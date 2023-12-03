New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #8

What’s up, y’all? Mophead here, y’all know the routine by now. First and foremost, here’s what I’ve added to LibreTime since last week (note that the last 13 albums listed will be in the database shortly):
|Richie Flo
|Life Love & Music
|Reggae
|CanCon (partially)
|Nathan Shubert
|When You Take Off Your Shoes
|New Age
|CanCon
|Sierra Pilot
|The Lies We Sell
|Rock
|CanCon
|Shhh!
|32 Original Drawings
|Alternative
|NSFR (tracks four and five)
|CanCon
|Yessica Woahneil
|Quiet Beasts
|Alternative
|CanCon
|David Madras
|Early Bird Special
|Unknown
|CanCon (presumed)
|Les Finnigan
|Counterpoint Conundrum
|Other
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|Inhale Fig 4.0
|Alternative
|CanCon
|T. Buckley
|Miles We Put Behind
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|Carl Lorusso Jr.
|Murder Tools
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|Bob Sumner/Robert C Sumner/Ilyz Zalubniak
|Wasted Love Songs
|Rock/Country/Folk
|CanCon
|T. Griffin
|The Proposal: Original Soundtrack
|Soundtrack
|No (for the most part)
|Chandelle Rimmer & Tom Van Seters
|Stillness Falls
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Ken Hoyne
|Sublime
|Other
|No
|Wise Child
|Idle Hands
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Wooden Horsemen
|Past Lives
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Fever Feel
|Fever Feel
|Rock
|CanCon
|Friends of Foes
|State of Mind
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Jade Hairpins
|Harmony Avenue
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Plants
|What You Forgot
|Pop
|CanCon
|Area Resident
|Echolette
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Romance of Improvisation in Canada
|The Romance of Improvisation in Canada: the Genius of Eldon Rathburn
|Jazz
|CanCon
|The Lavender Scare
|Buried Behind Monet
|Indie Rock
|No
|John Macmurchy’s Art of Breath
|Volume 2
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Golden B.C.
|I Don’t Want to Be This
|Rock/Lo-fi
|CanCon
|Branded Moore
|No. 2 “The Everyday EP”
|Rap
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Carly Dow
|Comet
|Other
|CanCon
|Sarah MacDougal
|All the Hours I Have Left to Tell You Anything
|Pop
|CanCon
|Branded Moore
|Low Fidelity Broadcast
|Rap
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Eden
|Demons & Daydreams
|Pop
|CanCon
|Baby Cages
|bitter melon
|Rock
|CanCon (presumed)
|Cliff Grant
|Life Can be a Big Struggle
|Blues
|No
|Bowcott and the New World
|Extended Play No. 1
|Rock
|CanCon
|Hard Rubber Orchestra
|Kenny Wheerler: Suite for Hard Rubber Orchestra featuring Norma Winstone
|Jazz
|CanCon
|siskiyou
|not somewhere
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Lenore
|Every Once in a While
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|Brian Baggett
|Bookmarks
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Steven Haines and the Third Floor Orchesta
|Steve Haines and the Third Floor Orchestra
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Dizzy
|Baby Teeth
|Electronica
|CanCon
|The Disgruntled Taxpayer
|$5 Toaster
|Alternative
|No
|Dog is Blue
|Dead and Gone
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|The Sylvia Platters
|Shadow Steps
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Little Kim Retallick
|Work Week Blues
|Blues
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|CJSW 90.0 FM – Invisible Channel – 2018 (Live Sessions Compilation) Disc 1
|Rock
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|CJSW 90.0 FM – Invisible Channel – 2018 (Live Sessions Compilation) Disc 2
|Rock
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|CJSW 90.0 FM – Invisible Channel – 2018 (Live Sessions Compilation) Disc 3
|Rock
|CanCon
|Manitoba Hal
|Blues is in the Water
|Blues
|CanCon
|Alpha Strategy
|The Gurgler
|Pop
|No (presumed)
|Astral Swans
|Strange Prison
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Bob Hawkins Band
|Special Kinda Love
|Rock
|CanCon
And here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour, if you can’t wait until 10:00 PM:
Tracklist:
Sandro Perri – Time (You Got Me)
The Bros. Landreth – Vulture Choir
James Hill & Anne Janelle – Ah, Poor Bird
Mappe of – Icovellavna
Mark Perry – Backroad Wave
Mark Perry – West
The Dustbowl Daddies – Please Please Please
The Dustbowl Daddies – Goodbye Great Society
Norine Braun – Sleeping Buffalo
Will Chalmers – Missing You
Deni Gauthier – Silly Boy
Phil Glennie – Something Shattered
Page 38 – Mama June
The Flamingos Pink – College Crush
The Top Boost – She Will Stay
Woodhawk – Violent Nature
Chunder Buffet – Lemon Sleazy
Yes We Mystic – Felsenmeer
Motherhood – Costanza
Black Mastiff – Star Base 77
Iamtheliving & Teon Gibbs – Where Do We Go From Here?
Merkules & Young Buck – Time Goes By
Rawmny Wildcat – Heathy
Branded Moore – Everyday
Branded Moore – Where You at Now? (Exit Only Remix)
See y’all next week!