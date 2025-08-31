New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #94

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Carina Incognito – Single Pop CanCon
Golen Kazzian Golen Kazzian Rock Partial AICon — album does contain partial AI content through the use of Logic Pro and Suno “session musicians;” all words and music are registered as human composition CanCon
the winter in canada untitled Rock CanCon
Justin Kemp Caroline – Single Rock No
Octoberman Chutes Folk CanCon
Lillian King Tiber Creek – Single Folk No
Johnny Beachit What’s Up, Doc? – Single Country No
David Occhipinti Camera Lucida Jazz CanCon
Diyet Seeds of Dreaming Folk CanCon
Katie James I’m Not Her – Single Pop No
Andy Colonico & Small Town Strip Club Can’t Put a Price on a Good Time – Single Country CanCon
kpec3 arrival Only Christ Redeems – Single Religious No
Fans of Crime Ahead of Time – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
WoodRat Flat To the Row Rock No
WoodRat Flat Hey Boy Rock No
WoodRat Flat La nuit Rock No
Alicia Clara Nothing Dazzled Pop CanCon
Pony Gold Little Horse – Single Country CanCon
Eagle Owl Way Out (feat. Jaydi Zavala) – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Flyght Gang Foolies Hip Hop NSFR No
quami.xyz how long? – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Charles David Denler Hymn to the Morning Light – Single New Age No
Isaac Sherman A Pasture, Its Limits Ambient No
Scree August Jazz No
Pete Fucinaro Little Window – Single Jazz No
Ingebrigt Haker Flaten (Exit) Knarr Drops Jazz No
Richard Carr The Escarpment Jazz No
Holly Palmer Metamorphosis (Capes Up!) – Single Jazz No
Dan Rosemboom Coordinate 1 – Single Jazz No
Lettoman Mismatched – Single Blues No
gas station. A Collection of Songs for Saying Goodbye Rock No
Dusken Lights & Maia Jelavic Kisses Kisses Kisses – Single Folk No
Imperishable Revelation In Purity Metal No
Devolver Non Compos Mentis Metal CanCon
KRATORNAS God of the Tribes Metal CanCon
Visitant Rubidum Metal No
Making Woman Parable of the Defiant Flower – Single Punk CanCon/KWCon
Making Woman Where are you, Stace? – Single Punk CanCon/KWCon
Johnny Beachit I Could’ve Met Jimmy – Single Country No
Johnny Beachit Well, I Was Young – Single Country No
Carol Bloor Listen Between the Lines Folk CanCon
Hilla Peer Hide & Seek – Single Pop No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Charles David Denler – Hymn to the Morning Light
Michael Borowski – The Wanderer
Isaac Sherman – Sweet Potato
David Occhipinti – Promised Kiss
Pierre Dorge – East London Blues
Scott Lee – Rachel
Tom Gershwin – Counter Earth’s Turn
J Anders – Game Day
Flyght Gang – Certified Foolie
Eagle Owl – WayOut (feat. Jaydi Zavala)
Ev.G – Way We Remember
Quami.xyz – how long?
The Bapti$$ – Wear and Tear
Katie James – I’m Not Her
Carina – Incognito
Stegoforrest – Vampire
Rebecca Foon – In a Time of Truth
Johnny Beachit – What’s Up, Doc?
Andy Colonico & Small-Town Strip Club – Can’t Put a Price on a Good Time
Emmett Jerome – Nothing To Do
Octoberman – Ottawa River
Lillian King – Tiber Creek
Alicia Clara – I Hang My Sweater in May
Making Woman – Parable of the Defiant Flower
Fans of Crime – Afraid of Time
Free Under Fire – Gods and Doormats
Golen Kazzian – Ghosting Your Ghost
Justin Kemp – Caroline
WoodRat Flat – Let it ride
The winter in Canada – the head, the tail, the wings, and the claws
Gas station. – Strawberries in Manhattan

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.