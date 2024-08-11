The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #39

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what has been added to Libretime in the past week:

Zapato Negro Zapato Negro Jazz CanCon
Sun Junkies Unconventional Methods of Transportation Alternative Indeterminable
Various Artists Circa Mix 2004 DJ Dopey & Matthealien Rap NSFR CanCon
David Gogo Halfway to Memphis Blues CanCon
David Murray Power Quartet Like a Kiss That Never Ends Jazz CanCon
Royal Wood Tall Tales Pop CanCon
Famina When You Know – Single Blues No
Tommy Wasabi Go Go Go – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Greg Amirault A Change of Pace Jazz CanCon
Quinn Mills ABSOLUTELY Rock CanCon
Ata Dune Dechmoi – Single Ambient No
Ata Dune Ketosa – Single Ambient No
Ata Dune Kurina – Single Ambient No
Ata Dune Tiskata – Single Ambient No
Nina Eba MORPHO Electronic No
Nina Eba MORPHO (Remixes) Electronic No
The Cliks Dirty King Punk CanCon
Various Artists Metal Queen Compilation Vol. 1 Metal Track 13 labelled as NSFR out of an abundance of caution CanCon
Ashley Park Town and Country Indie Rock Indeterminable
The Gumshoe Strut Lets Get Dangerous Double EP Rap NSFR CanCon
The Cash Brothers The Phonebooth Tornado Rock CanCon
Said the Whale Islands Disappear Indie Rock CanCon
Lucas Stagg Love, or Lack Thereof Folk CanCon
Jayme Stone & Mansa Sissoko Africa to Appalachia Pop CanCon
KEN mode Loved Indie Rock No
Ray Meyers At It Again Folk CanCon
Andrew Lawrence-King: the Harp Consort Missa Mexicana Classical No
Igor Lisul Alive Instrumental No
Haunt Dog Calico – Single Rock No
Avery Raquel You – Single R&B CanCon
Good Group Thanks for Coming La Da Da Yeah – Single Pop CanCon
Cuff the Duke Leaving It All Behind – Single Rock CanCon
Gywn Love a better me Pop CanCon
Babo Baby Your Babo Baby – Single Pop CanCon
We Found a Lovebird Signal Hill – Single Alternative CanCon
Billie Zizi Everything in Between – Single R&B Indeterminable
Madam Sad Exs – Single Folk CanCon
Pip Every City Jazz CanCon
No Codes Usual Suspects Jazz CanCon
Johnny Beachit Don’t Hawk Tuah Country No
Tenzin Choegyal Whispering Sky World No
Frolin Wish Ambient No
Lori Yates 3 Sisters – Single Rock CanCon
L’omlette 躺平 (lying flat) – Single Pop CanCon
Jeroen Houben, Carla Juri Strangers – Single Pop No
Steve Stacks Eternal Life – Single Electronic CanCon
Steve Stacks Salute -Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Steve Stacks LoveSong – Single Electronic CanCon
Steve Stacks subway madness – Single Electronic CanCon
Steve Stacks Uncrowned King – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Bizza in a Box The Garbage Man – Single Rock CanCon
Mougleta Beep Beep – Single Pop CanCon
Field Guide Rootin For Ya Indie Rock CanCon
Sadie Fine Meat – Single Pop No
David Chesky Solo Piano Live! Jazz No
Canadian Thrash Cartel Bathed in Blood – Single Metal CanCon
Brianna Nita Pretty Like a Present – Single Pop CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Greg Amirault – That’s a Fact
Pip – Mesopotemkin Cruise
No Codes – Dog Days
David Chesky – Waltz of the Flowers
Tenzin Choegyal – Jampa a Big Hug
Frolin – There’s Still Hope
Ata Dune – Kurina
Brianna Nita – Pretty Like a Present
Mougleta – Beep Beep
Sadie Fine – Meat
Gwyn Love – high in the bathroom
Avery Raquel – You
Babo Baby – Your Babo Baby
L’omlette – Lying Flat
Nina Eba – Cloud and Mountain
Steve Stacks – Uncrowned King
Tommy Wasabi – Go Go Go
Igor Lisul – Running Free
Quinn Mills – Kids From Another House
Cuff the Duke – Leaving It All Behind
Good Group Thanks for Coming – La Da Da Yeah
Bizza in a Box – The Garbage Man
Canadian Thrash Cartel – Bathed in Blood
Haunt Dog – Calico
Famina – When You Know
Field Guide – Don’t You Ever Wish?
We Found a Lovebird – Signal Hill
Lori Yates – 3 Sisters
Madam Sad – Exs
Billie Zizi – Everything in Between
Jeroen Houben & Carla Juri – Strangers
Johnny Beachit – Don’t Hawk Tuah

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.