New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #40

What’s up, y’all? First up, here’s what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:
|Rob Ritchie
|Between the Sand and Sea (feat. Jill Harris)
|Pop
|CanCon
|Colin James
|Chasing the Sun
|Rock
|CanCon
|Zachary Friedrich
|Elsa Rae and the Great Sadness
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|Zachary Friedrich
|The Last Song – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|D.D. Jackson
|Poetry Project
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Seyblu
|Honest – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|Snowgoose
|Descendant
|Folk
|No
|Nick Bordman
|On the Banks of the Ol’ Grand River
|Folk
|CanCon/KwCon
|Soft Cotton County
|10 Years of Travel
|Pop
|No
|Private Name Private Number
|Big Plane 2 – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR; Instrumental and A Capella Available
|CanCon
|Sexy Mathematics
|Disappearer – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|City of Dawn & Ross Christopher
|Empty Rooms
|Ambient
|No
|Chrome Daphne
|Like It Does – Single
|Dance
|CanCon
|Nathalie King
|You – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Paige Warner
|Bitter/Sweet
|Pop
|CanCon/KWCon
|Erik Lankin
|Legacy – Single
|Classical
|CanCon
|El Balcon
|Enredada – Single
|Latin
|No
|Matias Roden
|Plea – EP
|Pop
|CanCon
|FLEECE
|Where’s My Beach Hat – Single
|Alternative
|Indeterminable
|Ivason Black
|Internal Monologue
|Hip Hop
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|Sunday Riot Club
|L’Opera – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Icarus Phoenix
|I Should Have Know The Things You Never Said
|Indie Rock
|No
|Bobby Henson
|I’m Coming Honey – Single
|Country
|No
|Bobby Henson
|The Guitar – Single
|Country
|No
|Hope Street House
|Amplitude of Nadir
|Electronic
|No
|The Half-Cubes
|Pop Treasures
|Pop
|No
|D Smart
|Comot Body
|Pop
|CanCon
|Genevieve Racette
|Instagram – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Mike McKenna Jr.
|Grassfire
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jade Turner
|Wandering Soul – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Safron Beats
|New Challengers
|Hip Hop
|NSFR; Clean Versions of Tracks 1 and 2 are Available
|CanCon
|Corey Light
|Faces in Dust
|Folk
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Jordan Kalist – Hailstorm!
Paige Warner – Bitter
Nick Bordman – On the Banks of the Ol’ Grand River
Corey Light – Bricks Again
Jade Turner – Wandering Soul
Mike McKenna Jr. – Grassfire
Genevieve Racette – Instagram
Snowgoose – Bewildered Dance
Icarus Phoenix – Live. Give. Lose. Grow.
Zachary Friedrich – Elsa Rae and the Great Sadness
Rob Ritchie – Between the Sand and the Sea (feat. Jill Harris)
Bobby Henson – I’m Coming Honey
Sexy Mathematics – Disappearerer
Colin James – I’m Still Alive
Sunday Riot Club – White Bronco
D Smart – Comot Body
Ivason Black – All they Do (feat. Kyprios)
Safron Beats – Summer Rain (feat. Eazy Mac)
Private Name Private Number – Big Plane 2 (feat. Omega Mighty & Keysha Freshh)
El Balcon – Enredada
Chrome Daphne – Like It Does
FLEECE – Where’s My Beach Hat
Hope Street House – Amplitude of Nadir
Seyblu – Honest
Nathalie King – You
Matias Roden – Snow Angel
The Half Cubes – Best Days on Earth
D.D. Jackson – Daylight Shooting in Little Italy
Erik Lankin – Legacy
City of Dawn & Ross Christopher – Time Doesn’t Count
Soft Cotton County – Time is Moving On
KAMI – Rendezvous
The Manatees – Innocence of Youth
Molly Drag – Turpentine
See y’all next time!