The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #122

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What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here are the new submissions I have added to Libretime since last week:

MINUTIA MINUTIA Rock Guelph CanCon
Raging Flower Back on Track – Single Pop No
Johnny Beachit Groundhog Day – Single Country No
Johnny Beachit Gonna Move Along (Conga Version) – Single Country No
Anthony J. Carrier Born to Fly – Single Folk Partial AICon (Lyrics and Direction are Human, Arrangement and Production are listed as “AI-Assisted”) CanCon
Anthony J. Carrier Brand New Man – Single Folk CanCon
Anthony J. Carrier No Good Goodbyes – Single Folk CanCon
Anthony J. Carrier Under the Northern Lights – Single Folk CanCon
TicTacTec Plastic Crown – Single Electronic No
Menzies Mash Potato – Single Rock No
Cowdust Trash and Tribute Country Owen Sound CanCon
The R.E.S.E.A.R.C.H Fast Forward – Single Rock CanCon
MF Robots III Part One Jazz No
riyuli I won’t talk back – Single Pop Explicit and Clean Versions Available CanCon/KWCon
Aman Dhesi The Restless Night Pop CanCon
BETABOYS GREAT PRETENDERS Rock CanCon
Kroka Experiencer – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
Kroka Have You Lost Your Mind – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
mapea & Raawly End of Time – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Jesse Morrison Transitions Classical CanCon
Stanley Bellwood Self Help Folk CanCon
Mark Fenster Reflections – Single New Age CanCon
The Mosfets Take a Chance – Single Punk CanCon
Malia Rogers Sunlight (A Good Death) – Single Folk CanCon
Teagan Johnston My Luck – Single Country CanCon
P.S. Lucas Villains & Chieftains Alternative No
Fafiella On My Own – Single R&B CanCon
Shunk Party Girl – Single Alternative CanCon
Maitreya Utopian Plague – Single Metal CanCon
Maitreya Auexsis Metal CanCon
Maitreya Auexsis: Reiterate Metal/Instrumental CanCon
Camino Sound Remembers Everything Rock No
Danny Webster DW Rock CanCon
Chris Temple Leap of Faith – Single Rock CanCon
Yalana I am you and you are me / good girl – Single Rock No
Angie Keys Brave – Single Pop No
latecomber strophes Rock CanCon
Jonathon Goldie Isolophobia Alternative CanCon
Flo Naegeli Lush Life Soul No
Monotronic Miracles – Single Electronic No
ProPain Slapping the Big Dog! Punk No
Jordan Whitlock, Memory Spells This Is What It Feels Like Electronic No
Jay Williams Fashion Fascination – Single Pop No
Bentley Anderson Valence Experimental No
Flowers/Ghosts&Echoes Flow////State Experimental No
Ayman Fanous 2 – Single World No
Alex Worms PARANOID! – Single Punk CanCon
Grace C. Elliot Erase It – Single Pop No
Mystic Aura Chocolate Girl – Single Pop No
Chris Mazzei Starlight – Single Rock CanCon
Serena Rose Wild One – Single Rock Officially releases on the 20th No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Jessie Morrison – Signs, Games and Messages for Solo Viola – In Memoriam Blum Tamas
Mark Fenster – Reflections
MF Robots – Glide
The Early – The Laughing Earth
Manu Delago & Max ZT – 40/40
riyuli – I won’t talk back
Grace C. Elliot – Erase It
Mystic Aura – Chocolate Girl
Flo Naegeli – Love By The Hour
Fafiélla – On My Own
Raging Flowers – Back On Track
Serena Rose – Wild One
Stanley Bellwood – I’d Have You In Toronto Anytime
Malia Rogers – Sunlight (A Good Death)
koteBlue – Walk Into the Sea
Kroka – Have You Lost Your Mind?
Minutia – Some Hard Days
Cowdust – Mountain Dew
BETABOYS – Devoid of Reason
ProPain – Weezer Type Beat
Alex Whorms – PARANOID!
Yalana – Good Girl
Maitreya – Utopian Plague
GRAVEMASS – Black Bell
Cell Press – Orphan Crushing Machine
LESS KILLJOY – bite my tongue
Menzies – Mash Potato
Shunk – Party Girl

See y’all next time!

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