The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #83

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

0Stella The Pendulum State Rock CanCon
kpec3 arrival tombs of the saints – Single Rock No
Donnell Hicks You – Single Pop No
Liz Vice The Call Soul No
TicTacTec Light Up – Single Electronic No
Tangents Molt Metal CanCon
Z-Cocoon Angels Metal CanCon
OPHIOLATRY Serpent’s Verdict Metal No
Making Woman Red Light – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
Making Woman What’s It Gonna Take? – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
Meggie Lennon Desire Days Pop CanCon
Matt Sellick Watching the Sky World CanCon
MOIRA Hypothetical Shopping Spree – Single Pop CanCon
Victoria Bolin Every Now and Then – Single Country No
Alright By Monday Salvage Project – Single Pop CanCon/KWCon
Amanda Keeles Sweet Spot – Single Country CanCon
John Oreschnick Serenity & Life Ambient No
Various Artists Gabriele Poso Presents Ritmo Italiano: Unspoken Sounds of Italian Tamburo World No
Galamba Sea Shack World CanCon
Sourwood Wrong Carolina – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Cut Cult Dinosaur – Single Alternative CanCon
CON THE ARTIST PEACH – Single Pop CanCon
Danko Jones Everyday Is Saturday Night – Single Rock CanCon
ZiyahtheArtiste Flip Ma Hair – Single Pop No
Icarus Phoenix Jump Like This and Hop Over – Single Rock No
Chorus of Courage Let’s Fight – Single Alternative CanCon
Wreckless Harbour Step Lightly: Side B Folk CanCon
Snowchild Edge No Wahala – EP Pop NSFR (clean versions of some tracks available) CanCon
Naomi Skye broken record Pop CanCon
St. Catherine’s Child This Might Affect You Folk No
Eleven Minutes Late Evergreen – Single Rock CanCon
Making Woman Pond Song – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
Kadialy Kouyate Tona World No
Darren Roy Clarke Dirty Face and a Broken Screen Country CanCon
Eric Hilton Midnight Ragas Electronic No
The Whythouse Old Oak Tree – Single Country CanCon/KWCon
The Jade Love Harder World No
Beta Trip Juliet – Single Rock CanCon
Lammping & Bloodshot Bill Never Never Alternative CanCon
Rosie’s Smokehouse Deluxe Faded Tattoo – Single Blues CanCon
The Urnfields Skin and Bones – Single Pop CanCon
Black & White Motion Picture Haunts – Single Rock No
Melo I Don’t Speak French – Single Pop CanCon
Jasmine Elyse Back to You – Single Folk CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

John Oreschnick – Centered
Matt Sellick – On a Moonless Night
Empanadas Ilegales – Bailecito de MORD
Galamba – Sea Shack
Naco – Volando Con Milton
Kadialy Kouyate – Famo Keta
Tom Gershwin – Belong Here
Anne Drummond – Cantaloupe Island
Alright By Monday – Salvage Project
Making Woman – Pond Song (not thrilled)
Sourwood – Wrong Carolina
The Whythouse – Old Oak Tree
Jasmine Elyse – Back To You
Wreckless Harbour – Let It Pour
Amanda Keeles – Sweet Spot
Eleven Minutes Late – Evergreen
Danko Jones – Everyday Is Saturday Night
Z-Cocoon – Truth Don’t Matter
Tangents – Mass Delusion
OPHIOLATRY – Human Factory
0Stella – Glitter on the Dancefloor
Strange Plants – 5th Avenue Andy
The Moonsnakes – Servant of the Groove
Pretox – Underground
Jay Williams – Dreaming You Alive
Liz Vice – Never Been the Same
MOIRA – Hypothetical Shopping Spree
Naomi Skye – in lieu of a goodbye
St. Catherine’s Child – I Guess That’s What Dying Will Do
AV & the Inner City – The Failer
ZiyahtheArtiste – Flip Ma Hair
A Block of New – Pants All Wet

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.