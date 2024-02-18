New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #18

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Pat Metheny Unity Group Kin Jazz No Stereophonics Graffitti on the Train Indie Rock CanCon Norine Braun Conventus the Eye of the Heart Rock CanCon Eightcubed Sheath & Beyond Unknown CanCon Marinol Nation Suburbia & Minivans Other CanCon Gruvoria The Sixth Knuckle Jazz No Moths & Locusts Mission Collapse in the Twin Sun Megaverse Indie Rock CanCon Eternal Husbands Eternal Husbands Jazz CanCon Unknown Colour Barely See the Sun Pop Indeterminable Timegiant A Night to Remember Alternative CanCon James Vincent McMorrow Post Tropical Indie Rock No Unwed Mothers Unwed Mothers Rock CanCon Michael Flynn The First Time the Last Time Folk CanCon Rebekah Stevens Here I Am Folk CanCon The Dead South Chains & Stakes Country CanCon Laney Jones Stay at Home – Single Rock No Ducks Ltd. Harm’s Way Indie Rock CanCon Ken Yates Twenty-Three Indie Rock No Boats Marblemouth Indie Rock Indeterminable Crossword Different Light Rap NSFR (presumed) No Mushy Callahan Makings of a Man Indie Rock CanCon Julia Rose Rewind – Singe Rock NSFR CanCon/KWCon

Here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Julia Rose – Rewind

Laney Jones – Stay at Home

The Dead South – Tiny Wooden Box

Ducks Ltd. – Train Full of Gasoline

Bleeding Horse Express – Waiting on the Rapture

Jo Passed – Millennial Trash Blues

Julian Taylor Band – Sweeter

John Paul Kleiner – Someday, Girl

Big Little Lions – Find Your Tribe

Tracy Lynn – Winter Season

Cliff Grant – Stormy Monday

John Lewitt – Sucker Punch

Steve Poltz – Windows of Halifax

Eric Chenaux – Wild Moon

Dorjee Tsering – Tashi Delek

Omhouse – I Have Loved Your Ghost

The Faps – We Make Our Own Gravy

Barbara Lica – The Birds and Bees

Emily Jean Flack – Throwing Shapes

Anything But – Muckenfuss

Les Lepage – Sunset Surprise

Gen Gorman – Joe (You Gotta Save Yourself)

Mike Allen – Murph’s Turf

Catherine M Thompson – Those Tender Lips

Lorraine Desmaris Band – Habanera

Mallory Chipman – Cry for Somewhere

Michael Vlatkovich – The Eventual Supremacy of Reason

See y’all next week!