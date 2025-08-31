New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #94

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Carina Incognito – Single Pop CanCon Golen Kazzian Golen Kazzian Rock Partial AICon — album does contain partial AI content through the use of Logic Pro and Suno “session musicians;” all words and music are registered as human composition CanCon the winter in canada untitled Rock CanCon Justin Kemp Caroline – Single Rock No Octoberman Chutes Folk CanCon Lillian King Tiber Creek – Single Folk No Johnny Beachit What’s Up, Doc? – Single Country No David Occhipinti Camera Lucida Jazz CanCon Diyet Seeds of Dreaming Folk CanCon Katie James I’m Not Her – Single Pop No Andy Colonico & Small Town Strip Club Can’t Put a Price on a Good Time – Single Country CanCon kpec3 arrival Only Christ Redeems – Single Religious No Fans of Crime Ahead of Time – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon WoodRat Flat To the Row Rock No WoodRat Flat Hey Boy Rock No WoodRat Flat La nuit Rock No Alicia Clara Nothing Dazzled Pop CanCon Pony Gold Little Horse – Single Country CanCon Eagle Owl Way Out (feat. Jaydi Zavala) – Single Hip Hop CanCon Flyght Gang Foolies Hip Hop NSFR No quami.xyz how long? – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Charles David Denler Hymn to the Morning Light – Single New Age No Isaac Sherman A Pasture, Its Limits Ambient No Scree August Jazz No Pete Fucinaro Little Window – Single Jazz No Ingebrigt Haker Flaten (Exit) Knarr Drops Jazz No Richard Carr The Escarpment Jazz No Holly Palmer Metamorphosis (Capes Up!) – Single Jazz No Dan Rosemboom Coordinate 1 – Single Jazz No Lettoman Mismatched – Single Blues No gas station. A Collection of Songs for Saying Goodbye Rock No Dusken Lights & Maia Jelavic Kisses Kisses Kisses – Single Folk No Imperishable Revelation In Purity Metal No Devolver Non Compos Mentis Metal CanCon KRATORNAS God of the Tribes Metal CanCon Visitant Rubidum Metal No Making Woman Parable of the Defiant Flower – Single Punk CanCon/KWCon Making Woman Where are you, Stace? – Single Punk CanCon/KWCon Johnny Beachit I Could’ve Met Jimmy – Single Country No Johnny Beachit Well, I Was Young – Single Country No Carol Bloor Listen Between the Lines Folk CanCon Hilla Peer Hide & Seek – Single Pop No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Charles David Denler – Hymn to the Morning Light

Michael Borowski – The Wanderer

Isaac Sherman – Sweet Potato

David Occhipinti – Promised Kiss

Pierre Dorge – East London Blues

Scott Lee – Rachel

Tom Gershwin – Counter Earth’s Turn

J Anders – Game Day

Flyght Gang – Certified Foolie

Eagle Owl – WayOut (feat. Jaydi Zavala)

Ev.G – Way We Remember

Quami.xyz – how long?

The Bapti$$ – Wear and Tear

Katie James – I’m Not Her

Carina – Incognito

Stegoforrest – Vampire

Rebecca Foon – In a Time of Truth

Johnny Beachit – What’s Up, Doc?

Andy Colonico & Small-Town Strip Club – Can’t Put a Price on a Good Time

Emmett Jerome – Nothing To Do

Octoberman – Ottawa River

Lillian King – Tiber Creek

Alicia Clara – I Hang My Sweater in May

Making Woman – Parable of the Defiant Flower

Fans of Crime – Afraid of Time

Free Under Fire – Gods and Doormats

Golen Kazzian – Ghosting Your Ghost

Justin Kemp – Caroline

WoodRat Flat – Let it ride

The winter in Canada – the head, the tail, the wings, and the claws

Gas station. – Strawberries in Manhattan

See y’all next time!