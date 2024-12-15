New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #57

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Snuff That’s Amore Punk No Bobby Joe Henson You’re the Reason – Single Country No CIK Make This Christmas Special Pop / Christmas CanCon Chris Collins You Alone Pop CanCon/KWCon Paulina Morgan North Star – Single Folk CanCon Wonders of the Yukon Christmas Not Ending – Single Folk / Christmas CanCon Saukrates Bad Addiction Hip Hop NSFR (except tracks 9 and 12) CanCon N3S Maligayang Pasko – Single Pop / Christmas CanCon Odd Marshall Sand & Glue Folk CanCon Ian North The Beautiful City – Single Folk CanCon ELLDER Don’t Carry Things That Weigh You Down Folk CanCon Julian Taylor Band Live at TD Music Hall Folk CanCon Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen Little Things – Single Folk / Christmas CanCon Zhyier FVR DRM – Single Pop CanCon Dan Pallotta End of the Road – Single Folk No Fraser Teeple Spark – Single Pop CanCon Meggi Faye Moon & Back – Single Alternative Minto CanCon/KWCon The Dream Eaters deathbed visions Pop Track 4 is Explicit No Admonish Music Hip Therapy Hip Hop No Way to Blue Life is a Big Joke Electronic No DRES_ Midnight – Single Rock No Amber Elara Rain – Single Pop No Laura Rae Sad Songs Folk Track 6 is Explicit CanCon Holy Void All Will Be Revealed In Time Rock CanCon Franc O’cher J’le cris tout haut – Single Rock CanCon Justine Chantale & Broadtree Bye Felicia – Single Pop CanCon KC Armstrong I HATE THAT SWEATER – Single Blues / Christmas CanCon Octopie Green Divine Rock No Sophie Taylor Back to You – Single Country No Jay Williams Dark is the Night – Single Pop No Jay Williams One for the Angels – Single Pop No Brass Rave Unit Show Me the Light – Single Electronic No Gumbo Kings Two Times a Lover – Single Alternative No Peter Piek & Lucky Fonz III Let My Mind Go – Single Pop No Indigoje 2 Face – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Indigoje Bait – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Indigoje Bluff – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Indigoje Go Getta – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Indigoje Oh – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Indigoje Complete – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Indigoje Back – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Indigoje Issues – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Indigoje Playoffs – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Indigoje Red Wine – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Indigoje Rose – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Indigoje Star – Single Hip Hop NSFR No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Chris Collins – You Alone

The Whythouse – The Way It Is

Meggie Faye – Moon & Back

Laura Rae – Hard Hearted

Ian North – The Beautiful City

Odd Marshall – It Ends Tonight

Paulina Morgan – North Star

Chad Silva – Stuffed and Mounted

Franc O’Cher – J’le cris tout haut

Sophie Taylor – Back to You

Carter Rubin & Sadie Fine – Creek Road

Bobby Joe Henson – You’re the Reason

Julian Taylor Band – 100 Proof

ELLDER – Don’t Carry Things That Weigh You Down

Jay Williams – One for the Angels

Fraser Teeple – Spark

Dan Pallotta – End of the Road

Holy Void – Too Close to the Sun

Snuff – Saddy

DRES_ – Midnight

Octopie – Green Divine

Chelten Jones – Cold Animalistic Lover

Andrew Sue Wing – Seventeen

The Dream Eaters – Being an ****ole is My Love Language

Way to Blue – Life is a Big Joke

Monotronic – Morning Star

ZYHIER – FVR DRM

Blue Pilot – Dripping!

Marvin Caleb – En Nou Ay

Saukrates – My Pager Burnin Up (Easide of Thangs)

ADMONISH Music – Jet Set

Private Name Private Number – 600 CC

Indigoje – Red Wine

Land of Sound – Chatbot Blues

See y’all next time!