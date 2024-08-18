New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #40

What’s up, y’all? First up, here’s what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:

Rob Ritchie Between the Sand and Sea (feat. Jill Harris) Pop CanCon Colin James Chasing the Sun Rock CanCon Zachary Friedrich Elsa Rae and the Great Sadness Singer-Songwriter No Zachary Friedrich The Last Song – Single Singer-Songwriter No D.D. Jackson Poetry Project Jazz CanCon Seyblu Honest – Single R&B CanCon Snowgoose Descendant Folk No Nick Bordman On the Banks of the Ol’ Grand River Folk CanCon/KwCon Soft Cotton County 10 Years of Travel Pop No Private Name Private Number Big Plane 2 – Single Hip Hop NSFR; Instrumental and A Capella Available CanCon Sexy Mathematics Disappearer – Single Rock CanCon City of Dawn & Ross Christopher Empty Rooms Ambient No Chrome Daphne Like It Does – Single Dance CanCon Nathalie King You – Single Pop CanCon Paige Warner Bitter/Sweet Pop CanCon/KWCon Erik Lankin Legacy – Single Classical CanCon El Balcon Enredada – Single Latin No Matias Roden Plea – EP Pop CanCon FLEECE Where’s My Beach Hat – Single Alternative Indeterminable Ivason Black Internal Monologue Hip Hop Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon Sunday Riot Club L’Opera – EP Rock CanCon Icarus Phoenix I Should Have Know The Things You Never Said Indie Rock No Bobby Henson I’m Coming Honey – Single Country No Bobby Henson The Guitar – Single Country No Hope Street House Amplitude of Nadir Electronic No The Half-Cubes Pop Treasures Pop No D Smart Comot Body Pop CanCon Genevieve Racette Instagram – Single Country CanCon Mike McKenna Jr. Grassfire Folk CanCon Jade Turner Wandering Soul – Single Folk CanCon Safron Beats New Challengers Hip Hop NSFR; Clean Versions of Tracks 1 and 2 are Available CanCon Corey Light Faces in Dust Folk No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Jordan Kalist – Hailstorm!

Paige Warner – Bitter

Nick Bordman – On the Banks of the Ol’ Grand River

Corey Light – Bricks Again

Jade Turner – Wandering Soul

Mike McKenna Jr. – Grassfire

Genevieve Racette – Instagram

Snowgoose – Bewildered Dance

Icarus Phoenix – Live. Give. Lose. Grow.

Zachary Friedrich – Elsa Rae and the Great Sadness

Rob Ritchie – Between the Sand and the Sea (feat. Jill Harris)

Bobby Henson – I’m Coming Honey

Sexy Mathematics – Disappearerer

Colin James – I’m Still Alive

Sunday Riot Club – White Bronco

D Smart – Comot Body

Ivason Black – All they Do (feat. Kyprios)

Safron Beats – Summer Rain (feat. Eazy Mac)

Private Name Private Number – Big Plane 2 (feat. Omega Mighty & Keysha Freshh)

El Balcon – Enredada

Chrome Daphne – Like It Does

FLEECE – Where’s My Beach Hat

Hope Street House – Amplitude of Nadir

Seyblu – Honest

Nathalie King – You

Matias Roden – Snow Angel

The Half Cubes – Best Days on Earth

D.D. Jackson – Daylight Shooting in Little Italy

Erik Lankin – Legacy

City of Dawn & Ross Christopher – Time Doesn’t Count

Soft Cotton County – Time is Moving On

KAMI – Rendezvous

The Manatees – Innocence of Youth

Molly Drag – Turpentine

See y’all next time!