The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #90

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Jordan Olympus Outlander – Single Pop CanCon
The Whythouse Redlights – Single Country CanCon/KWCon
PaperCap Guns Gia – Single Rock CanCon
PaperCap Guns Killers – Single Rock CanCon
PaperCap Guns Lenore – Single Rock CanCon
PaperCap Guns Numbers – Single Rock CanCon
The Holy Rollercoasters This is the Last Will and Testament of the Holy Rollercoasters Soul No
Joe Bowden Music is Life Jazz CanCon
Erin Gavin C U Next Tuesday – Single Pop No
AlyRhae Jacked-Up Prizes – Single Pop Clean and Explicit versions available No
The Vignatis Djangobilly: Gypsybilly, Vol. 8 Country No
kpec3 arrival Catch the Sun – Single Religious No
Chris Collins Only One (Remix) – Single Pop CanCon/KWCon
Making Woman 10 Months Since – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Making Woman 14 Shots – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Making Woman Deep Breath – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Making Woman I’m F***ng Irate Too, Chad – Single Folk NSFR CanCon/KWCon
Making Woman Tell Me That It’s Safe To Go Out – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Thee Soreheads Ratlike – Single Punk CanCon
Brian Charette Borderless Jazz No
Carroll Liebowitz & Nick Lyons The Inner Senses Jazz No
John Abercrombie & Andy Laverne Timeline Jazz No
Gary Smulyan Tadd’s All Folks Jazz No
Yves Brouqui Mean What You Say Jazz No
Dextor Gordon Lullaby for a Monster Jazz No
Ron McClure At Club Danshaku NY Jazz No
Joe Magnarelli Concord Jazz No
Steve Millhouse Looking Back to Today Jazz No
Pierre Dørge New Jungle Orchestra: Jazzhus Montmartre Live Jazz No
Duke Jordan Sketching for Les Liaisons Dangereuses Jazz No
Brian Charette Working Out With Big G Jazz No
Tony Miceli Nico’s Dream Jazz No
Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen Jaywalkin’ Jazz No
Ivan Farmakovskiy Epic Power Jazz No
Johnny Dyani Witchdoctor’s Son Jazz No
Walt Dickerson Sun Ra Visions Jazz No
Scott Lee Streamers Jazz No
Paul Bollenback Synergy Jazz No
Craig Brann For the Record Jazz No
Matias Roden On the Run – Single Pop CanCon
KERUB ANPHANTASIA Electronic CanCon
Cubanbrown Ready for Change – EP Hip Hop CanCon
Ian North Cliffs of Portugal – Single Folk CanCon
Eleven Minutes Late Caligo – Single Rock CanCon
Dan Pallotta Trash Man – Single Folk No
Nicky MacKenzie I Should Go – Single Pop CanCon
Nick Faye Wait Around – Single Rock CanCon
Brodie Christ Now I Can’t Dance – Single Rock CanCon
The Dirty Nil The Lash Punk CanCon
Adinah Vine What If We Run Out Of Gas? – Single Country CanCon
Stegoforrest Nostalgia – Single Pop No
Meadowsweet The Sound of Coming Home Folk CanCon
Marzia Caution (Radio Edit) Pop CanCon
Land of Echo Almost Music World No
Raz & Afla Remixes of Resistance World No
Jay Williams Make YOU MINE (After Dark Mix) – Single Pop No
Sean Bienhaus Living on a Sunbeam – Single Alternative CanCon
David Bode Good Hang Jazz No
Scree TV Sometimes – Single Jazz No
leon todd johnson wa kei sei jaku Classical Instrumentals are available No
Ingebrigt Haker Flaten (Exit) Knarr Drops – Single Jazz No
Masako Dreaming Northern New Age No
Justin Karas The Train – Single Folk CanCon
Rick Sparks Sea Wind – Single New Age No
MyHeartYourGlove No Maps For This Distance Punk No
Monotronic Traces of You – Single Electronic No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Richard Carr – Chiffon
Joe Bowden – Wolf Ticket
Craig Brann – Old Man Sco
Ivan Farmakovskiy – Orange
Masako – Between the Two Trees
Scree – TV Sometimes
Chris Collins – Only One (Remix)
World News 808909 – Lot Lizard
Monotronic – Traces Of You
Erin Gavin – C U Next Tuesday
Aly Rhae – Jacked-Up Prizes
Nicky McKenzie – I Should Go
Stegoforrest – Nostalgia
Jay Williams – Make You Mine (After Dark Mix)
The Whythouse – Redlights
Adinah Vine – What If We Run Out of Gas?
Dan Pallotta – Trash Man
Ian North – Cliffs of Portugal
Justin Karas – The Train
Meadowsweet – The Sound of Coming Home
Making Woman – I’m Fucking Irate Too, Chad
Thee Soreheads – Ratlike
The Holy Rollercoasters – I Just Kissed My Best Friend’s Wife
Papercap Guns – Numbers
MyHeartYourGlove – Gwarsh
Sean Bienhaus – Living On a Sunbeam
Nick Faye – Wait Around
Kpec3 arrival – catch the sun
The Vignatis – Cruisin for a Bluesin

See y’all next time!

