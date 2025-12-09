Radio Nowhere Episode 140, 12/8/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/RadioNowhere251208Episode140.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes
|1:43
|Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)
|Kenny Rogers & The First Edition
|5:02
|Starburster
|Fontaines D.C.
|8:43
|Wanganui
|The Bambi Molesters
|10:45
|Waiting For Mary
|Pere Ubu
|14:03
|The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead
|XTC
|18:55
|When I Was Young
|The Animals
|21:53
|Sunday Papers
|Joe Jackson
|26:07
|Goodbye Train
|Big Sugar
|31:13
|Right (2016 Remastered Version)
|David Bowie
|35:23
|Right
|Khruangbin
|40:24
|I Fought the Law
|The Clash
|43:03
|Since I Lost My Baby
|The Temptations
|45:50
|All For You
|Imelda May
|48:37
|Beg Steal Or Borrow
|Ray LaMontagne And The Pariah Dogs
|53:05
|Sunny Side of Heaven
|Fleetwood Mac