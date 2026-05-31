New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #133

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

The Jazz Enthusiast Where the Heartache Hides – Single Country CanCon den of dog Make Me – Single Pop No John Lewitt Six Ways to Sunday Rock CanCon Sadie Fine Just Drive – Single Pop No Duchess A Marvelous Party Jazz CanCon Glenn Sutter Love is Love – Single Rock CanCon Danny Marks Back to the Blues Blues CanCon Mercedes Brown Playing With Fire – Single Rock CanCon Ninety Foot Stone This Is War – Single Rock CanCon Janice Lacy Sunset at Shaw’s Cove – Single New Age No Jean Jacques Smoothie Sleeping in the Flowerbed Electronic No Black Uhuru Eden Pon Street / Time To Unite – Single Reggae No The Fods Teenage Lust/I Don’t Hate It – Single Rock No Alanna Sterling Down – Single Rock CanCon Marty Kolls Waves – Single Folk CanCon Thomas Duxbury and New Mother Nature Night is Young Rock CanCon Nicky MacKenzie Morals Pop CanCon Em Armstrong Unappologetic – Single Rock CanCon Victoria Staff Pink Magnolia Pop CanCon Sick Puppy Rick Nielsen – Single Rock CanCon Raaginder Be:coming World No Eric Demuro Simulacra Jazz No Isaac Symonds The Murmurs Orchestra, Vol. 2 Folk CanCon Kon-Fusion Arriba De Su Muro Latin CanCon Nathan Turner Southpaw Folk CanCon Jolene Marie Sun Creek Folk CanCon MV Wells Le Dauphin Rock No Lunar Reverb Shot Her Question – Single Blues No Alan Ward Chain Swang – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Blu Beach Band Mulligan Rock Tracks 4, 5, 7, 8 are Explicit CanCon Feura Lose Your Head Punk Multiple NSFR tracks NOTE: will be added to Libretime once a few file issues are sorted CanCon Ava Shadmani Yesterday’s Seven Thousand Years Classical CanCon Elena Erin Hypervigilante – Single Pop CanCon Tyler Sabbag Novella Jazz No Alexander Noice Perpetually and Forever Jazz No Twilark The Deeper I Fall Folk No Various Artists Across the Horizon Vol. 2, Drop 4 Jazz No josy and the mind readers sigh some more (because it releases endorphins and reduces anxiety) Folk No Alex Dupree New Meaning – Single Folk No Izzy Oram Brown I Believe – Single Folk No Yellow Trash Can x ILOVEMAKONNEN Everything Is Fake Hip Hop No Retrofit Demo Tape Folk CanCon Carina Hide It – Single Pop CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Janice Lacy – Sunset at Shaw’s Cove

Duchess – Ain’t That A Kick In The Head

Eric Demuro – Backlash Off the Grid

Kon-Fusion – Di la Verdad Rosa

Chuck Johnson – Spiralic

Alexander Noice – Frank Defends Himself

Ava Shadmani – Yesterday’s Seven Thousand Years (for the sun, who scattered into flight…)

Yellow Trash Can x ILOVEMAKONNEN – Me N You

Raaginder – douluvme

Jean Jacques Smoothie – Night Jet

Sadie Fine – Just Drive

Carina – Hide It

Nicky MacKenzie – Morals

Elena Erin – Hypervigilante

den of dog – Make Me

Isaac Symonds – Sign of the Times

Victoria Staff – Normal Stuff

Jolene Marie – Peach Smoke

Nathan Turner – Coyote

josy and the mind readers – hidden rock

Marty Kolls – Waves

Retrofit – Tianna

Igor Lisul – A Whistling Song

The Jazz Enthusiast – Where the Heartache Hides

Sick Puppy – Rick Nielsen

Blu Beach Band – F**k Sakes

Dahlia Wakefield – Light of the Phoenix

Mercedes Brown – Playing With Fire

Reuben Whetten – Game Over

Ninety Foot Stone – This Is War

John Lewitt – Six Ways to Sunday

Glenn Sutter – Love Is Love

See y’all next time!