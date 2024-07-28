New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #37

What’s up, y’all? Like clockwork, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Chris Corey Midnight Forever Singer-Songwriter CanCon Sarah Lacey Emotional Breakdown Pop CanCon Merman Satisfied – Single Pop CanCon Kristine Grealy Out With the Boys – Single Pop Instrumental also available /NSFR CanCon Lorne Hind & Ray Ganong Carolina Woman Canadian Man – Single Blues CanCon Christopher Parnis Everything You Could Be Jazz CanCon The Sour Patch Men Pucker Country CanCon Avalon Stone Drag Me – Single Rock CanCon Avalon Stone Forget You – Single Rock CanCon Avalon Stone Harder – Single Rock CanCon Avalon Stone Shaking Me Up – Single Rock CanCon Petch Black Neon – Single Rock No TheMahgoodman Quartet Convergence Jazz CanCon Scrabbel Scrabbel Indie Rock No Band From Planet X The Banned From Planet X Punk CanCon Ridley Bent Album 4 Demo’s Country CanCon Caesars Jerk It Out Alternative No The Phibes The Phibes New Age Indeterminable Diskette Weeknights at Island View Beach Pop Indeterminable Monotronic Just a Dream – Single Electronic No Fracture Chaos Alchemy Metal CanCon John Lewitt One More Time Country CanCon Dog Day A T-Shirt With Writing On It Alternative CanCon HuDost Acting Out the Outrage – Single Alternative No Marshall Jacklin Jonathan – Single Alternative CanCon Michael Harrison Just Wanna Play Some Rock N Roll – Single Rock No Jay Williams Vast of Night – Single Electronic No Cube 18 & Pynner Welcome to a Brave New World Rock CanCon Raging Flowers Comfort Soups – Single Pop No KILLERELLIK Dark Star – Single Rock CanCon Endless Valley Kaskashir Alternative No The Major Resolve Reflection – Single Rock No Slow Spirit That’s the Gods Talking Folk CanCon Black Tye Chi Pure Boom Bap – Single Hip Hop Instrumental also available/presumed NSFR CanCon Black Tye Chi The Fix – Single Hip Hop CanCon Black Tye Chi Like Crack Freestyle Hip Hop NSFR CAnCon Diceman Ready For It – Single Hip Hop Instrumental also available/presumed NSFR CanCon Black Tye Chi Homecoming – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Black Tye Chi Basketball Season – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Chronixx Black is Beautiful (Remix) – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon J Krunk, Black Tye Chi, BiigDog, Young Luiy, Keez, & Juice DC Cypher – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Black Tye Chi The Saga Continues – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Eddy Currents Electric Minds Country CanCon DustyMarcus Room 503 – Single Rock CanCon Keram Come to Life Pop CanCon Total Bummer Total Bummer Alternative CanCon The Rudy Schwartz Project The Year They Switched To Cornmeal Punk NSFR No Erika Werry Parking Country & Folk Indeterminable Icarus Phoenix Doctor! Doctor! – Single Indie Rock No Elohira Elohira – Single Rock No Young MC Loose – Single Hip Hop Contains partial AI content No Larry Folk Hey Politician! – Single Folk CanCon Bizza in a Box I Feel Reborn – Single Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

DustyMarcus – Room 503

The Major Resolve – Reflection

Elohria – Elohria

Fracture – ExtermiNation

KILLERELLIK – Dark Star

Avalon Stone – Shaking Me Up

Petch – Black Neon

Dog Day – Too Soon

Icarus Phoenix – Doctor! Doctor!

Endless Valley – Eastern Warrior

Cube 18 & Pynner – Earthquake

Eddy Currents – Electric Minds

HuDost – Acting Out the Outrage

Larry Folk – Hey Politician!

Marshall Jacklin – Jonathan

The Sour Patch Men – Iron 59

Slow Spirit – Raia

Ten Minute Detour – Sound of Thunder

Raging Flowers – Comfort Soups

Kristine Grealy – Out With the Boys

Sarah Lacey – Emotional Breakdown

Chris Corey – Stepping Stones

Lorne Hind & Ray Ganong – Carolina Woman Canadian Man

Christopher Parnis – A False Start

Merman – Satisfied

Monotronic – Just a Dream

Jay Williams – Vast of Night

Cameronoise – Bread and Circuses

Black Tye Chi, Diceman, & Mic Gutz – The Fix

Young MC – Loose

Bizza in a Box – I Feel Reborn

John Lewitt – Too Many Yahoos

See y’all next time!