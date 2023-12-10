The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to LibreTime + Horizon Broadening Hour #9

What’s up, y’all? You know what time it is. First, new music added to LibreTime since last week:

Jeremie Albino Hard Time Indie Rock CanCon
Bernice Puff: in the Air Without a Shape Electronica CanCon
Single Mothers Through a Wall Punk CanCon
Anba Tonel Bellegarde Other CanCon
Tampa Belated Love Rock CanCon
Real Ponchos Sunshine Other CanCon
Atlas: Empire The Stratosphere Beneath Our Feet Rock No
The Weight Band World Gone Mad Rock No
Billy Oxkidd Slipping Away Country CanCon
Fabrizio Cammarata Lights Indie Rock CanCon
Yukon Blonde Critical Hit Indie Rock CanCon
Yamantaka // Sonic Titan Dirt Indie Rock CanCon
Bears in Hazenmoore Atlas Indie Rock CanCon
Foxhart Fishman Watch it Grow Indie Groove Pop CanCon
Jesse and the Dandelions Give Up the Gold Indie Rock CanCon
Noah Zacharin a STARTLE of WINGS Folk CanCon
Dana Sipos Trick of the Light Country/Folk CanCon
Roots Noir Elevate Reggae CanCon
Ben Kunder Better Human Classical CanCon
Brother Leeds Brother Leeds Rock CanCon
Cal in Red On the Dance Floor Synth-Pop No
Waves that Stray Waves that Stray Alternative Unknown
Murray Little & Friends Lines of Time Country/Folk CanCon
Urkmisher Urkmisher Rock CanCon
Body Lens Body Lens Rock (presumed) Unknown
The Forks Round the Bend Indie Rock CanCon
High Parade The Ocean Indie Pop/Shoegaze CanCon
Farewell Stanleys New Love Pop Unknown
Jason Doell … Amid the Cannon’s Roar Other CanCon
Ensign Broderick Ranger Indie Rock Unknown
Road Waves Red Sun Rising R&B CanCon
Fitness Dash-ing Punk Unknown
Daedbeat & Camara Trinity Thirty Indie Rock CanCon
Lucid Diversity Lucid Diversity Folk/Country/Celtic/Bluegrass/Gospel/Blues CanCon
Matt Steele & The Corvette Sunset Half Girl Half Ghost Rock CanCon
George McMullen Trio Boomerang Other No
Calpurnia Scout (EP) Indie Rock CanCon
Haley Blais Let Yourself Go (EP) Indie Rock CanCon
Quinn Pickering Baby Blue Rock CanCon
Pretty Archie Hanging On Country/Folk CanCon
Coma Cinema Loss Memory Indie Rock No

And here’s this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Mallsex – Thousand Yard Stare
Twink & Moths and Locusts – Year of the Muskox
Atsuko Chiba – Captain Colair
Pink Noise – Goodbye Charlie Brown
Fly Pan Am – Grid/Wall
Gone Cosmic – Misfit Wasted
Emile Bilodeau – J’ai Vu La France
Safia Nolin – J’ai Demande a la Lune
Andrew Vivona – Sunrainday
The Ennis Sisters – Sunken Garden
Gentlemen of the Woods – Beat-up Shack
Amy Nelson – How Do You Paint an Old Fence?
Heather Bambrick – Pat Murphy’s Meadow
Chocolat – Jazz Engage
JV’s Boogaloo Squad – Market Research
Chandelle Rimmer & Tom Van Seters – Moody Hues
The Romance of Improvisation in Canada – Club Café Tango
John Macmurchy’s Art of Breath – WTF
Hard Rubber Orchestra – Movement III (feat. Norma Winstone)
Steve Haines and the Third Floor Orchestra – Harvest Moon (feat. Becca Stevens, Chad Eby and Joey Calderazzo)
Peach Pyramid – Wear Sunscreen
Family Video – Forever Changes Overnight
The Small Glories – You Can’t Be High
The Shang – Whatever Happened to Carol Wayne?

See y’all next week!

