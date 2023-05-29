Radio Nowhere Episode 12, 5/28/23

Highway 61 Revisited Johnny Winter Second Winter

Train to Nowhere Savoy Brown Blue Matter

Peaches En Regalia Frank Zappa Hot Rats

The Fisherman Leo Kottke 6- and 12-String Guitar (Remastered)

Love Minus Zero / No Limit (Live) Bob Dylan The Concert for Bangladesh (Live)

Happiness Is a Warm Gun The Beatles The Beatles (The White Album) 1

Freedom Jimi Hendrix The Cry of Love

Your Time is Gonna Come Led Zeppelin Led Zeppelin

Black Mountain Side Led Zeppelin Led Zeppelin

The Changeling The Doors L.A. Woman

A New Day Yesterday Jethro Tull Stand Up (Bonus Track Version)

All Day and All of the Night (2014 Remastered Version) The Kinks Kinks-Size

Slipping Into Darkness War (single)

Up From The South The Budos Band The Budos Band

Dives Alvvays Alvvays