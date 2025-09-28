New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #98

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Miss Emily The Medicine (Singles) Blues CanCon Rich Brown NYAEBA Jazz CanCon Kate Wyatt Murmurations Jazz CanCon Alan Ward Mercy Me – Single Hip Hop No Alan Ward Don’t Need – Single Hip Hop No Alan Ward Living Roon – Single Hip Hop No Donald Vega Let’s Pray – Single Latin No Rachel Cousins What Hasn’t Killed Me Pop CanCon The Darren Holland Project Cinderella’s Dead – Single Rock No Yukon Blonde Friendship & Rock ‘n’ Roll Rock CanCon Pansophic Kingdom Come Metal CanCon kpec3 arrival tongues of fire – Single Religious No The Sour Patch Men The Second Best Band in Bowness Folk Track 9 is explicit CanCon OverDreaming FUKHEAD – Single Electronic NSFR No Carina Pink Noise Pop CanCon Norine Braun Cannonball – Single Folk CanCon distorter Psychobaby – Single Pop CanCon The Whythouse Last Call – Single Country CanCon/KWCon Ever Sweet Red Sky Folk CanCon Fuller Hull The Unsuspected and Unstoppable Country CanCon Nora Joy I Like You – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Nora Joy Shine – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Nora Joy Starlight – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Nora Joy Wait and See – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Various Artists Nublu Dance Selected Tracks Electronic No DJ Halo Nublu Dance – Quick Mix Electronic No Scott Hardware Overpass Alternative CanCon Satya Realness – Single Pop CanCon Dan Pallotta Moving Day – Single Folk No Ash Molloy nice to know you – Single Rock CanCon Terra Lightfoot Already There In My Mind Folk CanCon ARK IDENTITY I’m Still the Same – Single Pop CanCon Libby Ember I Kill Spiders – EP Pop CanCon Various Artists Musique Inuit – Inuit Music World No bloom effect oscilon Rock CanCon The Phosphenes Let’s All Go to Mars Rock Tracks 4 and 5 are explicit No Lillian King Echo – Single Folk No Ashley Woodruff Again – Single Pop CanCon Meghan Aletha Your Name – Single Pop CanCon Paper Window Through the Eye of a Lark Folk No Yarni Anemoia World No Las Gidi Kingin Bo$$ Pop CanCon Tyler Salsman Wrong Things Right – Single Country CanCon The Painters RPG (16anges Remix) – Single Pop CanCon Maggie Andrew HOW TO SING FOR MONEY Pop CanCon Boyboy Militia Crimson – EP Electronic No Saskatones Venus Rock CanCon/KWCon Doctor Tongue 3D House of Mayhem Rock CanCon Dahlia Wakefield Well Dressed Lies – Single Rock CanCon Michael Martinez & Sherry Finzer New Beginnings New Age No Eddy Ruyter Waves (Deluxe) New Age No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Siorapaluk, Thulé – Chant par Bertsie

Michael Martinez & Sherry Finzer – Mysterious Currents

Kate Wyatt – Music is Beautiful

Rich Brown – Kalagala Ebwembe

Donald Vega – Let’s Pray

Babon – Tobacco Country (Tropical Desert)

Yarni – Neon Gods

Nublu Orchestra – Sketches of NYC

Debby Grupp – Escaping Samsara

Boyboy Militia – Turn

Carina – Pink Noise

Satya – Realness

Las Gidi Kingin – Ole

Maggie Andrew – How to Sing for Money

The Painters – RPG (16anges Remix)

Nora Joy – Wait and See

The Whythouse – Last Call

Tyler Salsman – Wrong Things Right

Fuller Hull – Yellow Bird

Miss Emily – Solid Ground

Paper Window – The Last Dream of the Old Oak

Libby Ember – Highway Song

The Sour Patch Men – The Day John Prine Died

Johnny Beachit – Never Go Wrong With Buffett

The Saskatones – Days Longer Than Years

Doctor Tongue – Blue Spaceman

The Phosphenes – Mushrooms and Wine

Bloom Effect – surreal

Ash Molloy – nice to know you

Beta Trip – One End to Another

Ancient Thrones – Vacant

Bananahaus – Good Morning Beefheart

See y’all next time!