New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #94

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Carina
|Incognito – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Golen Kazzian
|Golen Kazzian
|Rock
|Partial AICon — album does contain partial AI content through the use of Logic Pro and Suno “session musicians;” all words and music are registered as human composition
|CanCon
|the winter in canada
|untitled
|Rock
|CanCon
|Justin Kemp
|Caroline – Single
|Rock
|No
|Octoberman
|Chutes
|Folk
|CanCon
|Lillian King
|Tiber Creek – Single
|Folk
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|What’s Up, Doc? – Single
|Country
|No
|David Occhipinti
|Camera Lucida
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Diyet
|Seeds of Dreaming
|Folk
|CanCon
|Katie James
|I’m Not Her – Single
|Pop
|No
|Andy Colonico & Small Town Strip Club
|Can’t Put a Price on a Good Time – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|kpec3 arrival
|Only Christ Redeems – Single
|Religious
|No
|Fans of Crime
|Ahead of Time – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|WoodRat Flat
|To the Row
|Rock
|No
|WoodRat Flat
|Hey Boy
|Rock
|No
|WoodRat Flat
|La nuit
|Rock
|No
|Alicia Clara
|Nothing Dazzled
|Pop
|CanCon
|Pony Gold
|Little Horse – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Eagle Owl
|Way Out (feat. Jaydi Zavala) – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Flyght Gang
|Foolies
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|quami.xyz
|how long? – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Charles David Denler
|Hymn to the Morning Light – Single
|New Age
|No
|Isaac Sherman
|A Pasture, Its Limits
|Ambient
|No
|Scree
|August
|Jazz
|No
|Pete Fucinaro
|Little Window – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Ingebrigt Haker Flaten (Exit) Knarr
|Drops
|Jazz
|No
|Richard Carr
|The Escarpment
|Jazz
|No
|Holly Palmer
|Metamorphosis (Capes Up!) – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Dan Rosemboom
|Coordinate 1 – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Lettoman
|Mismatched – Single
|Blues
|No
|gas station.
|A Collection of Songs for Saying Goodbye
|Rock
|No
|Dusken Lights & Maia Jelavic
|Kisses Kisses Kisses – Single
|Folk
|No
|Imperishable
|Revelation In Purity
|Metal
|No
|Devolver
|Non Compos Mentis
|Metal
|CanCon
|KRATORNAS
|God of the Tribes
|Metal
|CanCon
|Visitant
|Rubidum
|Metal
|No
|Making Woman
|Parable of the Defiant Flower – Single
|Punk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Making Woman
|Where are you, Stace? – Single
|Punk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Johnny Beachit
|I Could’ve Met Jimmy – Single
|Country
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|Well, I Was Young – Single
|Country
|No
|Carol Bloor
|Listen Between the Lines
|Folk
|CanCon
|Hilla Peer
|Hide & Seek – Single
|Pop
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Charles David Denler – Hymn to the Morning Light
Michael Borowski – The Wanderer
Isaac Sherman – Sweet Potato
David Occhipinti – Promised Kiss
Pierre Dorge – East London Blues
Scott Lee – Rachel
Tom Gershwin – Counter Earth’s Turn
J Anders – Game Day
Flyght Gang – Certified Foolie
Eagle Owl – WayOut (feat. Jaydi Zavala)
Ev.G – Way We Remember
Quami.xyz – how long?
The Bapti$$ – Wear and Tear
Katie James – I’m Not Her
Carina – Incognito
Stegoforrest – Vampire
Rebecca Foon – In a Time of Truth
Johnny Beachit – What’s Up, Doc?
Andy Colonico & Small-Town Strip Club – Can’t Put a Price on a Good Time
Emmett Jerome – Nothing To Do
Octoberman – Ottawa River
Lillian King – Tiber Creek
Alicia Clara – I Hang My Sweater in May
Making Woman – Parable of the Defiant Flower
Fans of Crime – Afraid of Time
Free Under Fire – Gods and Doormats
Golen Kazzian – Ghosting Your Ghost
Justin Kemp – Caroline
WoodRat Flat – Let it ride
The winter in Canada – the head, the tail, the wings, and the claws
Gas station. – Strawberries in Manhattan
See y’all next time!