The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #49

What’s up, y’all? First up, here’s this week’s Libretime additions (from yours truly, at least):

Gumbo Kings Calling On You – Single Pop No
The Coo A Different Life Folk No
Slip~ons Graystone – Single Rock CanCon
Sonova Future Grateful Vol. 3 Dance Guelph CanCon
Spark Rocca Goodmeow – Single Rock No
Hope Street House Disintegration Alley – Single Electronic No
Ryan Christopher Parks Billy Goat Acres and Other Words I Know How to Spell Rock No
SpaceAcre Pathogen EP Indie Rock No
King Bee & The Stingers Live From the Slippery Noodle Blues No
Siri Neel Drawn Like a Magnet – Single Pop No
Carn Davidson 9 Reverence Jazz CanCon
Uncle Fester & Stephen Hero The Squeeze Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Eric Hilton with the Infinite Daisy Chains Little Odessa – Single Electronic No
Cosmo Klein & the Campers Art of Tones, Phillipa, & Oliver Frost – EP Electronic No
Dora Morelembaum Pique World No
Mackwood Master Changes Jazz No
Buzz Hummer Never Get It Right – Single Rock CanCon
Halcyon Loop Nursery Rhymes for the Modern Age Alternative Track 8 is Explicit CanCon
Maia Potter pretty red lines – single Singer-Songwriter No
Wreckless Harbour Lonesome Wind Folk CanCon
Sonova Future Grateful Vol. 2 Dance Guelph CanCon
Igor Lisul Cry for Earth – Single Rock No
Tõnu Timm Portselanist Koread Folk No
Transmission Towers Crooked Transmissions Electronic No
Justine Tyrell Last – Single R&B Explicit and Clean Versions Available CanCon
Jean Caffeine Mammogram – Single Folk No
Opeongo Eventual Mt. Lee Folk Midland CanCon
Havelin Dancing At My Funeral – Single Alternative CanCon
Terra Lightfoot Out of Time – Single Adult Contemporary CanCon
Grizzly Coast Staying Power Rock CanCon
Allegories Evaporate – Single Electronic CanCon
Boyboy Militia Pulse of Tomorrow – Single Electronic No
Sam Broverman Memories of You Jazz CanCon
Jono McCleery Reconcile Folk No
Various Artists House Keys 3 Pop No
Julie Hanney Wonderment New Age No
Alise Ashby Love Notes New Age No
Paige Drobot Alien Girl – Single Rock CanCon
Breakfall Racing the Night Rock CanCon
drive your plow over the bones of the dead tragedy as catharsis Rock CanCon
Canadian Thrash Cartel The Reaper’s Gaze – Single Metal CanCon
Black Emigo Black Emigo’s Greatest Hits Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Genevieve Racette Golden Folk CanCon
Raz & Afla Echoes of Resistance World Instrumentals are also available for every track No
Monotronic Different Worlds – Single Electronic No
Jason Kirkness My Vegas – Single Country CanCon
numberonesun Over Again – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
The Big East Somebody Like Me – Single Folk Muskoka CanCon
The Discarded Testify! Rock Orangeville CanCon
Brandon Royer Good Times Country No
Bud Boyd Bud Folk Welland CanCon
Sundog Across the Rift of Doubt Rock Barry’s Bay CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Carn Davidson 9 – Fire (For Oatts)
Sam Broverman – So Much For Love
Dora Morelenbaum – VW Blue
Mackwood – Master Changes
Raz & Afla – On Da Fone
Sonova – The Chase Is On
Hope Street House – Disintegration Alley
Allegories – Evaporate
Julie Hanney – The Journey is the Destination
Alise Ashby – Smokey Sunset
Transmission Towers – Cosmic Trigger (Crooked Finger)
Monotronic – Different Worlds
Boyboy Militia – Pulse of Tomorrow
Cosmo Klein & the Campers – Nothing But Love (Art of Tones Remix – Radio Edit)
Eric Hilton with Infinite Daisy Chains – Little Odessa
Uncle Fester x Stephen Hero – One Square At a Time (feat. Moka Only)
Black Emigo – All Over Again
Vailhalen – Berber Town
Salvation Fleet – Scars
Slip~ons – Graystone
SpaceAcre – P45
Halcyon Loop – Darling of the CBC
Breakfall – Racing the Night
Paige Drobot – The Clog
Sundog – Inscription
Bud Boyd – Reason To Cry
The Big East – Somebody Like Me
Opeongo – Talking Blues Blues
Havelin – Dancing at My Funeral
Terra Lightfoot – Out of Time
Tonu Timm – Redskin Rag
Wreckless Harbour – Lonesome Wind
Genevieve Racette – My Thoughts Of You
Maia Potter – pretty red lines

See y’all next time!

