New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #38

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime this week:

Sweet Arrow Taking My Girl – Single Indie Rock No Caroline Parke Every Sunrise – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Jake Noble Letting Go of a Dream Jazz No Erika Kulnys Alcanzando la Rosa – Single Singer-Songwriter No Erika Kulnys Black Swan – Single Singer-Songwriter No Erika Kulnys Fantasma – Single Singer-Songwriter No Erika Kulnys My Choice – Single Singer-Songwriter No Erika Kulnys Stand Together – Single Singer-Songwriter Radio and Acoustic versions available No Erika Kulnys Swimming with Dolphins – Single Singer-Songwriter Live version also available No Trevor Sloan A Room By the Green Sea Folk CanCon Jennifer K. Austin Lifeline – Single Pop CanCon Jill Haley Colors Collide New Age No Saint Shepperd Songs for your Consideration Folk CanCon Saint Shepperd Dogboys Folk CanCon Mike Bern & the Muskrat Singers Echoes – Single Folk CanCon Ron Hawkins and the Do Good Assassains Garden Songs Alternative CanCon Mike Casey Universal Gratitude – Single Jazz No Loryn Taggart Walls – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Sound of Drowning Fear Induced Freakin’ Dance & House Indeterminable Ugly Duckling Journey to Anywhere Rap No Bisso Na Bisso Africa Rap No Jack DeJohnette & Various Artists Music for the Fifth World Jazz No Ishmael Ensemble Ezekiel – Single Dance No Ishmael Ensemble Fever Dream – Single Dance No Diceman Meaning and Purpose Hip Hop No Calvin Becker Onward Returning Rock CanCon Alex Henry Foster A Measure of Shapes and Sounds Ambient Only one song available now, the rest will be added upon release CanCon Amber Mcintosh 23 – Single Pop No CHARLOT Reverie – Single Alternative No Close to Fire Brighter Days – Single Pop No VanWyck Flowers in the Fields – Single Folk No Wasted Youth Club GRATEFUL – Single Rock No Blues Busters feat. Ron Irving Dream That Old Dream – Single Blues CanCon Andy Darling Slavic Hood – Single Hip Hop No Ian Sherwood Motel 6 – Single Folk Indeterminable G’BINO! tu veux on tu veux pas Dance No Rat Silo Never Walk Home Alone – Single Indie Rock CanCon Bernice Marsala Irrelevant – Single Rock No Ramio Rodigano Magic Sands – Single Dance No Ramio Rodigano Ma Nun E – Single Dance No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Mike Casey – Universal Gratitude

Jake Noble – Farewell to the Kid From Spring

Alex Henry Foster – Alchemical Connection

Jill Haley – Orange Melts Into Blue

Ramio Rodigano – Ma Nun É

Ishmael Ensemble – Ezkiel

G’BINO! – Tu veux on tu veux pas

Caroline Parke – Every Sunrise

Loryn Taggart – Walls

Trevor Sloan – Faded Towel

Saint Shepperd – Boys and Girls of the Western World

Mike Bern & the Muskrat Singers – Echoes

VanWyck – Flowers in the Fields

Ian Sherwood – Motel 6

Erika Kulnys – Black Swan

Blues Busters & Ron Irving – Dream That Old Dream

Rat Silo – Never Walk Home Alone

Wasted Youth Club – GRATEFUL

Calvin Becker – No Flowers On My Grave

Sweet Arrow – Taking My Girl

Bernice Marsala – Irrelevant

CHARLOT – Reverie

Close to Fire – Brighter Days

Amber Mcintosh – 23

Jennifer K. Austin – Lifeline

Diceman – My Better Half

Andy Darling – Slavic Hood

Madeline Doornaert – Can’t Stop the Waves

Famina – Green With Envy

NZONDI & Fredo Starr – Nothin Left

Red Method – Adriel

See y’all next time!