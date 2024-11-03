New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #51

What’s up, y’all? Even when the clocks fall back, I’m still adding more tunes to Libretime:

Melanie S Jane Connected Electronic No Linda Sussman Run From the Lightning – Single Blues No Good Effort Don’t Bother Me None – Single Rock Sudbury CanCon Ontarians More How It Is Folk CanCon Cruz Wilson Eyes of the Beast – Single Rock CanCon Caroline Parke Deep Sigh – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Colleen Allen, Fern Lindzon, & George Koller Tryptique Jazz CanCon Victoria Carr Victoria Carr Singer-Songwriter CanCon Steve Hensby Band Astronomers Aren’t Morning People Funk No Horse Chops Mr. Headphones – Single Rock CanCon Spy Dénommé-Welch with Catherine Magowan Transpositions Classical CanCon Ken Whiteley Unseen Hands Folk CanCon Johnny Dubb 3rd Time’s a Charm (Singles) Hip Hop Full album will be added on the 15th of November CanCon Alex Exists With a Bang (Velvet Dream Mix) – Single Alternative CanCon Healing Sound Project Pachamama New Age No Magro Tokyo Tree EP Jazz No Bet Smith The Rooster – Single Country CanCon LEAHY LEAHY Live in Concert Folk CanCon Chorus of Courage Two People – Single Singer-Songwriter Features Cait Alexander CanCon Julian Daniel do you feel me? – Single Pop CanCon Unknown Voidz Deception by my Side Punk CanCon Fraser Teeple Went Off – Single Folk CanCon Andie Loren Some Special Light Pop CanCon Shane Pendergast Only Drifting By – Single Folk CanCon Billie Zizi Levitate R&B CanCon Shealagh Rose Tunnel Vision – Single Pop Hamilton CanCon Silverstein Confession – Single Rock CanCon Mike McKenna Jr. Smokey Mountain High Folk CanCon Melodyalala Snowy Drive – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Giselle Parker Vine Pop CanCon Bella Brown & the Jealous Lovers Always Christmas Eve – Single Christmas / Soul No Brad Strang SEX – Single Folk NSFR CanCon Joel Jeschke Time and Place Jazz CanCon Frank Mayor The Echo of Your Goodbye Jazz No No Museums Lowways Alternative CanCon B1GJUICE P.O.A.M Hip Hop Explicit and Clean Versions Available CanCon Chris Pellnat We Are Not Robots – Single Rock No Ground Swell Things That Were Yours Rock No The Discarded Going Down to the Beach – Single Rock Orangeville CanCon Spun Out Dream Noise Rock No Celena Bless Me – Single Reggae CanCon CHARLOT Lost Like Alice Pop No Mell VF Christmas in Gaza – Single Pop / Christmas No Lov3less Millennial Sadness – Single Pop No Levi Boon Half Full – Single Pop No Brass Rave Unit Weerwolven in Amsterdam – Single Electronic No M. Lucky Someone (Radio Edit) – Single Pop No Merman Oh Lord Pop CanCon Dan Politano It’s Christmas – Single Pop CanCon PyPy Sacred Times Punk CanCon Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra Where’s Home? – Single Hip Hop No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Charles Szczepanek – For Clementine

Healing Sound Project – Soaring

Angell & Crane – Himalayan Dial-Up

Kalya Ramu – When the Moon is High

Colleen Allen, Fern Lindzon, & George Koller – News for Bob

Joel Jeschke – The Number Twelve

Frank Mayor – Something In Me Changed (feat. Viro)

Randy Hoexter – Particle Accelerator

Magro – Tokyo Tree

Melanie S Jane – We Ride the Waves

Julian Daniel – do you feel me?

Andie Loren – If You Don’t Love Me

Shealagh Rose – Tunnel Vision

Steve Hensby Band – I Wish I Was a Hat Man

Billie Zizi – Gas Station Couture

Trena – Broke Free

The Rubber Thongs – Cool As You

Good Effort – Don’t Bother Me None

Cruz Wilson – Eyes of the Beast

Horse Chops – Mr. Headphones

Unknown Voidz – My Money’s Wasted

Tarzan Grip – Genius

Ok cuddle – unless they bring back lobotomies for women I’m detransitioning

Ground Swell – My Beautiful Living Room

Tony Williams – Music Man

Bet Smith – The Rooster

Linda Sussman – Run From the Lightning

Caroline Parke – Deep Sigh

Melodyalala – Snowy Drive

Giselle Parker – Slow Bloom

Chorus of Courage – Two People (feat. Cait Alexander)

Bad Tractor – Old Hyundai

See y’all next time!