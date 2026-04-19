The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #127

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What’s up, y’all? First things first, like always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Black Market Heart What Happens In the Dark Rock No
General Chaos The Idiots Have Taken Over – Single Punk CanCon
Pain Is How We Learn Pain Is How We Learn Rock CanCon
Mike Latimer Forged on the Road Country CanCon
Leta Lota Destiny of Love – Single Rock No
The Get Alongs Come On – Single Rock CanCon
Emie-Rioux Russell Trio TERR Jazz CanCon
Dee Hernandez Odumile – Single Latin CanCon
Human and the Invisible Band Puff of Smoke – Single Alternative No
Don Ross Did I Fool You – Single Folk CanCon
JR and the Bad Ox Man Highway Life – Single Country CanCon
Don Denaburg & Friends BEYOND BLUE – Single Folk CanCon
Hiroki Tanaka Isan Rock CanCon
Joel Brogon Here on the Rio Grande – Single Folk No
Streetlight Embers This Joyful Sound – Single Folk CanCon
Private Name Private Number Who’s That – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Bring Water EP 2: Echoes World CanCon
F.S. Blumm While Leaving – Single Classical No
F.S. Blumm Schleife Schleife Schnitt – Single Classical No
Moses Yoofee Trio Nothing to Lose / Inner Circle – Single Jazz No
Moses Yoofee Trio Chasing Light / Zero – Single Jazz No
Alden Hellmuth Microfictions – Single Jazz No
Alden Hellmuth Face the Wall – Single Jazz No
Mike Tod Four Wheeled Wagon; or, a Dark Day in the West Folk CanCon
Ashlyn Sullivan Fireman – Single Pop No
TicTacTec Life is Short – Single Electronic No
Tyson Ray Borsboom These Days Folk CanCon
Human and the Invisible Band The Traitor – Single Alternative No
The Uproot Group Fairy Tale – Single Jazz No
Pranatricks Infiniteness Alternative CanCon
Brass Camel Brass Camel Rock CanCon
Femi Luna Wash My Pain Away Folk CanCon
The Greenberry Woods It’s All Good… Sugar Rock No
Alanna Sterling More – Single Pop CanCon
Strange Plants Ground Falls Away – Single Rock CanCon
Ryan O’Reilly Elizabeth – Single Folk CanCon
St. Arnaud St. Arnaud Pop CanCon
Pickle Juice Halfway – Single Rock Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
Arkells What’s On Your Mind – Single Rock CanCon
David Mash Collaboration Jazz No
Thunderor Bleed For It Rock CanCon
Desiree Dorion Pieces Of Me Folk CanCon
Bring Water EP 1: 0.5 Liter World CanCon
Chris Burke Sandbar Sunday – Single Folk CanCon
Thomas Duxbury and New Mother Nature Already Dead – Single Rock CanCon
Terry Gomes 2 Open 3 Closed Rock CanCon
Leah Finkelstein I Wouldn’t Blame You – Single Jazz No
Carol Martini Running Out of Pockets Rock No
Daniel Isaiah Western Medicine Rock CanCon
Rosewater Park What Time Will Take Away Rock CanCon
Boyboy Militia I AM Electronic No
James Ilgenfritz and Thomas Buckner Automatic Thinking Jazz No
Micah Thomas Frontier – Single Jazz No
Half Dollar Dog And The List Goes On – Single Punk No
Canadian Thrash Cartel Paradise Illusion – Single Metal CanCon
Trevor James Coffrin On and On – Single Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Emi R. Roussel Trio – TERR
The Uproot Group – Fairy Tale
David Mash – Bionic Man
Dee Hernandez – Odumile
Leah Finkelstein – I Wouldn’t Blame You
James Ilgenfritz and Thomas Buckner – Forest for the Trees
Boyboy Militia – Call My Name
TicTacTec – Life is Short
Ashlyn Sullivan – Fireman
Alanna Sterling – More
Sandra Lamb – Heal Me O Lord
Kpec3 Arrival – In Any Fight
Chris Burke – Sandbar Sunday
Mike Latimer – Fire Rippin’, Beer Tippin’, Dirt Kickin’ Time
Femi Luna – Ocean
Tyson Ray Borsboom – Trucker Seat
Ryan O’Reilly – Elizabeth
Joel Brogon – Here on the Rio Grande
Mike Tod – All The Pretty Little Horses
Pain Is How We Learn – I Knew Him In High School
Black Market Heart – Girl Dreams
Pickle Juice – Halfway
Half Dollar Dog – And The List Goes On
Bring Water – Alien Funk
Hiroki Tanaka – Tomogaki
The Greenberry Woods – Waiting Around For Something To Go Wrong
Human and the Invisible Band – Puff of Smoke
Brass Camel – Everybody Loves a Scandal
Pranatricks – Smear Campaign
Giulio Capurso – Il Soldato Senza Bandiera

See y’all next time!

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