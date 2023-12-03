New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #8

What’s up, y’all? Mophead here, y’all know the routine by now. First and foremost, here’s what I’ve added to LibreTime since last week (note that the last 13 albums listed will be in the database shortly):

Richie Flo Life Love & Music Reggae CanCon (partially) Nathan Shubert When You Take Off Your Shoes New Age CanCon Sierra Pilot The Lies We Sell Rock CanCon Shhh! 32 Original Drawings Alternative NSFR (tracks four and five) CanCon Yessica Woahneil Quiet Beasts Alternative CanCon David Madras Early Bird Special Unknown CanCon (presumed) Les Finnigan Counterpoint Conundrum Other CanCon Various Artists Inhale Fig 4.0 Alternative CanCon T. Buckley Miles We Put Behind Country/Folk CanCon Carl Lorusso Jr. Murder Tools Country/Folk CanCon Bob Sumner/Robert C Sumner/Ilyz Zalubniak Wasted Love Songs Rock/Country/Folk CanCon T. Griffin The Proposal: Original Soundtrack Soundtrack No (for the most part) Chandelle Rimmer & Tom Van Seters Stillness Falls Jazz CanCon Ken Hoyne Sublime Other No Wise Child Idle Hands Alternative CanCon Wooden Horsemen Past Lives Indie Rock CanCon Fever Feel Fever Feel Rock CanCon Friends of Foes State of Mind Indie Rock CanCon Jade Hairpins Harmony Avenue Indie Rock CanCon Plants What You Forgot Pop CanCon Area Resident Echolette Pop CanCon The Romance of Improvisation in Canada The Romance of Improvisation in Canada: the Genius of Eldon Rathburn Jazz CanCon The Lavender Scare Buried Behind Monet Indie Rock No John Macmurchy’s Art of Breath Volume 2 Jazz CanCon Golden B.C. I Don’t Want to Be This Rock/Lo-fi CanCon Branded Moore No. 2 “The Everyday EP” Rap NSFR CanCon Carly Dow Comet Other CanCon Sarah MacDougal All the Hours I Have Left to Tell You Anything Pop CanCon Branded Moore Low Fidelity Broadcast Rap NSFR CanCon Eden Demons & Daydreams Pop CanCon Baby Cages bitter melon Rock CanCon (presumed) Cliff Grant Life Can be a Big Struggle Blues No Bowcott and the New World Extended Play No. 1 Rock CanCon Hard Rubber Orchestra Kenny Wheerler: Suite for Hard Rubber Orchestra featuring Norma Winstone Jazz CanCon siskiyou not somewhere Indie Rock CanCon Lenore Every Once in a While Country/Folk CanCon Brian Baggett Bookmarks Jazz CanCon Steven Haines and the Third Floor Orchesta Steve Haines and the Third Floor Orchestra Jazz CanCon Dizzy Baby Teeth Electronica CanCon The Disgruntled Taxpayer $5 Toaster Alternative No Dog is Blue Dead and Gone Indie Rock CanCon The Sylvia Platters Shadow Steps Indie Rock CanCon Little Kim Retallick Work Week Blues Blues CanCon Various Artists CJSW 90.0 FM – Invisible Channel – 2018 (Live Sessions Compilation) Disc 1 Rock CanCon Various Artists CJSW 90.0 FM – Invisible Channel – 2018 (Live Sessions Compilation) Disc 2 Rock CanCon Various Artists CJSW 90.0 FM – Invisible Channel – 2018 (Live Sessions Compilation) Disc 3 Rock CanCon Manitoba Hal Blues is in the Water Blues CanCon Alpha Strategy The Gurgler Pop No (presumed) Astral Swans Strange Prison Pop CanCon The Bob Hawkins Band Special Kinda Love Rock CanCon

And here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour, if you can’t wait until 10:00 PM:

Tracklist:

Sandro Perri – Time (You Got Me)

The Bros. Landreth – Vulture Choir

James Hill & Anne Janelle – Ah, Poor Bird

Mappe of – Icovellavna

Mark Perry – Backroad Wave

Mark Perry – West

The Dustbowl Daddies – Please Please Please

The Dustbowl Daddies – Goodbye Great Society

Norine Braun – Sleeping Buffalo

Will Chalmers – Missing You

Deni Gauthier – Silly Boy

Phil Glennie – Something Shattered

Page 38 – Mama June

The Flamingos Pink – College Crush

The Top Boost – She Will Stay

Woodhawk – Violent Nature

Chunder Buffet – Lemon Sleazy

Yes We Mystic – Felsenmeer

Motherhood – Costanza

Black Mastiff – Star Base 77

Iamtheliving & Teon Gibbs – Where Do We Go From Here?

Merkules & Young Buck – Time Goes By

Rawmny Wildcat – Heathy

Branded Moore – Everyday

Branded Moore – Where You at Now? (Exit Only Remix)

See y’all next week!