New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #49

What’s up, y’all? First up, here’s this week’s Libretime additions (from yours truly, at least):

Gumbo Kings Calling On You – Single Pop No The Coo A Different Life Folk No Slip~ons Graystone – Single Rock CanCon Sonova Future Grateful Vol. 3 Dance Guelph CanCon Spark Rocca Goodmeow – Single Rock No Hope Street House Disintegration Alley – Single Electronic No Ryan Christopher Parks Billy Goat Acres and Other Words I Know How to Spell Rock No SpaceAcre Pathogen EP Indie Rock No King Bee & The Stingers Live From the Slippery Noodle Blues No Siri Neel Drawn Like a Magnet – Single Pop No Carn Davidson 9 Reverence Jazz CanCon Uncle Fester & Stephen Hero The Squeeze Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Eric Hilton with the Infinite Daisy Chains Little Odessa – Single Electronic No Cosmo Klein & the Campers Art of Tones, Phillipa, & Oliver Frost – EP Electronic No Dora Morelembaum Pique World No Mackwood Master Changes Jazz No Buzz Hummer Never Get It Right – Single Rock CanCon Halcyon Loop Nursery Rhymes for the Modern Age Alternative Track 8 is Explicit CanCon Maia Potter pretty red lines – single Singer-Songwriter No Wreckless Harbour Lonesome Wind Folk CanCon Sonova Future Grateful Vol. 2 Dance Guelph CanCon Igor Lisul Cry for Earth – Single Rock No Tõnu Timm Portselanist Koread Folk No Transmission Towers Crooked Transmissions Electronic No Justine Tyrell Last – Single R&B Explicit and Clean Versions Available CanCon Jean Caffeine Mammogram – Single Folk No Opeongo Eventual Mt. Lee Folk Midland CanCon Havelin Dancing At My Funeral – Single Alternative CanCon Terra Lightfoot Out of Time – Single Adult Contemporary CanCon Grizzly Coast Staying Power Rock CanCon Allegories Evaporate – Single Electronic CanCon Boyboy Militia Pulse of Tomorrow – Single Electronic No Sam Broverman Memories of You Jazz CanCon Jono McCleery Reconcile Folk No Various Artists House Keys 3 Pop No Julie Hanney Wonderment New Age No Alise Ashby Love Notes New Age No Paige Drobot Alien Girl – Single Rock CanCon Breakfall Racing the Night Rock CanCon drive your plow over the bones of the dead tragedy as catharsis Rock CanCon Canadian Thrash Cartel The Reaper’s Gaze – Single Metal CanCon Black Emigo Black Emigo’s Greatest Hits Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Genevieve Racette Golden Folk CanCon Raz & Afla Echoes of Resistance World Instrumentals are also available for every track No Monotronic Different Worlds – Single Electronic No Jason Kirkness My Vegas – Single Country CanCon numberonesun Over Again – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon The Big East Somebody Like Me – Single Folk Muskoka CanCon The Discarded Testify! Rock Orangeville CanCon Brandon Royer Good Times Country No Bud Boyd Bud Folk Welland CanCon Sundog Across the Rift of Doubt Rock Barry’s Bay CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Carn Davidson 9 – Fire (For Oatts)

Sam Broverman – So Much For Love

Dora Morelenbaum – VW Blue

Mackwood – Master Changes

Raz & Afla – On Da Fone

Sonova – The Chase Is On

Hope Street House – Disintegration Alley

Allegories – Evaporate

Julie Hanney – The Journey is the Destination

Alise Ashby – Smokey Sunset

Transmission Towers – Cosmic Trigger (Crooked Finger)

Monotronic – Different Worlds

Boyboy Militia – Pulse of Tomorrow

Cosmo Klein & the Campers – Nothing But Love (Art of Tones Remix – Radio Edit)

Eric Hilton with Infinite Daisy Chains – Little Odessa

Uncle Fester x Stephen Hero – One Square At a Time (feat. Moka Only)

Black Emigo – All Over Again

Vailhalen – Berber Town

Salvation Fleet – Scars

Slip~ons – Graystone

SpaceAcre – P45

Halcyon Loop – Darling of the CBC

Breakfall – Racing the Night

Paige Drobot – The Clog

Sundog – Inscription

Bud Boyd – Reason To Cry

The Big East – Somebody Like Me

Opeongo – Talking Blues Blues

Havelin – Dancing at My Funeral

Terra Lightfoot – Out of Time

Tonu Timm – Redskin Rag

Wreckless Harbour – Lonesome Wind

Genevieve Racette – My Thoughts Of You

Maia Potter – pretty red lines

See y’all next time!