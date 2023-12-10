New Music Added to LibreTime + Horizon Broadening Hour #9

What’s up, y’all? You know what time it is. First, new music added to LibreTime since last week:

Jeremie Albino Hard Time Indie Rock CanCon Bernice Puff: in the Air Without a Shape Electronica CanCon Single Mothers Through a Wall Punk CanCon Anba Tonel Bellegarde Other CanCon Tampa Belated Love Rock CanCon Real Ponchos Sunshine Other CanCon Atlas: Empire The Stratosphere Beneath Our Feet Rock No The Weight Band World Gone Mad Rock No Billy Oxkidd Slipping Away Country CanCon Fabrizio Cammarata Lights Indie Rock CanCon Yukon Blonde Critical Hit Indie Rock CanCon Yamantaka // Sonic Titan Dirt Indie Rock CanCon Bears in Hazenmoore Atlas Indie Rock CanCon Foxhart Fishman Watch it Grow Indie Groove Pop CanCon Jesse and the Dandelions Give Up the Gold Indie Rock CanCon Noah Zacharin a STARTLE of WINGS Folk CanCon Dana Sipos Trick of the Light Country/Folk CanCon Roots Noir Elevate Reggae CanCon Ben Kunder Better Human Classical CanCon Brother Leeds Brother Leeds Rock CanCon Cal in Red On the Dance Floor Synth-Pop No Waves that Stray Waves that Stray Alternative Unknown Murray Little & Friends Lines of Time Country/Folk CanCon Urkmisher Urkmisher Rock CanCon Body Lens Body Lens Rock (presumed) Unknown The Forks Round the Bend Indie Rock CanCon High Parade The Ocean Indie Pop/Shoegaze CanCon Farewell Stanleys New Love Pop Unknown Jason Doell … Amid the Cannon’s Roar Other CanCon Ensign Broderick Ranger Indie Rock Unknown Road Waves Red Sun Rising R&B CanCon Fitness Dash-ing Punk Unknown Daedbeat & Camara Trinity Thirty Indie Rock CanCon Lucid Diversity Lucid Diversity Folk/Country/Celtic/Bluegrass/Gospel/Blues CanCon Matt Steele & The Corvette Sunset Half Girl Half Ghost Rock CanCon George McMullen Trio Boomerang Other No Calpurnia Scout (EP) Indie Rock CanCon Haley Blais Let Yourself Go (EP) Indie Rock CanCon Quinn Pickering Baby Blue Rock CanCon Pretty Archie Hanging On Country/Folk CanCon Coma Cinema Loss Memory Indie Rock No

And here’s this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Mallsex – Thousand Yard Stare

Twink & Moths and Locusts – Year of the Muskox

Atsuko Chiba – Captain Colair

Pink Noise – Goodbye Charlie Brown

Fly Pan Am – Grid/Wall

Gone Cosmic – Misfit Wasted

Emile Bilodeau – J’ai Vu La France

Safia Nolin – J’ai Demande a la Lune

Andrew Vivona – Sunrainday

The Ennis Sisters – Sunken Garden

Gentlemen of the Woods – Beat-up Shack

Amy Nelson – How Do You Paint an Old Fence?

Heather Bambrick – Pat Murphy’s Meadow

Chocolat – Jazz Engage

JV’s Boogaloo Squad – Market Research

Chandelle Rimmer & Tom Van Seters – Moody Hues

The Romance of Improvisation in Canada – Club Café Tango

John Macmurchy’s Art of Breath – WTF

Hard Rubber Orchestra – Movement III (feat. Norma Winstone)

Steve Haines and the Third Floor Orchestra – Harvest Moon (feat. Becca Stevens, Chad Eby and Joey Calderazzo)

Peach Pyramid – Wear Sunscreen

Family Video – Forever Changes Overnight

The Small Glories – You Can’t Be High

The Shang – Whatever Happened to Carol Wayne?

See y’all next week!