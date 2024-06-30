New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #33

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:

National Security Band Critical Sound Theory Rock No Liyah Annles Child Born Strong R&B No Symphony of Nine The Gallery Pop CanCon Milladoiro Galicia No Tempo Traditional No Code Pie Let Me – Single Rock CanCon Neil Conway Songs for Topical Use Rock CanCon Suede Suede Indie Rock CanCon Talking Violet It’s Gonna Be Good – Single Pop CanCon Relic Kings Hey Goodnight – Single Rock CanCon DM LaFortune Mr. Businessman’s Blues – Single Blues CanCon Russell Brannon Sojourn Jazz CanCon The Town Heroes Singin’ Rock CanCon Brown Ale The Carlton Showband – Single Pop CanCon Menzies Spaghetti Land Rock No 14 Flamingos Lawn Songs Rock CanCon With Violet Saturday Nights in Your Sunday Best Pop CanCon fxvrrst CBAYAOM – Single Alternative CanCon Marvin Caleb Map Vini – Single Pop CanCon Odario Sunset Flicks – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Simon Astley OMG – Single Pop No The Howlin’ Gales Slow Dancing in a Crowded Room Rock CanCon Amanda Martinez Recuerdo Latin CanCon Soul Filter A Minor Conspiracy Rock CanCon Huun-Hurr-Tu The Orphan’s Lament Traditional No Lawns The Worrier – Single Rock No Zaffi Gousopoulos The Queen’s Incurable Inglish Spoken Word CanCon Laura Sea Certified Anti-Depressant – Single Rock CanCon Various Artists Jazz Montreal Jazz CanCon Impedance of Free Space Computer Electronic CanCon/KwCon Solex Solex vs. The Hitmeister Indie Rock No Tanner Christian Gesek Charisma Instrumental No Retrograth Coagulation Alternative No Lisa Oribasi Oscillation – Single Pop No Jay Allan Shame On Me – Single Country CanCon Icarus Phoenix High Tide – Single Indie Rock No Tessa Rose Jackson & Noon Garden The Antidote – Single Singer-Songwriter No Wasted Youth Club MINDS – Single Rock No prchr. Album One: everything that’s wrong with me Rock NSFR (radio edits are available for half the album) No Blue Eyed Red Lady Starlight – Single Rock CanCon Delta High Sunny Day – Single Pop No BD Gottfried Ghosts and Girls Rock CanCon Primaluce Simple Sunrise – Single Pop No Michael Botte Band Dance With Your Shadow – Single Rock No Milltown Philosophers Milltown Philosophers Folk CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

National Security Band – Humans Need Not Apply

Fxrrvst – CBAYAOM

Relic Kings – Hey Goodnight

14 Flamingos – Old Wet Sweater

Menzies – 8/10

Blue Eyed Red – Lady Starlight

Jay Allan – Shame On Me

Icarus Phoenix – High Tide

Talking Violet – It’s Going to be Good

With Violet – Mountains are Calling

Wasted Youth Club – MINDS

Lawns – The Worrier

PRCHR – Rock Bottom

Retrograth – Eternal Grains

Brown Ale – The Carlton Showband

The Town Heroes – Hockey Fights

The Howlin Gales – Slow Dancing in a Crowded Room

Simon Astley – OMG

Delta High – Sunny Day

Primaluce – Simple Sunrise

Tessa Rose Jackson & Noon Garden – The Antidote

Milltown Philosophers – High on the Hillside

Mike Casey – Calle Pizarro

Russell Brannon – Thistle Street

Amanda Martinez – Mi Libertad

Tanner Christian Gesek – Autumn Air

The Hi Fi Collective – Cool Time

Johnny Griffin – Rhythm-a-ning

Kira Martini – Life’s Roundabouts

See y’all next time!

PS: Programmers, please be aware that an invitation to an upcoming music committee meeting will be in your inboxes soon.