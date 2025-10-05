New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #99

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Sally Phantom
|GOING INSANE – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Steve and the Not Steves
|Pardon Me Patrick – Single
|Rock
|No
|Spring Rooster
|Crack of Dawn
|Rock
|CanCon
|Secret Emchy Society
|Queen of A**holes
|Country
|Title track is NSFR
|No
|Anthony D’Alessandro
|City Lights
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Louis Colaiannia
|Chasing Starlight – Single
|New Age
|No
|Patrick Watson
|Uh Oh
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Naila Keleta-Mae
|Grateful
|Pop
|CanCon
|City of Dawn
|Ghost in Rain
|Ambient
|No
|Geeshan
|I Need You – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Earthshine
|Island
|Electronic
|No
|Mark Dillon
|Scary Tales Part 2
|Rock
|CanCon
|Debby Friday
|The Starr of the Queen of Life
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Mark Wihldahl
|What is Love – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|M$
|The Underdog – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Jay Williams
|Vast of Night – Single
|Pop
|No
|The Bapti$$
|Pop Cult(Ure)
|Pop
|CanCon
|Heliara
|Self Love – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Bankes Brothers
|Where Do We Go From Here? – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Rogan Mei
|Rushmore (So What) – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Ev.G
|And Then I Go Up
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Nick Faye
|(Good) Love
|Rock
|CanCon
|Angela Saini
|Where I Put the Light – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Justin Maki
|Technicolor Dreams – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jont
|No Lines – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Emmett Jerome
|Pretty Pieces – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Erica Knox
|Growing Song – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Strumbellas
|Skin of My Teeth – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Hollie Cook
|Shy Girl
|Reggae
|No
|JACE Carrillo
|El Dia – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Leo & the Goat
|Shine
|Pop
|No
|Elle Vance
|Destined to Be
|Country
|No
|Sun-Pinned Leaves
|No One Gets Out Alive
|Folk
|No
|Martyrs
|October Kind – Single
|Rock
|No
|Sean Bienhaus
|All Good Things Die – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Apollo
|Freedom – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Apollo
|Phoenix – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Tiller’s Folly
|Dancing With the Dead – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Miss C-Line
|Mellow Hearts
|Soul
|No
|The Rabbit Council
|The Endless Line – Single
|Folk
|No
|Courtney Wolfe
|Wild Card – Single
|Pop
|CanCon/KWCon
|Various Artists
|Ramonescore Brigade Vol. 4
|Rock
|Partial CanCon
|Pony Gold
|High Road Reverie
|Country
|2 NSFR Tracks
|CanCon
|Davidas
|Three Days – Single
|Pop
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
City of Dawn – The Night Dance with her Shadows
Louis Colaianna – Chasing Starlight
Anthony D’Alessandro – Harlem Strut
Matt Bachmann – Heavy Step
Von Freeman – In My Solitude
Jason Palmer – From Bones to Bread
Courtney Wolfe – Wild Card
Justin Maki – Technicolor Dreams
Leo & the Goat – Puddin
Flash Poetry – All Love Needs
Alan Ward – Mercy Me
Ollie – This That
Ev.G – Kokoro
Mezziah – Hold On (feat. Mac Million)
M$ – The Underdog
JACE Carrillo – El Dia
Sun-Pinned Leaves – Ghosts of the French Quarter
Elle Vance – Sweet Texas Heat
Secret Emchy Society – Queen of A**holes
Norine Braun – Cannonball
Ever Sweet – Joe Batts Arm Longliners
Lillian King – Echo
Patrick Watson – Choir in the Wires
Spring Rooster – Women on the Prowl
Steve and the Not Steves – Pardon Me Patrick
Mark Wihldal – What is Love? (I Don’t Know)
Pigeon Boys – Mugwumps Record
The Bankes Brothers – Miles Away From Nowhere
Dahlia Wakefield – Well Dressed Lies
Sally Phantom – Going Insane
Scott Hardware – Steel Toe
Kpec3 arrival – tongues of fire
Altered By Mom – Sucking on a Lemon
Lettoman – Mismatched
See y’all next time!
One thought on “New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #99”
Thanks very much for including me in your show
Horizons hour . It is appreciated