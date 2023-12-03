The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #8

What’s up, y’all? Mophead here, y’all know the routine by now. First and foremost, here’s what I’ve added to LibreTime since last week (note that the last 13 albums listed will be in the database shortly):

Richie Flo Life Love & Music Reggae CanCon (partially)
Nathan Shubert When You Take Off Your Shoes New Age CanCon
Sierra Pilot The Lies We Sell Rock CanCon
Shhh! 32 Original Drawings Alternative NSFR (tracks four and five) CanCon
Yessica Woahneil Quiet Beasts Alternative CanCon
David Madras Early Bird Special Unknown CanCon (presumed)
Les Finnigan Counterpoint Conundrum Other CanCon
Various Artists Inhale Fig 4.0 Alternative CanCon
T. Buckley Miles We Put Behind Country/Folk CanCon
Carl Lorusso Jr. Murder Tools Country/Folk CanCon
Bob Sumner/Robert C Sumner/Ilyz Zalubniak Wasted Love Songs Rock/Country/Folk CanCon
T. Griffin The Proposal: Original Soundtrack Soundtrack No (for the most part)
Chandelle Rimmer & Tom Van Seters Stillness Falls Jazz CanCon
Ken Hoyne Sublime Other No
Wise Child Idle Hands Alternative CanCon
Wooden Horsemen Past Lives Indie Rock CanCon
Fever Feel Fever Feel Rock CanCon
Friends of Foes State of Mind Indie Rock CanCon
Jade Hairpins Harmony Avenue Indie Rock CanCon
Plants What You Forgot Pop CanCon
Area Resident Echolette Pop CanCon
The Romance of Improvisation in Canada The Romance of Improvisation in Canada: the Genius of Eldon Rathburn Jazz CanCon
The Lavender Scare Buried Behind Monet Indie Rock No
John Macmurchy’s Art of Breath Volume 2 Jazz CanCon
Golden B.C. I Don’t Want to Be This Rock/Lo-fi CanCon
Branded Moore No. 2 “The Everyday EP” Rap NSFR CanCon
Carly Dow Comet Other CanCon
Sarah MacDougal All the Hours I Have Left to Tell You Anything Pop CanCon
Branded Moore Low Fidelity Broadcast Rap NSFR CanCon
Eden Demons & Daydreams Pop CanCon
Baby Cages bitter melon Rock CanCon (presumed)
Cliff Grant Life Can be a Big Struggle Blues No
Bowcott and the New World Extended Play No. 1 Rock CanCon
Hard Rubber Orchestra Kenny Wheerler: Suite for Hard Rubber Orchestra featuring Norma Winstone Jazz CanCon
siskiyou not somewhere Indie Rock CanCon
Lenore Every Once in a While Country/Folk CanCon
Brian Baggett Bookmarks Jazz CanCon
Steven Haines and the Third Floor Orchesta Steve Haines and the Third Floor Orchestra Jazz CanCon
Dizzy Baby Teeth Electronica CanCon
The Disgruntled Taxpayer $5 Toaster Alternative No
Dog is Blue Dead and Gone Indie Rock CanCon
The Sylvia Platters Shadow Steps Indie Rock CanCon
Little Kim Retallick Work Week Blues Blues CanCon
Various Artists CJSW 90.0 FM – Invisible Channel – 2018 (Live Sessions Compilation) Disc 1 Rock CanCon
Various Artists CJSW 90.0 FM – Invisible Channel – 2018 (Live Sessions Compilation) Disc 2 Rock CanCon
Various Artists CJSW 90.0 FM – Invisible Channel – 2018 (Live Sessions Compilation) Disc 3 Rock CanCon
Manitoba Hal Blues is in the Water Blues CanCon
Alpha Strategy The Gurgler Pop No (presumed)
Astral Swans Strange  Prison Pop CanCon
The Bob Hawkins Band Special Kinda Love Rock CanCon

And here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour, if you can’t wait until 10:00 PM:

Tracklist:

Sandro Perri – Time (You Got Me)
The Bros. Landreth – Vulture Choir
James Hill & Anne Janelle – Ah, Poor Bird
Mappe of – Icovellavna
Mark Perry – Backroad Wave
Mark Perry – West
The Dustbowl Daddies – Please Please Please
The Dustbowl Daddies – Goodbye Great Society
Norine Braun – Sleeping Buffalo
Will Chalmers – Missing You
Deni Gauthier – Silly Boy
Phil Glennie – Something Shattered
Page 38 – Mama June
The Flamingos Pink – College Crush
The Top Boost – She Will Stay
Woodhawk – Violent Nature
Chunder Buffet – Lemon Sleazy
Yes We Mystic – Felsenmeer
Motherhood – Costanza
Black Mastiff – Star Base 77
Iamtheliving & Teon Gibbs – Where Do We Go From Here?
Merkules & Young Buck – Time Goes By
Rawmny Wildcat – Heathy
Branded Moore – Everyday
Branded Moore – Where You at Now? (Exit Only Remix)

See y’all next week!

