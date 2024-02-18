The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #18

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Pat Metheny Unity Group Kin Jazz No
Stereophonics Graffitti on the Train Indie Rock CanCon
Norine Braun Conventus the Eye of the Heart Rock CanCon
Eightcubed Sheath & Beyond Unknown CanCon
Marinol Nation Suburbia & Minivans Other CanCon
Gruvoria The Sixth Knuckle Jazz No
Moths & Locusts Mission Collapse in the Twin Sun Megaverse Indie Rock CanCon
Eternal Husbands Eternal Husbands Jazz CanCon
Unknown Colour Barely See the Sun Pop Indeterminable
Timegiant A Night to Remember Alternative CanCon
James Vincent McMorrow Post Tropical Indie Rock No
Unwed Mothers Unwed Mothers Rock CanCon
Michael Flynn The First Time the Last Time Folk CanCon
Rebekah Stevens Here I Am Folk CanCon
The Dead South Chains & Stakes Country CanCon
Laney Jones Stay at Home – Single Rock No
Ducks Ltd. Harm’s Way Indie Rock CanCon
Ken Yates Twenty-Three Indie Rock No
Boats Marblemouth Indie Rock Indeterminable
Crossword Different Light Rap NSFR (presumed) No
Mushy Callahan Makings of a Man Indie Rock CanCon
Julia Rose Rewind – Singe Rock NSFR CanCon/KWCon

Here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Julia Rose – Rewind
Laney Jones – Stay at Home
The Dead South – Tiny Wooden Box
Ducks Ltd. – Train Full of Gasoline
Bleeding Horse Express – Waiting on the Rapture
Jo Passed – Millennial Trash Blues
Julian Taylor Band – Sweeter
John Paul Kleiner – Someday, Girl
Big Little Lions – Find Your Tribe
Tracy Lynn – Winter Season
Cliff Grant – Stormy Monday
John Lewitt – Sucker Punch
Steve Poltz – Windows of Halifax
Eric Chenaux – Wild Moon
Dorjee Tsering – Tashi Delek
Omhouse – I Have Loved Your Ghost
The Faps – We Make Our Own Gravy
Barbara Lica – The Birds and Bees
Emily Jean Flack – Throwing Shapes
Anything But – Muckenfuss
Les Lepage – Sunset Surprise
Gen Gorman – Joe (You Gotta Save Yourself)
Mike Allen – Murph’s Turf
Catherine M Thompson – Those Tender Lips
Lorraine Desmaris Band – Habanera
Mallory Chipman – Cry for Somewhere
Michael Vlatkovich – The Eventual Supremacy of Reason

See y’all next week!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.