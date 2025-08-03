New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #90

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Jordan Olympus
|Outlander – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Whythouse
|Redlights – Single
|Country
|CanCon/KWCon
|PaperCap Guns
|Gia – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|PaperCap Guns
|Killers – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|PaperCap Guns
|Lenore – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|PaperCap Guns
|Numbers – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Holy Rollercoasters
|This is the Last Will and Testament of the Holy Rollercoasters
|Soul
|No
|Joe Bowden
|Music is Life
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Erin Gavin
|C U Next Tuesday – Single
|Pop
|No
|AlyRhae
|Jacked-Up Prizes – Single
|Pop
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|No
|The Vignatis
|Djangobilly: Gypsybilly, Vol. 8
|Country
|No
|kpec3 arrival
|Catch the Sun – Single
|Religious
|No
|Chris Collins
|Only One (Remix) – Single
|Pop
|CanCon/KWCon
|Making Woman
|10 Months Since – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Making Woman
|14 Shots – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Making Woman
|Deep Breath – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Making Woman
|I’m F***ng Irate Too, Chad – Single
|Folk
|NSFR
|CanCon/KWCon
|Making Woman
|Tell Me That It’s Safe To Go Out – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Thee Soreheads
|Ratlike – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Brian Charette
|Borderless
|Jazz
|No
|Carroll Liebowitz & Nick Lyons
|The Inner Senses
|Jazz
|No
|John Abercrombie & Andy Laverne
|Timeline
|Jazz
|No
|Gary Smulyan
|Tadd’s All Folks
|Jazz
|No
|Yves Brouqui
|Mean What You Say
|Jazz
|No
|Dextor Gordon
|Lullaby for a Monster
|Jazz
|No
|Ron McClure
|At Club Danshaku NY
|Jazz
|No
|Joe Magnarelli
|Concord
|Jazz
|No
|Steve Millhouse
|Looking Back to Today
|Jazz
|No
|Pierre Dørge
|New Jungle Orchestra: Jazzhus Montmartre Live
|Jazz
|No
|Duke Jordan
|Sketching for Les Liaisons Dangereuses
|Jazz
|No
|Brian Charette
|Working Out With Big G
|Jazz
|No
|Tony Miceli
|Nico’s Dream
|Jazz
|No
|Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen
|Jaywalkin’
|Jazz
|No
|Ivan Farmakovskiy
|Epic Power
|Jazz
|No
|Johnny Dyani
|Witchdoctor’s Son
|Jazz
|No
|Walt Dickerson
|Sun Ra Visions
|Jazz
|No
|Scott Lee
|Streamers
|Jazz
|No
|Paul Bollenback
|Synergy
|Jazz
|No
|Craig Brann
|For the Record
|Jazz
|No
|Matias Roden
|On the Run – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|KERUB
|ANPHANTASIA
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Cubanbrown
|Ready for Change – EP
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Ian North
|Cliffs of Portugal – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Eleven Minutes Late
|Caligo – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dan Pallotta
|Trash Man – Single
|Folk
|No
|Nicky MacKenzie
|I Should Go – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Nick Faye
|Wait Around – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Brodie Christ
|Now I Can’t Dance – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Dirty Nil
|The Lash
|Punk
|CanCon
|Adinah Vine
|What If We Run Out Of Gas? – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Stegoforrest
|Nostalgia – Single
|Pop
|No
|Meadowsweet
|The Sound of Coming Home
|Folk
|CanCon
|Marzia
|Caution (Radio Edit)
|Pop
|CanCon
|Land of Echo
|Almost Music
|World
|No
|Raz & Afla
|Remixes of Resistance
|World
|No
|Jay Williams
|Make YOU MINE (After Dark Mix) – Single
|Pop
|No
|Sean Bienhaus
|Living on a Sunbeam – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|David Bode
|Good Hang
|Jazz
|No
|Scree
|TV Sometimes – Single
|Jazz
|No
|leon todd johnson
|wa kei sei jaku
|Classical
|Instrumentals are available
|No
|Ingebrigt Haker Flaten (Exit) Knarr
|Drops – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Masako
|Dreaming Northern
|New Age
|No
|Justin Karas
|The Train – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Rick Sparks
|Sea Wind – Single
|New Age
|No
|MyHeartYourGlove
|No Maps For This Distance
|Punk
|No
|Monotronic
|Traces of You – Single
|Electronic
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Richard Carr – Chiffon
Joe Bowden – Wolf Ticket
Craig Brann – Old Man Sco
Ivan Farmakovskiy – Orange
Masako – Between the Two Trees
Scree – TV Sometimes
Chris Collins – Only One (Remix)
World News 808909 – Lot Lizard
Monotronic – Traces Of You
Erin Gavin – C U Next Tuesday
Aly Rhae – Jacked-Up Prizes
Nicky McKenzie – I Should Go
Stegoforrest – Nostalgia
Jay Williams – Make You Mine (After Dark Mix)
The Whythouse – Redlights
Adinah Vine – What If We Run Out of Gas?
Dan Pallotta – Trash Man
Ian North – Cliffs of Portugal
Justin Karas – The Train
Meadowsweet – The Sound of Coming Home
Making Woman – I’m Fucking Irate Too, Chad
Thee Soreheads – Ratlike
The Holy Rollercoasters – I Just Kissed My Best Friend’s Wife
Papercap Guns – Numbers
MyHeartYourGlove – Gwarsh
Sean Bienhaus – Living On a Sunbeam
Nick Faye – Wait Around
Kpec3 arrival – catch the sun
The Vignatis – Cruisin for a Bluesin
See y’all next time!