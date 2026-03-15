New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #122

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here are the new submissions I have added to Libretime since last week:

MINUTIA MINUTIA Rock Guelph CanCon Raging Flower Back on Track – Single Pop No Johnny Beachit Groundhog Day – Single Country No Johnny Beachit Gonna Move Along (Conga Version) – Single Country No Anthony J. Carrier Born to Fly – Single Folk Partial AICon (Lyrics and Direction are Human, Arrangement and Production are listed as “AI-Assisted”) CanCon Anthony J. Carrier Brand New Man – Single Folk CanCon Anthony J. Carrier No Good Goodbyes – Single Folk CanCon Anthony J. Carrier Under the Northern Lights – Single Folk CanCon TicTacTec Plastic Crown – Single Electronic No Menzies Mash Potato – Single Rock No Cowdust Trash and Tribute Country Owen Sound CanCon The R.E.S.E.A.R.C.H Fast Forward – Single Rock CanCon MF Robots III Part One Jazz No riyuli I won’t talk back – Single Pop Explicit and Clean Versions Available CanCon/KWCon Aman Dhesi The Restless Night Pop CanCon BETABOYS GREAT PRETENDERS Rock CanCon Kroka Experiencer – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Kroka Have You Lost Your Mind – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon mapea & Raawly End of Time – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Jesse Morrison Transitions Classical CanCon Stanley Bellwood Self Help Folk CanCon Mark Fenster Reflections – Single New Age CanCon The Mosfets Take a Chance – Single Punk CanCon Malia Rogers Sunlight (A Good Death) – Single Folk CanCon Teagan Johnston My Luck – Single Country CanCon P.S. Lucas Villains & Chieftains Alternative No Fafiella On My Own – Single R&B CanCon Shunk Party Girl – Single Alternative CanCon Maitreya Utopian Plague – Single Metal CanCon Maitreya Auexsis Metal CanCon Maitreya Auexsis: Reiterate Metal/Instrumental CanCon Camino Sound Remembers Everything Rock No Danny Webster DW Rock CanCon Chris Temple Leap of Faith – Single Rock CanCon Yalana I am you and you are me / good girl – Single Rock No Angie Keys Brave – Single Pop No latecomber strophes Rock CanCon Jonathon Goldie Isolophobia Alternative CanCon Flo Naegeli Lush Life Soul No Monotronic Miracles – Single Electronic No ProPain Slapping the Big Dog! Punk No Jordan Whitlock, Memory Spells This Is What It Feels Like Electronic No Jay Williams Fashion Fascination – Single Pop No Bentley Anderson Valence Experimental No Flowers/Ghosts&Echoes Flow////State Experimental No Ayman Fanous 2 – Single World No Alex Worms PARANOID! – Single Punk CanCon Grace C. Elliot Erase It – Single Pop No Mystic Aura Chocolate Girl – Single Pop No Chris Mazzei Starlight – Single Rock CanCon Serena Rose Wild One – Single Rock Officially releases on the 20th No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Jessie Morrison – Signs, Games and Messages for Solo Viola – In Memoriam Blum Tamas

Mark Fenster – Reflections

MF Robots – Glide

The Early – The Laughing Earth

Manu Delago & Max ZT – 40/40

riyuli – I won’t talk back

Grace C. Elliot – Erase It

Mystic Aura – Chocolate Girl

Flo Naegeli – Love By The Hour

Fafiélla – On My Own

Raging Flowers – Back On Track

Serena Rose – Wild One

Stanley Bellwood – I’d Have You In Toronto Anytime

Malia Rogers – Sunlight (A Good Death)

koteBlue – Walk Into the Sea

Kroka – Have You Lost Your Mind?

Minutia – Some Hard Days

Cowdust – Mountain Dew

BETABOYS – Devoid of Reason

ProPain – Weezer Type Beat

Alex Whorms – PARANOID!

Yalana – Good Girl

Maitreya – Utopian Plague

GRAVEMASS – Black Bell

Cell Press – Orphan Crushing Machine

LESS KILLJOY – bite my tongue

Menzies – Mash Potato

Shunk – Party Girl

See y’all next time!