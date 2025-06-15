New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #83

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

0Stella The Pendulum State Rock CanCon kpec3 arrival tombs of the saints – Single Rock No Donnell Hicks You – Single Pop No Liz Vice The Call Soul No TicTacTec Light Up – Single Electronic No Tangents Molt Metal CanCon Z-Cocoon Angels Metal CanCon OPHIOLATRY Serpent’s Verdict Metal No Making Woman Red Light – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Making Woman What’s It Gonna Take? – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Meggie Lennon Desire Days Pop CanCon Matt Sellick Watching the Sky World CanCon MOIRA Hypothetical Shopping Spree – Single Pop CanCon Victoria Bolin Every Now and Then – Single Country No Alright By Monday Salvage Project – Single Pop CanCon/KWCon Amanda Keeles Sweet Spot – Single Country CanCon John Oreschnick Serenity & Life Ambient No Various Artists Gabriele Poso Presents Ritmo Italiano: Unspoken Sounds of Italian Tamburo World No Galamba Sea Shack World CanCon Sourwood Wrong Carolina – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Cut Cult Dinosaur – Single Alternative CanCon CON THE ARTIST PEACH – Single Pop CanCon Danko Jones Everyday Is Saturday Night – Single Rock CanCon ZiyahtheArtiste Flip Ma Hair – Single Pop No Icarus Phoenix Jump Like This and Hop Over – Single Rock No Chorus of Courage Let’s Fight – Single Alternative CanCon Wreckless Harbour Step Lightly: Side B Folk CanCon Snowchild Edge No Wahala – EP Pop NSFR (clean versions of some tracks available) CanCon Naomi Skye broken record Pop CanCon St. Catherine’s Child This Might Affect You Folk No Eleven Minutes Late Evergreen – Single Rock CanCon Making Woman Pond Song – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Kadialy Kouyate Tona World No Darren Roy Clarke Dirty Face and a Broken Screen Country CanCon Eric Hilton Midnight Ragas Electronic No The Whythouse Old Oak Tree – Single Country CanCon/KWCon The Jade Love Harder World No Beta Trip Juliet – Single Rock CanCon Lammping & Bloodshot Bill Never Never Alternative CanCon Rosie’s Smokehouse Deluxe Faded Tattoo – Single Blues CanCon The Urnfields Skin and Bones – Single Pop CanCon Black & White Motion Picture Haunts – Single Rock No Melo I Don’t Speak French – Single Pop CanCon Jasmine Elyse Back to You – Single Folk CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

John Oreschnick – Centered

Matt Sellick – On a Moonless Night

Empanadas Ilegales – Bailecito de MORD

Galamba – Sea Shack

Naco – Volando Con Milton

Kadialy Kouyate – Famo Keta

Tom Gershwin – Belong Here

Anne Drummond – Cantaloupe Island

Alright By Monday – Salvage Project

Making Woman – Pond Song (not thrilled)

Sourwood – Wrong Carolina

The Whythouse – Old Oak Tree

Jasmine Elyse – Back To You

Wreckless Harbour – Let It Pour

Amanda Keeles – Sweet Spot

Eleven Minutes Late – Evergreen

Danko Jones – Everyday Is Saturday Night

Z-Cocoon – Truth Don’t Matter

Tangents – Mass Delusion

OPHIOLATRY – Human Factory

0Stella – Glitter on the Dancefloor

Strange Plants – 5th Avenue Andy

The Moonsnakes – Servant of the Groove

Pretox – Underground

Jay Williams – Dreaming You Alive

Liz Vice – Never Been the Same

MOIRA – Hypothetical Shopping Spree

Naomi Skye – in lieu of a goodbye

St. Catherine’s Child – I Guess That’s What Dying Will Do

AV & the Inner City – The Failer

ZiyahtheArtiste – Flip Ma Hair

A Block of New – Pants All Wet

See y’all next time!