New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #51

What’s up, y’all? Even when the clocks fall back, I’m still adding more tunes to Libretime:
|Melanie S Jane
|Connected
|Electronic
|No
|Linda Sussman
|Run From the Lightning – Single
|Blues
|No
|Good Effort
|Don’t Bother Me None – Single
|Rock
|Sudbury
|CanCon
|Ontarians
|More How It Is
|Folk
|CanCon
|Cruz Wilson
|Eyes of the Beast – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Caroline Parke
|Deep Sigh – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Colleen Allen, Fern Lindzon, & George Koller
|Tryptique
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Victoria Carr
|Victoria Carr
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Steve Hensby Band
|Astronomers Aren’t Morning People
|Funk
|No
|Horse Chops
|Mr. Headphones – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Spy Dénommé-Welch with Catherine Magowan
|Transpositions
|Classical
|CanCon
|Ken Whiteley
|Unseen Hands
|Folk
|CanCon
|Johnny Dubb
|3rd Time’s a Charm (Singles)
|Hip Hop
|Full album will be added on the 15th of November
|CanCon
|Alex Exists
|With a Bang (Velvet Dream Mix) – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Healing Sound Project
|Pachamama
|New Age
|No
|Magro
|Tokyo Tree EP
|Jazz
|No
|Bet Smith
|The Rooster – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|LEAHY
|LEAHY Live in Concert
|Folk
|CanCon
|Chorus of Courage
|Two People – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|Features Cait Alexander
|CanCon
|Julian Daniel
|do you feel me? – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Unknown Voidz
|Deception by my Side
|Punk
|CanCon
|Fraser Teeple
|Went Off – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Andie Loren
|Some Special Light
|Pop
|CanCon
|Shane Pendergast
|Only Drifting By – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Billie Zizi
|Levitate
|R&B
|CanCon
|Shealagh Rose
|Tunnel Vision – Single
|Pop
|Hamilton
|CanCon
|Silverstein
|Confession – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Mike McKenna Jr.
|Smokey Mountain High
|Folk
|CanCon
|Melodyalala
|Snowy Drive – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Giselle Parker
|Vine
|Pop
|CanCon
|Bella Brown & the Jealous Lovers
|Always Christmas Eve – Single
|Christmas / Soul
|No
|Brad Strang
|SEX – Single
|Folk
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Joel Jeschke
|Time and Place
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Frank Mayor
|The Echo of Your Goodbye
|Jazz
|No
|No Museums
|Lowways
|Alternative
|CanCon
|B1GJUICE
|P.O.A.M
|Hip Hop
|Explicit and Clean Versions Available
|CanCon
|Chris Pellnat
|We Are Not Robots – Single
|Rock
|No
|Ground Swell
|Things That Were Yours
|Rock
|No
|The Discarded
|Going Down to the Beach – Single
|Rock
|Orangeville
|CanCon
|Spun Out
|Dream Noise
|Rock
|No
|Celena
|Bless Me – Single
|Reggae
|CanCon
|CHARLOT
|Lost Like Alice
|Pop
|No
|Mell VF
|Christmas in Gaza – Single
|Pop / Christmas
|No
|Lov3less
|Millennial Sadness – Single
|Pop
|No
|Levi Boon
|Half Full – Single
|Pop
|No
|Brass Rave Unit
|Weerwolven in Amsterdam – Single
|Electronic
|No
|M. Lucky
|Someone (Radio Edit) – Single
|Pop
|No
|Merman
|Oh Lord
|Pop
|CanCon
|Dan Politano
|It’s Christmas – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|PyPy
|Sacred Times
|Punk
|CanCon
|Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra
|Where’s Home? – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Charles Szczepanek – For Clementine
Healing Sound Project – Soaring
Angell & Crane – Himalayan Dial-Up
Kalya Ramu – When the Moon is High
Colleen Allen, Fern Lindzon, & George Koller – News for Bob
Joel Jeschke – The Number Twelve
Frank Mayor – Something In Me Changed (feat. Viro)
Randy Hoexter – Particle Accelerator
Magro – Tokyo Tree
Melanie S Jane – We Ride the Waves
Julian Daniel – do you feel me?
Andie Loren – If You Don’t Love Me
Shealagh Rose – Tunnel Vision
Steve Hensby Band – I Wish I Was a Hat Man
Billie Zizi – Gas Station Couture
Trena – Broke Free
The Rubber Thongs – Cool As You
Good Effort – Don’t Bother Me None
Cruz Wilson – Eyes of the Beast
Horse Chops – Mr. Headphones
Unknown Voidz – My Money’s Wasted
Tarzan Grip – Genius
Ok cuddle – unless they bring back lobotomies for women I’m detransitioning
Ground Swell – My Beautiful Living Room
Tony Williams – Music Man
Bet Smith – The Rooster
Linda Sussman – Run From the Lightning
Caroline Parke – Deep Sigh
Melodyalala – Snowy Drive
Giselle Parker – Slow Bloom
Chorus of Courage – Two People (feat. Cait Alexander)
Bad Tractor – Old Hyundai
See y’all next time!