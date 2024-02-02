New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #16

What’s up, y’all? Couple days early again with this post. First and foremost, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Yes Nice White Washed Walls Remix Indie Rock CanCon FKB 123 FKB Rock CanCon Ryan Boldt Broadside Ballads Pop CanCon Shuug and the Temporary Men County Folk CanCon Vance Joy Dream Your Life Away Indie Rock Indeterminable John Orpheus John Orpheus is Dead Pop NSFR CanCon/KWCon John Mann The Waiting Room Pop CanCon Black Crown Initiate The Wrekage of Stars Metal No es. Aspire to Inspire Rap CanCon Rosedale Sampler 2014 Rock Indeterminable Aqua Alta Dreamsphere Pop CanCon Alden Penner Exegesis Alternative NOTE: album is incomplete due to CD reading errors CanCon Catherine Maclellan The Raven’s Sun Country CanCon Tracy Lalonde Little Letters Alternative CanCon Elliot Thomas Through the Darkness & Cold Folk CAnCon The Meds South America Rock CanCon Gruvoria Space Butter Jazz No Lucid and the Flowers L.A.T.F 1st EP Dance CanCon Biblical Monsoon Season Rock CanCon Ben Stevenson Dirty Laundry R&B CanCon Lovers Love Haters Lovers Love Haters Pop Indeterminable Scott Shea Let it Storm Country & Folk No Kolony Sledge Metal Track 11 may be NSFR CanCon Coast Redwood Spirit Rock CanCon Bill Wood & the Woodies Oh Look Rock CanCon Jay Malinowski & the Deadcoast Martel Indie Rock CanCon Animal Nation A Great Impression of a Charming Young Gentleman Rap NSFR CanCon Closer Talker Flux Indie Rock CanCon Secret Sun Cold Coast Indie Rock CanCon Concealer Feted:Fetid Jazz CanCon

Here is the mix:

Tracklist:

Yukon Blonde – Summer in July

Yamantaka//Sonic Titan – Yandere

Bears in Hazenmoore – Wedding Season

Foxhart Fishman – This Drive Was Planned

Jesse and the Dandelions – Barking Up the Wrong Tree

Noah Zacarin – Small Town Novel

Dana Sipos – Lily in the Window

Ben Kunder – Night Sky

Brother Leeds – Canadian Girl

Waves that Stray – Mr. Wild the Killer Child

Murray Little & Bob Chartier – Grandma’s Pickle Jar

Urkmisher – It’s Only Friday, Jr.

Body Lens – Mikey

The Forks – One Degree

High Parade –This Town

Ensign Broderick – The Bedrooms of My Youth

Deadbeat & Camara – Blue Moon Revisited (Song for Elvis)

Calpurnia – Greyhound

Road Waves – Red Sun Rising

Jay Ross vs. Teekay – Subatomic

Sabo Forte – Ride or Die F Rubix

Astin Clark – Mistresses

Eddie Quotez – Kush and Anime

Ice tha One – In the Paint

Dustin Moore – Letter to my Eight Year Old Self

Philly Moves – Drunk Dial

Haviah Mighty – For Free

See y’all next week!