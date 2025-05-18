New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #79

What’s up, y’all? As always, first up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Carl Lord Illuminated Expanse New Age No William Thomson As It Goes Classical No Alexander Gallant Rubber Monster Suit Folk CanCon Curtis Nowosad I’m Doing My Best Jazz No The Phosphenes Frontier Wars – Single Rock No Adam Wedd MERCHANT MAN Rock No John Rahme Don’t Break My Heart – Single Country CanCon John Rahme Country Way of Life – Single Country CanCon Private Name Private Number Somebody – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Katie Ditschun There Will Be Flowers Pop CanCon Rezmanian Angels in Disguise – EP Rock CanCon kpec3 arrival Render to the Queen – Single Religious No Girl Dog Eat Dog Alternative No Amanda Ekery Arabe Jazz Track 11 is explicit No Tamir Barzilay Phosphene Journal Electronic No Emilie Culshaw Trapdoor – Single Pop No The Kildeers Faster Than the Light Folk Kingston CanCon Buzz Hummer Darkness – Single Rock CanCon The Whythouse Three Little Birds – Single Country CanCon/KWCon Dan Pallotta Working Man’s Son Folk No Simon Scardanelli Battle Ships – Single Rock No Ynana Rose Landslide – Single Folk No Elisa Thorn The Garden – Single Ambient CanCon The City Builders Learning to Miss You – Single Alternative CanCon 98° Full Circle Pop CanCon Ray Hollow People Pleaser – Single Pop CanCon Twirlies Think That I’m In Love – Single Pop No Nelson Bragg Mélodie de Nelson: A Pop Anthology Pop No Sophia Be I Still Love You – Single Pop CanCon Lunar Reverb 20/20 Rock No Marvin Caleb Se Kon Sa – Single Pop CanCon MOIRA True Love Haunts – Single Pop CanCon Lookout Tower Valley Song – Single Folk CanCon David Leask When I Become Confused – Single Jazz CanCon Marissa Burwell Say it Again – Single Pop CanCon Clouded Souls Beijing – Single Electronic No LeVolume LeVolume Folk Disc 1 English, Disc 2 French; track 7 of disc 2 has been labelled NSFR out of an abundance of caution CanCon John Rahme Killarney – Single Folk CanCon John Rahme Smooth Rock Falls – Single Folk CanCon John Rahme Warkworth – Single Folk CanCon Lewis Daniel Defective Disk Jazz No Stefan West Just Another Sunflower, Searching for the Sun Rock No Ladom Ensemble Sofreh Tisch World CanCon Selcuk Suna The Space Between World CanCon Okan Okantomi World CanCon Ahmed Moneka Dingi Doo – Single World CanCon Beny Esguerra, New Tradition Music, Gaita Loop El Barrio – Single World CanCon Rich Chambers Only in Vegas – Single Rock CanCon Raquel Marina Kind Words Jazz CanCon Les Lullies / Split System A L’etroi / Chemicals – Single Rock No Les Lullies Une Nuit a Leipzig Rock No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Ann Sweeten – Whispers of Spring

William Thomson – Moments

Elisa Thorn – The Garden

Amanda Ekery – Yenobak Eih

David Leask – When I Became Confused

Curtis Nowosad – No Such Place As Away

Don Glori – Disaster

Raquel Marina – May You Know

The Whythouse – Three Little Birds

The Kildeers – Head Above the Water

John Rahme – Smooth Rock Falls

Mike Trask – 40 Fathoms Back

Sharon Marie White – Colour of a Heartache

Lookout Tower – Valley Song

Julia Nataly – Turn Around

Kpec3 arrival – render to the queen

Ray Hollow – People Pleaser

Twirlies – Think That I’m In Love

Marissa Burwell – Say It Again

MOIRA – True Love Haunts

Emilie Culshaw – Trapdoor

Sophia Be – I Still Love You

98° – Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)

Marvin Caleb – Se Kon Sa

Nelson Bragg – Lost All Our Sundays

Rich Chambers – Only In Vegas

Tavare – Thumb

Sean Bienhaus – It’s Okay

Bamtone & Lewitt – Watercolor Sky

Lonely Little Kitsch – ill at ease

Stefan West – Paint Me How You See Me

Mike Legere – Kid Martyr for Science (Single Edit)

See y’all next time!