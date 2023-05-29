Radio Nowhere Episode 12, 5/28/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere2305028Episode12.mp3, 59m17s, 81 MBytes
|Highway 61 Revisited
|Johnny Winter
|Second Winter
|Train to Nowhere
|Savoy Brown
|Blue Matter
|Peaches En Regalia
|Frank Zappa
|Hot Rats
|The Fisherman
|Leo Kottke
|6- and 12-String Guitar (Remastered)
|Love Minus Zero / No Limit (Live)
|Bob Dylan
|The Concert for Bangladesh (Live)
|Happiness Is a Warm Gun
|The Beatles
|The Beatles (The White Album) 1
|Freedom
|Jimi Hendrix
|The Cry of Love
|Your Time is Gonna Come
|Led Zeppelin
|Led Zeppelin
|Black Mountain Side
|Led Zeppelin
|Led Zeppelin
|The Changeling
|The Doors
|L.A. Woman
|A New Day Yesterday
|Jethro Tull
|Stand Up (Bonus Track Version)
|All Day and All of the Night (2014 Remastered Version)
|The Kinks
|Kinks-Size
|Slipping Into Darkness
|War
|(single)
|Up From The South
|The Budos Band
|The Budos Band
|Dives
|Alvvays
|Alvvays
|Give Up This Day (with R. Reverend “Sport” Trendleberg)
|Proctor And Bergmen
|What This Country Needs