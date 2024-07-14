The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #35

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:

Bobby Henson LA Freeway – Single Country No
Dana Powell Your Love Is Enough Country CanCon
Flo Olavarria Broke For You – Single Pop CanCon
Scott M Simmons No Matter Where I Go – Single Country No
Josh Tepper Guide Me Meron (Hot and Sweaty Remix) – Single Pop No
Monster Fever Monster Sized Problems Rock Indeterminable
Michael Quinn Waking Giant – Single Rock Indeterminable
Hannah Georgas Hannah Georgas Indie Rock CanCon
NZONDI & Fredo Starr Nothin Left – Single Rock NSFR No
Alex Rex Otterburn Country & Folk No
Justine Tyrell Ghost Town (feat. K. Forrest) – Single R&B Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
Paul Irvine Faux Pop – Vol. 1 Pop CanCon
David Back About Last Night Jazz No
Blake Jones & The Trike Shop And Still Rock No
Meredith Moon Constellations Folk CanCon
Alex Southey Entertainers Bring May Flowers Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Holland Phillips A Sense of Distance New Age No
Raphael Groten & Rebecca Kordis Unity New Age No
Houston Rydell Letting Go – Single Pop CanCon
Famina Green With Envy – Single Rock No
Madeline Doornaert Broken Harbour Alternative CanCon
Komodo Rat King – Single Rock No
Keenan Mundane JOLLY ROGER 7″ Hip Hop NSFR No
The Lad Classic Automatic Rock CanCon
Ari Shiller Story Untold – Single Rock No
Ari Shiller Vexed – Single Rock No
Gary Myrick The Sum of All My Sins Blues No
Lone Pines Fake Plastic Trees – Single Rock CanCon
Kuda Kwashe Ms. Café – Single R&B Indeterminable
The Thinkers Come to Me (Single) Rock No
The Thinkers Let’s Go! (Single) Rock No
Natali Dizdar Dobre Je Sve (Ana Marija Sir Remix) – Single Electronic No
Papermaps Darker Lights Rock CanCon
Current Swell Long Time Ago Rock CanCon
Francois Carrier Trio All’ Alba Jazz CanCon
Braithwaite & Whiteley Wellington County – Single Pop CanCon
Nathan Shubert’s Pirate Ship Moorage, Captain, Port & Chambers Classical CAnCon
Ayla Brook & the Sound Men (I Don’t Want to Hear Your) Break Up Songs Rock Indeterminable
Erik Knear Votive Sound Jazz No
Erik Knear MELODIA ch.5-6 Jazz No
Nige B U R What U R Vol. 2 Hip Hop NSFR CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Laura Sea – Certified Anti-Depressant
Michael Quinn – Waking Giant
Komodo – Rat King
Houston Rydell – Letting Go
Ari Shiller – Story Untold
The Lad Classic – New Emotion
The Thinkers – Let’s Go!
Gary Myrick – Death Letter
Lone Pines – Fake Plastic Trees
Alex Southey – Waterloo, Where the Vampires Hang Out
Meredith Moon – I Loved That Town
Dana Powell – That’s How it Goes
Bobby Henson – LA Freeway
Blake Jones & the Trike Shop – Used Record Store
Flo Olavarria – Broke For You
Justine Tyrell – Ghost Town (feat. K. Forest)
Kuda Kwashe – Ms. Café
Josh Tepper – Guide Me Meron (Hot and Sweaty Remix)
Natali Dizdar – Dobro Je Sve (Ana Marija Sir Remix)
Charlie P – Overthinking
NIGE B – Remarkable (feat. Artifice, the Visionary & Txreek)
Keenan Mundane – T. Burbank (Ratchet & Clank)
Leland Philpot – We Movin
FSQ – This is Caribbean Disco
David Bach – City Lights
Holland Phillips – On Whistlers Ridge
Raphael Groten & Rebecca Kordis – Eternal Blossom
Erik Knear – Wonder of Mine
Erik Knear – Beautiful Tonight
Sunan Nabinacaboo – When Peace Like a River Attended My Way

See y’all next time!

