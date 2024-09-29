The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #46

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? As always — first things first, here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:

Devin Gray, Chris Pitsiokos, & Luke Stewart GPS Trio Blast Beat Blues Jazz No
Devin Gray, Ellery Eskelin, Michael Formanek, & Dave Ballou Dirigo Rataplan I Jazz No
Devin Gray, Ingrid Laubrock, & Cory Smythe Cloudsounds Jazz No
Devin Gray, Kris Davis, Chris Speed, & Chris Tordini RelativE ResonancE Jazz No
Sahara Von Hattenberger IQ84 Jazz No
Jocelyn Gould Portrait of Right Now Jazz CanCon
April Martell You Tonight – Single Folk CanCon
Tye Dempsey White Lines – Single Country CanCon
Melon Jimenez & Lara Wong Confluencias Jazz No
Anataxis Ashen Sky – Single Metal CanCon
Anataxis O Virtus Sapientiae – Single Metal CanCon
Anataxis O Virtus Sapientiae (Remix) – Single Metal CanCon
Anataxis Planetoid Asteroid – Single Metal CanCon
Anataxis The Crystalline Epoch – Single Metal CanCon
Anataxis Value Proposition – Single Metal CanCon
Anataxis Whaleship Essex – Single Metal CanCon
Lawns Be a Better Man Rock CanCon
Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra Only Person of Colour at the Indie Hang/Sunnybank Kid – Single Pop No
Abacus Rings Celestial Alternative No
Diva Bhatia Too Nice To You – Single Pop No
Tim Brady; Instruments of Happiness Imagine Many Guitars Jazz CanCon
Shaedydain Care – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Shaedydain Cursed – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Shaedydain Rage – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Shaedydain Unknown Numbers – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Shaedydain UP – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Erin Gavin Hollywood – Single Pop No
Erik Lankin The Art of Flying – Single Classical CanCon
Golden Feather Golden Feather Rock CanCon
CON THE ARTIST MONEY (on my mind) – Single Alternative CanCon
Ian North Why We Build Houses – Single Folk CanCon
Dan Pallotta Voice In My Head – Single Folk No
Coraline James Unholy Prayer – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Melissa Furlotte Virginia Creeper – Single Folk CanCon
Ways in Waves Matters to Ash Rock CanCon
LEAHY Joie de vivre – Single Jazz CanCon
Ali Wick Just a Handful – Single Pop CanCon
Bobby Lynn Intermezzo R&B No
Caron Hall Time Slips Away – Single Singer-Songwriter No
HANDSPOCKETS HANDSPOCKETS Rock Track 2 is Explicit CanCon
Iris Jean Sounds Like You – Single Pop No
KOFFIE & Niels Broos Bessa (Niels Broos Remix) – Single Electronic No
Pitou, LUWTEN, & Naaz Deep Pockets – Single Pop No
Mell VF Queen of My Castle Pop No
Muylike Count Me Out Pop No
VanWyck Dust Chaser Alternative No
Simone Denny Who Can You Trust? – Single Adult Contemporary CanCon
Dandelion Highway The Crossing Folk CanCon
Marcus Trummer Hard Time – Single Blues CanCon
The Moonsnakes Johnny’s Vacation Rock Track 4 is Explicit CanCon
John Greasy Sayin’ – Single Hip Hop No
Genevieve Racette X2 – Single Folk CanCon
Anthea Feaver Summer’s Morning Country CanCon
Pigeon Party Spaces – Single Pop CanCon/KwCon
The Sensational Country Blues Wonders! If I Stop Moving, I’ll Fall From the Sky Country No
Amanda Braam Deep Sea Corals – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Coraline James – Unholy Prayer
Amanda Braam – Deep Sea Corals
Pigeon Party – Spaces
Anthea Feaver – Hard Times
Camille Miller – Leave It Alone
Dandelion Highway – You Promised Me a Lullaby
Melissa Furlotte – Virginia Creeper
Genevieve Racette – X2
The Moonsnakes – Wilted Flowers
HANDSPOCKETS – Wiggle Vision
Golden Feather – Life Without You
Ways in Waves – Ovum Nova
Lawns – I Remember
Anataxis – Whaleship Essex
Ian North – Why We Build Houses
K-Blitz – Flowers
Shaedydain – Unknown Numbers
John Greasy – Sayin’
Marvin Caleb – Body Talk
Erin Gavin – Hollywood
Bobby Lynn – Bring Me Down To My Knees, Mama
Ali Wick – Just a Handful
Diva Bhatia – Too Nice To You
Marcus Trummer – Hard Time
CON the Artist – MONEY (on my mind)
Melon Jimenez & Lara Wong – Confluencias
Sahara von Hattenberger – Air Chrysalis
Jocelyn Gould – You’re No Fun at All
Tim Brady; Instruments of Happiness – [very] Short Pieces for [jazz] Guitar – IV
Erik Lankin – The Art of Flying
LEAHY – Joie de vivre
Charles Szczepanek & Sherry Finzer – Forest Rains

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.