New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #57

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Snuff
|That’s Amore
|Punk
|No
|Bobby Joe Henson
|You’re the Reason – Single
|Country
|No
|CIK
|Make This Christmas Special
|Pop / Christmas
|CanCon
|Chris Collins
|You Alone
|Pop
|CanCon/KWCon
|Paulina Morgan
|North Star – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Wonders of the Yukon
|Christmas Not Ending – Single
|Folk / Christmas
|CanCon
|Saukrates
|Bad Addiction
|Hip Hop
|NSFR (except tracks 9 and 12)
|CanCon
|N3S
|Maligayang Pasko – Single
|Pop / Christmas
|CanCon
|Odd Marshall
|Sand & Glue
|Folk
|CanCon
|Ian North
|The Beautiful City – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|ELLDER
|Don’t Carry Things That Weigh You Down
|Folk
|CanCon
|Julian Taylor Band
|Live at TD Music Hall
|Folk
|CanCon
|Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen
|Little Things – Single
|Folk / Christmas
|CanCon
|Zhyier
|FVR DRM – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Dan Pallotta
|End of the Road – Single
|Folk
|No
|Fraser Teeple
|Spark – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Meggi Faye
|Moon & Back – Single
|Alternative
|Minto
|CanCon/KWCon
|The Dream Eaters
|deathbed visions
|Pop
|Track 4 is Explicit
|No
|Admonish Music
|Hip Therapy
|Hip Hop
|No
|Way to Blue
|Life is a Big Joke
|Electronic
|No
|DRES_
|Midnight – Single
|Rock
|No
|Amber Elara
|Rain – Single
|Pop
|No
|Laura Rae
|Sad Songs
|Folk
|Track 6 is Explicit
|CanCon
|Holy Void
|All Will Be Revealed In Time
|Rock
|CanCon
|Franc O’cher
|J’le cris tout haut – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Justine Chantale & Broadtree
|Bye Felicia – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|KC Armstrong
|I HATE THAT SWEATER – Single
|Blues / Christmas
|CanCon
|Octopie
|Green Divine
|Rock
|No
|Sophie Taylor
|Back to You – Single
|Country
|No
|Jay Williams
|Dark is the Night – Single
|Pop
|No
|Jay Williams
|One for the Angels – Single
|Pop
|No
|Brass Rave Unit
|Show Me the Light – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Gumbo Kings
|Two Times a Lover – Single
|Alternative
|No
|Peter Piek & Lucky Fonz III
|Let My Mind Go – Single
|Pop
|No
|Indigoje
|2 Face – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Indigoje
|Bait – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Indigoje
|Bluff – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Indigoje
|Go Getta – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Indigoje
|Oh – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Indigoje
|Complete – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Indigoje
|Back – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Indigoje
|Issues – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Indigoje
|Playoffs – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Indigoje
|Red Wine – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Indigoje
|Rose – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Indigoje
|Star – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Chris Collins – You Alone
The Whythouse – The Way It Is
Meggie Faye – Moon & Back
Laura Rae – Hard Hearted
Ian North – The Beautiful City
Odd Marshall – It Ends Tonight
Paulina Morgan – North Star
Chad Silva – Stuffed and Mounted
Franc O’Cher – J’le cris tout haut
Sophie Taylor – Back to You
Carter Rubin & Sadie Fine – Creek Road
Bobby Joe Henson – You’re the Reason
Julian Taylor Band – 100 Proof
ELLDER – Don’t Carry Things That Weigh You Down
Jay Williams – One for the Angels
Fraser Teeple – Spark
Dan Pallotta – End of the Road
Holy Void – Too Close to the Sun
Snuff – Saddy
DRES_ – Midnight
Octopie – Green Divine
Chelten Jones – Cold Animalistic Lover
Andrew Sue Wing – Seventeen
The Dream Eaters – Being an ****ole is My Love Language
Way to Blue – Life is a Big Joke
Monotronic – Morning Star
ZYHIER – FVR DRM
Blue Pilot – Dripping!
Marvin Caleb – En Nou Ay
Saukrates – My Pager Burnin Up (Easide of Thangs)
ADMONISH Music – Jet Set
Private Name Private Number – 600 CC
Indigoje – Red Wine
Land of Sound – Chatbot Blues
See y’all next time!