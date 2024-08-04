The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #38

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime this week:

Sweet Arrow Taking My Girl – Single Indie Rock No
Caroline Parke Every Sunrise – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Jake Noble Letting Go of a Dream Jazz No
Erika Kulnys Alcanzando la Rosa – Single Singer-Songwriter No
Erika Kulnys Black Swan – Single Singer-Songwriter No
Erika Kulnys Fantasma – Single Singer-Songwriter No
Erika Kulnys My Choice – Single Singer-Songwriter No
Erika Kulnys Stand Together – Single Singer-Songwriter Radio and Acoustic versions available No
Erika Kulnys Swimming with Dolphins – Single Singer-Songwriter Live version also available No
Trevor Sloan A Room By the Green Sea Folk CanCon
Jennifer K. Austin Lifeline – Single Pop CanCon
Jill Haley Colors Collide New Age No
Saint Shepperd Songs for your Consideration Folk CanCon
Saint Shepperd Dogboys Folk CanCon
Mike Bern & the Muskrat Singers Echoes – Single Folk CanCon
Ron Hawkins and the Do Good Assassains Garden Songs Alternative CanCon
Mike Casey Universal Gratitude – Single Jazz No
Loryn Taggart Walls – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Sound of Drowning Fear Induced Freakin’ Dance & House Indeterminable
Ugly Duckling Journey to Anywhere Rap No
Bisso Na Bisso Africa Rap No
Jack DeJohnette & Various Artists Music for the Fifth World Jazz No
Ishmael Ensemble Ezekiel – Single Dance No
Ishmael Ensemble Fever Dream – Single Dance No
Diceman Meaning and Purpose Hip Hop No
Calvin Becker Onward Returning Rock CanCon
Alex Henry Foster A Measure of Shapes and Sounds Ambient Only one song available now, the rest will be added upon release CanCon
Amber Mcintosh 23 – Single Pop No
CHARLOT Reverie – Single Alternative No
Close to Fire Brighter Days – Single Pop No
VanWyck Flowers in the Fields – Single Folk No
Wasted Youth Club GRATEFUL – Single Rock No
Blues Busters feat. Ron Irving Dream That Old Dream – Single Blues CanCon
Andy Darling Slavic Hood – Single Hip Hop No
Ian Sherwood Motel 6 – Single Folk Indeterminable
G’BINO! tu veux on tu veux pas Dance No
Rat Silo Never Walk Home Alone – Single Indie Rock CanCon
Bernice Marsala Irrelevant – Single Rock No
Ramio Rodigano Magic Sands – Single Dance No
Ramio Rodigano Ma Nun E – Single Dance No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Mike Casey – Universal Gratitude
Jake Noble – Farewell to the Kid From Spring
Alex Henry Foster – Alchemical Connection
Jill Haley – Orange Melts Into Blue
Ramio Rodigano – Ma Nun É
Ishmael Ensemble – Ezkiel
G’BINO! – Tu veux on tu veux pas
Caroline Parke – Every Sunrise
Loryn Taggart – Walls
Trevor Sloan – Faded Towel
Saint Shepperd – Boys and Girls of the Western World
Mike Bern & the Muskrat Singers – Echoes
VanWyck – Flowers in the Fields
Ian Sherwood – Motel 6
Erika Kulnys – Black Swan
Blues Busters & Ron Irving – Dream That Old Dream
Rat Silo – Never Walk Home Alone
Wasted Youth Club – GRATEFUL
Calvin Becker – No Flowers On My Grave
Sweet Arrow – Taking My Girl
Bernice Marsala – Irrelevant
CHARLOT – Reverie
Close to Fire – Brighter Days
Amber Mcintosh – 23
Jennifer K. Austin – Lifeline
Diceman – My Better Half
Andy Darling – Slavic Hood
Madeline Doornaert – Can’t Stop the Waves
Famina – Green With Envy
NZONDI & Fredo Starr – Nothin Left
Red Method – Adriel

See y’all next time!

