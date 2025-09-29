Radio Nowhere Episode 130, 9/30/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/RadioNowhere250929Episode130.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes
|1:35
|La Danza De Los Mirlos
|LA LOM
|4:56
|Bottom of the World
|Tom Waits
|10:33
|Driver’s Seat
|Sniff ‘N’ The Tears
|14:28
|Got The Feeling
|Jeff Beck Group
|19:07
|Carmelita
|Warren Zevon
|22:38
|Hey Nineteen
|Steely Dan
|27:33
|Control
|Broken Bells
|32:51
|I Put a Spell on You
|Nina Simone
|35:24
|I Put A Spell On You
|Jeff Beck Feat. Joss Stone
|38:20
|Goin Down Louisiana
|The Blues Project
|42:21
|Buckaroo
|The Flying Burrito Brothers
|44:42
|Deeper and Deeper
|The Fixx
|48:20
|Red Streamliner
|Little Feat
|52:55
|Lord Mjinga
|The T.B. Eagles