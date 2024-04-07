New Music Added to Libretime

Hi, Folks,
First and foremost, just reminding everyone that Bob Jonkman is holding down the Horizon Broadening Hour fort for the month of April; tune into his version of the show at 10:00 PM EST!
That said, even though I am quite busy, I have been able to get a bit of music added to Libretime (and have files ready for two albums that are still under embargo; if they sound interesting to you, mark the end of the embargo on your calendars):
|Renonce
|Nuisance sonore
|Electronic
|April 12th Embargo
|CanCon
|Northern Ranger
|The View From Here
|Jazz/Folk
|April 26th Embargo
|CanCon
|Daniel Raymond
|What We’re Trying to Become
|Folk
|CanCon
|Amanda Keeles
|Can’t Stop Me Now
|Country
|CanCon
|DAHL
|That’s It
|Rock
|CanCon
|Touching
|I Can Be Two People At Once
|Folk
|CanCon
|Matthew Chaffey
|Hotel Texas
|Soul
|CanCon
|The Oblique Mystique
|Cheap!
|Blues
|Ripped from 7″ Vinyl
|CanCon
|Melody Graves and the Hokum Redemption
|Jazz in Meajin 009: Live at the Bearded Lady
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Sam Wilson
|Wintertides
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|On the Road – Sitsansik St. Mary’s
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Mombius Hibachi
|Loosen Up the Noose EP
|Rock
|CanCon
That’s all for now!