The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #79

What’s up, y’all? As always, first up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Carl Lord Illuminated Expanse New Age No
William Thomson As It Goes Classical No
Alexander Gallant Rubber Monster Suit Folk CanCon
Curtis Nowosad I’m Doing My Best Jazz No
The Phosphenes Frontier Wars – Single Rock No
Adam Wedd MERCHANT MAN Rock No
John Rahme Don’t Break My Heart – Single Country CanCon
John Rahme Country Way of Life – Single Country CanCon
Private Name Private Number Somebody – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Katie Ditschun There Will Be Flowers Pop CanCon
Rezmanian Angels in Disguise – EP Rock CanCon
kpec3 arrival Render to the Queen – Single Religious No
Girl Dog Eat Dog Alternative No
Amanda Ekery Arabe Jazz Track 11 is explicit No
Tamir Barzilay Phosphene Journal Electronic No
Emilie Culshaw Trapdoor – Single Pop No
The Kildeers Faster Than the Light Folk Kingston CanCon
Buzz Hummer Darkness – Single Rock CanCon
The Whythouse Three Little Birds – Single Country CanCon/KWCon
Dan Pallotta Working Man’s Son Folk No
Simon Scardanelli Battle Ships – Single Rock No
Ynana Rose Landslide – Single Folk No
Elisa Thorn The Garden – Single Ambient CanCon
The City Builders Learning to Miss You – Single Alternative CanCon
98° Full Circle Pop CanCon
Ray Hollow People Pleaser – Single Pop CanCon
Twirlies Think That I’m In Love – Single Pop No
Nelson Bragg Mélodie de Nelson: A Pop Anthology Pop No
Sophia Be I Still Love You – Single Pop CanCon
Lunar Reverb 20/20 Rock No
Marvin Caleb Se Kon Sa – Single Pop CanCon
MOIRA True Love Haunts – Single Pop CanCon
Lookout Tower Valley Song – Single Folk CanCon
David Leask When I Become Confused – Single Jazz CanCon
Marissa Burwell Say it Again – Single Pop CanCon
Clouded Souls Beijing – Single Electronic No
LeVolume LeVolume Folk Disc 1 English, Disc 2 French; track 7 of disc 2 has been labelled NSFR out of an abundance of caution CanCon
John Rahme Killarney – Single Folk CanCon
John Rahme Smooth Rock Falls – Single Folk CanCon
John Rahme Warkworth – Single Folk CanCon
Lewis Daniel Defective Disk Jazz No
Stefan West Just Another Sunflower, Searching for the Sun Rock No
Ladom Ensemble Sofreh Tisch World CanCon
Selcuk Suna The Space Between World CanCon
Okan Okantomi World CanCon
Ahmed Moneka Dingi Doo – Single World CanCon
Beny Esguerra, New Tradition Music, Gaita Loop El Barrio – Single World CanCon
Rich Chambers Only in Vegas – Single Rock CanCon
Raquel Marina Kind Words Jazz CanCon
Les Lullies / Split System A L’etroi / Chemicals – Single Rock No
Les Lullies Une Nuit a Leipzig Rock No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Ann Sweeten – Whispers of Spring
William Thomson – Moments
Elisa Thorn – The Garden
Amanda Ekery – Yenobak Eih
David Leask – When I Became Confused
Curtis Nowosad – No Such Place As Away
Don Glori – Disaster
Raquel Marina – May You Know
The Whythouse – Three Little Birds
The Kildeers – Head Above the Water
John Rahme – Smooth Rock Falls
Mike Trask – 40 Fathoms Back
Sharon Marie White – Colour of a Heartache
Lookout Tower – Valley Song
Julia Nataly – Turn Around
Kpec3 arrival – render to the queen
Ray Hollow – People Pleaser
Twirlies – Think That I’m In Love
Marissa Burwell – Say It Again
MOIRA – True Love Haunts
Emilie Culshaw – Trapdoor
Sophia Be – I Still Love You
98° – Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)
Marvin Caleb – Se Kon Sa
Nelson Bragg – Lost All Our Sundays
Rich Chambers – Only In Vegas
Tavare – Thumb
Sean Bienhaus – It’s Okay
Bamtone & Lewitt – Watercolor Sky
Lonely Little Kitsch – ill at ease
Stefan West – Paint Me How You See Me
Mike Legere – Kid Martyr for Science (Single Edit)

See y’all next time!

