The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #37

What’s up, y’all? Like clockwork, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Chris Corey Midnight Forever Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Sarah Lacey Emotional Breakdown Pop CanCon
Merman Satisfied – Single Pop CanCon
Kristine Grealy Out With the Boys – Single Pop Instrumental also available /NSFR CanCon
Lorne Hind & Ray Ganong Carolina Woman Canadian Man – Single Blues CanCon
Christopher Parnis Everything You Could Be Jazz CanCon
The Sour Patch Men Pucker Country CanCon
Avalon Stone Drag Me – Single Rock CanCon
Avalon Stone Forget You – Single Rock CanCon
Avalon Stone Harder – Single Rock CanCon
Avalon Stone Shaking Me Up – Single Rock CanCon
Petch Black Neon – Single Rock No
TheMahgoodman Quartet Convergence Jazz CanCon
Scrabbel Scrabbel Indie Rock No
Band From Planet X The Banned From Planet X Punk CanCon
Ridley Bent Album 4 Demo’s Country CanCon
Caesars Jerk It Out Alternative No
The Phibes The Phibes New Age Indeterminable
Diskette Weeknights at Island View Beach Pop Indeterminable
Monotronic Just a Dream – Single Electronic No
Fracture Chaos Alchemy Metal CanCon
John Lewitt One More Time Country CanCon
Dog Day A T-Shirt With Writing On It Alternative CanCon
HuDost Acting Out the Outrage – Single Alternative No
Marshall Jacklin Jonathan – Single Alternative CanCon
Michael Harrison Just Wanna Play Some Rock N Roll – Single Rock No
Jay Williams Vast of Night – Single Electronic No
Cube 18 & Pynner Welcome to a Brave New World Rock CanCon
Raging Flowers Comfort Soups – Single Pop No
KILLERELLIK Dark Star – Single Rock CanCon
Endless Valley Kaskashir Alternative No
The Major Resolve Reflection – Single Rock No
Slow Spirit That’s the Gods Talking Folk CanCon
Black Tye Chi Pure Boom Bap – Single Hip Hop Instrumental also available/presumed NSFR CanCon
Black Tye Chi The Fix – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Black Tye Chi Like Crack Freestyle Hip Hop NSFR CAnCon
Diceman Ready For It – Single Hip Hop Instrumental also available/presumed NSFR CanCon
Black Tye Chi Homecoming – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Black Tye Chi Basketball Season – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Chronixx Black is Beautiful (Remix) – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
J Krunk, Black Tye Chi, BiigDog, Young Luiy, Keez, & Juice DC Cypher – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Black Tye Chi The Saga Continues – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Eddy Currents Electric Minds Country CanCon
DustyMarcus Room 503 – Single Rock CanCon
Keram Come to Life Pop CanCon
Total Bummer Total Bummer Alternative CanCon
The Rudy Schwartz Project The Year They Switched To Cornmeal Punk NSFR No
Erika Werry Parking Country & Folk Indeterminable
Icarus Phoenix Doctor! Doctor! – Single Indie Rock No
Elohira Elohira – Single Rock No
Young MC Loose – Single Hip Hop Contains partial AI content No
Larry Folk Hey Politician! – Single Folk CanCon
Bizza in a Box I Feel Reborn – Single Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

DustyMarcus – Room 503
The Major Resolve – Reflection
Elohria – Elohria
Fracture – ExtermiNation
KILLERELLIK – Dark Star
Avalon Stone – Shaking Me Up
Petch – Black Neon
Dog Day – Too Soon
Icarus Phoenix – Doctor! Doctor!
Endless Valley – Eastern Warrior
Cube 18 & Pynner – Earthquake
Eddy Currents – Electric Minds
HuDost – Acting Out the Outrage
Larry Folk – Hey Politician!
Marshall Jacklin – Jonathan
The Sour Patch Men – Iron 59
Slow Spirit – Raia
Ten Minute Detour – Sound of Thunder
Raging Flowers – Comfort Soups
Kristine Grealy – Out With the Boys
Sarah Lacey – Emotional Breakdown
Chris Corey – Stepping Stones
Lorne Hind & Ray Ganong – Carolina Woman Canadian Man
Christopher Parnis – A False Start
Merman – Satisfied
Monotronic – Just a Dream
Jay Williams – Vast of Night
Cameronoise – Bread and Circuses
Black Tye Chi, Diceman, & Mic Gutz – The Fix
Young MC – Loose
Bizza in a Box – I Feel Reborn
John Lewitt – Too Many Yahoos

See y’all next time!

