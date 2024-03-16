New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #22

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

MED Classic Rap NSFR No Machine Gun Dolly Until the Grim Reaper… Rock CanCon The Working Class Restless R&B CanCon James Struthers James Struthers Other CanCon Brews Willis Nerped by a Zircon Punk NSFR CanCon Knotted Cord Polyphonic Beasts Expand in Parallel Rock No Charlie Mars Blackberry Light Rock Indeterminable Laugh At the Fakes One Night Only Pop CanCon Bonn Smith Secret Lives Pop CanCon Fruit Bats Tripper Indie Rock No The Hook Up Tomorrow and Today Pop CanCon Ten Second Epic Better Off Punk CanCon The Boogieman Jordan Daniel Blues Pops & Jazz Smokes Rock Indeterminable The Consumer Goods … but we don’t shoot pistols? Indie Rock (probably) CanCon Handsom Dan and His Gallimaufry The Best There Was Folk CanCon The Glow Try Rock CanCon Various Artists Camobear Green Rap NSFR CanCon Charlie Winston Running Still Alternative Indeterminable The Agnostic Phibes Rhythm & Blood Conspiracy Campfire Tales Alternative CanCon Canteen Knockout Broken Down Town Country CanCon Dog Tooth Violet Dog Tooth Violet Rock CanCon Johnny Favourite Troubadour Jazz CanCon Mary Gauthier The Foundling Folk CanCon Essentials Nothing But Blue Dance CanCon David Franck Kellar A long way from Minneapolis Pop No Niktex The Power of Yang FOlk CanCon Birds of Wales Belgravia Hotel Rock CanCon Kae Shelby Unbroken Folk CanCon

With that, the CD shelf is finally processed! Here’s tomorrow’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Kae Shelby – Hurt Too Hard

Slow Down Molasses – No Riots

Kyp Harness – Old Hippie

Aidan Knight – Funeral Singers

Jake & The Fundamentals – 4am Love Affair

Eugene Ripper – Punks and Pushers

Eugene Ripper – Queen Street 1987

Eugene Ripper – It Never Really Happened

Doug Cox & Sam Hurrie – John the Revelator

Natalie Merchant – Lulu

Legere and Legere – Cajun Moon

Peter Willie Young – Standing On the Road, Kicking Gravel

Ben Rogers – Don’t Buy Me Roses

Jeff Buckley – Poor Boy Long Way From Home

No Museums – I Walk With a Fox

Rag Maple – Farewell My Wildwood Flower

Spectre Hearts – How to Look Important in Public

The Karpinka Brothers – Tetherball

Sunrise & Good People – Closer to the Flame

Harlan Wells – Canadiana

Autumn Kings – Runnin From the Police

Foonyap – Neon God

Whitney K – Ode to the Old Ways

Michael Bridge – Tokkata

Tanya Evanson – Riding the Bull Home

Le Vent Du Nore – Entre Ciel et Terre

10,000 Horses – Lets Cry

Ed Henderson – Koa Wood

See y’all next time!