New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #22

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|MED
|Classic
|Rap
|NSFR
|No
|Machine Gun Dolly
|Until the Grim Reaper…
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Working Class
|Restless
|R&B
|CanCon
|James Struthers
|James Struthers
|Other
|CanCon
|Brews Willis
|Nerped by a Zircon
|Punk
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Knotted Cord
|Polyphonic Beasts Expand in Parallel
|Rock
|No
|Charlie Mars
|Blackberry Light
|Rock
|Indeterminable
|Laugh At the Fakes
|One Night Only
|Pop
|CanCon
|Bonn Smith
|Secret Lives
|Pop
|CanCon
|Fruit Bats
|Tripper
|Indie Rock
|No
|The Hook Up
|Tomorrow and Today
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ten Second Epic
|Better Off
|Punk
|CanCon
|The Boogieman Jordan Daniel
|Blues Pops & Jazz Smokes
|Rock
|Indeterminable
|The Consumer Goods
|… but we don’t shoot pistols?
|Indie Rock (probably)
|CanCon
|Handsom Dan and His Gallimaufry
|The Best There Was
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Glow
|Try
|Rock
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|Camobear Green
|Rap
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Charlie Winston
|Running Still
|Alternative
|Indeterminable
|The Agnostic Phibes Rhythm & Blood Conspiracy
|Campfire Tales
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Canteen Knockout
|Broken Down Town
|Country
|CanCon
|Dog Tooth Violet
|Dog Tooth Violet
|Rock
|CanCon
|Johnny Favourite
|Troubadour
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Mary Gauthier
|The Foundling
|Folk
|CanCon
|Essentials
|Nothing But Blue
|Dance
|CanCon
|David Franck Kellar
|A long way from Minneapolis
|Pop
|No
|Niktex
|The Power of Yang
|FOlk
|CanCon
|Birds of Wales
|Belgravia Hotel
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kae Shelby
|Unbroken
|Folk
|CanCon
With that, the CD shelf is finally processed! Here’s tomorrow’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Kae Shelby – Hurt Too Hard
Slow Down Molasses – No Riots
Kyp Harness – Old Hippie
Aidan Knight – Funeral Singers
Jake & The Fundamentals – 4am Love Affair
Eugene Ripper – Punks and Pushers
Eugene Ripper – Queen Street 1987
Eugene Ripper – It Never Really Happened
Doug Cox & Sam Hurrie – John the Revelator
Natalie Merchant – Lulu
Legere and Legere – Cajun Moon
Peter Willie Young – Standing On the Road, Kicking Gravel
Ben Rogers – Don’t Buy Me Roses
Jeff Buckley – Poor Boy Long Way From Home
No Museums – I Walk With a Fox
Rag Maple – Farewell My Wildwood Flower
Spectre Hearts – How to Look Important in Public
The Karpinka Brothers – Tetherball
Sunrise & Good People – Closer to the Flame
Harlan Wells – Canadiana
Autumn Kings – Runnin From the Police
Foonyap – Neon God
Whitney K – Ode to the Old Ways
Michael Bridge – Tokkata
Tanya Evanson – Riding the Bull Home
Le Vent Du Nore – Entre Ciel et Terre
10,000 Horses – Lets Cry
Ed Henderson – Koa Wood
See y’all next time!