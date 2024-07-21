The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #36

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Who Cares Simple Line of Enquiry Classical CanCon
Krisj Wannabe And You? – Single Punk No
Son of Dave A Flat City Blues CanCon
Maggie Rae The year I spent in Yoko’s bedroom Pop CanCon
Stainslav Kreitchi Voices and Movements Electronica No
Brandi Disterhegy Gratitude Jazz CanCon
Spring Celebrations Pop CanCon
Here Come the Fire Hoses This Is The Sound of My Voice Alternative CanCon
Consonance October Rock CanCon
XiFu Sages one last dance Traditional CanCon
Oh Susanna Sleepy Little Sailor Rock CanCon
Blacklist Royals Blacklist Royals Rock Indeterminable
Zack Foley Silent Boomer X Jazz No
Ali Hugo Pristine – Single Pop CanCon
Kristine Grealy Frozen in Time – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Private Name Private Number I Did a Lot (Freestyle) Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Primaluce a day of freedom – single Pop No
Sexy Mathematics An Imitation – Single Alternative CanCon
Bobby Sproat Heartbreaker – Single Indie Rock Instrumental also available CanCon
Erika Grapes, FELIX SUBWAY Once Upon an Ordinary – Single Folk No
Rayka Blake Born Again – Single Pop No
Falls for the Elderly AI Suicide Metal CanCon
Saskatones Mercury Rock CanCon/KwCon
Corinne Caza Tempting Too – Single Pop CanCon
Paulina Morgan We Can Talk for Hours – Single Pop CanCon
Chris Cachia The 27th Letter Hip Hop CanCon
Cavolo Nero Agar – Single Pop No
The Grand East Life is Boring – Single Rock No
Close to Fire Hear Me Out – Single Pop No
Jack and the Weatherman Thorns – Single Pop No
The Young Scones Bone – Single Rock CanCon
Damian Moore Physical Science Rock Indeterminable
Joey Demarco Elevate Me – Single Pop CanCon
Ten Minute Detour Sound of Thunder – Single Indie Rock CanCon
Line Glow Come Back – Single Pop CanCon (presumed)
Boy Golden For Eden Rock CanCon
Chris Brown & Kate Fenner O Witness Indie Rock CanCon
Bob Brough A Decade of Favorites Jazz CanCon
Jacob 2-2 The Elastic Heart of Youth Pop CanCon
Pat Carey’s Jazz Navigators Starlight Jazz CanCon
Pissing Razors Live in the Devil’s Triangle Metal No
Jacob 2-2 Well, Well Pop CanCon
Her Motives are Silent Running – EP Rock CanCon
The Meringues Shambles – Single Punk Kingston CanCon
Ivor Game Autumn – Single Singer-Songwriter No
Ivor Game We’re Getting Older – Single Singer-Songwriter No
Dide Human – Single Hip Hop NSFR (presumed) No
June Hawthorn breaker Folk CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Saskatones – Mariner 10
The Meringues – Shambles
Krisj Wannabe – And You?
Falls for the Elderly – BMX 2
Sexy Mathematics – An Imitation
The Grand East – Life is Boring
The Young Scones – Bone
Her Motives are Silent – Running
Teenage Art Scene – Japan
Paulina Morgan – We Can Talk for Hours
Line Glow – Come Back
Maggie Rae – MVP
Kristine Grealy – Frozen in Time
Corinne Caza – Tempting Too
Primaluce – A Day of Freedom
Close to Fire – Hear Me Out
June Hawthorn – breaker
Ali Hugo – Pristine
Jack and the Weatherman – Thorns
Boy Golden – Your Love (Where It’s At)
Bobby Sproat – Heartbreaker
Rayka Blake – Born Again
Erika Grapes & Felix Subway – Once Upon an Ordinary
Ivor Game – We’re Getting Older
Cavolo Nero – Agar
Son of Dave – Take Your Baby to a Jazz and Blues Bar
Joey Demarco – Elevate Me
Zack Foley – Everything I Love
Who Cares – after the Rain
Private Name Private Number – I Did a Lot (Freestyle)
Dide – Human
Chris Cachia – Hot and Cold
Lisa Oribasi – Oscillation

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.