New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #46

What’s up, y’all? As always — first things first, here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:

Devin Gray, Chris Pitsiokos, & Luke Stewart GPS Trio Blast Beat Blues Jazz No Devin Gray, Ellery Eskelin, Michael Formanek, & Dave Ballou Dirigo Rataplan I Jazz No Devin Gray, Ingrid Laubrock, & Cory Smythe Cloudsounds Jazz No Devin Gray, Kris Davis, Chris Speed, & Chris Tordini RelativE ResonancE Jazz No Sahara Von Hattenberger IQ84 Jazz No Jocelyn Gould Portrait of Right Now Jazz CanCon April Martell You Tonight – Single Folk CanCon Tye Dempsey White Lines – Single Country CanCon Melon Jimenez & Lara Wong Confluencias Jazz No Anataxis Ashen Sky – Single Metal CanCon Anataxis O Virtus Sapientiae – Single Metal CanCon Anataxis O Virtus Sapientiae (Remix) – Single Metal CanCon Anataxis Planetoid Asteroid – Single Metal CanCon Anataxis The Crystalline Epoch – Single Metal CanCon Anataxis Value Proposition – Single Metal CanCon Anataxis Whaleship Essex – Single Metal CanCon Lawns Be a Better Man Rock CanCon Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra Only Person of Colour at the Indie Hang/Sunnybank Kid – Single Pop No Abacus Rings Celestial Alternative No Diva Bhatia Too Nice To You – Single Pop No Tim Brady; Instruments of Happiness Imagine Many Guitars Jazz CanCon Shaedydain Care – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Shaedydain Cursed – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Shaedydain Rage – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Shaedydain Unknown Numbers – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Shaedydain UP – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Erin Gavin Hollywood – Single Pop No Erik Lankin The Art of Flying – Single Classical CanCon Golden Feather Golden Feather Rock CanCon CON THE ARTIST MONEY (on my mind) – Single Alternative CanCon Ian North Why We Build Houses – Single Folk CanCon Dan Pallotta Voice In My Head – Single Folk No Coraline James Unholy Prayer – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Melissa Furlotte Virginia Creeper – Single Folk CanCon Ways in Waves Matters to Ash Rock CanCon LEAHY Joie de vivre – Single Jazz CanCon Ali Wick Just a Handful – Single Pop CanCon Bobby Lynn Intermezzo R&B No Caron Hall Time Slips Away – Single Singer-Songwriter No HANDSPOCKETS HANDSPOCKETS Rock Track 2 is Explicit CanCon Iris Jean Sounds Like You – Single Pop No KOFFIE & Niels Broos Bessa (Niels Broos Remix) – Single Electronic No Pitou, LUWTEN, & Naaz Deep Pockets – Single Pop No Mell VF Queen of My Castle Pop No Muylike Count Me Out Pop No VanWyck Dust Chaser Alternative No Simone Denny Who Can You Trust? – Single Adult Contemporary CanCon Dandelion Highway The Crossing Folk CanCon Marcus Trummer Hard Time – Single Blues CanCon The Moonsnakes Johnny’s Vacation Rock Track 4 is Explicit CanCon John Greasy Sayin’ – Single Hip Hop No Genevieve Racette X2 – Single Folk CanCon Anthea Feaver Summer’s Morning Country CanCon Pigeon Party Spaces – Single Pop CanCon/KwCon The Sensational Country Blues Wonders! If I Stop Moving, I’ll Fall From the Sky Country No Amanda Braam Deep Sea Corals – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Coraline James – Unholy Prayer

Amanda Braam – Deep Sea Corals

Pigeon Party – Spaces

Anthea Feaver – Hard Times

Camille Miller – Leave It Alone

Dandelion Highway – You Promised Me a Lullaby

Melissa Furlotte – Virginia Creeper

Genevieve Racette – X2

The Moonsnakes – Wilted Flowers

HANDSPOCKETS – Wiggle Vision

Golden Feather – Life Without You

Ways in Waves – Ovum Nova

Lawns – I Remember

Anataxis – Whaleship Essex

Ian North – Why We Build Houses

K-Blitz – Flowers

Shaedydain – Unknown Numbers

John Greasy – Sayin’

Marvin Caleb – Body Talk

Erin Gavin – Hollywood

Bobby Lynn – Bring Me Down To My Knees, Mama

Ali Wick – Just a Handful

Diva Bhatia – Too Nice To You

Marcus Trummer – Hard Time

CON the Artist – MONEY (on my mind)

Melon Jimenez & Lara Wong – Confluencias

Sahara von Hattenberger – Air Chrysalis

Jocelyn Gould – You’re No Fun at All

Tim Brady; Instruments of Happiness – [very] Short Pieces for [jazz] Guitar – IV

Erik Lankin – The Art of Flying

LEAHY – Joie de vivre

Charles Szczepanek & Sherry Finzer – Forest Rains

See y’all next time!