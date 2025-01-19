The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #62

What’s up, y’all? Here are this week’s additions to Libretime:

Min Taka, Valfi, Particles Parti Devam Etsin! [EP] Electronic No
Min Taka Eyesight – Single Electronic No
Cosmic Crooner Swimming Pool – Single Pop No
Noha Sare What Am I Made Of – Single Pop No
De Toegift Yparxi – Single Pop No
Starbuck Coldest Night of the Year Rock No
The Nathaniel Hardy Project Love is Just Too Precious! – Single Soul No
Pete Mancini American Equator Rock No
You Might Be Sleeping Springdale – Single Rock CanCon
Breakfall Again – Single Rock CanCon
Shirley Death of a Bull – Single Rock CanCon
Evan Cooper Don’t Come Crying Back to Me Pop CanCon
The Orphaned Bee Rain – Single Rock No
Chelten Jones Mine – Single Rock CanCon
River Honey Ultraviolet Rock CanCon
Chick Boyd Gay Like Me Pop NSFR CanCon
Brett Hansen Confluence Jazz CanCon
Neil Little Little Light Folk CanCon
Papercapguns Suicidal Wish – Single Rock NSFR CanCon
Avi C. Engle Nocturne (Soundtrack for an Invisible Film) Alternative CanCon
Strat Adriotis Exits Jazz CanCon
Whiskey Jack O L D – Single Rock CanCon
Sara Kae One Good Reason – Single Pop CanCon
Distant Relatives ST Punk No
Regal Foul Eyes Punk CanCon
Upside of Maybe Sinners and Saints Rock CanCon/KWCon
Tristan Armstrong The Lonely Avenue – Single Rock CanCon
Savelene A New End – Single Metal CanCon
Stonehocker In Need – Single Alternative CanCon
Dany Horovitz Way About You Pop CanCon
Junestone FIRST TRY Jazz CanCon
Gerry Jack Macks Too Many Times Down That Road / Two Melissas – Single Country CanCon
Jade Turner Breathe Folk CanCon
Abject Beige Technology Song (2024 Version) – Single Rock No
Christina Tourin From the Angelic Realm – The Best of Christina Tourin New Age No
Naneum Dreams Remembered Ambient No
Blair Sparrow Hands of Time – Single Rock CanCon
Bob Donaldson Wanna Be Like This – Single Country CanCon
Various Artists comp.02_canyons Electronic CanCon
Icarus Phoenix Pedantic – Single Folk No
Icarus Phoenix Solitude – Single Folk No
Christie Ulicny Conditional – Single Pop CanCon
Boreal Winterbirds Folk CanCon
20 Minutes Late Peaks and Valleys Rock CanCon
Boyboy Militia Flowers – Single Electronic No
Donny Don’t Spirits Above – Single Rock CanCon
The Kings of Strings Memento Rock No
The Co-Conspirators War is a Racket and Other Irrefutable Truths Folk CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Christina Tourin – Fingal’s Cave and The Sea
Naneum – Shifting Stratosphere
David Zucchi & Ian Wadley – that used to be something else
Brett Hansen – Slow January
Strat Andriotis – Will It Ever Be the Same
Junestone – Back Porch
Nige B – Chase It (feat. Dubbygotbars & Txreek)
ZiyahtheArtiste – HAPPY TEARZ
Boyboy Militia – Flowers
Dany Horovitz – After Last Call
Sara Kae – One Good Reason
Christie Ulicny – Conditional
Bob Donaldson – I Wanna Be Like This
Evan Cooper – Don’t Come Crying Back To Me
Upside of Maybe – Boys From the North
Breakfall – Again
Shirley – Death of a Bull
Distant Relatives – Sunburned Teeth
Regal Foul – Night Owl
Savelene – A New End
20 Minutes Late – Arrested for Domestic
Abject Beige – Technology Song (2024 Version)
The Orphaned Bee – Rain
Chelten Jones – Mine
River Honey – Dancing Through Fire
Pete Mancini – Skid Row Skyline
Tristan Armstrong – The Lonely Avenue
Blair Sparrow – Hands of Time
The Kings of Strings – Between the Cushions
Gerry Jack Macks – Two Melissas

See y’all next time!

