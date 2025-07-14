Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 123, 7/12/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/RadioNowhere250712Episode123.mp3, 57m59s, 82.0 MBytes

One Day / Reckoning Song (Wankelmut Remix) Asaf Avidan & The Mojos
Come to Me Bonnie Raitt
Power The People John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band
Dancehall Domine The New Pornographers
Talkin’ Woman Blues Coco Montoya
Summer Dress July Talk
Have Blues Will Travel Deke Dickerson & The Eccofonics
Let’s Go The Cars
Red House Buddy Guy
Red House Jimi Hendrix
Time to Pretend MGMT
Punk Rock Loser Viagra Boys
Hotel No Name Trixie Whitley
Paddling Out Miike Snow
Elephant Tame Impala

 

