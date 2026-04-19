New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #127

What’s up, y’all? First things first, like always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Black Market Heart
|What Happens In the Dark
|Rock
|No
|General Chaos
|The Idiots Have Taken Over – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Pain Is How We Learn
|Pain Is How We Learn
|Rock
|CanCon
|Mike Latimer
|Forged on the Road
|Country
|CanCon
|Leta Lota
|Destiny of Love – Single
|Rock
|No
|The Get Alongs
|Come On – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Emie-Rioux Russell Trio
|TERR
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Dee Hernandez
|Odumile – Single
|Latin
|CanCon
|Human and the Invisible Band
|Puff of Smoke – Single
|Alternative
|No
|Don Ross
|Did I Fool You – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|JR and the Bad Ox Man
|Highway Life – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Don Denaburg & Friends
|BEYOND BLUE – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Hiroki Tanaka
|Isan
|Rock
|CanCon
|Joel Brogon
|Here on the Rio Grande – Single
|Folk
|No
|Streetlight Embers
|This Joyful Sound – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Private Name Private Number
|Who’s That – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Bring Water
|EP 2: Echoes
|World
|CanCon
|F.S. Blumm
|While Leaving – Single
|Classical
|No
|F.S. Blumm
|Schleife Schleife Schnitt – Single
|Classical
|No
|Moses Yoofee Trio
|Nothing to Lose / Inner Circle – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Moses Yoofee Trio
|Chasing Light / Zero – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Alden Hellmuth
|Microfictions – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Alden Hellmuth
|Face the Wall – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Mike Tod
|Four Wheeled Wagon; or, a Dark Day in the West
|Folk
|CanCon
|Ashlyn Sullivan
|Fireman – Single
|Pop
|No
|TicTacTec
|Life is Short – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Tyson Ray Borsboom
|These Days
|Folk
|CanCon
|Human and the Invisible Band
|The Traitor – Single
|Alternative
|No
|The Uproot Group
|Fairy Tale – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Pranatricks
|Infiniteness
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Brass Camel
|Brass Camel
|Rock
|CanCon
|Femi Luna
|Wash My Pain Away
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Greenberry Woods
|It’s All Good… Sugar
|Rock
|No
|Alanna Sterling
|More – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Strange Plants
|Ground Falls Away – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ryan O’Reilly
|Elizabeth – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|St. Arnaud
|St. Arnaud
|Pop
|CanCon
|Pickle Juice
|Halfway – Single
|Rock
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|Arkells
|What’s On Your Mind – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|David Mash
|Collaboration
|Jazz
|No
|Thunderor
|Bleed For It
|Rock
|CanCon
|Desiree Dorion
|Pieces Of Me
|Folk
|CanCon
|Bring Water
|EP 1: 0.5 Liter
|World
|CanCon
|Chris Burke
|Sandbar Sunday – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Thomas Duxbury and New Mother Nature
|Already Dead – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Terry Gomes
|2 Open 3 Closed
|Rock
|CanCon
|Leah Finkelstein
|I Wouldn’t Blame You – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Carol Martini
|Running Out of Pockets
|Rock
|No
|Daniel Isaiah
|Western Medicine
|Rock
|CanCon
|Rosewater Park
|What Time Will Take Away
|Rock
|CanCon
|Boyboy Militia
|I AM
|Electronic
|No
|James Ilgenfritz and Thomas Buckner
|Automatic Thinking
|Jazz
|No
|Micah Thomas
|Frontier – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Half Dollar Dog
|And The List Goes On – Single
|Punk
|No
|Canadian Thrash Cartel
|Paradise Illusion – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Trevor James Coffrin
|On and On – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Emi R. Roussel Trio – TERR
The Uproot Group – Fairy Tale
David Mash – Bionic Man
Dee Hernandez – Odumile
Leah Finkelstein – I Wouldn’t Blame You
James Ilgenfritz and Thomas Buckner – Forest for the Trees
Boyboy Militia – Call My Name
TicTacTec – Life is Short
Ashlyn Sullivan – Fireman
Alanna Sterling – More
Sandra Lamb – Heal Me O Lord
Kpec3 Arrival – In Any Fight
Chris Burke – Sandbar Sunday
Mike Latimer – Fire Rippin’, Beer Tippin’, Dirt Kickin’ Time
Femi Luna – Ocean
Tyson Ray Borsboom – Trucker Seat
Ryan O’Reilly – Elizabeth
Joel Brogon – Here on the Rio Grande
Mike Tod – All The Pretty Little Horses
Pain Is How We Learn – I Knew Him In High School
Black Market Heart – Girl Dreams
Pickle Juice – Halfway
Half Dollar Dog – And The List Goes On
Bring Water – Alien Funk
Hiroki Tanaka – Tomogaki
The Greenberry Woods – Waiting Around For Something To Go Wrong
Human and the Invisible Band – Puff of Smoke
Brass Camel – Everybody Loves a Scandal
Pranatricks – Smear Campaign
Giulio Capurso – Il Soldato Senza Bandiera
See y’all next time!