New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #34

What’s up, y’all? You know the routine! Here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Brianna Nita
|Nothing Better – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Toronto Tabla Ensemble
|Toronto Tambla Ensemble
|World
|CanCon
|King Sunny Ade and the New African Beats
|Live at the Hollywood Palace
|Pop
|No
|Straight Faced
|Pulling Teeth
|Punk
|No
|keep me safe
|ALL ALL EVER SEE
|Alternative
|CanCon
|The Pooh Sticks
|The Great White Wonder
|Indie Rock
|No
|CeDell Davis
|Feel Like Doin’ Something Wrong
|Blues
|CanCon
|Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra
|LIVE LAUGH DECOLONISE – SINGLE
|Pop/Hip Hop
|Explicit and Clean Versions Available
|No
|Benny Millman; Benson White
|Out Damned Spot – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Caroline Parke
|The Hills are Alive Once More – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Doug Wilde
|The Sixth Dimension
|Jazz
|CanCon
|justjonas
|222 – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jyotsna Srikanth
|Carnatic Nomad
|Classical/World
|No
|Jordyn Rayne
|Lady
|Rock
|Tracks 4, 11, and 12 are explicit
|CanCon
|IKO
|A Lil’ Country – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Roots Round Up
|Up Rooted
|Rock
|CanCon
|Eekwol
|Apprentice to the Mystery
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Jon Brooks
|Ours and the Shepherds
|Folk
|CanCon
|Amanda Palmer
|There Will Be No Intermission
|Indie Rock
|No
|Lou-Adriane Cassidy
|C’est La Fin Du Monde a Tous Les Jours
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ghulam Mustafa Khan
|Ragas
|Traditional
|No
|Joe Lapinski
|The Beauty Beyond
|Soundtrack
|CanCon
|Jorge Martinez
|Hasta Siempre/Playa Blanca
|Latin
|Indeterminable
|Matthew Carter
|From South Furby
|Folk
|CanCon
|Lucas O’Connell
|Wet Moccasin Moondance
|Folk
|CanCon
|Emerald Falls
|Out of Sight – Single
|Country
|No
|Leland Philpot
|We Movin – Single
|Hip Hop/Religious
|No
|Laura Rae
|Sad Songs (Singles)
|Folk
|Full album later this year
|CanCon
|Alanna Matty
|Restless – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Amber Elara
|Heart – Single
|Rock
|No
|Elizabeth Sheppard
|So Long Gone – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Dr. Sepi
|Burning Down Oslo in ’94 – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Sophie van Hasselt
|Focus on the Good – Single
|Pop
|No
|Iris Jean
|Got an Idea – Single
|Pop
|No
|VanWyck
|Desert Bride – Single
|Folk
|No
|The Commoners
|Restless
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Green Kingdom
|Horizons
|Ambient
|No
|Alise Ashby
|Stardust
|Classical
|No
|Courtney Wolfe
|Hide & Seek – Single
|Pop
|CanCon/KwCon
|The Whythouse
|Full Tank of Gas – Single
|Country
|CanCon/KwCon
|Teenage Art Scene
|Minor Leagues
|Rock
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|Balearic Headspace Vol 7 (Sampler)
|Pop
|No
|Viktrola
|Viktrola
|Pop
|No
|Cc Trubiak
|Tiny Army: the D. Holmes Sessions
|Pop
|CanCon
|Les Poules a Colin
|Morose
|Folk
|CanCon
|Claire Coupland
|On the Other Side
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Sweet Lowdown
|The Sweet Lowdown
|Country
|CanCon
|Ned’s Atomic Dustbin
|God Fodder
|Alternative
|No
|Dadawa
|Sister-Drum
|New Age
|No
|Steve Turre
|Sanctified Shells
|Jazz
|No
|Lake of the Woods Singers
|Songs of Thunder
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Penner MacKay
|Rhythm Dust
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Joe Lington
|Move Your Body – Single
|R&B
|No
|Francis Dance
|Push – Single
|Pop
|No
|Sexy Mathematics
|Especially You – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Sha’Kayla
|No Deal – Single
|R&B
|CanCon/KwCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Courtney Wolfe – Hide & Seek
The Whythouse – Full Tank of Gas
Alanna Matty – Restless
VanWyck – Desert Bride
Laura Rae – Lightspeed
Iris Jean – Got an Idea
Sophie Van Hasselt – Focus on the Good
Brianna Nita – Nothing Better
Caroline Parke – The Hills are Alive Once More
Benny Millman and Benson White – Out Damned Spot
BD Gottfried – You, Me, and this Half-Dead Dog
Justjonas – 222
Jordyn Rayne – 1-800-Cyber-Bully
The Commoners – Too Soon to Know You
Sexy Mathematics – Especially You
Emerald Falls – Out of Sight
Jyotsna Srikanth – Ninnuvina
Doug Wilde – Water Music
Alise Ashby – Mariposa
The Green Kingdom – New Constellations
Dr. Sepi – Burning Down Oslo in ‘94
Impedance of Free Space – upload
Odario – Sunset Flicks
Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – LIVE LAUGH DECOLONISE
IKO – A Lil Country
Joe Lington, Lady Fi & Otaku Black – Move Your Body
Lizzen & Keith Sweat – Right and Wrong (Remix)
Francis Dance – Push
Sha’Kayla – No Deal
See y’all next time!