The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #99

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Sally Phantom GOING INSANE – Single Alternative CanCon
Steve and the Not Steves Pardon Me Patrick – Single Rock No
Spring Rooster Crack of Dawn Rock CanCon
Secret Emchy Society Queen of A**holes Country Title track is NSFR No
Anthony D’Alessandro City Lights Jazz CanCon
Louis Colaiannia Chasing Starlight – Single New Age No
Patrick Watson Uh Oh Alternative CanCon
Naila Keleta-Mae Grateful Pop CanCon
City of Dawn Ghost in Rain Ambient No
Geeshan I Need You – Single Pop CanCon
Earthshine Island Electronic No
Mark Dillon Scary Tales Part 2 Rock CanCon
Debby Friday The Starr of the Queen of Life Electronic CanCon
Mark Wihldahl What is Love – Single Rock CanCon
M$ The Underdog – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Jay Williams Vast of Night – Single Pop No
The Bapti$$ Pop Cult(Ure) Pop CanCon
Heliara Self Love – Single Pop CanCon
The Bankes Brothers Where Do We Go From Here? – EP Rock CanCon
Rogan Mei Rushmore (So What) – Single Folk CanCon
Ev.G And Then I Go Up Hip Hop CanCon
Nick Faye (Good) Love Rock CanCon
Angela Saini Where I Put the Light – Single Folk CanCon
Justin Maki Technicolor Dreams – Single Pop CanCon
Jont No Lines – Single Folk CanCon
Emmett Jerome Pretty Pieces – Single Folk CanCon
Erica Knox Growing Song – Single Pop CanCon
The Strumbellas Skin of My Teeth – Single Rock CanCon
Hollie Cook Shy Girl Reggae No
JACE Carrillo El Dia – Single Pop CanCon
Leo & the Goat Shine Pop No
Elle Vance Destined to Be Country No
Sun-Pinned Leaves No One Gets Out Alive Folk No
Martyrs October Kind – Single Rock No
Sean Bienhaus All Good Things Die – Single Alternative CanCon
Apollo Freedom – Single Electronic No
Apollo Phoenix – Single Electronic No
Tiller’s Folly Dancing With the Dead – Single Folk CanCon
Miss C-Line Mellow Hearts Soul No
The Rabbit Council The Endless Line – Single Folk No
Courtney Wolfe Wild Card – Single Pop CanCon/KWCon
Various Artists Ramonescore Brigade Vol. 4 Rock Partial CanCon
Pony Gold High Road Reverie Country 2 NSFR Tracks CanCon
Davidas Three Days – Single Pop No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

City of Dawn – The Night Dance with her Shadows
Louis Colaianna – Chasing Starlight
Anthony D’Alessandro – Harlem Strut
Matt Bachmann – Heavy Step
Von Freeman – In My Solitude
Jason Palmer – From Bones to Bread
Courtney Wolfe – Wild Card
Justin Maki – Technicolor Dreams
Leo & the Goat – Puddin
Flash Poetry – All Love Needs
Alan Ward – Mercy Me
Ollie – This That
Ev.G – Kokoro
Mezziah – Hold On (feat. Mac Million)
M$ – The Underdog
JACE Carrillo – El Dia
Sun-Pinned Leaves – Ghosts of the French Quarter
Elle Vance – Sweet Texas Heat
Secret Emchy Society – Queen of A**holes
Norine Braun – Cannonball
Ever Sweet – Joe Batts Arm Longliners
Lillian King – Echo
Patrick Watson – Choir in the Wires
Spring Rooster – Women on the Prowl
Steve and the Not Steves – Pardon Me Patrick
Mark Wihldal – What is Love? (I Don’t Know)
Pigeon Boys – Mugwumps Record
The Bankes Brothers – Miles Away From Nowhere
Dahlia Wakefield – Well Dressed Lies
Sally Phantom – Going Insane
Scott Hardware – Steel Toe
Kpec3 arrival – tongues of fire
Altered By Mom – Sucking on a Lemon
Lettoman – Mismatched

See y’all next time!

