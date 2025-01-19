New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #62

What’s up, y’all? Here are this week’s additions to Libretime:

Min Taka, Valfi, Particles Parti Devam Etsin! [EP] Electronic No Min Taka Eyesight – Single Electronic No Cosmic Crooner Swimming Pool – Single Pop No Noha Sare What Am I Made Of – Single Pop No De Toegift Yparxi – Single Pop No Starbuck Coldest Night of the Year Rock No The Nathaniel Hardy Project Love is Just Too Precious! – Single Soul No Pete Mancini American Equator Rock No You Might Be Sleeping Springdale – Single Rock CanCon Breakfall Again – Single Rock CanCon Shirley Death of a Bull – Single Rock CanCon Evan Cooper Don’t Come Crying Back to Me Pop CanCon The Orphaned Bee Rain – Single Rock No Chelten Jones Mine – Single Rock CanCon River Honey Ultraviolet Rock CanCon Chick Boyd Gay Like Me Pop NSFR CanCon Brett Hansen Confluence Jazz CanCon Neil Little Little Light Folk CanCon Papercapguns Suicidal Wish – Single Rock NSFR CanCon Avi C. Engle Nocturne (Soundtrack for an Invisible Film) Alternative CanCon Strat Adriotis Exits Jazz CanCon Whiskey Jack O L D – Single Rock CanCon Sara Kae One Good Reason – Single Pop CanCon Distant Relatives ST Punk No Regal Foul Eyes Punk CanCon Upside of Maybe Sinners and Saints Rock CanCon/KWCon Tristan Armstrong The Lonely Avenue – Single Rock CanCon Savelene A New End – Single Metal CanCon Stonehocker In Need – Single Alternative CanCon Dany Horovitz Way About You Pop CanCon Junestone FIRST TRY Jazz CanCon Gerry Jack Macks Too Many Times Down That Road / Two Melissas – Single Country CanCon Jade Turner Breathe Folk CanCon Abject Beige Technology Song (2024 Version) – Single Rock No Christina Tourin From the Angelic Realm – The Best of Christina Tourin New Age No Naneum Dreams Remembered Ambient No Blair Sparrow Hands of Time – Single Rock CanCon Bob Donaldson Wanna Be Like This – Single Country CanCon Various Artists comp.02_canyons Electronic CanCon Icarus Phoenix Pedantic – Single Folk No Icarus Phoenix Solitude – Single Folk No Christie Ulicny Conditional – Single Pop CanCon Boreal Winterbirds Folk CanCon 20 Minutes Late Peaks and Valleys Rock CanCon Boyboy Militia Flowers – Single Electronic No Donny Don’t Spirits Above – Single Rock CanCon The Kings of Strings Memento Rock No The Co-Conspirators War is a Racket and Other Irrefutable Truths Folk CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Christina Tourin – Fingal’s Cave and The Sea

Naneum – Shifting Stratosphere

David Zucchi & Ian Wadley – that used to be something else

Brett Hansen – Slow January

Strat Andriotis – Will It Ever Be the Same

Junestone – Back Porch

Nige B – Chase It (feat. Dubbygotbars & Txreek)

ZiyahtheArtiste – HAPPY TEARZ

Boyboy Militia – Flowers

Dany Horovitz – After Last Call

Sara Kae – One Good Reason

Christie Ulicny – Conditional

Bob Donaldson – I Wanna Be Like This

Evan Cooper – Don’t Come Crying Back To Me

Upside of Maybe – Boys From the North

Breakfall – Again

Shirley – Death of a Bull

Distant Relatives – Sunburned Teeth

Regal Foul – Night Owl

Savelene – A New End

20 Minutes Late – Arrested for Domestic

Abject Beige – Technology Song (2024 Version)

The Orphaned Bee – Rain

Chelten Jones – Mine

River Honey – Dancing Through Fire

Pete Mancini – Skid Row Skyline

Tristan Armstrong – The Lonely Avenue

Blair Sparrow – Hands of Time

The Kings of Strings – Between the Cushions

Gerry Jack Macks – Two Melissas

See y’all next time!