New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #122

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here are the new submissions I have added to Libretime since last week:
|MINUTIA
|MINUTIA
|Rock
|Guelph
|CanCon
|Raging Flower
|Back on Track – Single
|Pop
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|Groundhog Day – Single
|Country
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|Gonna Move Along (Conga Version) – Single
|Country
|No
|Anthony J. Carrier
|Born to Fly – Single
|Folk
|Partial AICon (Lyrics and Direction are Human, Arrangement and Production are listed as “AI-Assisted”)
|CanCon
|Anthony J. Carrier
|Brand New Man – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Anthony J. Carrier
|No Good Goodbyes – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Anthony J. Carrier
|Under the Northern Lights – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|TicTacTec
|Plastic Crown – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Menzies
|Mash Potato – Single
|Rock
|No
|Cowdust
|Trash and Tribute
|Country
|Owen Sound
|CanCon
|The R.E.S.E.A.R.C.H
|Fast Forward – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|MF Robots
|III Part One
|Jazz
|No
|riyuli
|I won’t talk back – Single
|Pop
|Explicit and Clean Versions Available
|CanCon/KWCon
|Aman Dhesi
|The Restless Night
|Pop
|CanCon
|BETABOYS
|GREAT PRETENDERS
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kroka
|Experiencer – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Kroka
|Have You Lost Your Mind – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|mapea & Raawly
|End of Time – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Jesse Morrison
|Transitions
|Classical
|CanCon
|Stanley Bellwood
|Self Help
|Folk
|CanCon
|Mark Fenster
|Reflections – Single
|New Age
|CanCon
|The Mosfets
|Take a Chance – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Malia Rogers
|Sunlight (A Good Death) – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Teagan Johnston
|My Luck – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|P.S. Lucas
|Villains & Chieftains
|Alternative
|No
|Fafiella
|On My Own – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|Shunk
|Party Girl – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Maitreya
|Utopian Plague – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Maitreya
|Auexsis
|Metal
|CanCon
|Maitreya
|Auexsis: Reiterate
|Metal/Instrumental
|CanCon
|Camino Sound
|Remembers Everything
|Rock
|No
|Danny Webster
|DW
|Rock
|CanCon
|Chris Temple
|Leap of Faith – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Yalana
|I am you and you are me / good girl – Single
|Rock
|No
|Angie Keys
|Brave – Single
|Pop
|No
|latecomber
|strophes
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jonathon Goldie
|Isolophobia
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Flo Naegeli
|Lush Life
|Soul
|No
|Monotronic
|Miracles – Single
|Electronic
|No
|ProPain
|Slapping the Big Dog!
|Punk
|No
|Jordan Whitlock, Memory Spells
|This Is What It Feels Like
|Electronic
|No
|Jay Williams
|Fashion Fascination – Single
|Pop
|No
|Bentley Anderson
|Valence
|Experimental
|No
|Flowers/Ghosts&Echoes
|Flow////State
|Experimental
|No
|Ayman Fanous
|2 – Single
|World
|No
|Alex Worms
|PARANOID! – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Grace C. Elliot
|Erase It – Single
|Pop
|No
|Mystic Aura
|Chocolate Girl – Single
|Pop
|No
|Chris Mazzei
|Starlight – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Serena Rose
|Wild One – Single
|Rock
|Officially releases on the 20th
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Jessie Morrison – Signs, Games and Messages for Solo Viola – In Memoriam Blum Tamas
Mark Fenster – Reflections
MF Robots – Glide
The Early – The Laughing Earth
Manu Delago & Max ZT – 40/40
riyuli – I won’t talk back
Grace C. Elliot – Erase It
Mystic Aura – Chocolate Girl
Flo Naegeli – Love By The Hour
Fafiélla – On My Own
Raging Flowers – Back On Track
Serena Rose – Wild One
Stanley Bellwood – I’d Have You In Toronto Anytime
Malia Rogers – Sunlight (A Good Death)
koteBlue – Walk Into the Sea
Kroka – Have You Lost Your Mind?
Minutia – Some Hard Days
Cowdust – Mountain Dew
BETABOYS – Devoid of Reason
ProPain – Weezer Type Beat
Alex Whorms – PARANOID!
Yalana – Good Girl
Maitreya – Utopian Plague
GRAVEMASS – Black Bell
Cell Press – Orphan Crushing Machine
LESS KILLJOY – bite my tongue
Menzies – Mash Potato
Shunk – Party Girl
See y’all next time!