. Argos Waiting Folk Tracks 8 and 10 are Explicit CanCon
Gena Perala Somewhere New Folk Tracks 3, 7, 8, 10 are explicit, with clean versions available CanCon
Lisa B. Band Judgement Day Blues CanCon
Ginny Ranger Shady Lady – Single Rock CanCon
Ginny Ranger Every Dog Has Its Day – Single Rock CanCon
Zenekar Swirls World No
Joanna Bronson Norwood – Single Folk CanCon
Joanna Bronson Highway 28 – Single Folk CanCon
Josh Odair High Roller – Single Rock CanCon
Concrete Sun the mundane uncanny Jazz No
Ishmael Ali Burn the Plastic, Sell the Copper Jazz No
Hirta Soft Peaks Folk No
Em Spel The Tide – Single Folk No
Manu Delago & Max ZT Deuces World No
Black Viiolet Dark Blue Jazz No
Icarus Phoenix Gallop Alternative No
Hannah Piercey Couldn’t With Mine – Single Pop CanCon
GorpoPap Reach 4 The Stars Electronic No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Ata Dune – Kusalos
Devin Maxwell – Cloudseeding 13
Zenekar – Lament for a Holiday Tango
Dave Friedman & Tony Miceli – Dolphin Dance
Black Viiolet – Why Don’t You Do Right
Nilza Costa – Exu
Her Motives Are Silent – It’s Ok
GorpoPap – Bikini Bottom Club
Raawly – Off the Wall
Okleland – Coastline
Sean Bienhaus – The Coastline
Keegan Walker – Loser
Hannah Piercey – Couldn’t With Mine
Ellie Heath – Too Old (For This S**t)
Gena Perala – So Many Men
Casanova Frankenstein Jr. – Dead Bird in the Dirt
S.G. Sinnicks – Landlady of Boxhill
Joanna Bronson – Highway 28
Kunle – Cabana
Johnny Beachit – Caribbean Blue Bay
Odd Marshall – On My Way
Kpec3 arrival – perfection
Buzz Hummer – When the Revolution Comes
Combine the Victorious – Monsoon Afternoon
Icarus Phoenix – OH THE JOY OF LIFE
The James Clark Institute – Reluctantly In Love
Natan AK – You Crash The Car, You Burn Again
Lily Lowe – Glitter & Gore
Scarlett Macfarlane – Winter’s Whisper

See y’all next time!

