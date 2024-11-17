New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #53

What’s up, y’all? As usual, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Bright Like Stars
|Reflections
|Rock
|No
|Swamp Music Players
|Swamp Sandwich
|Rock
|No
|Raging Flowers
|Kiwi Christmas – Single
|Pop / Christmas
|No
|Alain Bédard Auguste Quartet
|Particules Sonores
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Eguanuku Rosemary
|Light Must Shine
|Pop
|No
|Kelowna Rose
|Guilty of My Reality – EP
|R&B
|CanCon
|Gergana Vilinova
|This Is The Time – Single
|Jazz / Christmas
|CanCon
|Jay Williams
|Gravity – Single
|Electronic
|No
|melrose
|more than a body in glass
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jason Kent
|Jukebox Boy
|Rock
|CanCon
|Olivier Loridan
|Sound Like a Beat – Single
|House
|No
|KC is Lazy
|Fire – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Victoria Staff
|I Wake Up Smiling 🙁
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jade Elephant
|So Far – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Odd Marshall
|Lucky Dragon – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Heather Avalon
|Use Me – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|ARK IDENTITY
|ANNDALE – EP
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Tara Van
|Things I Wanna Say – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Patrick Smith
|Another Set – Single
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Stonehocker
|Take Everything – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Brett Higginson
|I Be Free
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|Ryan Dsouza
|The Letter – Single
|Pop / Christmas
|CanCon
|Phil Dawson ٤-tet
|Don’t Waste Your Ancestors’ Time
|Jazz
|No
|Land of Sound
|Chatbot Blues – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Icarus Phoenix
|Old Sleep Singer – Single
|Alternative
|No
|Dawn Melanie
|Childhood Games – Single
|Folk
|No
|Violett Jean
|Christmas To Me – Single
|Singer-Songwriter / Christmas
|CanCon
|John Dawson
|Outlier
|Folk
|Newmarket
|CanCon
|Half a Chance
|Little Problems – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Night Court
|$hit Machine
|Punk
|CanCon
|Pizza Academy/Narrator
|Greetings From Twin Pine
|Folk
|No
|Chronic Fatigue
|Surrender to Serenity
|Punk
|CanCon
|Two Piano Tornado & the Spectacles
|Ring Them Bells
|Country / Christmas
|CanCon
|Big Joe Shelton
|How Good Could Love Be – Single
|Blues
|No
|Clover Country
|Porch Lights
|Rock
|No
|Mason Via
|Wide Open b/w Falling
|Country
|No
|Kimberly York
|Fun
|Country
|No
|Cashavelly
|Meditation Through Gunfire
|Pop
|Tracks 5, 7, and 12 are Explicit
|No
|Jangus Kangus
|Honeymooners in Venice/Janakita – Single
|Rock
|No
|FENNE
|Angel With a Darkness
|R&B
|No
|Waltzburg
|Broken Bottles – Single
|Pop
|No
|Niko
|Ready? No
|Rock
|No
|Bagjuice
|Long Time – Single
|Reggae
|No
Here’s this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Erik Lankin – Aloft on Broken Wings
Frolin – A Touch of Peace
Patrick Smith – Another Set
Alain Bedard Auguste Quartet – Mel & Less
Phil Dawson ٤-tet – Shifting Sands (Mainline)
Night Court – SARDINES AND TEENAGE DREAMS
Chronic Fatigue – Bus Beers
Jade Elephant – Listen to the Beatles
Swamp Music Players – Mikayla
Bright Like Stars – The Less You Know
Jason Kent – Sundark Blues
Ryan Dsouza – Angel Full of Lies
Igor Lisul – Cry for Earth
Kelowna Rose – I Walk
Eguanuku Rosemary – Light Must Shine
Victoria Staff – Niagara
Victoria Carr – High Green Hill
Miufly – What I Told U
Heather Avalon – Use Me
Tara Van – Things I Wanna Say
Brett Higginson – We’re the Fish
John Dawson – Merry and Pippin
Melrose – saw
Dawn Melanie – Childhood Games
KC is Lazy – Fire
Wreckless Harbour – Heavy Days
Amelie Patterson – The Dissertation
See y’all nex time!