New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #133

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|The Jazz Enthusiast
|Where the Heartache Hides – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|den of dog
|Make Me – Single
|Pop
|No
|John Lewitt
|Six Ways to Sunday
|Rock
|CanCon
|Sadie Fine
|Just Drive – Single
|Pop
|No
|Duchess
|A Marvelous Party
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Glenn Sutter
|Love is Love – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Danny Marks
|Back to the Blues
|Blues
|CanCon
|Mercedes Brown
|Playing With Fire – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ninety Foot Stone
|This Is War – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Janice Lacy
|Sunset at Shaw’s Cove – Single
|New Age
|No
|Jean Jacques Smoothie
|Sleeping in the Flowerbed
|Electronic
|No
|Black Uhuru
|Eden Pon Street / Time To Unite – Single
|Reggae
|No
|The Fods
|Teenage Lust/I Don’t Hate It – Single
|Rock
|No
|Alanna Sterling
|Down – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Marty Kolls
|Waves – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Thomas Duxbury and New Mother Nature
|Night is Young
|Rock
|CanCon
|Nicky MacKenzie
|Morals
|Pop
|CanCon
|Em Armstrong
|Unappologetic – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Victoria Staff
|Pink Magnolia
|Pop
|CanCon
|Sick Puppy
|Rick Nielsen – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Raaginder
|Be:coming
|World
|No
|Eric Demuro
|Simulacra
|Jazz
|No
|Isaac Symonds
|The Murmurs Orchestra, Vol. 2
|Folk
|CanCon
|Kon-Fusion
|Arriba De Su Muro
|Latin
|CanCon
|Nathan Turner
|Southpaw
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jolene Marie
|Sun Creek
|Folk
|CanCon
|MV Wells
|Le Dauphin
|Rock
|No
|Lunar Reverb
|Shot Her Question – Single
|Blues
|No
|Alan Ward
|Chain Swang – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Blu Beach Band
|Mulligan
|Rock
|Tracks 4, 5, 7, 8 are Explicit
|CanCon
|Feura
|Lose Your Head
|Punk
|Multiple NSFR tracks
NOTE: will be added to Libretime once a few file issues are sorted
|CanCon
|Ava Shadmani
|Yesterday’s Seven Thousand Years
|Classical
|CanCon
|Elena Erin
|Hypervigilante – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Tyler Sabbag
|Novella
|Jazz
|No
|Alexander Noice
|Perpetually and Forever
|Jazz
|No
|Twilark
|The Deeper I Fall
|Folk
|No
|Various Artists
|Across the Horizon Vol. 2, Drop 4
|Jazz
|No
|josy and the mind readers
|sigh some more (because it releases endorphins and reduces anxiety)
|Folk
|No
|Alex Dupree
|New Meaning – Single
|Folk
|No
|Izzy Oram Brown
|I Believe – Single
|Folk
|No
|Yellow Trash Can x ILOVEMAKONNEN
|Everything Is Fake
|Hip Hop
|No
|Retrofit
|Demo Tape
|Folk
|CanCon
|Carina
|Hide It – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Janice Lacy – Sunset at Shaw’s Cove
Duchess – Ain’t That A Kick In The Head
Eric Demuro – Backlash Off the Grid
Kon-Fusion – Di la Verdad Rosa
Chuck Johnson – Spiralic
Alexander Noice – Frank Defends Himself
Ava Shadmani – Yesterday’s Seven Thousand Years (for the sun, who scattered into flight…)
Yellow Trash Can x ILOVEMAKONNEN – Me N You
Raaginder – douluvme
Jean Jacques Smoothie – Night Jet
Sadie Fine – Just Drive
Carina – Hide It
Nicky MacKenzie – Morals
Elena Erin – Hypervigilante
den of dog – Make Me
Isaac Symonds – Sign of the Times
Victoria Staff – Normal Stuff
Jolene Marie – Peach Smoke
Nathan Turner – Coyote
josy and the mind readers – hidden rock
Marty Kolls – Waves
Retrofit – Tianna
Igor Lisul – A Whistling Song
The Jazz Enthusiast – Where the Heartache Hides
Sick Puppy – Rick Nielsen
Blu Beach Band – F**k Sakes
Dahlia Wakefield – Light of the Phoenix
Mercedes Brown – Playing With Fire
Reuben Whetten – Game Over
Ninety Foot Stone – This Is War
John Lewitt – Six Ways to Sunday
Glenn Sutter – Love Is Love
See y’all next time!