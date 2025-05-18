New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #79

What’s up, y’all? As always, first up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Carl Lord
|Illuminated Expanse
|New Age
|No
|William Thomson
|As It Goes
|Classical
|No
|Alexander Gallant
|Rubber Monster Suit
|Folk
|CanCon
|Curtis Nowosad
|I’m Doing My Best
|Jazz
|No
|The Phosphenes
|Frontier Wars – Single
|Rock
|No
|Adam Wedd
|MERCHANT MAN
|Rock
|No
|John Rahme
|Don’t Break My Heart – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|John Rahme
|Country Way of Life – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Private Name Private Number
|Somebody – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Katie Ditschun
|There Will Be Flowers
|Pop
|CanCon
|Rezmanian
|Angels in Disguise – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|kpec3 arrival
|Render to the Queen – Single
|Religious
|No
|Girl
|Dog Eat Dog
|Alternative
|No
|Amanda Ekery
|Arabe
|Jazz
|Track 11 is explicit
|No
|Tamir Barzilay
|Phosphene Journal
|Electronic
|No
|Emilie Culshaw
|Trapdoor – Single
|Pop
|No
|The Kildeers
|Faster Than the Light
|Folk
|Kingston
|CanCon
|Buzz Hummer
|Darkness – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Whythouse
|Three Little Birds – Single
|Country
|CanCon/KWCon
|Dan Pallotta
|Working Man’s Son
|Folk
|No
|Simon Scardanelli
|Battle Ships – Single
|Rock
|No
|Ynana Rose
|Landslide – Single
|Folk
|No
|Elisa Thorn
|The Garden – Single
|Ambient
|CanCon
|The City Builders
|Learning to Miss You – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|98°
|Full Circle
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ray Hollow
|People Pleaser – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Twirlies
|Think That I’m In Love – Single
|Pop
|No
|Nelson Bragg
|Mélodie de Nelson: A Pop Anthology
|Pop
|No
|Sophia Be
|I Still Love You – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Lunar Reverb
|20/20
|Rock
|No
|Marvin Caleb
|Se Kon Sa – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|MOIRA
|True Love Haunts – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Lookout Tower
|Valley Song – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|David Leask
|When I Become Confused – Single
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Marissa Burwell
|Say it Again – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Clouded Souls
|Beijing – Single
|Electronic
|No
|LeVolume
|LeVolume
|Folk
|Disc 1 English, Disc 2 French; track 7 of disc 2 has been labelled NSFR out of an abundance of caution
|CanCon
|John Rahme
|Killarney – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|John Rahme
|Smooth Rock Falls – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|John Rahme
|Warkworth – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Lewis Daniel
|Defective Disk
|Jazz
|No
|Stefan West
|Just Another Sunflower, Searching for the Sun
|Rock
|No
|Ladom Ensemble
|Sofreh Tisch
|World
|CanCon
|Selcuk Suna
|The Space Between
|World
|CanCon
|Okan
|Okantomi
|World
|CanCon
|Ahmed Moneka
|Dingi Doo – Single
|World
|CanCon
|Beny Esguerra, New Tradition Music, Gaita Loop
|El Barrio – Single
|World
|CanCon
|Rich Chambers
|Only in Vegas – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Raquel Marina
|Kind Words
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Les Lullies / Split System
|A L’etroi / Chemicals – Single
|Rock
|No
|Les Lullies
|Une Nuit a Leipzig
|Rock
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Ann Sweeten – Whispers of Spring
William Thomson – Moments
Elisa Thorn – The Garden
Amanda Ekery – Yenobak Eih
David Leask – When I Became Confused
Curtis Nowosad – No Such Place As Away
Don Glori – Disaster
Raquel Marina – May You Know
The Whythouse – Three Little Birds
The Kildeers – Head Above the Water
John Rahme – Smooth Rock Falls
Mike Trask – 40 Fathoms Back
Sharon Marie White – Colour of a Heartache
Lookout Tower – Valley Song
Julia Nataly – Turn Around
Kpec3 arrival – render to the queen
Ray Hollow – People Pleaser
Twirlies – Think That I’m In Love
Marissa Burwell – Say It Again
MOIRA – True Love Haunts
Emilie Culshaw – Trapdoor
Sophia Be – I Still Love You
98° – Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)
Marvin Caleb – Se Kon Sa
Nelson Bragg – Lost All Our Sundays
Rich Chambers – Only In Vegas
Tavare – Thumb
Sean Bienhaus – It’s Okay
Bamtone & Lewitt – Watercolor Sky
Lonely Little Kitsch – ill at ease
Stefan West – Paint Me How You See Me
Mike Legere – Kid Martyr for Science (Single Edit)
See y’all next time!