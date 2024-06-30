New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #33

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:
|National Security Band
|Critical Sound Theory
|Rock
|No
|Liyah Annles
|Child Born Strong
|R&B
|No
|Symphony of Nine
|The Gallery
|Pop
|CanCon
|Milladoiro
|Galicia No Tempo
|Traditional
|No
|Code Pie
|Let Me – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Neil Conway
|Songs for Topical Use
|Rock
|CanCon
|Suede
|Suede
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Talking Violet
|It’s Gonna Be Good – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Relic Kings
|Hey Goodnight – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|DM LaFortune
|Mr. Businessman’s Blues – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|Russell Brannon
|Sojourn
|Jazz
|CanCon
|The Town Heroes
|Singin’
|Rock
|CanCon
|Brown Ale
|The Carlton Showband – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Menzies
|Spaghetti Land
|Rock
|No
|14 Flamingos
|Lawn Songs
|Rock
|CanCon
|With Violet
|Saturday Nights in Your Sunday Best
|Pop
|CanCon
|fxvrrst
|CBAYAOM – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Marvin Caleb
|Map Vini – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Odario
|Sunset Flicks – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Simon Astley
|OMG – Single
|Pop
|No
|The Howlin’ Gales
|Slow Dancing in a Crowded Room
|Rock
|CanCon
|Amanda Martinez
|Recuerdo
|Latin
|CanCon
|Soul Filter
|A Minor Conspiracy
|Rock
|CanCon
|Huun-Hurr-Tu
|The Orphan’s Lament
|Traditional
|No
|Lawns
|The Worrier – Single
|Rock
|No
|Zaffi Gousopoulos
|The Queen’s Incurable Inglish
|Spoken Word
|CanCon
|Laura Sea
|Certified Anti-Depressant – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|Jazz Montreal
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Impedance of Free Space
|Computer
|Electronic
|CanCon/KwCon
|Solex
|Solex vs. The Hitmeister
|Indie Rock
|No
|Tanner Christian Gesek
|Charisma
|Instrumental
|No
|Retrograth
|Coagulation
|Alternative
|No
|Lisa Oribasi
|Oscillation – Single
|Pop
|No
|Jay Allan
|Shame On Me – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Icarus Phoenix
|High Tide – Single
|Indie Rock
|No
|Tessa Rose Jackson & Noon Garden
|The Antidote – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|Wasted Youth Club
|MINDS – Single
|Rock
|No
|prchr.
|Album One: everything that’s wrong with me
|Rock
|NSFR (radio edits are available for half the album)
|No
|Blue Eyed Red
|Lady Starlight – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Delta High
|Sunny Day – Single
|Pop
|No
|BD Gottfried
|Ghosts and Girls
|Rock
|CanCon
|Primaluce
|Simple Sunrise – Single
|Pop
|No
|Michael Botte Band
|Dance With Your Shadow – Single
|Rock
|No
|Milltown Philosophers
|Milltown Philosophers
|Folk
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
National Security Band – Humans Need Not Apply
Fxrrvst – CBAYAOM
Relic Kings – Hey Goodnight
14 Flamingos – Old Wet Sweater
Menzies – 8/10
Blue Eyed Red – Lady Starlight
Jay Allan – Shame On Me
Icarus Phoenix – High Tide
Talking Violet – It’s Going to be Good
With Violet – Mountains are Calling
Wasted Youth Club – MINDS
Lawns – The Worrier
PRCHR – Rock Bottom
Retrograth – Eternal Grains
Brown Ale – The Carlton Showband
The Town Heroes – Hockey Fights
The Howlin Gales – Slow Dancing in a Crowded Room
Simon Astley – OMG
Delta High – Sunny Day
Primaluce – Simple Sunrise
Tessa Rose Jackson & Noon Garden – The Antidote
Milltown Philosophers – High on the Hillside
Mike Casey – Calle Pizarro
Russell Brannon – Thistle Street
Amanda Martinez – Mi Libertad
Tanner Christian Gesek – Autumn Air
The Hi Fi Collective – Cool Time
Johnny Griffin – Rhythm-a-ning
Kira Martini – Life’s Roundabouts
See y’all next time!
PS: Programmers, please be aware that an invitation to an upcoming music committee meeting will be in your inboxes soon.