The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #54

What’s up, y’all? Like always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:

Rachel Cambrin Perspectives Folk CanCon
Pierre Francois Trio 5:00 AM Jazz CanCon
Diane Roblin & Life Force Breath of Fresh Air Jazz CanCon
Marcus Trummer From the Start Blues CanCon
Midnite Gossip Tightrope – Single Pop Instrumental is also available CanCon
SGO One More Year Pop No
Carter Rubin Creek Road (feat. Sadie Fine) – Single Pop No
Various Artists Snowfall – Relaxing Holiday Instrumentals New Age / Christmas No
Jason Kirkness What Got Me Here Country CanCon
Inkswell & Andre Espeut Synchronicities Pop No
David Bach Greensleeves – Single Christmas No
Mindbender Young Vet – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Auresia Beautiful (Like the Sun we Rise) – Single Reggae CanCon
Liv Wade Radios and Buffalos Folk CanCon
Various Artists Faster and Louder Records Presents Acoustic Brunch Punk Track 15 is explicit CanCon (mostly)
Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise Yu/Cascade – Single Hip Hop No
Ryan Michael Richards That Trip to Bethlehem – Single New Age / Christmas No
King Bob Rookie Rock Multiple NSFR Tracks CanCon
Francis Baptiste Sənk̓lip, the Trickster Folk CanCon
The Sarandons Drawing Dead Alternative CanCon
Semiah Withdrawals – Single Pop CanCon
Ash Molloy Breakdown – Single Alternative CanCon
Nathalie King PTSD – EP Pop CanCon
Jessica Chaz Promise of Sunlight Remixes – EP Pop CanCon
Niko Ceci Outta Control – Single Pop CanCon
Rick Sparks Winter Dream – Single New Age / Christmas No
Kele Fleming Turing Test – Single Folk Instrumental also available CanCon
Shane Pendergast Winter Grace – Single Folk CanCon
Cheyanne Summer Wrong Side of My 20’s – Single Pop CanCon
Johnny 99 It Can’t Be Christmas – Single Rock CanCon
Old Hoss Mid Atlantic Folk Track 6 is Christmas Material CanCon
Brian Sumner Understood Jazz No
Iron Lion & The EquAzn Blackship Enterprise Hip Hop NSFR; radio edit available for Lay It Down CanCon
Cosmic Crooner Mosquito in the Photo Booth – Single Alternative No
Eekle Until Now – Single Pop No
Roufaida & Everything is Vocals Don’t Bend the Barrier – Single Pop No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Pierre Francois Trio – Prelude, Op 28, No 4
Diane Roblin & Life Force – Renewed on Thanksgiving Day
Spy Denomme-Welch with Catherine Magowan – Acclimation
Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise – Cascade
Iron Lion & The EquAzn – Days Like This (feat. DJ 2rettes)
Mindbender – Young Vet (feat. Michie Mee & Skratch Bastid)
Auresia – Beautiful (Like the Sun We Rise)
Jessica Chaz – Promise of Sunlight
Semiah – Withdrawals
Midnite Gossip – Tightrope
Nathalie King – Within a Dream
Niko Ceci – Outta Control
Jay Williams – Gravity
Inkswel & Andre Espeut – Callin 4 U (feat. Han Litz)
Brian Sumner – Dead Husband
Liv Wade – Radios and Buffalos
Francis Baptiste – Prismatic
Kele Fleming – Turing Test
Shane Pendergast – Winter Grace
Cheyanne Summer – Wrong Side of My 20’s
Half a Chance – Little Problems
Marcus Trummer – Let You Down
Big Joe Shelton – How Good Love Could Be
Mein Count – She’ll Be Pregnant With Your Baby
King Bob – Wino Goes to College
The Young Scones – Bone
Elohria – Panduan
Sleepkit – Candy Apple Girl
Narrator – Shut Up, Mike
Ark Identity – I’m Done Living
Christoph Elie – A Soldiers Face

See y’all next time!

