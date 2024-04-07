New Music Added to Libretime

Hi, Folks,

First and foremost, just reminding everyone that Bob Jonkman is holding down the Horizon Broadening Hour fort for the month of April; tune into his version of the show at 10:00 PM EST!

That said, even though I am quite busy, I have been able to get a bit of music added to Libretime (and have files ready for two albums that are still under embargo; if they sound interesting to you, mark the end of the embargo on your calendars):

Renonce Nuisance sonore Electronic April 12th Embargo CanCon Northern Ranger The View From Here Jazz/Folk April 26th Embargo CanCon Daniel Raymond What We’re Trying to Become Folk CanCon Amanda Keeles Can’t Stop Me Now Country CanCon DAHL That’s It Rock CanCon Touching I Can Be Two People At Once Folk CanCon Matthew Chaffey Hotel Texas Soul CanCon The Oblique Mystique Cheap! Blues Ripped from 7″ Vinyl CanCon Melody Graves and the Hokum Redemption Jazz in Meajin 009: Live at the Bearded Lady Jazz CanCon Sam Wilson Wintertides Jazz CanCon Various Artists On the Road – Sitsansik St. Mary’s Traditional CanCon Mombius Hibachi Loosen Up the Noose EP Rock CanCon

That’s all for now!