New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #34

What’s up, y’all? You know the routine! Here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Brianna Nita Nothing Better – Single Pop CanCon Toronto Tabla Ensemble Toronto Tambla Ensemble World CanCon King Sunny Ade and the New African Beats Live at the Hollywood Palace Pop No Straight Faced Pulling Teeth Punk No keep me safe ALL ALL EVER SEE Alternative CanCon The Pooh Sticks The Great White Wonder Indie Rock No CeDell Davis Feel Like Doin’ Something Wrong Blues CanCon Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra LIVE LAUGH DECOLONISE – SINGLE Pop/Hip Hop Explicit and Clean Versions Available No Benny Millman; Benson White Out Damned Spot – Single Rock CanCon Caroline Parke The Hills are Alive Once More – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Doug Wilde The Sixth Dimension Jazz CanCon justjonas 222 – Single Rock CanCon Jyotsna Srikanth Carnatic Nomad Classical/World No Jordyn Rayne Lady Rock Tracks 4, 11, and 12 are explicit CanCon IKO A Lil’ Country – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Roots Round Up Up Rooted Rock CanCon Eekwol Apprentice to the Mystery Hip Hop CanCon Jon Brooks Ours and the Shepherds Folk CanCon Amanda Palmer There Will Be No Intermission Indie Rock No Lou-Adriane Cassidy C’est La Fin Du Monde a Tous Les Jours Pop CanCon Ghulam Mustafa Khan Ragas Traditional No Joe Lapinski The Beauty Beyond Soundtrack CanCon Jorge Martinez Hasta Siempre/Playa Blanca Latin Indeterminable Matthew Carter From South Furby Folk CanCon Lucas O’Connell Wet Moccasin Moondance Folk CanCon Emerald Falls Out of Sight – Single Country No Leland Philpot We Movin – Single Hip Hop/Religious No Laura Rae Sad Songs (Singles) Folk Full album later this year CanCon Alanna Matty Restless – Single Folk CanCon Amber Elara Heart – Single Rock No Elizabeth Sheppard So Long Gone – Single Folk CanCon Dr. Sepi Burning Down Oslo in ’94 – Single Electronic No Sophie van Hasselt Focus on the Good – Single Pop No Iris Jean Got an Idea – Single Pop No VanWyck Desert Bride – Single Folk No The Commoners Restless Rock CanCon The Green Kingdom Horizons Ambient No Alise Ashby Stardust Classical No Courtney Wolfe Hide & Seek – Single Pop CanCon/KwCon The Whythouse Full Tank of Gas – Single Country CanCon/KwCon Teenage Art Scene Minor Leagues Rock CanCon Various Artists Balearic Headspace Vol 7 (Sampler) Pop No Viktrola Viktrola Pop No Cc Trubiak Tiny Army: the D. Holmes Sessions Pop CanCon Les Poules a Colin Morose Folk CanCon Claire Coupland On the Other Side Pop CanCon The Sweet Lowdown The Sweet Lowdown Country CanCon Ned’s Atomic Dustbin God Fodder Alternative No Dadawa Sister-Drum New Age No Steve Turre Sanctified Shells Jazz No Lake of the Woods Singers Songs of Thunder Traditional CanCon Penner MacKay Rhythm Dust Traditional CanCon Joe Lington Move Your Body – Single R&B No Francis Dance Push – Single Pop No Sexy Mathematics Especially You – Single Rock CanCon Sha’Kayla No Deal – Single R&B CanCon/KwCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Courtney Wolfe – Hide & Seek

The Whythouse – Full Tank of Gas

Alanna Matty – Restless

VanWyck – Desert Bride

Laura Rae – Lightspeed

Iris Jean – Got an Idea

Sophie Van Hasselt – Focus on the Good

Brianna Nita – Nothing Better

Caroline Parke – The Hills are Alive Once More

Benny Millman and Benson White – Out Damned Spot

BD Gottfried – You, Me, and this Half-Dead Dog

Justjonas – 222

Jordyn Rayne – 1-800-Cyber-Bully

The Commoners – Too Soon to Know You

Sexy Mathematics – Especially You

Emerald Falls – Out of Sight

Jyotsna Srikanth – Ninnuvina

Doug Wilde – Water Music

Alise Ashby – Mariposa

The Green Kingdom – New Constellations

Dr. Sepi – Burning Down Oslo in ‘94

Impedance of Free Space – upload

Odario – Sunset Flicks

Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – LIVE LAUGH DECOLONISE

IKO – A Lil Country

Joe Lington, Lady Fi & Otaku Black – Move Your Body

Lizzen & Keith Sweat – Right and Wrong (Remix)

Francis Dance – Push

Sha’Kayla – No Deal

See y’all next time!