The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #57

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Snuff That’s Amore Punk No
Bobby Joe Henson You’re the Reason – Single Country No
CIK Make This Christmas Special Pop / Christmas CanCon
Chris Collins You Alone Pop CanCon/KWCon
Paulina Morgan North Star – Single Folk CanCon
Wonders of the Yukon Christmas Not Ending – Single Folk / Christmas CanCon
Saukrates Bad Addiction Hip Hop NSFR (except tracks 9 and 12) CanCon
N3S Maligayang Pasko – Single Pop / Christmas CanCon
Odd Marshall Sand & Glue Folk CanCon
Ian North The Beautiful City – Single Folk CanCon
ELLDER Don’t Carry Things That Weigh You Down Folk CanCon
Julian Taylor Band Live at TD Music Hall Folk CanCon
Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen Little Things – Single Folk / Christmas CanCon
Zhyier FVR DRM – Single Pop CanCon
Dan Pallotta End of the Road – Single Folk No
Fraser Teeple Spark – Single Pop CanCon
Meggi Faye Moon & Back – Single Alternative Minto CanCon/KWCon
The Dream Eaters deathbed visions Pop Track 4 is Explicit No
Admonish Music Hip Therapy Hip Hop No
Way to Blue Life is a Big Joke Electronic No
DRES_ Midnight – Single Rock No
Amber Elara Rain – Single Pop No
Laura Rae Sad Songs Folk Track 6 is Explicit CanCon
Holy Void All Will Be Revealed In Time Rock CanCon
Franc O’cher J’le cris tout haut – Single Rock CanCon
Justine Chantale & Broadtree Bye Felicia – Single Pop CanCon
KC Armstrong I HATE THAT SWEATER – Single Blues / Christmas CanCon
Octopie Green Divine Rock No
Sophie Taylor Back to You – Single Country No
Jay Williams Dark is the Night – Single Pop No
Jay Williams One for the Angels – Single Pop No
Brass Rave Unit Show Me the Light – Single Electronic No
Gumbo Kings Two Times a Lover – Single Alternative No
Peter Piek & Lucky Fonz III Let My Mind Go – Single Pop No
Indigoje 2 Face – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Indigoje Bait – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Indigoje Bluff – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Indigoje Go Getta – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Indigoje Oh – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Indigoje Complete – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Indigoje Back – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Indigoje Issues – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Indigoje Playoffs – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Indigoje Red Wine – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Indigoje Rose – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Indigoje Star – Single Hip Hop NSFR No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Chris Collins – You Alone
The Whythouse – The Way It Is
Meggie Faye – Moon & Back
Laura Rae – Hard Hearted
Ian North – The Beautiful City
Odd Marshall – It Ends Tonight
Paulina Morgan – North Star
Chad Silva – Stuffed and Mounted
Franc O’Cher – J’le cris tout haut
Sophie Taylor – Back to You
Carter Rubin & Sadie Fine – Creek Road
Bobby Joe Henson – You’re the Reason
Julian Taylor Band – 100 Proof
ELLDER – Don’t Carry Things That Weigh You Down
Jay Williams – One for the Angels
Fraser Teeple – Spark
Dan Pallotta – End of the Road
Holy Void – Too Close to the Sun
Snuff – Saddy
DRES_ – Midnight
Octopie – Green Divine
Chelten Jones – Cold Animalistic Lover
Andrew Sue Wing – Seventeen
The Dream Eaters – Being an ****ole is My Love Language
Way to Blue – Life is a Big Joke
Monotronic – Morning Star
ZYHIER – FVR DRM
Blue Pilot – Dripping!
Marvin Caleb – En Nou Ay
Saukrates – My Pager Burnin Up (Easide of Thangs)
ADMONISH Music – Jet Set
Private Name Private Number – 600 CC
Indigoje – Red Wine
Land of Sound – Chatbot Blues

See y’all next time!

