New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #83

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|0Stella
|The Pendulum State
|Rock
|CanCon
|kpec3 arrival
|tombs of the saints – Single
|Rock
|No
|Donnell Hicks
|You – Single
|Pop
|No
|Liz Vice
|The Call
|Soul
|No
|TicTacTec
|Light Up – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Tangents
|Molt
|Metal
|CanCon
|Z-Cocoon
|Angels
|Metal
|CanCon
|OPHIOLATRY
|Serpent’s Verdict
|Metal
|No
|Making Woman
|Red Light – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Making Woman
|What’s It Gonna Take? – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Meggie Lennon
|Desire Days
|Pop
|CanCon
|Matt Sellick
|Watching the Sky
|World
|CanCon
|MOIRA
|Hypothetical Shopping Spree – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Victoria Bolin
|Every Now and Then – Single
|Country
|No
|Alright By Monday
|Salvage Project – Single
|Pop
|CanCon/KWCon
|Amanda Keeles
|Sweet Spot – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|John Oreschnick
|Serenity & Life
|Ambient
|No
|Various Artists
|Gabriele Poso Presents Ritmo Italiano: Unspoken Sounds of Italian Tamburo
|World
|No
|Galamba
|Sea Shack
|World
|CanCon
|Sourwood
|Wrong Carolina – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Cut Cult
|Dinosaur – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|CON THE ARTIST
|PEACH – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Danko Jones
|Everyday Is Saturday Night – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|ZiyahtheArtiste
|Flip Ma Hair – Single
|Pop
|No
|Icarus Phoenix
|Jump Like This and Hop Over – Single
|Rock
|No
|Chorus of Courage
|Let’s Fight – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Wreckless Harbour
|Step Lightly: Side B
|Folk
|CanCon
|Snowchild Edge
|No Wahala – EP
|Pop
|NSFR (clean versions of some tracks available)
|CanCon
|Naomi Skye
|broken record
|Pop
|CanCon
|St. Catherine’s Child
|This Might Affect You
|Folk
|No
|Eleven Minutes Late
|Evergreen – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Making Woman
|Pond Song – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Kadialy Kouyate
|Tona
|World
|No
|Darren Roy Clarke
|Dirty Face and a Broken Screen
|Country
|CanCon
|Eric Hilton
|Midnight Ragas
|Electronic
|No
|The Whythouse
|Old Oak Tree – Single
|Country
|CanCon/KWCon
|The Jade
|Love Harder
|World
|No
|Beta Trip
|Juliet – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Lammping & Bloodshot Bill
|Never Never
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Rosie’s Smokehouse Deluxe
|Faded Tattoo – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|The Urnfields
|Skin and Bones – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Black & White Motion Picture
|Haunts – Single
|Rock
|No
|Melo
|I Don’t Speak French – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jasmine Elyse
|Back to You – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
John Oreschnick – Centered
Matt Sellick – On a Moonless Night
Empanadas Ilegales – Bailecito de MORD
Galamba – Sea Shack
Naco – Volando Con Milton
Kadialy Kouyate – Famo Keta
Tom Gershwin – Belong Here
Anne Drummond – Cantaloupe Island
Alright By Monday – Salvage Project
Making Woman – Pond Song (not thrilled)
Sourwood – Wrong Carolina
The Whythouse – Old Oak Tree
Jasmine Elyse – Back To You
Wreckless Harbour – Let It Pour
Amanda Keeles – Sweet Spot
Eleven Minutes Late – Evergreen
Danko Jones – Everyday Is Saturday Night
Z-Cocoon – Truth Don’t Matter
Tangents – Mass Delusion
OPHIOLATRY – Human Factory
0Stella – Glitter on the Dancefloor
Strange Plants – 5th Avenue Andy
The Moonsnakes – Servant of the Groove
Pretox – Underground
Jay Williams – Dreaming You Alive
Liz Vice – Never Been the Same
MOIRA – Hypothetical Shopping Spree
Naomi Skye – in lieu of a goodbye
St. Catherine’s Child – I Guess That’s What Dying Will Do
AV & the Inner City – The Failer
ZiyahtheArtiste – Flip Ma Hair
A Block of New – Pants All Wet
See y’all next time!