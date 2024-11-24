New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #54

What’s up, y’all? Like always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:

Rachel Cambrin Perspectives Folk CanCon Pierre Francois Trio 5:00 AM Jazz CanCon Diane Roblin & Life Force Breath of Fresh Air Jazz CanCon Marcus Trummer From the Start Blues CanCon Midnite Gossip Tightrope – Single Pop Instrumental is also available CanCon SGO One More Year Pop No Carter Rubin Creek Road (feat. Sadie Fine) – Single Pop No Various Artists Snowfall – Relaxing Holiday Instrumentals New Age / Christmas No Jason Kirkness What Got Me Here Country CanCon Inkswell & Andre Espeut Synchronicities Pop No David Bach Greensleeves – Single Christmas No Mindbender Young Vet – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Auresia Beautiful (Like the Sun we Rise) – Single Reggae CanCon Liv Wade Radios and Buffalos Folk CanCon Various Artists Faster and Louder Records Presents Acoustic Brunch Punk Track 15 is explicit CanCon (mostly) Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise Yu/Cascade – Single Hip Hop No Ryan Michael Richards That Trip to Bethlehem – Single New Age / Christmas No King Bob Rookie Rock Multiple NSFR Tracks CanCon Francis Baptiste Sənk̓lip, the Trickster Folk CanCon The Sarandons Drawing Dead Alternative CanCon Semiah Withdrawals – Single Pop CanCon Ash Molloy Breakdown – Single Alternative CanCon Nathalie King PTSD – EP Pop CanCon Jessica Chaz Promise of Sunlight Remixes – EP Pop CanCon Niko Ceci Outta Control – Single Pop CanCon Rick Sparks Winter Dream – Single New Age / Christmas No Kele Fleming Turing Test – Single Folk Instrumental also available CanCon Shane Pendergast Winter Grace – Single Folk CanCon Cheyanne Summer Wrong Side of My 20’s – Single Pop CanCon Johnny 99 It Can’t Be Christmas – Single Rock CanCon Old Hoss Mid Atlantic Folk Track 6 is Christmas Material CanCon Brian Sumner Understood Jazz No Iron Lion & The EquAzn Blackship Enterprise Hip Hop NSFR; radio edit available for Lay It Down CanCon Cosmic Crooner Mosquito in the Photo Booth – Single Alternative No Eekle Until Now – Single Pop No Roufaida & Everything is Vocals Don’t Bend the Barrier – Single Pop No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Pierre Francois Trio – Prelude, Op 28, No 4

Diane Roblin & Life Force – Renewed on Thanksgiving Day

Spy Denomme-Welch with Catherine Magowan – Acclimation

Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise – Cascade

Iron Lion & The EquAzn – Days Like This (feat. DJ 2rettes)

Mindbender – Young Vet (feat. Michie Mee & Skratch Bastid)

Auresia – Beautiful (Like the Sun We Rise)

Jessica Chaz – Promise of Sunlight

Semiah – Withdrawals

Midnite Gossip – Tightrope

Nathalie King – Within a Dream

Niko Ceci – Outta Control

Jay Williams – Gravity

Inkswel & Andre Espeut – Callin 4 U (feat. Han Litz)

Brian Sumner – Dead Husband

Liv Wade – Radios and Buffalos

Francis Baptiste – Prismatic

Kele Fleming – Turing Test

Shane Pendergast – Winter Grace

Cheyanne Summer – Wrong Side of My 20’s

Half a Chance – Little Problems

Marcus Trummer – Let You Down

Big Joe Shelton – How Good Love Could Be

Mein Count – She’ll Be Pregnant With Your Baby

King Bob – Wino Goes to College

The Young Scones – Bone

Elohria – Panduan

Sleepkit – Candy Apple Girl

Narrator – Shut Up, Mike

Ark Identity – I’m Done Living

Christoph Elie – A Soldiers Face

See y’all next time!