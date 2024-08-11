New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #39

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what has been added to Libretime in the past week:
|Zapato Negro
|Zapato Negro
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Sun Junkies
|Unconventional Methods of Transportation
|Alternative
|Indeterminable
|Various Artists
|Circa Mix 2004 DJ Dopey & Matthealien
|Rap
|NSFR
|CanCon
|David Gogo
|Halfway to Memphis
|Blues
|CanCon
|David Murray Power Quartet
|Like a Kiss That Never Ends
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Royal Wood
|Tall Tales
|Pop
|CanCon
|Famina
|When You Know – Single
|Blues
|No
|Tommy Wasabi
|Go Go Go – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Greg Amirault
|A Change of Pace
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Quinn Mills
|ABSOLUTELY
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ata Dune
|Dechmoi – Single
|Ambient
|No
|Ata Dune
|Ketosa – Single
|Ambient
|No
|Ata Dune
|Kurina – Single
|Ambient
|No
|Ata Dune
|Tiskata – Single
|Ambient
|No
|Nina Eba
|MORPHO
|Electronic
|No
|Nina Eba
|MORPHO (Remixes)
|Electronic
|No
|The Cliks
|Dirty King
|Punk
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|Metal Queen Compilation Vol. 1
|Metal
|Track 13 labelled as NSFR out of an abundance of caution
|CanCon
|Ashley Park
|Town and Country
|Indie Rock
|Indeterminable
|The Gumshoe Strut
|Lets Get Dangerous Double EP
|Rap
|NSFR
|CanCon
|The Cash Brothers
|The Phonebooth Tornado
|Rock
|CanCon
|Said the Whale
|Islands Disappear
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Lucas Stagg
|Love, or Lack Thereof
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jayme Stone & Mansa Sissoko
|Africa to Appalachia
|Pop
|CanCon
|KEN mode
|Loved
|Indie Rock
|No
|Ray Meyers
|At It Again
|Folk
|CanCon
|Andrew Lawrence-King: the Harp Consort
|Missa Mexicana
|Classical
|No
|Igor Lisul
|Alive
|Instrumental
|No
|Haunt Dog
|Calico – Single
|Rock
|No
|Avery Raquel
|You – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|Good Group Thanks for Coming
|La Da Da Yeah – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Cuff the Duke
|Leaving It All Behind – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Gywn Love
|a better me
|Pop
|CanCon
|Babo Baby
|Your Babo Baby – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|We Found a Lovebird
|Signal Hill – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Billie Zizi
|Everything in Between – Single
|R&B
|Indeterminable
|Madam Sad
|Exs – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Pip
|Every City
|Jazz
|CanCon
|No Codes
|Usual Suspects
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Johnny Beachit
|Don’t Hawk Tuah
|Country
|No
|Tenzin Choegyal
|Whispering Sky
|World
|No
|Frolin
|Wish
|Ambient
|No
|Lori Yates
|3 Sisters – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|L’omlette
|躺平 (lying flat) – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jeroen Houben, Carla Juri
|Strangers – Single
|Pop
|No
|Steve Stacks
|Eternal Life – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|Salute -Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|LoveSong – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|subway madness – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|Uncrowned King – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Bizza in a Box
|The Garbage Man – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Mougleta
|Beep Beep – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Field Guide
|Rootin For Ya
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Sadie Fine
|Meat – Single
|Pop
|No
|David Chesky
|Solo Piano Live!
|Jazz
|No
|Canadian Thrash Cartel
|Bathed in Blood – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Brianna Nita
|Pretty Like a Present – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Greg Amirault – That’s a Fact
Pip – Mesopotemkin Cruise
No Codes – Dog Days
David Chesky – Waltz of the Flowers
Tenzin Choegyal – Jampa a Big Hug
Frolin – There’s Still Hope
Ata Dune – Kurina
Brianna Nita – Pretty Like a Present
Mougleta – Beep Beep
Sadie Fine – Meat
Gwyn Love – high in the bathroom
Avery Raquel – You
Babo Baby – Your Babo Baby
L’omlette – Lying Flat
Nina Eba – Cloud and Mountain
Steve Stacks – Uncrowned King
Tommy Wasabi – Go Go Go
Igor Lisul – Running Free
Quinn Mills – Kids From Another House
Cuff the Duke – Leaving It All Behind
Good Group Thanks for Coming – La Da Da Yeah
Bizza in a Box – The Garbage Man
Canadian Thrash Cartel – Bathed in Blood
Haunt Dog – Calico
Famina – When You Know
Field Guide – Don’t You Ever Wish?
We Found a Lovebird – Signal Hill
Lori Yates – 3 Sisters
Madam Sad – Exs
Billie Zizi – Everything in Between
Jeroen Houben & Carla Juri – Strangers
Johnny Beachit – Don’t Hawk Tuah
See y’all next time!