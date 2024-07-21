New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #36

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Who Cares
|Simple Line of Enquiry
|Classical
|CanCon
|Krisj Wannabe
|And You? – Single
|Punk
|No
|Son of Dave
|A Flat City
|Blues
|CanCon
|Maggie Rae
|The year I spent in Yoko’s bedroom
|Pop
|CanCon
|Stainslav Kreitchi
|Voices and Movements
|Electronica
|No
|Brandi Disterhegy
|Gratitude
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Spring
|Celebrations
|Pop
|CanCon
|Here Come the Fire Hoses
|This Is The Sound of My Voice
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Consonance
|October
|Rock
|CanCon
|XiFu Sages
|one last dance
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Oh Susanna
|Sleepy Little Sailor
|Rock
|CanCon
|Blacklist Royals
|Blacklist Royals
|Rock
|Indeterminable
|Zack Foley
|Silent Boomer X
|Jazz
|No
|Ali Hugo
|Pristine – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Kristine Grealy
|Frozen in Time – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Private Name Private Number
|I Did a Lot (Freestyle)
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Primaluce
|a day of freedom – single
|Pop
|No
|Sexy Mathematics
|An Imitation – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Bobby Sproat
|Heartbreaker – Single
|Indie Rock
|Instrumental also available
|CanCon
|Erika Grapes, FELIX SUBWAY
|Once Upon an Ordinary – Single
|Folk
|No
|Rayka Blake
|Born Again – Single
|Pop
|No
|Falls for the Elderly
|AI Suicide
|Metal
|CanCon
|Saskatones
|Mercury
|Rock
|CanCon/KwCon
|Corinne Caza
|Tempting Too – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Paulina Morgan
|We Can Talk for Hours – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Chris Cachia
|The 27th Letter
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Cavolo Nero
|Agar – Single
|Pop
|No
|The Grand East
|Life is Boring – Single
|Rock
|No
|Close to Fire
|Hear Me Out – Single
|Pop
|No
|Jack and the Weatherman
|Thorns – Single
|Pop
|No
|The Young Scones
|Bone – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Damian Moore
|Physical Science
|Rock
|Indeterminable
|Joey Demarco
|Elevate Me – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ten Minute Detour
|Sound of Thunder – Single
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Line Glow
|Come Back – Single
|Pop
|CanCon (presumed)
|Boy Golden
|For Eden
|Rock
|CanCon
|Chris Brown & Kate Fenner
|O Witness
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Bob Brough
|A Decade of Favorites
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Jacob 2-2
|The Elastic Heart of Youth
|Pop
|CanCon
|Pat Carey’s Jazz Navigators
|Starlight
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Pissing Razors
|Live in the Devil’s Triangle
|Metal
|No
|Jacob 2-2
|Well, Well
|Pop
|CanCon
|Her Motives are Silent
|Running – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Meringues
|Shambles – Single
|Punk
|Kingston
|CanCon
|Ivor Game
|Autumn – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|Ivor Game
|We’re Getting Older – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|Dide
|Human – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR (presumed)
|No
|June Hawthorn
|breaker
|Folk
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Saskatones – Mariner 10
The Meringues – Shambles
Krisj Wannabe – And You?
Falls for the Elderly – BMX 2
Sexy Mathematics – An Imitation
The Grand East – Life is Boring
The Young Scones – Bone
Her Motives are Silent – Running
Teenage Art Scene – Japan
Paulina Morgan – We Can Talk for Hours
Line Glow – Come Back
Maggie Rae – MVP
Kristine Grealy – Frozen in Time
Corinne Caza – Tempting Too
Primaluce – A Day of Freedom
Close to Fire – Hear Me Out
June Hawthorn – breaker
Ali Hugo – Pristine
Jack and the Weatherman – Thorns
Boy Golden – Your Love (Where It’s At)
Bobby Sproat – Heartbreaker
Rayka Blake – Born Again
Erika Grapes & Felix Subway – Once Upon an Ordinary
Ivor Game – We’re Getting Older
Cavolo Nero – Agar
Son of Dave – Take Your Baby to a Jazz and Blues Bar
Joey Demarco – Elevate Me
Zack Foley – Everything I Love
Who Cares – after the Rain
Private Name Private Number – I Did a Lot (Freestyle)
Dide – Human
Chris Cachia – Hot and Cold
Lisa Oribasi – Oscillation
See y’all next time!