New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #35

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:
|Bobby Henson
|LA Freeway – Single
|Country
|No
|Dana Powell
|Your Love Is Enough
|Country
|CanCon
|Flo Olavarria
|Broke For You – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Scott M Simmons
|No Matter Where I Go – Single
|Country
|No
|Josh Tepper
|Guide Me Meron (Hot and Sweaty Remix) – Single
|Pop
|No
|Monster Fever
|Monster Sized Problems
|Rock
|Indeterminable
|Michael Quinn
|Waking Giant – Single
|Rock
|Indeterminable
|Hannah Georgas
|Hannah Georgas
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|NZONDI & Fredo Starr
|Nothin Left – Single
|Rock
|NSFR
|No
|Alex Rex
|Otterburn
|Country & Folk
|No
|Justine Tyrell
|Ghost Town (feat. K. Forrest) – Single
|R&B
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|Paul Irvine
|Faux Pop – Vol. 1
|Pop
|CanCon
|David Back
|About Last Night
|Jazz
|No
|Blake Jones & The Trike Shop
|And Still
|Rock
|No
|Meredith Moon
|Constellations
|Folk
|CanCon
|Alex Southey
|Entertainers Bring May Flowers
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Holland Phillips
|A Sense of Distance
|New Age
|No
|Raphael Groten & Rebecca Kordis
|Unity
|New Age
|No
|Houston Rydell
|Letting Go – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Famina
|Green With Envy – Single
|Rock
|No
|Madeline Doornaert
|Broken Harbour
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Komodo
|Rat King – Single
|Rock
|No
|Keenan Mundane
|JOLLY ROGER 7″
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|The Lad Classic
|Automatic
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ari Shiller
|Story Untold – Single
|Rock
|No
|Ari Shiller
|Vexed – Single
|Rock
|No
|Gary Myrick
|The Sum of All My Sins
|Blues
|No
|Lone Pines
|Fake Plastic Trees – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kuda Kwashe
|Ms. Café – Single
|R&B
|Indeterminable
|The Thinkers
|Come to Me (Single)
|Rock
|No
|The Thinkers
|Let’s Go! (Single)
|Rock
|No
|Natali Dizdar
|Dobre Je Sve (Ana Marija Sir Remix) – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Papermaps
|Darker Lights
|Rock
|CanCon
|Current Swell
|Long Time Ago
|Rock
|CanCon
|Francois Carrier Trio
|All’ Alba
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Braithwaite & Whiteley
|Wellington County – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Nathan Shubert’s Pirate Ship
|Moorage, Captain, Port & Chambers
|Classical
|CAnCon
|Ayla Brook & the Sound Men
|(I Don’t Want to Hear Your) Break Up Songs
|Rock
|Indeterminable
|Erik Knear
|Votive Sound
|Jazz
|No
|Erik Knear
|MELODIA ch.5-6
|Jazz
|No
|Nige B
|U R What U R Vol. 2
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Laura Sea – Certified Anti-Depressant
Michael Quinn – Waking Giant
Komodo – Rat King
Houston Rydell – Letting Go
Ari Shiller – Story Untold
The Lad Classic – New Emotion
The Thinkers – Let’s Go!
Gary Myrick – Death Letter
Lone Pines – Fake Plastic Trees
Alex Southey – Waterloo, Where the Vampires Hang Out
Meredith Moon – I Loved That Town
Dana Powell – That’s How it Goes
Bobby Henson – LA Freeway
Blake Jones & the Trike Shop – Used Record Store
Flo Olavarria – Broke For You
Justine Tyrell – Ghost Town (feat. K. Forest)
Kuda Kwashe – Ms. Café
Josh Tepper – Guide Me Meron (Hot and Sweaty Remix)
Natali Dizdar – Dobro Je Sve (Ana Marija Sir Remix)
Charlie P – Overthinking
NIGE B – Remarkable (feat. Artifice, the Visionary & Txreek)
Keenan Mundane – T. Burbank (Ratchet & Clank)
Leland Philpot – We Movin
FSQ – This is Caribbean Disco
David Bach – City Lights
Holland Phillips – On Whistlers Ridge
Raphael Groten & Rebecca Kordis – Eternal Blossom
Erik Knear – Wonder of Mine
Erik Knear – Beautiful Tonight
Sunan Nabinacaboo – When Peace Like a River Attended My Way
See y’all next time!