New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #39

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what has been added to Libretime in the past week:

Zapato Negro Zapato Negro Jazz CanCon Sun Junkies Unconventional Methods of Transportation Alternative Indeterminable Various Artists Circa Mix 2004 DJ Dopey & Matthealien Rap NSFR CanCon David Gogo Halfway to Memphis Blues CanCon David Murray Power Quartet Like a Kiss That Never Ends Jazz CanCon Royal Wood Tall Tales Pop CanCon Famina When You Know – Single Blues No Tommy Wasabi Go Go Go – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Greg Amirault A Change of Pace Jazz CanCon Quinn Mills ABSOLUTELY Rock CanCon Ata Dune Dechmoi – Single Ambient No Ata Dune Ketosa – Single Ambient No Ata Dune Kurina – Single Ambient No Ata Dune Tiskata – Single Ambient No Nina Eba MORPHO Electronic No Nina Eba MORPHO (Remixes) Electronic No The Cliks Dirty King Punk CanCon Various Artists Metal Queen Compilation Vol. 1 Metal Track 13 labelled as NSFR out of an abundance of caution CanCon Ashley Park Town and Country Indie Rock Indeterminable The Gumshoe Strut Lets Get Dangerous Double EP Rap NSFR CanCon The Cash Brothers The Phonebooth Tornado Rock CanCon Said the Whale Islands Disappear Indie Rock CanCon Lucas Stagg Love, or Lack Thereof Folk CanCon Jayme Stone & Mansa Sissoko Africa to Appalachia Pop CanCon KEN mode Loved Indie Rock No Ray Meyers At It Again Folk CanCon Andrew Lawrence-King: the Harp Consort Missa Mexicana Classical No Igor Lisul Alive Instrumental No Haunt Dog Calico – Single Rock No Avery Raquel You – Single R&B CanCon Good Group Thanks for Coming La Da Da Yeah – Single Pop CanCon Cuff the Duke Leaving It All Behind – Single Rock CanCon Gywn Love a better me Pop CanCon Babo Baby Your Babo Baby – Single Pop CanCon We Found a Lovebird Signal Hill – Single Alternative CanCon Billie Zizi Everything in Between – Single R&B Indeterminable Madam Sad Exs – Single Folk CanCon Pip Every City Jazz CanCon No Codes Usual Suspects Jazz CanCon Johnny Beachit Don’t Hawk Tuah Country No Tenzin Choegyal Whispering Sky World No Frolin Wish Ambient No Lori Yates 3 Sisters – Single Rock CanCon L’omlette 躺平 (lying flat) – Single Pop CanCon Jeroen Houben, Carla Juri Strangers – Single Pop No Steve Stacks Eternal Life – Single Electronic CanCon Steve Stacks Salute -Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Steve Stacks LoveSong – Single Electronic CanCon Steve Stacks subway madness – Single Electronic CanCon Steve Stacks Uncrowned King – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Bizza in a Box The Garbage Man – Single Rock CanCon Mougleta Beep Beep – Single Pop CanCon Field Guide Rootin For Ya Indie Rock CanCon Sadie Fine Meat – Single Pop No David Chesky Solo Piano Live! Jazz No Canadian Thrash Cartel Bathed in Blood – Single Metal CanCon Brianna Nita Pretty Like a Present – Single Pop CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Greg Amirault – That’s a Fact

Pip – Mesopotemkin Cruise

No Codes – Dog Days

David Chesky – Waltz of the Flowers

Tenzin Choegyal – Jampa a Big Hug

Frolin – There’s Still Hope

Ata Dune – Kurina

Brianna Nita – Pretty Like a Present

Mougleta – Beep Beep

Sadie Fine – Meat

Gwyn Love – high in the bathroom

Avery Raquel – You

Babo Baby – Your Babo Baby

L’omlette – Lying Flat

Nina Eba – Cloud and Mountain

Steve Stacks – Uncrowned King

Tommy Wasabi – Go Go Go

Igor Lisul – Running Free

Quinn Mills – Kids From Another House

Cuff the Duke – Leaving It All Behind

Good Group Thanks for Coming – La Da Da Yeah

Bizza in a Box – The Garbage Man

Canadian Thrash Cartel – Bathed in Blood

Haunt Dog – Calico

Famina – When You Know

Field Guide – Don’t You Ever Wish?

We Found a Lovebird – Signal Hill

Lori Yates – 3 Sisters

Madam Sad – Exs

Billie Zizi – Everything in Between

Jeroen Houben & Carla Juri – Strangers

Johnny Beachit – Don’t Hawk Tuah

See y’all next time!