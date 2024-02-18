New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #18

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Pat Metheny Unity Group
|Kin
|Jazz
|No
|Stereophonics
|Graffitti on the Train
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Norine Braun
|Conventus the Eye of the Heart
|Rock
|CanCon
|Eightcubed
|Sheath & Beyond
|Unknown
|CanCon
|Marinol Nation
|Suburbia & Minivans
|Other
|CanCon
|Gruvoria
|The Sixth Knuckle
|Jazz
|No
|Moths & Locusts
|Mission Collapse in the Twin Sun Megaverse
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Eternal Husbands
|Eternal Husbands
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Unknown Colour
|Barely See the Sun
|Pop
|Indeterminable
|Timegiant
|A Night to Remember
|Alternative
|CanCon
|James Vincent McMorrow
|Post Tropical
|Indie Rock
|No
|Unwed Mothers
|Unwed Mothers
|Rock
|CanCon
|Michael Flynn
|The First Time the Last Time
|Folk
|CanCon
|Rebekah Stevens
|Here I Am
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Dead South
|Chains & Stakes
|Country
|CanCon
|Laney Jones
|Stay at Home – Single
|Rock
|No
|Ducks Ltd.
|Harm’s Way
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Ken Yates
|Twenty-Three
|Indie Rock
|No
|Boats
|Marblemouth
|Indie Rock
|Indeterminable
|Crossword
|Different Light
|Rap
|NSFR (presumed)
|No
|Mushy Callahan
|Makings of a Man
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Julia Rose
|Rewind – Singe
|Rock
|NSFR
|CanCon/KWCon
Here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Julia Rose – Rewind
Laney Jones – Stay at Home
The Dead South – Tiny Wooden Box
Ducks Ltd. – Train Full of Gasoline
Bleeding Horse Express – Waiting on the Rapture
Jo Passed – Millennial Trash Blues
Julian Taylor Band – Sweeter
John Paul Kleiner – Someday, Girl
Big Little Lions – Find Your Tribe
Tracy Lynn – Winter Season
Cliff Grant – Stormy Monday
John Lewitt – Sucker Punch
Steve Poltz – Windows of Halifax
Eric Chenaux – Wild Moon
Dorjee Tsering – Tashi Delek
Omhouse – I Have Loved Your Ghost
The Faps – We Make Our Own Gravy
Barbara Lica – The Birds and Bees
Emily Jean Flack – Throwing Shapes
Anything But – Muckenfuss
Les Lepage – Sunset Surprise
Gen Gorman – Joe (You Gotta Save Yourself)
Mike Allen – Murph’s Turf
Catherine M Thompson – Those Tender Lips
Lorraine Desmaris Band – Habanera
Mallory Chipman – Cry for Somewhere
Michael Vlatkovich – The Eventual Supremacy of Reason
See y’all next week!