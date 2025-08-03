New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #90

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Jordan Olympus Outlander – Single Pop CanCon The Whythouse Redlights – Single Country CanCon/KWCon PaperCap Guns Gia – Single Rock CanCon PaperCap Guns Killers – Single Rock CanCon PaperCap Guns Lenore – Single Rock CanCon PaperCap Guns Numbers – Single Rock CanCon The Holy Rollercoasters This is the Last Will and Testament of the Holy Rollercoasters Soul No Joe Bowden Music is Life Jazz CanCon Erin Gavin C U Next Tuesday – Single Pop No AlyRhae Jacked-Up Prizes – Single Pop Clean and Explicit versions available No The Vignatis Djangobilly: Gypsybilly, Vol. 8 Country No kpec3 arrival Catch the Sun – Single Religious No Chris Collins Only One (Remix) – Single Pop CanCon/KWCon Making Woman 10 Months Since – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Making Woman 14 Shots – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Making Woman Deep Breath – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Making Woman I’m F***ng Irate Too, Chad – Single Folk NSFR CanCon/KWCon Making Woman Tell Me That It’s Safe To Go Out – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Thee Soreheads Ratlike – Single Punk CanCon Brian Charette Borderless Jazz No Carroll Liebowitz & Nick Lyons The Inner Senses Jazz No John Abercrombie & Andy Laverne Timeline Jazz No Gary Smulyan Tadd’s All Folks Jazz No Yves Brouqui Mean What You Say Jazz No Dextor Gordon Lullaby for a Monster Jazz No Ron McClure At Club Danshaku NY Jazz No Joe Magnarelli Concord Jazz No Steve Millhouse Looking Back to Today Jazz No Pierre Dørge New Jungle Orchestra: Jazzhus Montmartre Live Jazz No Duke Jordan Sketching for Les Liaisons Dangereuses Jazz No Brian Charette Working Out With Big G Jazz No Tony Miceli Nico’s Dream Jazz No Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen Jaywalkin’ Jazz No Ivan Farmakovskiy Epic Power Jazz No Johnny Dyani Witchdoctor’s Son Jazz No Walt Dickerson Sun Ra Visions Jazz No Scott Lee Streamers Jazz No Paul Bollenback Synergy Jazz No Craig Brann For the Record Jazz No Matias Roden On the Run – Single Pop CanCon KERUB ANPHANTASIA Electronic CanCon Cubanbrown Ready for Change – EP Hip Hop CanCon Ian North Cliffs of Portugal – Single Folk CanCon Eleven Minutes Late Caligo – Single Rock CanCon Dan Pallotta Trash Man – Single Folk No Nicky MacKenzie I Should Go – Single Pop CanCon Nick Faye Wait Around – Single Rock CanCon Brodie Christ Now I Can’t Dance – Single Rock CanCon The Dirty Nil The Lash Punk CanCon Adinah Vine What If We Run Out Of Gas? – Single Country CanCon Stegoforrest Nostalgia – Single Pop No Meadowsweet The Sound of Coming Home Folk CanCon Marzia Caution (Radio Edit) Pop CanCon Land of Echo Almost Music World No Raz & Afla Remixes of Resistance World No Jay Williams Make YOU MINE (After Dark Mix) – Single Pop No Sean Bienhaus Living on a Sunbeam – Single Alternative CanCon David Bode Good Hang Jazz No Scree TV Sometimes – Single Jazz No leon todd johnson wa kei sei jaku Classical Instrumentals are available No Ingebrigt Haker Flaten (Exit) Knarr Drops – Single Jazz No Masako Dreaming Northern New Age No Justin Karas The Train – Single Folk CanCon Rick Sparks Sea Wind – Single New Age No MyHeartYourGlove No Maps For This Distance Punk No Monotronic Traces of You – Single Electronic No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Richard Carr – Chiffon

Joe Bowden – Wolf Ticket

Craig Brann – Old Man Sco

Ivan Farmakovskiy – Orange

Masako – Between the Two Trees

Scree – TV Sometimes

Chris Collins – Only One (Remix)

World News 808909 – Lot Lizard

Monotronic – Traces Of You

Erin Gavin – C U Next Tuesday

Aly Rhae – Jacked-Up Prizes

Nicky McKenzie – I Should Go

Stegoforrest – Nostalgia

Jay Williams – Make You Mine (After Dark Mix)

The Whythouse – Redlights

Adinah Vine – What If We Run Out of Gas?

Dan Pallotta – Trash Man

Ian North – Cliffs of Portugal

Justin Karas – The Train

Meadowsweet – The Sound of Coming Home

Making Woman – I’m Fucking Irate Too, Chad

Thee Soreheads – Ratlike

The Holy Rollercoasters – I Just Kissed My Best Friend’s Wife

Papercap Guns – Numbers

MyHeartYourGlove – Gwarsh

Sean Bienhaus – Living On a Sunbeam

Nick Faye – Wait Around

Kpec3 arrival – catch the sun

The Vignatis – Cruisin for a Bluesin

See y’all next time!