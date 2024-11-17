The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Clean Up Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #53

What’s up, y’all? As usual, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Bright Like Stars Reflections Rock No
Swamp Music Players Swamp Sandwich Rock No
Raging Flowers Kiwi Christmas – Single Pop / Christmas No
Alain Bédard Auguste Quartet Particules Sonores Jazz CanCon
Eguanuku Rosemary Light Must Shine Pop No
Kelowna Rose Guilty of My Reality – EP R&B CanCon
Gergana Vilinova This Is The Time – Single Jazz / Christmas CanCon
Jay Williams Gravity – Single Electronic No
melrose more than a body in glass Folk CanCon
Jason Kent Jukebox Boy Rock CanCon
Olivier Loridan Sound Like a Beat – Single House No
KC is Lazy Fire – Single Folk CanCon
Victoria Staff I Wake Up Smiling 🙁 Pop CanCon
Jade Elephant So Far – EP Rock CanCon
Odd Marshall Lucky Dragon – Single Folk CanCon
Heather Avalon Use Me – Single Pop CanCon
ARK IDENTITY ANNDALE – EP Alternative CanCon
Tara Van Things I Wanna Say – Single Pop CanCon
Patrick Smith Another Set – Single Jazz CanCon
Stonehocker Take Everything – Single Alternative CanCon
Brett Higginson I Be Free Singer-Songwriter No
Ryan Dsouza The Letter – Single Pop / Christmas CanCon
Phil Dawson ٤-tet Don’t Waste Your Ancestors’ Time Jazz No
Land of Sound Chatbot Blues – Single Pop CanCon
Icarus Phoenix Old Sleep Singer – Single Alternative No
Dawn Melanie Childhood Games – Single Folk No
Violett Jean Christmas To Me – Single Singer-Songwriter / Christmas CanCon
John Dawson Outlier Folk Newmarket CanCon
Half a Chance Little Problems – Single Folk CanCon
Night Court $hit Machine Punk CanCon
Pizza Academy/Narrator Greetings From Twin Pine Folk No
Chronic Fatigue Surrender to Serenity Punk CanCon
Two Piano Tornado & the Spectacles Ring Them Bells Country / Christmas CanCon
Big Joe Shelton How Good Could Love Be – Single Blues No
Clover Country Porch Lights Rock No
Mason Via Wide Open b/w Falling Country No
Kimberly York Fun Country No
Cashavelly Meditation Through Gunfire Pop Tracks 5, 7, and 12 are Explicit No
Jangus Kangus Honeymooners in Venice/Janakita – Single Rock No
FENNE Angel With a Darkness R&B No
Waltzburg Broken Bottles – Single Pop No
Niko Ready? No Rock No
Bagjuice Long Time – Single Reggae No

Here’s this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Erik Lankin – Aloft on Broken Wings
Frolin – A Touch of Peace
Patrick Smith – Another Set
Alain Bedard Auguste Quartet – Mel & Less
Phil Dawson ٤-tet – Shifting Sands (Mainline)
Night Court – SARDINES AND TEENAGE DREAMS
Chronic Fatigue – Bus Beers
Jade Elephant – Listen to the Beatles
Swamp Music Players – Mikayla
Bright Like Stars – The Less You Know
Jason Kent – Sundark Blues
Ryan Dsouza – Angel Full of Lies
Igor Lisul – Cry for Earth
Kelowna Rose – I Walk
Eguanuku Rosemary – Light Must Shine
Victoria Staff – Niagara
Victoria Carr – High Green Hill
Miufly – What I Told U
Heather Avalon – Use Me
Tara Van – Things I Wanna Say
Brett Higginson – We’re the Fish
John Dawson – Merry and Pippin
Melrose – saw
Dawn Melanie – Childhood Games
KC is Lazy – Fire
Wreckless Harbour – Heavy Days
Amelie Patterson – The Dissertation

See y’all nex time!

