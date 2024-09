New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #43

What’s up, y’all? Another week, another round of music added to Libretime:

KADE Dancing Moose – Single Pop CanCon KADE Girl Of My Dreams – Single Pop CanCon Joel Frahm Trio Lumination Jazz CanCon Petch Ultraviolet – Single Rock No knitting Some Kind of Heaven Alternative CanCon Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra Melanin Moon – Single Folk No Ethan Surman Homecoming Season – EP Pop CanCon Caroline Parke Gratitude – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Hopdot The Love You Gave To Me – Single Adult Contemporary No Hopdot When Will I Love Again – Single Adult Contemporary No Williams Fuentes In the Back of My Mind Electronic No Mike Casey Valencia Jazz No Andy Wolff Andy Wolff Folk CanCon pssyclwz party animals (feat. Deliah Jolie) – Single Pop CanCon Opeongo Ceiling Rats – Single Folk CanCon Sarah Brix Ended Here – Single Alternative CanCon Cigar Club Rain – Single Alternative CanCon snez Never Enough – Single Hip Hop NSFR CAnCon Stonehocker I Am Divided – Single Alternative CanCon W/FRNDS First Rodeo (feat. Jordyn Bryn) – Single Country CanCon Odd Marshall Santa Barbara – Single Alternative CanCon Duke Robillard Roll With Me Blues No The Kings Nowhere To Go But Gone – Single Rock CanCon Desiree Dorion Remember Your Name Singer-Songwriter CanCon Brenda Best The Bitter End – Single Country No Dead Ghosts Hippie Flippin Rock CanCon Cass Anatwy Cascades New Age No Jonny Knowles Giants – Single Pop No Whygo Silk Rock CanCon Kristine Grealy In Between – Single Country Acoustic version available as well CanCon The Peawees One Ride Rock No Vladman Churchman Hip Hop NSFR; intro and outro unavailable CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Cass Anawaty – Faith

Joel Frahm Trio – Disco Nern

Mike Casey – Valencia

Snez – Never Enough

Vladman – Marni

Williams Fuentes – I’D BETTER FORGET U

Pssyclwz – party animalz (feat. Delilah Jolie)

Ethan Surman – Night Swim

Niko – The Fool

Jonny Knowles – Giants

Hopdot – When Will I Love Again

KADE – Dancing Moose

Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – Melanin Moon (feat. Saro Roro & Tiarn Toni)

Desiree Dorion – Heart That Knows

Brenda Best – The Bitter End

Kristine Grealy – In Between

Caroline Parke – Gratitude

Larry Folk – Sunset Song (45 Year Revision)

Andy Wolff – Sit Beneath a Shady Tree

The Coo – Honey I Do

W/FRNDS – First Rodeo (feat. Jordyn Brynn)

Opeongo – Ceiling Rats

Knitting – College Rock Song #1

Whygo – My Stuff

Dead Ghosts – Chill Groover

The Kings – Nowhere to Go but Gone

The Peawees – She Cries As She Kills

PETCH – Ultraviolet

Stonehocker – I Am Divided

Odd Marshall – Santa Barbara

Cigar Club – Rain

Sarah Brix – Ended Here

See y’all next time!