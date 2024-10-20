New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #49

What’s up, y’all? First up, here’s this week’s Libretime additions (from yours truly, at least):
|Gumbo Kings
|Calling On You – Single
|Pop
|No
|The Coo
|A Different Life
|Folk
|No
|Slip~ons
|Graystone – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Sonova
|Future Grateful Vol. 3
|Dance
|Guelph
|CanCon
|Spark Rocca
|Goodmeow – Single
|Rock
|No
|Hope Street House
|Disintegration Alley – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Ryan Christopher Parks
|Billy Goat Acres and Other Words I Know How to Spell
|Rock
|No
|SpaceAcre
|Pathogen EP
|Indie Rock
|No
|King Bee & The Stingers
|Live From the Slippery Noodle
|Blues
|No
|Siri Neel
|Drawn Like a Magnet – Single
|Pop
|No
|Carn Davidson 9
|Reverence
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Uncle Fester & Stephen Hero
|The Squeeze
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Eric Hilton with the Infinite Daisy Chains
|Little Odessa – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Cosmo Klein & the Campers
|Art of Tones, Phillipa, & Oliver Frost – EP
|Electronic
|No
|Dora Morelembaum
|Pique
|World
|No
|Mackwood
|Master Changes
|Jazz
|No
|Buzz Hummer
|Never Get It Right – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Halcyon Loop
|Nursery Rhymes for the Modern Age
|Alternative
|Track 8 is Explicit
|CanCon
|Maia Potter
|pretty red lines – single
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|Wreckless Harbour
|Lonesome Wind
|Folk
|CanCon
|Sonova
|Future Grateful Vol. 2
|Dance
|Guelph
|CanCon
|Igor Lisul
|Cry for Earth – Single
|Rock
|No
|Tõnu Timm
|Portselanist Koread
|Folk
|No
|Transmission Towers
|Crooked Transmissions
|Electronic
|No
|Justine Tyrell
|Last – Single
|R&B
|Explicit and Clean Versions Available
|CanCon
|Jean Caffeine
|Mammogram – Single
|Folk
|No
|Opeongo
|Eventual Mt. Lee
|Folk
|Midland
|CanCon
|Havelin
|Dancing At My Funeral – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Terra Lightfoot
|Out of Time – Single
|Adult Contemporary
|CanCon
|Grizzly Coast
|Staying Power
|Rock
|CanCon
|Allegories
|Evaporate – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Boyboy Militia
|Pulse of Tomorrow – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Sam Broverman
|Memories of You
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Jono McCleery
|Reconcile
|Folk
|No
|Various Artists
|House Keys 3
|Pop
|No
|Julie Hanney
|Wonderment
|New Age
|No
|Alise Ashby
|Love Notes
|New Age
|No
|Paige Drobot
|Alien Girl – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Breakfall
|Racing the Night
|Rock
|CanCon
|drive your plow over the bones of the dead
|tragedy as catharsis
|Rock
|CanCon
|Canadian Thrash Cartel
|The Reaper’s Gaze – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Black Emigo
|Black Emigo’s Greatest Hits
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Genevieve Racette
|Golden
|Folk
|CanCon
|Raz & Afla
|Echoes of Resistance
|World
|Instrumentals are also available for every track
|No
|Monotronic
|Different Worlds – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Jason Kirkness
|My Vegas – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|numberonesun
|Over Again – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|The Big East
|Somebody Like Me – Single
|Folk
|Muskoka
|CanCon
|The Discarded
|Testify!
|Rock
|Orangeville
|CanCon
|Brandon Royer
|Good Times
|Country
|No
|Bud Boyd
|Bud
|Folk
|Welland
|CanCon
|Sundog
|Across the Rift of Doubt
|Rock
|Barry’s Bay
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Carn Davidson 9 – Fire (For Oatts)
Sam Broverman – So Much For Love
Dora Morelenbaum – VW Blue
Mackwood – Master Changes
Raz & Afla – On Da Fone
Sonova – The Chase Is On
Hope Street House – Disintegration Alley
Allegories – Evaporate
Julie Hanney – The Journey is the Destination
Alise Ashby – Smokey Sunset
Transmission Towers – Cosmic Trigger (Crooked Finger)
Monotronic – Different Worlds
Boyboy Militia – Pulse of Tomorrow
Cosmo Klein & the Campers – Nothing But Love (Art of Tones Remix – Radio Edit)
Eric Hilton with Infinite Daisy Chains – Little Odessa
Uncle Fester x Stephen Hero – One Square At a Time (feat. Moka Only)
Black Emigo – All Over Again
Vailhalen – Berber Town
Salvation Fleet – Scars
Slip~ons – Graystone
SpaceAcre – P45
Halcyon Loop – Darling of the CBC
Breakfall – Racing the Night
Paige Drobot – The Clog
Sundog – Inscription
Bud Boyd – Reason To Cry
The Big East – Somebody Like Me
Opeongo – Talking Blues Blues
Havelin – Dancing at My Funeral
Terra Lightfoot – Out of Time
Tonu Timm – Redskin Rag
Wreckless Harbour – Lonesome Wind
Genevieve Racette – My Thoughts Of You
Maia Potter – pretty red lines
See y’all next time!