The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Airtime + Horizon Broadening Hour #6

What’s up, y’all? You know the routine by now. First and foremost, here’s what I’ve added to LibreTime since last week:

Billy Oxkidd You Got It Country CanCon
Manitoba Hal Vintage Blend Country/Folk CanCon
Ooluu Diluvian Metal Indeterminable
Danny Blueberry Isolation Alternative CanCon
The Unfaithful Servants The Unfaithful Servant Country/Folk CanCon
Natalie Macmaster Sketches Celtic CanCon
Matt Zaddy Be Rock CanCon
Brett Sangster Reverence Jazz CanCon
No Museums The Artifact is Nothing Rock CanCon
Merkules Special Occasion Rap NSFR CanCon
Foreign Diplomats Monami Indie Rock CanCon
The Black Fever Unarticulated Wants Indie Rock CanCon
Eamon Mcgrath Guts Country/Folk CanCon
Bornbroken The Years of Hard Truths and Little Lies Metal CanCon
Elisa Thorn Selenotropic Improvisational/Experimental CanCon
Deep Covers Deep Covers Electronic/Shoegaze CanCon
The Marrieds Heavy Hearts Country/FOlk CanCon
Katherine Fischer Wildflower Heart Country/Folk CanCon
Bridal Party Too Much Pop CanCon
Science is Fiction Don’t Everybody Thank Me At Once Rock CanCon
Fred Fortin Microdose Rock (presumed) CanCon
The Sweet Lowdown Low Clouds in the Morning Classical CanCon
Joanne Lurgio Crossing Jordan Religious Unknown
The New Project Alternative What You Get Other CanCon
Carter & the Capitals Carter & the Capitals Funk CanCon
Bretton Lee John Find Yourself Missing Grunge/Blues/Folk CanCon
Son Roberts Three’s a Charm Blues CanCon
Josh Ritchie Louder Rock CanCon
Ken Stead Civil War Roots Rock CanCon
Ostrea Lake Don’t Sway Above Me Indie Rock CanCon
The Bluesland Horn Band Keep It In the Shadows Blues CanCon
Adrian House Lookin Up Folk/Pop CanCon
Shotgun Jimmie Transistor Sister 2 Indie Rock CanCon
Chocolat Jazz Engage Jazz CanCon
Ajungi Ajungi Pop NSFR CanCon
Elisa Thorn’s Hue Flowers For Your Heart Other CanCon
Andre 3000 New Blue Sun New Age/Ambient No
Kevin Drew Spirit If… Indie Rock CanCon
Ani Difranco Reveling/Reckoning Indie Rock CanCon
Arih SK Hold it Together Indie Folk CanCon

And here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Arih SK – Lawnchairs (The Backyard Party)
Dave Debenham – Two Step
Emile Bilodeau – Petite Nature
Thierry Larose – De La Perspective D’un Vieil Homme
Luka Kuplowsky – City By My Window
Dave Cherub – Patio Nights
Satellite & The Harpoonist – Ballet in a Phone Booth
Tom Boy – How to Become a Drug Dealer
Madison Violet – Seal My Fate
No Museums – A Rotten Summer
No Museums – The Mail Train
Fools Like You – My Girlfriends Girl
Dylan Hennessy – Your Hero
Finny McConnell – a Pair of Brown Eyes
Frog Eyes – Your Boss’s Shirt
Museum Pieces – Death is Not a Destination
Hollis and the Widows – Gemini Moon
Paul Keeling – El Captain Cook
The Gloaming – The Lobster
Icicle – Trans-Siberian Express
Cares – Submerged Houses
Kent Sangster – Parisian Summer
Huttch – Zack Caught a Fish
Killing Clarence – No One Here is Saving Me
Problem Patient – ECT
Reays – Lemondrop Girl
Micah Erenberg – Sunspill

See y’all next time!

