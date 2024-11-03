The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #51

What’s up, y’all? Even when the clocks fall back, I’m still adding more tunes to Libretime:

Melanie S Jane Connected Electronic No
Linda Sussman Run From the Lightning – Single Blues No
Good Effort Don’t Bother Me None – Single Rock Sudbury CanCon
Ontarians More How It Is Folk CanCon
Cruz Wilson Eyes of the Beast – Single Rock CanCon
Caroline Parke Deep Sigh – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Colleen Allen, Fern Lindzon, & George Koller Tryptique Jazz CanCon
Victoria Carr Victoria Carr Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Steve Hensby Band Astronomers Aren’t Morning People Funk No
Horse Chops Mr. Headphones – Single Rock CanCon
Spy Dénommé-Welch with Catherine Magowan Transpositions Classical CanCon
Ken Whiteley Unseen Hands Folk CanCon
Johnny Dubb 3rd Time’s a Charm (Singles) Hip Hop Full album will be added on the 15th of November CanCon
Alex Exists With a Bang (Velvet Dream Mix) – Single Alternative CanCon
Healing Sound Project Pachamama New Age No
Magro Tokyo Tree EP Jazz No
Bet Smith The Rooster – Single Country CanCon
LEAHY LEAHY Live in Concert Folk CanCon
Chorus of Courage Two People – Single Singer-Songwriter Features Cait Alexander CanCon
Julian Daniel do you feel me? – Single Pop CanCon
Unknown Voidz Deception by my Side Punk CanCon
Fraser Teeple Went Off – Single Folk CanCon
Andie Loren Some Special Light Pop CanCon
Shane Pendergast Only Drifting By – Single Folk CanCon
Billie Zizi Levitate R&B CanCon
Shealagh Rose Tunnel Vision – Single Pop Hamilton CanCon
Silverstein Confession – Single Rock CanCon
Mike McKenna Jr. Smokey Mountain High Folk CanCon
Melodyalala Snowy Drive – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Giselle Parker Vine Pop CanCon
Bella Brown & the Jealous Lovers Always Christmas Eve – Single Christmas / Soul No
Brad Strang SEX – Single Folk NSFR CanCon
Joel Jeschke Time and Place Jazz CanCon
Frank Mayor The Echo of Your Goodbye Jazz No
No Museums Lowways Alternative CanCon
B1GJUICE P.O.A.M Hip Hop Explicit and Clean Versions Available CanCon
Chris Pellnat We Are Not Robots – Single Rock No
Ground Swell Things That Were Yours Rock No
The Discarded Going Down to the Beach – Single Rock Orangeville CanCon
Spun Out Dream Noise Rock No
Celena Bless Me – Single Reggae CanCon
CHARLOT Lost Like Alice Pop No
Mell VF Christmas in Gaza – Single Pop / Christmas No
Lov3less Millennial Sadness – Single Pop No
Levi Boon Half Full – Single Pop No
Brass Rave Unit Weerwolven in Amsterdam – Single Electronic No
M. Lucky Someone (Radio Edit) – Single Pop No
Merman Oh Lord Pop CanCon
Dan Politano It’s Christmas – Single Pop CanCon
PyPy Sacred Times Punk CanCon
Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra Where’s Home? – Single Hip Hop No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Charles Szczepanek – For Clementine
Healing Sound Project – Soaring
Angell & Crane – Himalayan Dial-Up
Kalya Ramu – When the Moon is High
Colleen Allen, Fern Lindzon, & George Koller – News for Bob
Joel Jeschke – The Number Twelve
Frank Mayor – Something In Me Changed (feat. Viro)
Randy Hoexter – Particle Accelerator
Magro – Tokyo Tree
Melanie S Jane – We Ride the Waves
Julian Daniel – do you feel me?
Andie Loren – If You Don’t Love Me
Shealagh Rose – Tunnel Vision
Steve Hensby Band – I Wish I Was a Hat Man
Billie Zizi – Gas Station Couture
Trena – Broke Free
The Rubber Thongs – Cool As You
Good Effort – Don’t Bother Me None
Cruz Wilson – Eyes of the Beast
Horse Chops – Mr. Headphones
Unknown Voidz – My Money’s Wasted
Tarzan Grip – Genius
Ok cuddle – unless they bring back lobotomies for women I’m detransitioning
Ground Swell – My Beautiful Living Room
Tony Williams – Music Man
Bet Smith – The Rooster
Linda Sussman – Run From the Lightning
Caroline Parke – Deep Sigh
Melodyalala – Snowy Drive
Giselle Parker – Slow Bloom
Chorus of Courage – Two People (feat. Cait Alexander)
Bad Tractor – Old Hyundai

See y’all next time!

