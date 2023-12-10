New Music Added to LibreTime + Horizon Broadening Hour #9

What’s up, y’all? You know what time it is. First, new music added to LibreTime since last week:
|Jeremie Albino
|Hard Time
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Bernice
|Puff: in the Air Without a Shape
|Electronica
|CanCon
|Single Mothers
|Through a Wall
|Punk
|CanCon
|Anba Tonel
|Bellegarde
|Other
|CanCon
|Tampa
|Belated Love
|Rock
|CanCon
|Real Ponchos
|Sunshine
|Other
|CanCon
|Atlas: Empire
|The Stratosphere Beneath Our Feet
|Rock
|No
|The Weight Band
|World Gone Mad
|Rock
|No
|Billy Oxkidd
|Slipping Away
|Country
|CanCon
|Fabrizio Cammarata
|Lights
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Yukon Blonde
|Critical Hit
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Yamantaka // Sonic Titan
|Dirt
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Bears in Hazenmoore
|Atlas
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Foxhart Fishman
|Watch it Grow
|Indie Groove Pop
|CanCon
|Jesse and the Dandelions
|Give Up the Gold
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Noah Zacharin
|a STARTLE of WINGS
|Folk
|CanCon
|Dana Sipos
|Trick of the Light
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|Roots Noir
|Elevate
|Reggae
|CanCon
|Ben Kunder
|Better Human
|Classical
|CanCon
|Brother Leeds
|Brother Leeds
|Rock
|CanCon
|Cal in Red
|On the Dance Floor
|Synth-Pop
|No
|Waves that Stray
|Waves that Stray
|Alternative
|Unknown
|Murray Little & Friends
|Lines of Time
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|Urkmisher
|Urkmisher
|Rock
|CanCon
|Body Lens
|Body Lens
|Rock (presumed)
|Unknown
|The Forks
|Round the Bend
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|High Parade
|The Ocean
|Indie Pop/Shoegaze
|CanCon
|Farewell Stanleys
|New Love
|Pop
|Unknown
|Jason Doell
|… Amid the Cannon’s Roar
|Other
|CanCon
|Ensign Broderick
|Ranger
|Indie Rock
|Unknown
|Road Waves
|Red Sun Rising
|R&B
|CanCon
|Fitness
|Dash-ing
|Punk
|Unknown
|Daedbeat & Camara
|Trinity Thirty
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Lucid Diversity
|Lucid Diversity
|Folk/Country/Celtic/Bluegrass/Gospel/Blues
|CanCon
|Matt Steele & The Corvette Sunset
|Half Girl Half Ghost
|Rock
|CanCon
|George McMullen Trio
|Boomerang
|Other
|No
|Calpurnia
|Scout (EP)
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Haley Blais
|Let Yourself Go (EP)
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Quinn Pickering
|Baby Blue
|Rock
|CanCon
|Pretty Archie
|Hanging On
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|Coma Cinema
|Loss Memory
|Indie Rock
|No
And here’s this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Mallsex – Thousand Yard Stare
Twink & Moths and Locusts – Year of the Muskox
Atsuko Chiba – Captain Colair
Pink Noise – Goodbye Charlie Brown
Fly Pan Am – Grid/Wall
Gone Cosmic – Misfit Wasted
Emile Bilodeau – J’ai Vu La France
Safia Nolin – J’ai Demande a la Lune
Andrew Vivona – Sunrainday
The Ennis Sisters – Sunken Garden
Gentlemen of the Woods – Beat-up Shack
Amy Nelson – How Do You Paint an Old Fence?
Heather Bambrick – Pat Murphy’s Meadow
Chocolat – Jazz Engage
JV’s Boogaloo Squad – Market Research
Chandelle Rimmer & Tom Van Seters – Moody Hues
The Romance of Improvisation in Canada – Club Café Tango
John Macmurchy’s Art of Breath – WTF
Hard Rubber Orchestra – Movement III (feat. Norma Winstone)
Steve Haines and the Third Floor Orchestra – Harvest Moon (feat. Becca Stevens, Chad Eby and Joey Calderazzo)
Peach Pyramid – Wear Sunscreen
Family Video – Forever Changes Overnight
The Small Glories – You Can’t Be High
The Shang – Whatever Happened to Carol Wayne?
See y’all next week!