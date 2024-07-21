New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #36

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Who Cares Simple Line of Enquiry Classical CanCon Krisj Wannabe And You? – Single Punk No Son of Dave A Flat City Blues CanCon Maggie Rae The year I spent in Yoko’s bedroom Pop CanCon Stainslav Kreitchi Voices and Movements Electronica No Brandi Disterhegy Gratitude Jazz CanCon Spring Celebrations Pop CanCon Here Come the Fire Hoses This Is The Sound of My Voice Alternative CanCon Consonance October Rock CanCon XiFu Sages one last dance Traditional CanCon Oh Susanna Sleepy Little Sailor Rock CanCon Blacklist Royals Blacklist Royals Rock Indeterminable Zack Foley Silent Boomer X Jazz No Ali Hugo Pristine – Single Pop CanCon Kristine Grealy Frozen in Time – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Private Name Private Number I Did a Lot (Freestyle) Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Primaluce a day of freedom – single Pop No Sexy Mathematics An Imitation – Single Alternative CanCon Bobby Sproat Heartbreaker – Single Indie Rock Instrumental also available CanCon Erika Grapes, FELIX SUBWAY Once Upon an Ordinary – Single Folk No Rayka Blake Born Again – Single Pop No Falls for the Elderly AI Suicide Metal CanCon Saskatones Mercury Rock CanCon/KwCon Corinne Caza Tempting Too – Single Pop CanCon Paulina Morgan We Can Talk for Hours – Single Pop CanCon Chris Cachia The 27th Letter Hip Hop CanCon Cavolo Nero Agar – Single Pop No The Grand East Life is Boring – Single Rock No Close to Fire Hear Me Out – Single Pop No Jack and the Weatherman Thorns – Single Pop No The Young Scones Bone – Single Rock CanCon Damian Moore Physical Science Rock Indeterminable Joey Demarco Elevate Me – Single Pop CanCon Ten Minute Detour Sound of Thunder – Single Indie Rock CanCon Line Glow Come Back – Single Pop CanCon (presumed) Boy Golden For Eden Rock CanCon Chris Brown & Kate Fenner O Witness Indie Rock CanCon Bob Brough A Decade of Favorites Jazz CanCon Jacob 2-2 The Elastic Heart of Youth Pop CanCon Pat Carey’s Jazz Navigators Starlight Jazz CanCon Pissing Razors Live in the Devil’s Triangle Metal No Jacob 2-2 Well, Well Pop CanCon Her Motives are Silent Running – EP Rock CanCon The Meringues Shambles – Single Punk Kingston CanCon Ivor Game Autumn – Single Singer-Songwriter No Ivor Game We’re Getting Older – Single Singer-Songwriter No Dide Human – Single Hip Hop NSFR (presumed) No June Hawthorn breaker Folk CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Saskatones – Mariner 10

The Meringues – Shambles

Krisj Wannabe – And You?

Falls for the Elderly – BMX 2

Sexy Mathematics – An Imitation

The Grand East – Life is Boring

The Young Scones – Bone

Her Motives are Silent – Running

Teenage Art Scene – Japan

Paulina Morgan – We Can Talk for Hours

Line Glow – Come Back

Maggie Rae – MVP

Kristine Grealy – Frozen in Time

Corinne Caza – Tempting Too

Primaluce – A Day of Freedom

Close to Fire – Hear Me Out

June Hawthorn – breaker

Ali Hugo – Pristine

Jack and the Weatherman – Thorns

Boy Golden – Your Love (Where It’s At)

Bobby Sproat – Heartbreaker

Rayka Blake – Born Again

Erika Grapes & Felix Subway – Once Upon an Ordinary

Ivor Game – We’re Getting Older

Cavolo Nero – Agar

Son of Dave – Take Your Baby to a Jazz and Blues Bar

Joey Demarco – Elevate Me

Zack Foley – Everything I Love

Who Cares – after the Rain

Private Name Private Number – I Did a Lot (Freestyle)

Dide – Human

Chris Cachia – Hot and Cold

Lisa Oribasi – Oscillation

See y’all next time!