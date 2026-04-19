New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #127

What’s up, y’all? First things first, like always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Black Market Heart What Happens In the Dark Rock No General Chaos The Idiots Have Taken Over – Single Punk CanCon Pain Is How We Learn Pain Is How We Learn Rock CanCon Mike Latimer Forged on the Road Country CanCon Leta Lota Destiny of Love – Single Rock No The Get Alongs Come On – Single Rock CanCon Emie-Rioux Russell Trio TERR Jazz CanCon Dee Hernandez Odumile – Single Latin CanCon Human and the Invisible Band Puff of Smoke – Single Alternative No Don Ross Did I Fool You – Single Folk CanCon JR and the Bad Ox Man Highway Life – Single Country CanCon Don Denaburg & Friends BEYOND BLUE – Single Folk CanCon Hiroki Tanaka Isan Rock CanCon Joel Brogon Here on the Rio Grande – Single Folk No Streetlight Embers This Joyful Sound – Single Folk CanCon Private Name Private Number Who’s That – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Bring Water EP 2: Echoes World CanCon F.S. Blumm While Leaving – Single Classical No F.S. Blumm Schleife Schleife Schnitt – Single Classical No Moses Yoofee Trio Nothing to Lose / Inner Circle – Single Jazz No Moses Yoofee Trio Chasing Light / Zero – Single Jazz No Alden Hellmuth Microfictions – Single Jazz No Alden Hellmuth Face the Wall – Single Jazz No Mike Tod Four Wheeled Wagon; or, a Dark Day in the West Folk CanCon Ashlyn Sullivan Fireman – Single Pop No TicTacTec Life is Short – Single Electronic No Tyson Ray Borsboom These Days Folk CanCon Human and the Invisible Band The Traitor – Single Alternative No The Uproot Group Fairy Tale – Single Jazz No Pranatricks Infiniteness Alternative CanCon Brass Camel Brass Camel Rock CanCon Femi Luna Wash My Pain Away Folk CanCon The Greenberry Woods It’s All Good… Sugar Rock No Alanna Sterling More – Single Pop CanCon Strange Plants Ground Falls Away – Single Rock CanCon Ryan O’Reilly Elizabeth – Single Folk CanCon St. Arnaud St. Arnaud Pop CanCon Pickle Juice Halfway – Single Rock Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon Arkells What’s On Your Mind – Single Rock CanCon David Mash Collaboration Jazz No Thunderor Bleed For It Rock CanCon Desiree Dorion Pieces Of Me Folk CanCon Bring Water EP 1: 0.5 Liter World CanCon Chris Burke Sandbar Sunday – Single Folk CanCon Thomas Duxbury and New Mother Nature Already Dead – Single Rock CanCon Terry Gomes 2 Open 3 Closed Rock CanCon Leah Finkelstein I Wouldn’t Blame You – Single Jazz No Carol Martini Running Out of Pockets Rock No Daniel Isaiah Western Medicine Rock CanCon Rosewater Park What Time Will Take Away Rock CanCon Boyboy Militia I AM Electronic No James Ilgenfritz and Thomas Buckner Automatic Thinking Jazz No Micah Thomas Frontier – Single Jazz No Half Dollar Dog And The List Goes On – Single Punk No Canadian Thrash Cartel Paradise Illusion – Single Metal CanCon Trevor James Coffrin On and On – Single Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Emi R. Roussel Trio – TERR

The Uproot Group – Fairy Tale

David Mash – Bionic Man

Dee Hernandez – Odumile

Leah Finkelstein – I Wouldn’t Blame You

James Ilgenfritz and Thomas Buckner – Forest for the Trees

Boyboy Militia – Call My Name

TicTacTec – Life is Short

Ashlyn Sullivan – Fireman

Alanna Sterling – More

Sandra Lamb – Heal Me O Lord

Kpec3 Arrival – In Any Fight

Chris Burke – Sandbar Sunday

Mike Latimer – Fire Rippin’, Beer Tippin’, Dirt Kickin’ Time

Femi Luna – Ocean

Tyson Ray Borsboom – Trucker Seat

Ryan O’Reilly – Elizabeth

Joel Brogon – Here on the Rio Grande

Mike Tod – All The Pretty Little Horses

Pain Is How We Learn – I Knew Him In High School

Black Market Heart – Girl Dreams

Pickle Juice – Halfway

Half Dollar Dog – And The List Goes On

Bring Water – Alien Funk

Hiroki Tanaka – Tomogaki

The Greenberry Woods – Waiting Around For Something To Go Wrong

Human and the Invisible Band – Puff of Smoke

Brass Camel – Everybody Loves a Scandal

Pranatricks – Smear Campaign

Giulio Capurso – Il Soldato Senza Bandiera

See y’all next time!