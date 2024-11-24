New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #54

What’s up, y’all? Like always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:
|Rachel Cambrin
|Perspectives
|Folk
|CanCon
|Pierre Francois Trio
|5:00 AM
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Diane Roblin & Life Force
|Breath of Fresh Air
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Marcus Trummer
|From the Start
|Blues
|CanCon
|Midnite Gossip
|Tightrope – Single
|Pop
|Instrumental is also available
|CanCon
|SGO
|One More Year
|Pop
|No
|Carter Rubin
|Creek Road (feat. Sadie Fine) – Single
|Pop
|No
|Various Artists
|Snowfall – Relaxing Holiday Instrumentals
|New Age / Christmas
|No
|Jason Kirkness
|What Got Me Here
|Country
|CanCon
|Inkswell & Andre Espeut
|Synchronicities
|Pop
|No
|David Bach
|Greensleeves – Single
|Christmas
|No
|Mindbender
|Young Vet – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Auresia
|Beautiful (Like the Sun we Rise) – Single
|Reggae
|CanCon
|Liv Wade
|Radios and Buffalos
|Folk
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|Faster and Louder Records Presents Acoustic Brunch
|Punk
|Track 15 is explicit
|CanCon (mostly)
|Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise
|Yu/Cascade – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Ryan Michael Richards
|That Trip to Bethlehem – Single
|New Age / Christmas
|No
|King Bob
|Rookie
|Rock
|Multiple NSFR Tracks
|CanCon
|Francis Baptiste
|Sənk̓lip, the Trickster
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Sarandons
|Drawing Dead
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Semiah
|Withdrawals – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ash Molloy
|Breakdown – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Nathalie King
|PTSD – EP
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jessica Chaz
|Promise of Sunlight Remixes – EP
|Pop
|CanCon
|Niko Ceci
|Outta Control – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Rick Sparks
|Winter Dream – Single
|New Age / Christmas
|No
|Kele Fleming
|Turing Test – Single
|Folk
|Instrumental also available
|CanCon
|Shane Pendergast
|Winter Grace – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Cheyanne Summer
|Wrong Side of My 20’s – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Johnny 99
|It Can’t Be Christmas – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Old Hoss
|Mid Atlantic
|Folk
|Track 6 is Christmas Material
|CanCon
|Brian Sumner
|Understood
|Jazz
|No
|Iron Lion & The EquAzn
|Blackship Enterprise
|Hip Hop
|NSFR; radio edit available for Lay It Down
|CanCon
|Cosmic Crooner
|Mosquito in the Photo Booth – Single
|Alternative
|No
|Eekle
|Until Now – Single
|Pop
|No
|Roufaida & Everything is Vocals
|Don’t Bend the Barrier – Single
|Pop
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Pierre Francois Trio – Prelude, Op 28, No 4
Diane Roblin & Life Force – Renewed on Thanksgiving Day
Spy Denomme-Welch with Catherine Magowan – Acclimation
Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise – Cascade
Iron Lion & The EquAzn – Days Like This (feat. DJ 2rettes)
Mindbender – Young Vet (feat. Michie Mee & Skratch Bastid)
Auresia – Beautiful (Like the Sun We Rise)
Jessica Chaz – Promise of Sunlight
Semiah – Withdrawals
Midnite Gossip – Tightrope
Nathalie King – Within a Dream
Niko Ceci – Outta Control
Jay Williams – Gravity
Inkswel & Andre Espeut – Callin 4 U (feat. Han Litz)
Brian Sumner – Dead Husband
Liv Wade – Radios and Buffalos
Francis Baptiste – Prismatic
Kele Fleming – Turing Test
Shane Pendergast – Winter Grace
Cheyanne Summer – Wrong Side of My 20’s
Half a Chance – Little Problems
Marcus Trummer – Let You Down
Big Joe Shelton – How Good Love Could Be
Mein Count – She’ll Be Pregnant With Your Baby
King Bob – Wino Goes to College
The Young Scones – Bone
Elohria – Panduan
Sleepkit – Candy Apple Girl
Narrator – Shut Up, Mike
Ark Identity – I’m Done Living
Christoph Elie – A Soldiers Face
See y’all next time!