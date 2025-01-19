New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #62

What’s up, y’all? Here are this week’s additions to Libretime:
|Min Taka, Valfi, Particles
|Parti Devam Etsin! [EP]
|Electronic
|No
|Min Taka
|Eyesight – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Cosmic Crooner
|Swimming Pool – Single
|Pop
|No
|Noha Sare
|What Am I Made Of – Single
|Pop
|No
|De Toegift
|Yparxi – Single
|Pop
|No
|Starbuck
|Coldest Night of the Year
|Rock
|No
|The Nathaniel Hardy Project
|Love is Just Too Precious! – Single
|Soul
|No
|Pete Mancini
|American Equator
|Rock
|No
|You Might Be Sleeping
|Springdale – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Breakfall
|Again – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Shirley
|Death of a Bull – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Evan Cooper
|Don’t Come Crying Back to Me
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Orphaned Bee
|Rain – Single
|Rock
|No
|Chelten Jones
|Mine – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|River Honey
|Ultraviolet
|Rock
|CanCon
|Chick Boyd
|Gay Like Me
|Pop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Brett Hansen
|Confluence
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Neil Little
|Little Light
|Folk
|CanCon
|Papercapguns
|Suicidal Wish – Single
|Rock
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Avi C. Engle
|Nocturne (Soundtrack for an Invisible Film)
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Strat Adriotis
|Exits
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Whiskey Jack
|O L D – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Sara Kae
|One Good Reason – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Distant Relatives
|ST
|Punk
|No
|Regal Foul
|Eyes
|Punk
|CanCon
|Upside of Maybe
|Sinners and Saints
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Tristan Armstrong
|The Lonely Avenue – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Savelene
|A New End – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Stonehocker
|In Need – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Dany Horovitz
|Way About You
|Pop
|CanCon
|Junestone
|FIRST TRY
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Gerry Jack Macks
|Too Many Times Down That Road / Two Melissas – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Jade Turner
|Breathe
|Folk
|CanCon
|Abject Beige
|Technology Song (2024 Version) – Single
|Rock
|No
|Christina Tourin
|From the Angelic Realm – The Best of Christina Tourin
|New Age
|No
|Naneum
|Dreams Remembered
|Ambient
|No
|Blair Sparrow
|Hands of Time – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Bob Donaldson
|Wanna Be Like This – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|comp.02_canyons
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Icarus Phoenix
|Pedantic – Single
|Folk
|No
|Icarus Phoenix
|Solitude – Single
|Folk
|No
|Christie Ulicny
|Conditional – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Boreal
|Winterbirds
|Folk
|CanCon
|20 Minutes Late
|Peaks and Valleys
|Rock
|CanCon
|Boyboy Militia
|Flowers – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Donny Don’t
|Spirits Above – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Kings of Strings
|Memento
|Rock
|No
|The Co-Conspirators
|War is a Racket and Other Irrefutable Truths
|Folk
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Christina Tourin – Fingal’s Cave and The Sea
Naneum – Shifting Stratosphere
David Zucchi & Ian Wadley – that used to be something else
Brett Hansen – Slow January
Strat Andriotis – Will It Ever Be the Same
Junestone – Back Porch
Nige B – Chase It (feat. Dubbygotbars & Txreek)
ZiyahtheArtiste – HAPPY TEARZ
Boyboy Militia – Flowers
Dany Horovitz – After Last Call
Sara Kae – One Good Reason
Christie Ulicny – Conditional
Bob Donaldson – I Wanna Be Like This
Evan Cooper – Don’t Come Crying Back To Me
Upside of Maybe – Boys From the North
Breakfall – Again
Shirley – Death of a Bull
Distant Relatives – Sunburned Teeth
Regal Foul – Night Owl
Savelene – A New End
20 Minutes Late – Arrested for Domestic
Abject Beige – Technology Song (2024 Version)
The Orphaned Bee – Rain
Chelten Jones – Mine
River Honey – Dancing Through Fire
Pete Mancini – Skid Row Skyline
Tristan Armstrong – The Lonely Avenue
Blair Sparrow – Hands of Time
The Kings of Strings – Between the Cushions
Gerry Jack Macks – Two Melissas
See y’all next time!