New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #53

What’s up, y’all? As usual, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Bright Like Stars Reflections Rock No Swamp Music Players Swamp Sandwich Rock No Raging Flowers Kiwi Christmas – Single Pop / Christmas No Alain Bédard Auguste Quartet Particules Sonores Jazz CanCon Eguanuku Rosemary Light Must Shine Pop No Kelowna Rose Guilty of My Reality – EP R&B CanCon Gergana Vilinova This Is The Time – Single Jazz / Christmas CanCon Jay Williams Gravity – Single Electronic No melrose more than a body in glass Folk CanCon Jason Kent Jukebox Boy Rock CanCon Olivier Loridan Sound Like a Beat – Single House No KC is Lazy Fire – Single Folk CanCon Victoria Staff I Wake Up Smiling 🙁 Pop CanCon Jade Elephant So Far – EP Rock CanCon Odd Marshall Lucky Dragon – Single Folk CanCon Heather Avalon Use Me – Single Pop CanCon ARK IDENTITY ANNDALE – EP Alternative CanCon Tara Van Things I Wanna Say – Single Pop CanCon Patrick Smith Another Set – Single Jazz CanCon Stonehocker Take Everything – Single Alternative CanCon Brett Higginson I Be Free Singer-Songwriter No Ryan Dsouza The Letter – Single Pop / Christmas CanCon Phil Dawson ٤-tet Don’t Waste Your Ancestors’ Time Jazz No Land of Sound Chatbot Blues – Single Pop CanCon Icarus Phoenix Old Sleep Singer – Single Alternative No Dawn Melanie Childhood Games – Single Folk No Violett Jean Christmas To Me – Single Singer-Songwriter / Christmas CanCon John Dawson Outlier Folk Newmarket CanCon Half a Chance Little Problems – Single Folk CanCon Night Court $hit Machine Punk CanCon Pizza Academy/Narrator Greetings From Twin Pine Folk No Chronic Fatigue Surrender to Serenity Punk CanCon Two Piano Tornado & the Spectacles Ring Them Bells Country / Christmas CanCon Big Joe Shelton How Good Could Love Be – Single Blues No Clover Country Porch Lights Rock No Mason Via Wide Open b/w Falling Country No Kimberly York Fun Country No Cashavelly Meditation Through Gunfire Pop Tracks 5, 7, and 12 are Explicit No Jangus Kangus Honeymooners in Venice/Janakita – Single Rock No FENNE Angel With a Darkness R&B No Waltzburg Broken Bottles – Single Pop No Niko Ready? No Rock No Bagjuice Long Time – Single Reggae No

Here’s this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Erik Lankin – Aloft on Broken Wings

Frolin – A Touch of Peace

Patrick Smith – Another Set

Alain Bedard Auguste Quartet – Mel & Less

Phil Dawson ٤-tet – Shifting Sands (Mainline)

Night Court – SARDINES AND TEENAGE DREAMS

Chronic Fatigue – Bus Beers

Jade Elephant – Listen to the Beatles

Swamp Music Players – Mikayla

Bright Like Stars – The Less You Know

Jason Kent – Sundark Blues

Ryan Dsouza – Angel Full of Lies

Igor Lisul – Cry for Earth

Kelowna Rose – I Walk

Eguanuku Rosemary – Light Must Shine

Victoria Staff – Niagara

Victoria Carr – High Green Hill

Miufly – What I Told U

Heather Avalon – Use Me

Tara Van – Things I Wanna Say

Brett Higginson – We’re the Fish

John Dawson – Merry and Pippin

Melrose – saw

Dawn Melanie – Childhood Games

KC is Lazy – Fire

Wreckless Harbour – Heavy Days

Amelie Patterson – The Dissertation

Also, we are fundraising — any help with the bills is always appreciated! Please hit the donate button, to your left, if you would like to support the station financially.

See y’all nex time!