New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #35

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:

Bobby Henson LA Freeway – Single Country No Dana Powell Your Love Is Enough Country CanCon Flo Olavarria Broke For You – Single Pop CanCon Scott M Simmons No Matter Where I Go – Single Country No Josh Tepper Guide Me Meron (Hot and Sweaty Remix) – Single Pop No Monster Fever Monster Sized Problems Rock Indeterminable Michael Quinn Waking Giant – Single Rock Indeterminable Hannah Georgas Hannah Georgas Indie Rock CanCon NZONDI & Fredo Starr Nothin Left – Single Rock NSFR No Alex Rex Otterburn Country & Folk No Justine Tyrell Ghost Town (feat. K. Forrest) – Single R&B Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon Paul Irvine Faux Pop – Vol. 1 Pop CanCon David Back About Last Night Jazz No Blake Jones & The Trike Shop And Still Rock No Meredith Moon Constellations Folk CanCon Alex Southey Entertainers Bring May Flowers Singer-Songwriter CanCon Holland Phillips A Sense of Distance New Age No Raphael Groten & Rebecca Kordis Unity New Age No Houston Rydell Letting Go – Single Pop CanCon Famina Green With Envy – Single Rock No Madeline Doornaert Broken Harbour Alternative CanCon Komodo Rat King – Single Rock No Keenan Mundane JOLLY ROGER 7″ Hip Hop NSFR No The Lad Classic Automatic Rock CanCon Ari Shiller Story Untold – Single Rock No Ari Shiller Vexed – Single Rock No Gary Myrick The Sum of All My Sins Blues No Lone Pines Fake Plastic Trees – Single Rock CanCon Kuda Kwashe Ms. Café – Single R&B Indeterminable The Thinkers Come to Me (Single) Rock No The Thinkers Let’s Go! (Single) Rock No Natali Dizdar Dobre Je Sve (Ana Marija Sir Remix) – Single Electronic No Papermaps Darker Lights Rock CanCon Current Swell Long Time Ago Rock CanCon Francois Carrier Trio All’ Alba Jazz CanCon Braithwaite & Whiteley Wellington County – Single Pop CanCon Nathan Shubert’s Pirate Ship Moorage, Captain, Port & Chambers Classical CAnCon Ayla Brook & the Sound Men (I Don’t Want to Hear Your) Break Up Songs Rock Indeterminable Erik Knear Votive Sound Jazz No Erik Knear MELODIA ch.5-6 Jazz No Nige B U R What U R Vol. 2 Hip Hop NSFR CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Laura Sea – Certified Anti-Depressant

Michael Quinn – Waking Giant

Komodo – Rat King

Houston Rydell – Letting Go

Ari Shiller – Story Untold

The Lad Classic – New Emotion

The Thinkers – Let’s Go!

Gary Myrick – Death Letter

Lone Pines – Fake Plastic Trees

Alex Southey – Waterloo, Where the Vampires Hang Out

Meredith Moon – I Loved That Town

Dana Powell – That’s How it Goes

Bobby Henson – LA Freeway

Blake Jones & the Trike Shop – Used Record Store

Flo Olavarria – Broke For You

Justine Tyrell – Ghost Town (feat. K. Forest)

Kuda Kwashe – Ms. Café

Josh Tepper – Guide Me Meron (Hot and Sweaty Remix)

Natali Dizdar – Dobro Je Sve (Ana Marija Sir Remix)

Charlie P – Overthinking

NIGE B – Remarkable (feat. Artifice, the Visionary & Txreek)

Keenan Mundane – T. Burbank (Ratchet & Clank)

Leland Philpot – We Movin

FSQ – This is Caribbean Disco

David Bach – City Lights

Holland Phillips – On Whistlers Ridge

Raphael Groten & Rebecca Kordis – Eternal Blossom

Erik Knear – Wonder of Mine

Erik Knear – Beautiful Tonight

Sunan Nabinacaboo – When Peace Like a River Attended My Way

See y’all next time!