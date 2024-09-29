New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #46

What’s up, y’all? As always — first things first, here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:
|Devin Gray, Chris Pitsiokos, & Luke Stewart
|GPS Trio Blast Beat Blues
|Jazz
|No
|Devin Gray, Ellery Eskelin, Michael Formanek, & Dave Ballou
|Dirigo Rataplan I
|Jazz
|No
|Devin Gray, Ingrid Laubrock, & Cory Smythe
|Cloudsounds
|Jazz
|No
|Devin Gray, Kris Davis, Chris Speed, & Chris Tordini
|RelativE ResonancE
|Jazz
|No
|Sahara Von Hattenberger
|IQ84
|Jazz
|No
|Jocelyn Gould
|Portrait of Right Now
|Jazz
|CanCon
|April Martell
|You Tonight – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Tye Dempsey
|White Lines – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Melon Jimenez & Lara Wong
|Confluencias
|Jazz
|No
|Anataxis
|Ashen Sky – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Anataxis
|O Virtus Sapientiae – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Anataxis
|O Virtus Sapientiae (Remix) – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Anataxis
|Planetoid Asteroid – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Anataxis
|The Crystalline Epoch – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Anataxis
|Value Proposition – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Anataxis
|Whaleship Essex – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Lawns
|Be a Better Man
|Rock
|CanCon
|Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra
|Only Person of Colour at the Indie Hang/Sunnybank Kid – Single
|Pop
|No
|Abacus Rings
|Celestial
|Alternative
|No
|Diva Bhatia
|Too Nice To You – Single
|Pop
|No
|Tim Brady; Instruments of Happiness
|Imagine Many Guitars
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Shaedydain
|Care – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Shaedydain
|Cursed – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Shaedydain
|Rage – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Shaedydain
|Unknown Numbers – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Shaedydain
|UP – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Erin Gavin
|Hollywood – Single
|Pop
|No
|Erik Lankin
|The Art of Flying – Single
|Classical
|CanCon
|Golden Feather
|Golden Feather
|Rock
|CanCon
|CON THE ARTIST
|MONEY (on my mind) – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Ian North
|Why We Build Houses – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Dan Pallotta
|Voice In My Head – Single
|Folk
|No
|Coraline James
|Unholy Prayer – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Melissa Furlotte
|Virginia Creeper – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Ways in Waves
|Matters to Ash
|Rock
|CanCon
|LEAHY
|Joie de vivre – Single
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Ali Wick
|Just a Handful – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Bobby Lynn
|Intermezzo
|R&B
|No
|Caron Hall
|Time Slips Away – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|HANDSPOCKETS
|HANDSPOCKETS
|Rock
|Track 2 is Explicit
|CanCon
|Iris Jean
|Sounds Like You – Single
|Pop
|No
|KOFFIE & Niels Broos
|Bessa (Niels Broos Remix) – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Pitou, LUWTEN, & Naaz
|Deep Pockets – Single
|Pop
|No
|Mell VF
|Queen of My Castle
|Pop
|No
|Muylike
|Count Me Out
|Pop
|No
|VanWyck
|Dust Chaser
|Alternative
|No
|Simone Denny
|Who Can You Trust? – Single
|Adult Contemporary
|CanCon
|Dandelion Highway
|The Crossing
|Folk
|CanCon
|Marcus Trummer
|Hard Time – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|The Moonsnakes
|Johnny’s Vacation
|Rock
|Track 4 is Explicit
|CanCon
|John Greasy
|Sayin’ – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Genevieve Racette
|X2 – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Anthea Feaver
|Summer’s Morning
|Country
|CanCon
|Pigeon Party
|Spaces – Single
|Pop
|CanCon/KwCon
|The Sensational Country Blues Wonders!
|If I Stop Moving, I’ll Fall From the Sky
|Country
|No
|Amanda Braam
|Deep Sea Corals – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Coraline James – Unholy Prayer
Amanda Braam – Deep Sea Corals
Pigeon Party – Spaces
Anthea Feaver – Hard Times
Camille Miller – Leave It Alone
Dandelion Highway – You Promised Me a Lullaby
Melissa Furlotte – Virginia Creeper
Genevieve Racette – X2
The Moonsnakes – Wilted Flowers
HANDSPOCKETS – Wiggle Vision
Golden Feather – Life Without You
Ways in Waves – Ovum Nova
Lawns – I Remember
Anataxis – Whaleship Essex
Ian North – Why We Build Houses
K-Blitz – Flowers
Shaedydain – Unknown Numbers
John Greasy – Sayin’
Marvin Caleb – Body Talk
Erin Gavin – Hollywood
Bobby Lynn – Bring Me Down To My Knees, Mama
Ali Wick – Just a Handful
Diva Bhatia – Too Nice To You
Marcus Trummer – Hard Time
CON the Artist – MONEY (on my mind)
Melon Jimenez & Lara Wong – Confluencias
Sahara von Hattenberger – Air Chrysalis
Jocelyn Gould – You’re No Fun at All
Tim Brady; Instruments of Happiness – [very] Short Pieces for [jazz] Guitar – IV
Erik Lankin – The Art of Flying
LEAHY – Joie de vivre
Charles Szczepanek & Sherry Finzer – Forest Rains
See y’all next time!