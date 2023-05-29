Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 12, 5/28/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere2305028Episode12.mp3, 59m17s, 81 MBytes

Highway 61 Revisited Johnny Winter Second Winter
Train to Nowhere Savoy Brown Blue Matter
Peaches En Regalia Frank Zappa Hot Rats
The Fisherman Leo Kottke 6- and 12-String Guitar (Remastered)
Love Minus Zero / No Limit (Live) Bob Dylan The Concert for Bangladesh (Live)
Happiness Is a Warm Gun The Beatles The Beatles (The White Album) 1
Freedom Jimi Hendrix The Cry of Love
Your Time is Gonna Come Led Zeppelin Led Zeppelin
Black Mountain Side Led Zeppelin Led Zeppelin
The Changeling The Doors L.A. Woman
A New Day Yesterday Jethro Tull Stand Up (Bonus Track Version)
All Day and All of the Night (2014 Remastered Version) The Kinks Kinks-Size
Slipping Into Darkness War (single)
Up From The South The Budos Band The Budos Band
Dives Alvvays Alvvays
Give Up This Day (with R. Reverend “Sport” Trendleberg) Proctor And Bergmen What This Country Needs

