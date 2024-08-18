The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #40

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? First up, here’s what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:

Rob Ritchie Between the Sand and Sea (feat. Jill Harris) Pop CanCon
Colin James Chasing the Sun Rock CanCon
Zachary Friedrich Elsa Rae and the Great Sadness Singer-Songwriter No
Zachary Friedrich The Last Song – Single Singer-Songwriter No
D.D. Jackson Poetry Project Jazz CanCon
Seyblu Honest – Single R&B CanCon
Snowgoose Descendant Folk No
Nick Bordman On the Banks of the Ol’ Grand River Folk CanCon/KwCon
Soft Cotton County 10 Years of Travel Pop No
Private Name Private Number Big Plane 2 – Single Hip Hop NSFR; Instrumental and A Capella Available CanCon
Sexy Mathematics Disappearer – Single Rock CanCon
City of Dawn & Ross Christopher Empty Rooms Ambient No
Chrome Daphne Like It Does – Single Dance CanCon
Nathalie King You – Single Pop CanCon
Paige Warner Bitter/Sweet Pop CanCon/KWCon
Erik Lankin Legacy – Single Classical CanCon
El Balcon Enredada – Single Latin No
Matias Roden Plea – EP Pop CanCon
FLEECE Where’s My Beach Hat – Single Alternative Indeterminable
Ivason Black Internal Monologue Hip Hop Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
Sunday Riot Club L’Opera – EP Rock CanCon
Icarus Phoenix I Should Have Know The Things You Never Said Indie Rock No
Bobby Henson I’m Coming Honey – Single Country No
Bobby Henson The Guitar – Single Country No
Hope Street House Amplitude of Nadir Electronic No
The Half-Cubes Pop Treasures Pop No
D Smart Comot Body Pop CanCon
Genevieve Racette Instagram – Single Country CanCon
Mike McKenna Jr. Grassfire Folk CanCon
Jade Turner Wandering Soul – Single Folk CanCon
Safron Beats New Challengers Hip Hop NSFR; Clean Versions of Tracks 1 and 2 are Available CanCon
Corey Light Faces in Dust Folk No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Jordan Kalist – Hailstorm!
Paige Warner – Bitter
Nick Bordman – On the Banks of the Ol’ Grand River
Corey Light – Bricks Again
Jade Turner – Wandering Soul
Mike McKenna Jr. – Grassfire
Genevieve Racette – Instagram
Snowgoose – Bewildered Dance
Icarus Phoenix – Live. Give. Lose. Grow.
Zachary Friedrich – Elsa Rae and the Great Sadness
Rob Ritchie – Between the Sand and the Sea (feat. Jill Harris)
Bobby Henson – I’m Coming Honey
Sexy Mathematics – Disappearerer
Colin James – I’m Still Alive
Sunday Riot Club – White Bronco
D Smart – Comot Body
Ivason Black – All they Do (feat. Kyprios)
Safron Beats – Summer Rain (feat. Eazy Mac)
Private Name Private Number – Big Plane 2 (feat. Omega Mighty & Keysha Freshh)
El Balcon – Enredada
Chrome Daphne – Like It Does
FLEECE – Where’s My Beach Hat
Hope Street House – Amplitude of Nadir
Seyblu – Honest
Nathalie King – You
Matias Roden – Snow Angel
The Half Cubes – Best Days on Earth
D.D. Jackson – Daylight Shooting in Little Italy
Erik Lankin – Legacy
City of Dawn & Ross Christopher – Time Doesn’t Count
Soft Cotton County – Time is Moving On
KAMI – Rendezvous
The Manatees – Innocence of Youth
Molly Drag – Turpentine

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.