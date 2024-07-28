New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #37

What’s up, y’all? Like clockwork, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Chris Corey
|Midnight Forever
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Sarah Lacey
|Emotional Breakdown
|Pop
|CanCon
|Merman
|Satisfied – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Kristine Grealy
|Out With the Boys – Single
|Pop
|Instrumental also available /NSFR
|CanCon
|Lorne Hind & Ray Ganong
|Carolina Woman Canadian Man – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|Christopher Parnis
|Everything You Could Be
|Jazz
|CanCon
|The Sour Patch Men
|Pucker
|Country
|CanCon
|Avalon Stone
|Drag Me – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Avalon Stone
|Forget You – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Avalon Stone
|Harder – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Avalon Stone
|Shaking Me Up – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Petch
|Black Neon – Single
|Rock
|No
|TheMahgoodman Quartet
|Convergence
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Scrabbel
|Scrabbel
|Indie Rock
|No
|Band From Planet X
|The Banned From Planet X
|Punk
|CanCon
|Ridley Bent
|Album 4 Demo’s
|Country
|CanCon
|Caesars
|Jerk It Out
|Alternative
|No
|The Phibes
|The Phibes
|New Age
|Indeterminable
|Diskette
|Weeknights at Island View Beach
|Pop
|Indeterminable
|Monotronic
|Just a Dream – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Fracture
|Chaos Alchemy
|Metal
|CanCon
|John Lewitt
|One More Time
|Country
|CanCon
|Dog Day
|A T-Shirt With Writing On It
|Alternative
|CanCon
|HuDost
|Acting Out the Outrage – Single
|Alternative
|No
|Marshall Jacklin
|Jonathan – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Michael Harrison
|Just Wanna Play Some Rock N Roll – Single
|Rock
|No
|Jay Williams
|Vast of Night – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Cube 18 & Pynner
|Welcome to a Brave New World
|Rock
|CanCon
|Raging Flowers
|Comfort Soups – Single
|Pop
|No
|KILLERELLIK
|Dark Star – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Endless Valley
|Kaskashir
|Alternative
|No
|The Major Resolve
|Reflection – Single
|Rock
|No
|Slow Spirit
|That’s the Gods Talking
|Folk
|CanCon
|Black Tye Chi
|Pure Boom Bap – Single
|Hip Hop
|Instrumental also available/presumed NSFR
|CanCon
|Black Tye Chi
|The Fix – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Black Tye Chi
|Like Crack Freestyle
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CAnCon
|Diceman
|Ready For It – Single
|Hip Hop
|Instrumental also available/presumed NSFR
|CanCon
|Black Tye Chi
|Homecoming – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Black Tye Chi
|Basketball Season – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Chronixx
|Black is Beautiful (Remix) – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|J Krunk, Black Tye Chi, BiigDog, Young Luiy, Keez, & Juice
|DC Cypher – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Black Tye Chi
|The Saga Continues – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Eddy Currents
|Electric Minds
|Country
|CanCon
|DustyMarcus
|Room 503 – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Keram
|Come to Life
|Pop
|CanCon
|Total Bummer
|Total Bummer
|Alternative
|CanCon
|The Rudy Schwartz Project
|The Year They Switched To Cornmeal
|Punk
|NSFR
|No
|Erika Werry
|Parking
|Country & Folk
|Indeterminable
|Icarus Phoenix
|Doctor! Doctor! – Single
|Indie Rock
|No
|Elohira
|Elohira – Single
|Rock
|No
|Young MC
|Loose – Single
|Hip Hop
|Contains partial AI content
|No
|Larry Folk
|Hey Politician! – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Bizza in a Box
|I Feel Reborn – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
DustyMarcus – Room 503
The Major Resolve – Reflection
Elohria – Elohria
Fracture – ExtermiNation
KILLERELLIK – Dark Star
Avalon Stone – Shaking Me Up
Petch – Black Neon
Dog Day – Too Soon
Icarus Phoenix – Doctor! Doctor!
Endless Valley – Eastern Warrior
Cube 18 & Pynner – Earthquake
Eddy Currents – Electric Minds
HuDost – Acting Out the Outrage
Larry Folk – Hey Politician!
Marshall Jacklin – Jonathan
The Sour Patch Men – Iron 59
Slow Spirit – Raia
Ten Minute Detour – Sound of Thunder
Raging Flowers – Comfort Soups
Kristine Grealy – Out With the Boys
Sarah Lacey – Emotional Breakdown
Chris Corey – Stepping Stones
Lorne Hind & Ray Ganong – Carolina Woman Canadian Man
Christopher Parnis – A False Start
Merman – Satisfied
Monotronic – Just a Dream
Jay Williams – Vast of Night
Cameronoise – Bread and Circuses
Black Tye Chi, Diceman, & Mic Gutz – The Fix
Young MC – Loose
Bizza in a Box – I Feel Reborn
John Lewitt – Too Many Yahoos
See y’all next time!