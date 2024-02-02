New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #16

What’s up, y’all? Couple days early again with this post. First and foremost, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Yes Nice
|White Washed Walls Remix
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|FKB
|123 FKB
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ryan Boldt
|Broadside Ballads
|Pop
|CanCon
|Shuug and the Temporary Men
|County
|Folk
|CanCon
|Vance Joy
|Dream Your Life Away
|Indie Rock
|Indeterminable
|John Orpheus
|John Orpheus is Dead
|Pop
|NSFR
|CanCon/KWCon
|John Mann
|The Waiting Room
|Pop
|CanCon
|Black Crown Initiate
|The Wrekage of Stars
|Metal
|No
|es.
|Aspire to Inspire
|Rap
|CanCon
|Rosedale
|Sampler 2014
|Rock
|Indeterminable
|Aqua Alta
|Dreamsphere
|Pop
|CanCon
|Alden Penner
|Exegesis
|Alternative
|NOTE: album is incomplete due to CD reading errors
|CanCon
|Catherine Maclellan
|The Raven’s Sun
|Country
|CanCon
|Tracy Lalonde
|Little Letters
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Elliot Thomas
|Through the Darkness & Cold
|Folk
|CAnCon
|The Meds
|South America
|Rock
|CanCon
|Gruvoria
|Space Butter
|Jazz
|No
|Lucid and the Flowers
|L.A.T.F 1st EP
|Dance
|CanCon
|Biblical
|Monsoon Season
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ben Stevenson
|Dirty Laundry
|R&B
|CanCon
|Lovers Love Haters
|Lovers Love Haters
|Pop
|Indeterminable
|Scott Shea
|Let it Storm
|Country & Folk
|No
|Kolony
|Sledge
|Metal
|Track 11 may be NSFR
|CanCon
|Coast Redwood
|Spirit
|Rock
|CanCon
|Bill Wood & the Woodies
|Oh Look
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jay Malinowski & the Deadcoast
|Martel
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Animal Nation
|A Great Impression of a Charming Young Gentleman
|Rap
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Closer Talker
|Flux
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Secret Sun
|Cold Coast
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Concealer
|Feted:Fetid
|Jazz
|CanCon
Here is the mix:
Tracklist:
Yukon Blonde – Summer in July
Yamantaka//Sonic Titan – Yandere
Bears in Hazenmoore – Wedding Season
Foxhart Fishman – This Drive Was Planned
Jesse and the Dandelions – Barking Up the Wrong Tree
Noah Zacarin – Small Town Novel
Dana Sipos – Lily in the Window
Ben Kunder – Night Sky
Brother Leeds – Canadian Girl
Waves that Stray – Mr. Wild the Killer Child
Murray Little & Bob Chartier – Grandma’s Pickle Jar
Urkmisher – It’s Only Friday, Jr.
Body Lens – Mikey
The Forks – One Degree
High Parade –This Town
Ensign Broderick – The Bedrooms of My Youth
Deadbeat & Camara – Blue Moon Revisited (Song for Elvis)
Calpurnia – Greyhound
Road Waves – Red Sun Rising
Jay Ross vs. Teekay – Subatomic
Sabo Forte – Ride or Die F Rubix
Astin Clark – Mistresses
Eddie Quotez – Kush and Anime
Ice tha One – In the Paint
Dustin Moore – Letter to my Eight Year Old Self
Philly Moves – Drunk Dial
Haviah Mighty – For Free
See y’all next week!