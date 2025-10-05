New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #99

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Sally Phantom GOING INSANE – Single Alternative CanCon Steve and the Not Steves Pardon Me Patrick – Single Rock No Spring Rooster Crack of Dawn Rock CanCon Secret Emchy Society Queen of A**holes Country Title track is NSFR No Anthony D’Alessandro City Lights Jazz CanCon Louis Colaiannia Chasing Starlight – Single New Age No Patrick Watson Uh Oh Alternative CanCon Naila Keleta-Mae Grateful Pop CanCon City of Dawn Ghost in Rain Ambient No Geeshan I Need You – Single Pop CanCon Earthshine Island Electronic No Mark Dillon Scary Tales Part 2 Rock CanCon Debby Friday The Starr of the Queen of Life Electronic CanCon Mark Wihldahl What is Love – Single Rock CanCon M$ The Underdog – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Jay Williams Vast of Night – Single Pop No The Bapti$$ Pop Cult(Ure) Pop CanCon Heliara Self Love – Single Pop CanCon The Bankes Brothers Where Do We Go From Here? – EP Rock CanCon Rogan Mei Rushmore (So What) – Single Folk CanCon Ev.G And Then I Go Up Hip Hop CanCon Nick Faye (Good) Love Rock CanCon Angela Saini Where I Put the Light – Single Folk CanCon Justin Maki Technicolor Dreams – Single Pop CanCon Jont No Lines – Single Folk CanCon Emmett Jerome Pretty Pieces – Single Folk CanCon Erica Knox Growing Song – Single Pop CanCon The Strumbellas Skin of My Teeth – Single Rock CanCon Hollie Cook Shy Girl Reggae No JACE Carrillo El Dia – Single Pop CanCon Leo & the Goat Shine Pop No Elle Vance Destined to Be Country No Sun-Pinned Leaves No One Gets Out Alive Folk No Martyrs October Kind – Single Rock No Sean Bienhaus All Good Things Die – Single Alternative CanCon Apollo Freedom – Single Electronic No Apollo Phoenix – Single Electronic No Tiller’s Folly Dancing With the Dead – Single Folk CanCon Miss C-Line Mellow Hearts Soul No The Rabbit Council The Endless Line – Single Folk No Courtney Wolfe Wild Card – Single Pop CanCon/KWCon Various Artists Ramonescore Brigade Vol. 4 Rock Partial CanCon Pony Gold High Road Reverie Country 2 NSFR Tracks CanCon Davidas Three Days – Single Pop No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

City of Dawn – The Night Dance with her Shadows

Louis Colaianna – Chasing Starlight

Anthony D’Alessandro – Harlem Strut

Matt Bachmann – Heavy Step

Von Freeman – In My Solitude

Jason Palmer – From Bones to Bread

Courtney Wolfe – Wild Card

Justin Maki – Technicolor Dreams

Leo & the Goat – Puddin

Flash Poetry – All Love Needs

Alan Ward – Mercy Me

Ollie – This That

Ev.G – Kokoro

Mezziah – Hold On (feat. Mac Million)

M$ – The Underdog

JACE Carrillo – El Dia

Sun-Pinned Leaves – Ghosts of the French Quarter

Elle Vance – Sweet Texas Heat

Secret Emchy Society – Queen of A**holes

Norine Braun – Cannonball

Ever Sweet – Joe Batts Arm Longliners

Lillian King – Echo

Patrick Watson – Choir in the Wires

Spring Rooster – Women on the Prowl

Steve and the Not Steves – Pardon Me Patrick

Mark Wihldal – What is Love? (I Don’t Know)

Pigeon Boys – Mugwumps Record

The Bankes Brothers – Miles Away From Nowhere

Dahlia Wakefield – Well Dressed Lies

Sally Phantom – Going Insane

Scott Hardware – Steel Toe

Kpec3 arrival – tongues of fire

Altered By Mom – Sucking on a Lemon

Lettoman – Mismatched

See y’all next time!