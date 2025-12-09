Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 140, 12/8/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/RadioNowhere251208Episode140.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes

1:43 Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In) Kenny Rogers & The First Edition
5:02 Starburster Fontaines D.C.
8:43 Wanganui The Bambi Molesters
10:45 Waiting For Mary Pere Ubu
14:03 The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead XTC
18:55 When I Was Young The Animals
21:53 Sunday Papers Joe Jackson
26:07 Goodbye Train Big Sugar
31:13 Right (2016 Remastered Version) David Bowie
35:23 Right Khruangbin
40:24 I Fought the Law The Clash
43:03 Since I Lost My Baby The Temptations
45:50 All For You Imelda May
48:37 Beg Steal Or Borrow Ray LaMontagne And The Pariah Dogs
53:05 Sunny Side of Heaven Fleetwood Mac

