New Music Added to Airtime + Horizon Broadening Hour #6

What’s up, y’all? You know the routine by now. First and foremost, here’s what I’ve added to LibreTime since last week:
|Billy Oxkidd
|You Got It
|Country
|CanCon
|Manitoba Hal
|Vintage Blend
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|Ooluu
|Diluvian
|Metal
|Indeterminable
|Danny Blueberry
|Isolation
|Alternative
|CanCon
|The Unfaithful Servants
|The Unfaithful Servant
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|Natalie Macmaster
|Sketches
|Celtic
|CanCon
|Matt Zaddy
|Be
|Rock
|CanCon
|Brett Sangster
|Reverence
|Jazz
|CanCon
|No Museums
|The Artifact is Nothing
|Rock
|CanCon
|Merkules
|Special Occasion
|Rap
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Foreign Diplomats
|Monami
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|The Black Fever
|Unarticulated Wants
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Eamon Mcgrath
|Guts
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|Bornbroken
|The Years of Hard Truths and Little Lies
|Metal
|CanCon
|Elisa Thorn
|Selenotropic
|Improvisational/Experimental
|CanCon
|Deep Covers
|Deep Covers
|Electronic/Shoegaze
|CanCon
|The Marrieds
|Heavy Hearts
|Country/FOlk
|CanCon
|Katherine Fischer
|Wildflower Heart
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|Bridal Party
|Too Much
|Pop
|CanCon
|Science is Fiction
|Don’t Everybody Thank Me At Once
|Rock
|CanCon
|Fred Fortin
|Microdose
|Rock (presumed)
|CanCon
|The Sweet Lowdown
|Low Clouds in the Morning
|Classical
|CanCon
|Joanne Lurgio
|Crossing Jordan
|Religious
|Unknown
|The New Project Alternative
|What You Get
|Other
|CanCon
|Carter & the Capitals
|Carter & the Capitals
|Funk
|CanCon
|Bretton Lee John
|Find Yourself Missing
|Grunge/Blues/Folk
|CanCon
|Son Roberts
|Three’s a Charm
|Blues
|CanCon
|Josh Ritchie
|Louder
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ken Stead
|Civil War
|Roots Rock
|CanCon
|Ostrea Lake
|Don’t Sway Above Me
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|The Bluesland Horn Band
|Keep It In the Shadows
|Blues
|CanCon
|Adrian House
|Lookin Up
|Folk/Pop
|CanCon
|Shotgun Jimmie
|Transistor Sister 2
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Chocolat
|Jazz Engage
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Ajungi
|Ajungi
|Pop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Elisa Thorn’s Hue
|Flowers For Your Heart
|Other
|CanCon
|Andre 3000
|New Blue Sun
|New Age/Ambient
|No
|Kevin Drew
|Spirit If…
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Ani Difranco
|Reveling/Reckoning
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Arih SK
|Hold it Together
|Indie Folk
|CanCon
And here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Arih SK – Lawnchairs (The Backyard Party)
Dave Debenham – Two Step
Emile Bilodeau – Petite Nature
Thierry Larose – De La Perspective D’un Vieil Homme
Luka Kuplowsky – City By My Window
Dave Cherub – Patio Nights
Satellite & The Harpoonist – Ballet in a Phone Booth
Tom Boy – How to Become a Drug Dealer
Madison Violet – Seal My Fate
No Museums – A Rotten Summer
No Museums – The Mail Train
Fools Like You – My Girlfriends Girl
Dylan Hennessy – Your Hero
Finny McConnell – a Pair of Brown Eyes
Frog Eyes – Your Boss’s Shirt
Museum Pieces – Death is Not a Destination
Hollis and the Widows – Gemini Moon
Paul Keeling – El Captain Cook
The Gloaming – The Lobster
Icicle – Trans-Siberian Express
Cares – Submerged Houses
Kent Sangster – Parisian Summer
Huttch – Zack Caught a Fish
Killing Clarence – No One Here is Saving Me
Problem Patient – ECT
Reays – Lemondrop Girl
Micah Erenberg – Sunspill
See y’all next time!