New Music Added to Airtime + Horizon Broadening Hour #6

What’s up, y’all? You know the routine by now. First and foremost, here’s what I’ve added to LibreTime since last week:

Billy Oxkidd You Got It Country CanCon Manitoba Hal Vintage Blend Country/Folk CanCon Ooluu Diluvian Metal Indeterminable Danny Blueberry Isolation Alternative CanCon The Unfaithful Servants The Unfaithful Servant Country/Folk CanCon Natalie Macmaster Sketches Celtic CanCon Matt Zaddy Be Rock CanCon Brett Sangster Reverence Jazz CanCon No Museums The Artifact is Nothing Rock CanCon Merkules Special Occasion Rap NSFR CanCon Foreign Diplomats Monami Indie Rock CanCon The Black Fever Unarticulated Wants Indie Rock CanCon Eamon Mcgrath Guts Country/Folk CanCon Bornbroken The Years of Hard Truths and Little Lies Metal CanCon Elisa Thorn Selenotropic Improvisational/Experimental CanCon Deep Covers Deep Covers Electronic/Shoegaze CanCon The Marrieds Heavy Hearts Country/FOlk CanCon Katherine Fischer Wildflower Heart Country/Folk CanCon Bridal Party Too Much Pop CanCon Science is Fiction Don’t Everybody Thank Me At Once Rock CanCon Fred Fortin Microdose Rock (presumed) CanCon The Sweet Lowdown Low Clouds in the Morning Classical CanCon Joanne Lurgio Crossing Jordan Religious Unknown The New Project Alternative What You Get Other CanCon Carter & the Capitals Carter & the Capitals Funk CanCon Bretton Lee John Find Yourself Missing Grunge/Blues/Folk CanCon Son Roberts Three’s a Charm Blues CanCon Josh Ritchie Louder Rock CanCon Ken Stead Civil War Roots Rock CanCon Ostrea Lake Don’t Sway Above Me Indie Rock CanCon The Bluesland Horn Band Keep It In the Shadows Blues CanCon Adrian House Lookin Up Folk/Pop CanCon Shotgun Jimmie Transistor Sister 2 Indie Rock CanCon Chocolat Jazz Engage Jazz CanCon Ajungi Ajungi Pop NSFR CanCon Elisa Thorn’s Hue Flowers For Your Heart Other CanCon Andre 3000 New Blue Sun New Age/Ambient No Kevin Drew Spirit If… Indie Rock CanCon Ani Difranco Reveling/Reckoning Indie Rock CanCon Arih SK Hold it Together Indie Folk CanCon

And here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Arih SK – Lawnchairs (The Backyard Party)

Dave Debenham – Two Step

Emile Bilodeau – Petite Nature

Thierry Larose – De La Perspective D’un Vieil Homme

Luka Kuplowsky – City By My Window

Dave Cherub – Patio Nights

Satellite & The Harpoonist – Ballet in a Phone Booth

Tom Boy – How to Become a Drug Dealer

Madison Violet – Seal My Fate

No Museums – A Rotten Summer

No Museums – The Mail Train

Fools Like You – My Girlfriends Girl

Dylan Hennessy – Your Hero

Finny McConnell – a Pair of Brown Eyes

Frog Eyes – Your Boss’s Shirt

Museum Pieces – Death is Not a Destination

Hollis and the Widows – Gemini Moon

Paul Keeling – El Captain Cook

The Gloaming – The Lobster

Icicle – Trans-Siberian Express

Cares – Submerged Houses

Kent Sangster – Parisian Summer

Huttch – Zack Caught a Fish

Killing Clarence – No One Here is Saving Me

Problem Patient – ECT

Reays – Lemondrop Girl

Micah Erenberg – Sunspill

See y’all next time!