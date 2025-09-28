New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #98

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Miss Emily
|The Medicine (Singles)
|Blues
|CanCon
|Rich Brown
|NYAEBA
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Kate Wyatt
|Murmurations
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Alan Ward
|Mercy Me – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Alan Ward
|Don’t Need – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Alan Ward
|Living Roon – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Donald Vega
|Let’s Pray – Single
|Latin
|No
|Rachel Cousins
|What Hasn’t Killed Me
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Darren Holland Project
|Cinderella’s Dead – Single
|Rock
|No
|Yukon Blonde
|Friendship & Rock ‘n’ Roll
|Rock
|CanCon
|Pansophic
|Kingdom Come
|Metal
|CanCon
|kpec3 arrival
|tongues of fire – Single
|Religious
|No
|The Sour Patch Men
|The Second Best Band in Bowness
|Folk
|Track 9 is explicit
|CanCon
|OverDreaming
|FUKHEAD – Single
|Electronic
|NSFR
|No
|Carina
|Pink Noise
|Pop
|CanCon
|Norine Braun
|Cannonball – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|distorter
|Psychobaby – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Whythouse
|Last Call – Single
|Country
|CanCon/KWCon
|Ever Sweet
|Red Sky
|Folk
|CanCon
|Fuller Hull
|The Unsuspected and Unstoppable
|Country
|CanCon
|Nora Joy
|I Like You – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Nora Joy
|Shine – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Nora Joy
|Starlight – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Nora Joy
|Wait and See – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Various Artists
|Nublu Dance Selected Tracks
|Electronic
|No
|DJ Halo
|Nublu Dance – Quick Mix
|Electronic
|No
|Scott Hardware
|Overpass
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Satya
|Realness – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Dan Pallotta
|Moving Day – Single
|Folk
|No
|Ash Molloy
|nice to know you – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Terra Lightfoot
|Already There In My Mind
|Folk
|CanCon
|ARK IDENTITY
|I’m Still the Same – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Libby Ember
|I Kill Spiders – EP
|Pop
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|Musique Inuit – Inuit Music
|World
|No
|bloom effect
|oscilon
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Phosphenes
|Let’s All Go to Mars
|Rock
|Tracks 4 and 5 are explicit
|No
|Lillian King
|Echo – Single
|Folk
|No
|Ashley Woodruff
|Again – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Meghan Aletha
|Your Name – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Paper Window
|Through the Eye of a Lark
|Folk
|No
|Yarni
|Anemoia
|World
|No
|Las Gidi Kingin
|Bo$$
|Pop
|CanCon
|Tyler Salsman
|Wrong Things Right – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|The Painters
|RPG (16anges Remix) – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Maggie Andrew
|HOW TO SING FOR MONEY
|Pop
|CanCon
|Boyboy Militia
|Crimson – EP
|Electronic
|No
|Saskatones
|Venus
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Doctor Tongue
|3D House of Mayhem
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dahlia Wakefield
|Well Dressed Lies – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Michael Martinez & Sherry Finzer
|New Beginnings
|New Age
|No
|Eddy Ruyter
|Waves (Deluxe)
|New Age
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Siorapaluk, Thulé – Chant par Bertsie
Michael Martinez & Sherry Finzer – Mysterious Currents
Kate Wyatt – Music is Beautiful
Rich Brown – Kalagala Ebwembe
Donald Vega – Let’s Pray
Babon – Tobacco Country (Tropical Desert)
Yarni – Neon Gods
Nublu Orchestra – Sketches of NYC
Debby Grupp – Escaping Samsara
Boyboy Militia – Turn
Carina – Pink Noise
Satya – Realness
Las Gidi Kingin – Ole
Maggie Andrew – How to Sing for Money
The Painters – RPG (16anges Remix)
Nora Joy – Wait and See
The Whythouse – Last Call
Tyler Salsman – Wrong Things Right
Fuller Hull – Yellow Bird
Miss Emily – Solid Ground
Paper Window – The Last Dream of the Old Oak
Libby Ember – Highway Song
The Sour Patch Men – The Day John Prine Died
Johnny Beachit – Never Go Wrong With Buffett
The Saskatones – Days Longer Than Years
Doctor Tongue – Blue Spaceman
The Phosphenes – Mushrooms and Wine
Bloom Effect – surreal
Ash Molloy – nice to know you
Beta Trip – One End to Another
Ancient Thrones – Vacant
Bananahaus – Good Morning Beefheart
See y’all next time!