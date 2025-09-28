The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #98

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Miss Emily The Medicine (Singles) Blues CanCon
Rich Brown NYAEBA Jazz CanCon
Kate Wyatt Murmurations Jazz CanCon
Alan Ward Mercy Me – Single Hip Hop No
Alan Ward Don’t Need – Single Hip Hop No
Alan Ward Living Roon – Single Hip Hop No
Donald Vega Let’s Pray – Single Latin No
Rachel Cousins What Hasn’t Killed Me Pop CanCon
The Darren Holland Project Cinderella’s Dead – Single Rock No
Yukon Blonde Friendship & Rock ‘n’ Roll Rock CanCon
Pansophic Kingdom Come Metal CanCon
kpec3 arrival tongues of fire – Single Religious No
The Sour Patch Men The Second Best Band in Bowness Folk Track 9 is explicit CanCon
OverDreaming FUKHEAD – Single Electronic NSFR No
Carina Pink Noise Pop CanCon
Norine Braun Cannonball – Single Folk CanCon
distorter Psychobaby – Single Pop CanCon
The Whythouse Last Call – Single Country CanCon/KWCon
Ever Sweet Red Sky Folk CanCon
Fuller Hull The Unsuspected and Unstoppable Country CanCon
Nora Joy I Like You – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Nora Joy Shine – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Nora Joy Starlight – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Nora Joy Wait and See – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Various Artists Nublu Dance Selected Tracks Electronic No
DJ Halo Nublu Dance – Quick Mix Electronic No
Scott Hardware Overpass Alternative CanCon
Satya Realness – Single Pop CanCon
Dan Pallotta Moving Day – Single Folk No
Ash Molloy nice to know you – Single Rock CanCon
Terra Lightfoot Already There In My Mind Folk CanCon
ARK IDENTITY I’m Still the Same – Single Pop CanCon
Libby Ember I Kill Spiders – EP Pop CanCon
Various Artists Musique Inuit – Inuit Music World No
bloom effect oscilon Rock CanCon
The Phosphenes Let’s All Go to Mars Rock Tracks 4 and 5 are explicit No
Lillian King Echo – Single Folk No
Ashley Woodruff Again – Single Pop CanCon
Meghan Aletha Your Name – Single Pop CanCon
Paper Window Through the Eye of a Lark Folk No
Yarni Anemoia World No
Las Gidi Kingin Bo$$ Pop CanCon
Tyler Salsman Wrong Things Right – Single Country CanCon
The Painters RPG (16anges Remix) – Single Pop CanCon
Maggie Andrew HOW TO SING FOR MONEY Pop CanCon
Boyboy Militia Crimson – EP Electronic No
Saskatones Venus Rock CanCon/KWCon
Doctor Tongue 3D House of Mayhem Rock CanCon
Dahlia Wakefield Well Dressed Lies – Single Rock CanCon
Michael Martinez & Sherry Finzer New Beginnings New Age No
Eddy Ruyter Waves (Deluxe) New Age No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Siorapaluk, Thulé – Chant par Bertsie
Michael Martinez & Sherry Finzer – Mysterious Currents
Kate Wyatt – Music is Beautiful
Rich Brown – Kalagala Ebwembe
Donald Vega – Let’s Pray
Babon – Tobacco Country (Tropical Desert)
Yarni – Neon Gods
Nublu Orchestra – Sketches of NYC
Debby Grupp – Escaping Samsara
Boyboy Militia – Turn
Carina – Pink Noise
Satya – Realness
Las Gidi Kingin – Ole
Maggie Andrew – How to Sing for Money
The Painters – RPG (16anges Remix)
Nora Joy – Wait and See
The Whythouse – Last Call
Tyler Salsman – Wrong Things Right
Fuller Hull – Yellow Bird
Miss Emily – Solid Ground
Paper Window – The Last Dream of the Old Oak
Libby Ember – Highway Song
The Sour Patch Men – The Day John Prine Died
Johnny Beachit – Never Go Wrong With Buffett
The Saskatones – Days Longer Than Years
Doctor Tongue – Blue Spaceman
The Phosphenes – Mushrooms and Wine
Bloom Effect – surreal
Ash Molloy – nice to know you
Beta Trip – One End to Another
Ancient Thrones – Vacant
Bananahaus – Good Morning Beefheart

See y’all next time!

