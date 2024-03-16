The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #22

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

MED Classic Rap NSFR No
Machine Gun Dolly Until the Grim Reaper… Rock CanCon
The Working Class Restless R&B CanCon
James Struthers James Struthers Other CanCon
Brews Willis Nerped by a Zircon Punk NSFR CanCon
Knotted Cord Polyphonic Beasts Expand in Parallel Rock No
Charlie Mars Blackberry Light Rock Indeterminable
Laugh At the Fakes One Night Only Pop CanCon
Bonn Smith Secret Lives Pop CanCon
Fruit Bats Tripper Indie Rock No
The Hook Up Tomorrow and Today Pop CanCon
Ten Second Epic Better Off Punk CanCon
The Boogieman Jordan Daniel Blues Pops & Jazz Smokes Rock Indeterminable
The Consumer Goods … but we don’t shoot pistols? Indie Rock (probably) CanCon
Handsom Dan and His Gallimaufry The Best There Was Folk CanCon
The Glow Try Rock CanCon
Various Artists Camobear Green Rap NSFR CanCon
Charlie Winston Running Still Alternative Indeterminable
The Agnostic Phibes Rhythm & Blood Conspiracy Campfire Tales Alternative CanCon
Canteen Knockout Broken Down Town Country CanCon
Dog Tooth Violet Dog Tooth Violet Rock CanCon
Johnny Favourite Troubadour Jazz CanCon
Mary Gauthier The Foundling Folk CanCon
Essentials Nothing But Blue Dance CanCon
David Franck Kellar A long way from Minneapolis Pop No
Niktex The Power of Yang FOlk CanCon
Birds of Wales Belgravia Hotel Rock CanCon
Kae Shelby Unbroken Folk CanCon

With that, the CD shelf is finally processed! Here’s tomorrow’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Kae Shelby – Hurt Too Hard
Slow Down Molasses – No Riots
Kyp Harness – Old Hippie
Aidan Knight – Funeral Singers
Jake & The Fundamentals – 4am Love Affair
Eugene Ripper – Punks and Pushers
Eugene Ripper – Queen Street 1987
Eugene Ripper – It Never Really Happened
Doug Cox & Sam Hurrie – John the Revelator
Natalie Merchant – Lulu
Legere and Legere – Cajun Moon
Peter Willie Young – Standing On the Road, Kicking Gravel
Ben Rogers – Don’t Buy Me Roses
Jeff Buckley – Poor Boy Long Way From Home
No Museums – I Walk With a Fox
Rag Maple – Farewell My Wildwood Flower
Spectre Hearts – How to Look Important in Public
The Karpinka Brothers – Tetherball
Sunrise & Good People – Closer to the Flame
Harlan Wells – Canadiana
Autumn Kings – Runnin From the Police
Foonyap – Neon God
Whitney K – Ode to the Old Ways
Michael Bridge – Tokkata
Tanya Evanson – Riding the Bull Home
Le Vent Du Nore – Entre Ciel et Terre
10,000 Horses – Lets Cry
Ed Henderson – Koa Wood

See y’all next time!

