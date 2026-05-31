The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #133

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What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

The Jazz Enthusiast Where the Heartache Hides – Single Country CanCon
den of dog Make Me – Single Pop No
John Lewitt Six Ways to Sunday Rock CanCon
Sadie Fine Just Drive – Single Pop No
Duchess A Marvelous Party Jazz CanCon
Glenn Sutter Love is Love – Single Rock CanCon
Danny Marks Back to the Blues Blues CanCon
Mercedes Brown Playing With Fire – Single Rock CanCon
Ninety Foot Stone This Is War – Single Rock CanCon
Janice Lacy Sunset at Shaw’s Cove – Single New Age No
Jean Jacques Smoothie Sleeping in the Flowerbed Electronic No
Black Uhuru Eden Pon Street / Time To Unite – Single Reggae No
The Fods Teenage Lust/I Don’t Hate It – Single Rock No
Alanna Sterling Down – Single Rock CanCon
Marty Kolls Waves – Single Folk CanCon
Thomas Duxbury and New Mother Nature Night is Young Rock CanCon
Nicky MacKenzie Morals Pop CanCon
Em Armstrong Unappologetic – Single Rock CanCon
Victoria Staff Pink Magnolia Pop CanCon
Sick Puppy Rick Nielsen – Single Rock CanCon
Raaginder Be:coming World No
Eric Demuro Simulacra Jazz No
Isaac Symonds The Murmurs Orchestra, Vol. 2 Folk CanCon
Kon-Fusion Arriba De Su Muro Latin CanCon
Nathan Turner Southpaw Folk CanCon
Jolene Marie Sun Creek Folk CanCon
MV Wells Le Dauphin Rock No
Lunar Reverb Shot Her Question – Single Blues No
Alan Ward Chain Swang – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Blu Beach Band Mulligan Rock Tracks 4, 5, 7, 8 are Explicit CanCon
Feura Lose Your Head Punk Multiple NSFR tracks

NOTE: will be added to Libretime once a few file issues are sorted

 CanCon
Ava Shadmani Yesterday’s Seven Thousand Years Classical CanCon
Elena Erin Hypervigilante – Single Pop CanCon
Tyler Sabbag Novella Jazz No
Alexander Noice Perpetually and Forever Jazz No
Twilark The Deeper I Fall Folk No
Various Artists Across the Horizon Vol. 2, Drop 4 Jazz No
josy and the mind readers sigh some more (because it releases endorphins and reduces anxiety) Folk No
Alex Dupree New Meaning – Single Folk No
Izzy Oram Brown I Believe – Single Folk No
Yellow Trash Can x ILOVEMAKONNEN Everything Is Fake Hip Hop No
Retrofit Demo Tape Folk CanCon
Carina Hide It – Single Pop CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Janice Lacy – Sunset at Shaw’s Cove
Duchess – Ain’t That A Kick In The Head
Eric Demuro – Backlash Off the Grid
Kon-Fusion – Di la Verdad Rosa
Chuck Johnson – Spiralic
Alexander Noice – Frank Defends Himself
Ava Shadmani – Yesterday’s Seven Thousand Years (for the sun, who scattered into flight…)
Yellow Trash Can x ILOVEMAKONNEN – Me N You
Raaginder – douluvme
Jean Jacques Smoothie – Night Jet
Sadie Fine – Just Drive
Carina – Hide It
Nicky MacKenzie – Morals
Elena Erin – Hypervigilante
den of dog – Make Me
Isaac Symonds – Sign of the Times
Victoria Staff – Normal Stuff
Jolene Marie – Peach Smoke
Nathan Turner – Coyote
josy and the mind readers – hidden rock
Marty Kolls – Waves
Retrofit – Tianna
Igor Lisul – A Whistling Song
The Jazz Enthusiast – Where the Heartache Hides
Sick Puppy – Rick Nielsen
Blu Beach Band – F**k Sakes
Dahlia Wakefield – Light of the Phoenix
Mercedes Brown – Playing With Fire
Reuben Whetten – Game Over
Ninety Foot Stone – This Is War
John Lewitt – Six Ways to Sunday
Glenn Sutter – Love Is Love

See y’all next time!

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