New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #38

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime this week:
|Sweet Arrow
|Taking My Girl – Single
|Indie Rock
|No
|Caroline Parke
|Every Sunrise – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Jake Noble
|Letting Go of a Dream
|Jazz
|No
|Erika Kulnys
|Alcanzando la Rosa – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|Erika Kulnys
|Black Swan – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|Erika Kulnys
|Fantasma – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|Erika Kulnys
|My Choice – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|Erika Kulnys
|Stand Together – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|Radio and Acoustic versions available
|No
|Erika Kulnys
|Swimming with Dolphins – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|Live version also available
|No
|Trevor Sloan
|A Room By the Green Sea
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jennifer K. Austin
|Lifeline – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jill Haley
|Colors Collide
|New Age
|No
|Saint Shepperd
|Songs for your Consideration
|Folk
|CanCon
|Saint Shepperd
|Dogboys
|Folk
|CanCon
|Mike Bern & the Muskrat Singers
|Echoes – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Ron Hawkins and the Do Good Assassains
|Garden Songs
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Mike Casey
|Universal Gratitude – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Loryn Taggart
|Walls – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Sound of Drowning
|Fear Induced Freakin’
|Dance & House
|Indeterminable
|Ugly Duckling
|Journey to Anywhere
|Rap
|No
|Bisso Na Bisso
|Africa
|Rap
|No
|Jack DeJohnette & Various Artists
|Music for the Fifth World
|Jazz
|No
|Ishmael Ensemble
|Ezekiel – Single
|Dance
|No
|Ishmael Ensemble
|Fever Dream – Single
|Dance
|No
|Diceman
|Meaning and Purpose
|Hip Hop
|No
|Calvin Becker
|Onward Returning
|Rock
|CanCon
|Alex Henry Foster
|A Measure of Shapes and Sounds
|Ambient
|Only one song available now, the rest will be added upon release
|CanCon
|Amber Mcintosh
|23 – Single
|Pop
|No
|CHARLOT
|Reverie – Single
|Alternative
|No
|Close to Fire
|Brighter Days – Single
|Pop
|No
|VanWyck
|Flowers in the Fields – Single
|Folk
|No
|Wasted Youth Club
|GRATEFUL – Single
|Rock
|No
|Blues Busters feat. Ron Irving
|Dream That Old Dream – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|Andy Darling
|Slavic Hood – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Ian Sherwood
|Motel 6 – Single
|Folk
|Indeterminable
|G’BINO!
|tu veux on tu veux pas
|Dance
|No
|Rat Silo
|Never Walk Home Alone – Single
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Bernice Marsala
|Irrelevant – Single
|Rock
|No
|Ramio Rodigano
|Magic Sands – Single
|Dance
|No
|Ramio Rodigano
|Ma Nun E – Single
|Dance
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Mike Casey – Universal Gratitude
Jake Noble – Farewell to the Kid From Spring
Alex Henry Foster – Alchemical Connection
Jill Haley – Orange Melts Into Blue
Ramio Rodigano – Ma Nun É
Ishmael Ensemble – Ezkiel
G’BINO! – Tu veux on tu veux pas
Caroline Parke – Every Sunrise
Loryn Taggart – Walls
Trevor Sloan – Faded Towel
Saint Shepperd – Boys and Girls of the Western World
Mike Bern & the Muskrat Singers – Echoes
VanWyck – Flowers in the Fields
Ian Sherwood – Motel 6
Erika Kulnys – Black Swan
Blues Busters & Ron Irving – Dream That Old Dream
Rat Silo – Never Walk Home Alone
Wasted Youth Club – GRATEFUL
Calvin Becker – No Flowers On My Grave
Sweet Arrow – Taking My Girl
Bernice Marsala – Irrelevant
CHARLOT – Reverie
Close to Fire – Brighter Days
Amber Mcintosh – 23
Jennifer K. Austin – Lifeline
Diceman – My Better Half
Andy Darling – Slavic Hood
Madeline Doornaert – Can’t Stop the Waves
Famina – Green With Envy
NZONDI & Fredo Starr – Nothin Left
Red Method – Adriel
See y’all next time!