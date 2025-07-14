Radio Nowhere Episode 123, 7/12/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/RadioNowhere250712Episode123.mp3, 57m59s, 82.0 MBytes
|One Day / Reckoning Song (Wankelmut Remix)
|Asaf Avidan & The Mojos
|Come to Me
|Bonnie Raitt
|Power The People
|John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band
|Dancehall Domine
|The New Pornographers
|Talkin’ Woman Blues
|Coco Montoya
|Summer Dress
|July Talk
|Have Blues Will Travel
|Deke Dickerson & The Eccofonics
|Let’s Go
|The Cars
|Red House
|Buddy Guy
|Red House
|Jimi Hendrix
|Time to Pretend
|MGMT
|Punk Rock Loser
|Viagra Boys
|Hotel No Name
|Trixie Whitley
|Paddling Out
|Miike Snow
|Elephant
|Tame Impala