Police confirm human trafficking is on the rise in Waterloo Region

Host: Leah Gerber

Waterloo Region is a hub for human trafficking, confirm police. The number of cases that the Waterloo Region Police Service Human Trafficking Unit investigate is growing each year, as well as the number of victims and people seeking help at the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region’s Anti-Human Trafficking Program.

Radio Waterloo spoke with Detective Sergeant Jeff Merrigan with the WRPS Human Trafficking Unit and Lyndsey Butcher the director of care at the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region to talk about the numbers they are seeing and what human trafficking looks like in Waterloo Region. Both say the community needs to come to terms with the reality of human trafficking in the Region, and that the problem needs to be confronted.